4 Most Spectacular Four Seasons Hotels Around The World

There is a distinct point in long-haul travel where luxury stops being about thread counts and starts being about survival. Twenty-four hours of recycled air, endless transit lounges, and whatever film Glen Powell has recently released will do that to a person. By the time you touch down on the other side of the world, you aren’t looking for a hotel; you’re looking for a sanctuary to stitch your frayed senses back together.

For me, after a long journey from Melbourne to Lisbon, that decompression began the exact second the glass doors of the Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon slid open. It wasn’t just the blast of air conditioning or the scent of fresh flowers. It was the immediate, unhurried poise of the space. A pianist was working through a soft jazz standard at the lobby bar, and the polished brass details caught the low midnight lighting in a way that felt entirely grounding. Within minutes, the customs queues and the blur of timezone hopping felt a hemisphere away.

If Lisbon demonstrates the Four Seasons operating system at work, the wider portfolio reveals something equally impressive: the brand’s ability to translate that same service quality through radically different architectural languages. The effortless grace of a stay like Lisbon is no accident; it is a highly orchestrated science. While the brand’s core philosophy – built on Isadore Sharp’s legendary “Golden Rule” of intuitive, empowered service – remains flawlessly consistent worldwide, its physical spaces do not.

A jungle retreat in Bali, a heritage sanctuary in Kyoto, a restored social club in Miami, and a modern urban flagship in Bangkok could scarcely be more different, yet each expresses a common underlying philosophy. The Four Seasons behaves like a cultural chameleon, translating its unified DNA through radically different architectural languages. From deep jungle hideaways to soaring heritage sanctuaries, true luxury lies in letting each property become a complete product of its place, and these properties are among the Four Season’s best.

World’s Best Four Seasons Hotels, At A Glance

Property Vibe & Aesthetic Key Architectural Pull Rooms & Inventory Approx. Starting Price (AUD) Bali at Sayan Deep Jungle Hideaway

Spiritual, meditative, and completely immersed in nature. Suspended 55-metre teak footbridge leading to a giant “rice bowl” main pavilion with a rooftop lotus pond. 60 total (18 suites, 42 private villas) From $1,550 / night Kyoto Zen Restraint

Minimalist, poised, and quietly steeped in ancient Japanese heritage. Set around an 800-year-old pond garden; features a traditional tea house built entirely without nails. 180 total (123 rooms/suites, 57 private residences) From $1,450 / night The Surf Club (Miami) Vintage Heritage Glitz

Contemporary luxury layered over glamorous 1930s Prohibition-era history. Meticulously restored Mediterranean Revival clubhouse paired with modern Richard Meier glass towers. 108 total (77 rooms/suites, 31 private residences) From $1,850 / night Bangkok Hyper-Contemporary Oasis

Sleek, monumental, and sharp—a pocket of stillness on the busy waterfront. Cascading, terraced riverfront courtyards designed by Jean-Michel Gathy that sit level with the water. 299 contemporary guest rooms and suites From $790 / night Scroll horizontally to view full table

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1. Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan

Nestled between the temple-speckled Ayung River, architecturally this property has a lot to say. Standard revolving doors don’t apply here. You arrive by crossing a 55-metre-long solid teak footbridge suspended high over the jungle canopy, coconut groves, and banyan trees – a decent first impression. Architect John Heah designed the main building in a ‘rice bowl’ shape, with a vision to seamlessly integrate the surrounding environment.

The line between ‘building’ and ‘nature’ here almost disappears; Heah’s rooftop features a spectacular 9,000 sq ft Lotus Pond, with a unique staircase descent to the open-air hotel pavilions and restaurant areas. Suffice to say, it’s a fair contender for heaven on earth. Cue the White Lotus theme song already.

Image: Four Seasons

Image: Four Seasons

Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan Key Details

Location: Ubud (Bali’s cultural and spiritual heartland), nestled in the central highlands along the Ayung River canopy.

Ubud (Bali’s cultural and spiritual heartland), nestled in the central highlands along the Ayung River canopy. Size: 60 rooms total (comprising 18 spacious suites and 42 ultra-private luxury villas).

60 rooms total (comprising 18 spacious suites and 42 ultra-private luxury villas). Who It’s For: Wellness seekers, couples, and design enthusiasts. The atmosphere is deeply spiritual, meditative, and immersed in raw nature – perfect for a high-end digital detox.

