Home/Culture/Travel
Fastest pace on record antarctic glacier retreat sparks sea level rise warning
TRAVEL

“Fastest Pace on Record”: Antarctic Glacier Retreat Sparks Sea-Level Rise Warning

Mr Scott Purcell, CFA
By Mr Scott Purcell, CFA - News

Published:

Readtime: 5 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

The scientific journal Nature Geoscience published an alarming report by a team of Antarctic researchers, who observed a record-breaking glacial retreat between January 2022 and March 2023. Located on the eastern Antarctic Peninsula, the roughly 300-square-kilometre Hektoria Glacier retreated by 25 kilometres during this period. Of particular note was an accelerated retreat of 8.2 ± 0.2 km between November and December 2022, representing a “retreat rate nearly an order of magnitude faster than published values.” Here’s a closer look at the report and its implications.

What’s a Glacial Retreat and What Caused This One?

“Glacial retreat” occurs when the rate of melting and sublimation exceeds the rate of snow accumulation, spurring a net loss of overall mass. When the Larsen B ice shelf collapsed in 2002, glaciers buttressed by the shelf, including Hektoria, retreated at an accelerated rate over the nine years that followed.

In 2011, the Larsen B embayment filled with fast ice – i.e. stationary ice that’s attached to a fixed point (usually a shore or seafloor) – improved stabilisation. When the fast ice broke out in 2022, the glaciers began to retreat once again, this time at an even faster rate.

Initially, it was thought that atmospheric or oceanic conditions caused the glacial retreat, but the latest study concludes otherwise. It’s now believed that the retreat began with a transition from tabular iceberg calving to buoyancy-driven calving on an ice plain, a rare process where the glacier’s front thins enough to float off the flat seabed, allowing ocean water to rush underneath and break it apart rapidly from below.

With the newfound conclusion comes the increased possibility “that marine-terminating glaciers with ice plain bed geometry can be easily destabilised.”

What happens next
Satellite image of Hektoria glacier | Image: Copernicus/ESA

What Now?

Hektoria is relatively small for an Antarctic glacier, so its accelerated retreat won’t necessarily render a notable impact on the environment. However, researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder are raising alarm bells over the potential for additional retreats. Should larger glaciers follow the same pattern, it “would have catastrophic implications for global sea level rise,” according to a press release from the university’s Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES).

Is There a Climate Change Connection?

The Hektoria Glacier retreat was attributed to an ice calving process, but scientists are pointing to climate change as an underlying factor. In the Nature Geoscience report, researchers warn, “As the climate continues to warm, ice shelves and multi-year fast ice are increasingly susceptible to collapse, thus exposing the glaciers to new stress regimes and external forcings.”

An article by ABC’s Antarctic reporter Jano Gibson similarly addresses the impact of climate change on glacial retreat. Poul Christoffersen, a glaciologist at the Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies at the University of Tasmania, told the reporter, “The glaciers are showing signs or characteristics of glaciers elsewhere on the Earth that are typically warmer.”

Christoffersen (who was not directly involved in the recent study) claims that the Hektoria Glacier retreat coincides with rapid environmental changes in both Antarctica and Greenland. “Some people call that the ‘Arctic-ification’ or ‘Greenland-ification’ of Antarctica,” he said. He also noted that the study corroborates the hypothesis that glaciers rapidly retreated thousands of years ago.

What is australia doing about climate change
What is Australia Doing About Climate Change | Image: hrui

What is Australia Doing About Climate Change?

In 2022, the Australian government established the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment, and Water (DCCEEW). The department’s current climate policies are primarily based on legally binding targets, with the ultimate goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Over subsequent decades, the DCCEEW aims to transition Australia’s energy sector toward renewable energy sources and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, all while maintaining the nation’s economic viability. You can visit their website to learn more about the nation’s pathway to a net-zero economy.

The Hektoria Glacier’s retreat serves as