Wellness seekers, couples, and design enthusiasts. The atmosphere is deeply spiritual, meditative, and immersed in raw nature – perfect for a high-end digital detox. Signature Element: The dramatic architectural arrival. Guests cross a towering 55-metre suspension bridge floating high above the jungle canopy to enter a striking, bowl-shaped main pavilion topped with a massive 9,000-square-foot lotus pond.

The dramatic architectural arrival. Guests cross a towering 55-metre suspension bridge floating high above the jungle canopy to enter a striking, bowl-shaped main pavilion topped with a massive 9,000-square-foot lotus pond. Price: Starting from approximately $1,550 AUD ($1,030 USD) per night, fluctuating based on seasonal demand.

Starting from approximately $1,550 AUD ($1,030 USD) per night, fluctuating based on seasonal demand. Address: Jl. Raya Sayan, Sayan, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia

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2. Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto

Built around an 800-year-old Shakusui-en pond garden in the historic Higashiyama temple district, Four Seasons Kyoto understands that restraint usually travels a lot further than spectacle. Not that the place isn’t spectacular – its winding bamboo-flanked driveway, A-frame lobby, and washi paper lighting are textbook ‘wow-factor’. But it’s done with a balance and poise that feels uniquely Kyoto.

Designed by master craftsman Ryosuke Yamamoto, the hotel’s Sukiya-Style Fuju Tea House is impressively constructed without a single nail. But it’s the effortless calm of the garden and pond – as well as the in-house traditional Ofuro public bath and spa complex – set to the ubiquitous sound of flowing water that takes this site to sanctuary status, especially after twilight.

Image: Four Seasons

Image: Four Seasons

Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto Key Details

Location: The historic Higashiyama temple district, within walking distance of Kiyomizu-dera and Kyoto National Museum.

The historic Higashiyama temple district, within walking distance of Kiyomizu-dera and Kyoto National Museum. Size: 123 guest rooms and suites, plus 57 private hotel residences.

123 guest rooms and suites, plus 57 private hotel residences. Who It’s For: Cultured history buffs, luxury purists, and lovers of minimalist Japanese aesthetic. The vibe is one of utter, unspoken restraint and serene architectural poise.

Cultured history buffs, luxury purists, and lovers of minimalist Japanese aesthetic. The vibe is one of utter, unspoken restraint and serene architectural poise. Signature Element: The historic 800-year-old Shakusui-en pond garden at its core. It features the masterfully crafted Fuju Tea House, a structure constructed entirely by traditional craftsmen without using a single nail, where you can sip matcha by day and sake by twilight.

The historic 800-year-old Shakusui-en pond garden at its core. It features the masterfully crafted Fuju Tea House, a structure constructed entirely by traditional craftsmen without using a single nail, where you can sip matcha by day and sake by twilight. Price: Starting from $1,450 AUD ($960 USD) per night, scaling drastically higher during peak cherry blossom and autumn foliage seasons.

Starting from $1,450 AUD ($960 USD) per night, scaling drastically higher during peak cherry blossom and autumn foliage seasons. Address: 445-3 Myohoin Maekawa-cho, Higashiyama Ward, Kyoto, 605-0932, Japan

Related: The Best Carry-On Luggage to Upgrade Your Airport Aesthetic

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3. Four Seasons Surf Club, Surfside

Four Seasons Surfside: the enduring jewel in Miami’s crown, a mix of contemporary Florida glitz and vaunted heritage charm. The story of this one goes way back – initially founded as a private members club by tyre tycoon Harvey Firestone in 1930, there are more than a few wild stories about the goings on ‘round these parts during Prohibition, a hedonistic refuge for the rich and well-hooked up.

The hotel’s four-storey atrium straddles eras, with architect Russell T. Pancoast’s original Mediterranean Revival clubhouse, later restored by Parisian designer Joseph Dirand and complemented by Richard Meier’s contemporary additions, remaining the property’s beating heart.

Suites are clean, bright, and open, with wall-length windows emphasising the palm-dotted views of the hotel’s pools and shimmering Biscayne Bay. Forty fully air-conditioned day cabanas were also rebuilt along the hotel’s horseshoe-shaped boardwalk, a neat wink and nod to the clubhouse’s yesteryear.

Image: Four Seasons

Image: Four Seasons

Four Seasons Surf Club, Surfside

Location: Surfside, Miami Beach – positioned on a quiet, oceanfront stretch of beach just north of the bustling heart of South Beach.

Surfside, Miami Beach – positioned on a quiet, oceanfront stretch of beach just north of the bustling heart of South Beach. Size: 77 guest rooms and suites, alongside 31 private hotel residences.

77 guest rooms and suites, alongside 31 private hotel residences. Who It’s For: The glamorous, design-forward jet set. It targets those who want contemporary Florida glitz blended seamlessly with old-world vintage heritage, far removed from the neon noise of standard Miami strip hotels.

The glamorous, design-forward jet set. It targets those who want contemporary Florida glitz blended seamlessly with old-world vintage heritage, far removed from the neon noise of standard Miami strip hotels. Signature Element: The meticulously restored 1930s Mediterranean Revival clubhouse. Originally founded by tyre tycoon Harvey Firestone as a legendary prohibition refuge, its historic four-storey atrium sits alongside modern, glass-walled towers designed by Richard Meier.

The meticulously restored 1930s Mediterranean Revival clubhouse. Originally founded by tyre tycoon Harvey Firestone as a legendary prohibition refuge, its historic four-storey atrium sits alongside modern, glass-walled towers designed by Richard Meier. Price: Starting from $1,850 AUD ($1,230 USD) per night during low season, surging past $3,000 AUD during winter peak periods.

Starting from $1,850 AUD ($1,230 USD) per night during low season, surging past $3,000 AUD during winter peak periods. Address: 9011 Collins Ave, Surfside, FL 33154, United States

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4. Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River

Those who’ve tackled Bangkok’s sweat, bustle, and pace know how exhilarating and exhausting the city can be in equal measure. Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River nails the brief here, a pocket of stillness wedged between the city and the waterline.

Designed by legendary luxury architect Jean-Michel Gathy, the ultra-modern resort is integrated on a nine-acre site in the creative district of Charoenkrung, a serene buffer between one of the world’s most kinetic metropolises and the river that has shaped it for centuries.

Wellness goes to eleven here, with a 26,000 sq ft spa complex for every boutique treatment desired. Foodies are also especially well serviced, the hotel home to some of the best venues in the country – the acclaimed BKK Social Club, the Michelin-starred Yu Ting Yuan, and more – all open to the public as well as exclusive guests of the hotel itself.

Not sure about you, but I can’t think of a better way to take in BKK than in this hotel’s infinity pool, eye level to the boats cruising up and down the Chao Phraya River on a muggy summer’s eve.

Image: Four Seasons

Image: Four Seasons

Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River Key Details

Location: The Creative District (Charoenkrung), positioned directly on the banks of Bangkok’s major historical waterway.

The Creative District (Charoenkrung), positioned directly on the banks of Bangkok’s major historical waterway. Size: 299 contemporary guest rooms and luxury suites.

299 contemporary guest rooms and luxury suites. Who It’s For : Modern urban explorers, art collectors, and culinary foodies. The vibe is hyper-contemporary, sleek, and monumental – serving as an oasis of absolute stillness wedged against the edge of a chaotic metropolis.

: Modern urban explorers, art collectors, and culinary foodies. The vibe is hyper-contemporary, sleek, and monumental – serving as an oasis of absolute stillness wedged against the edge of a chaotic metropolis. Signature Element: The cascading, terraced riverfront courtyard designed by Jean-Michel Gathy. It features a sweeping infinity pool running completely level with the river traffic, flanked by the acclaimed, world-class cocktail den BKK Social Club.

The cascading, terraced riverfront courtyard designed by Jean-Michel Gathy. It features a sweeping infinity pool running completely level with the river traffic, flanked by the acclaimed, world-class cocktail den BKK Social Club. Price: Starting from $790 AUD ($525 USD) per night, representing exceptional luxury value for money

Starting from $790 AUD ($525 USD) per night, representing exceptional luxury value for money Address: 300/1 Charoen Krung Rd, Khwaeng Yan Nawa, Khet Sathon, Bangkok 10120, Thailand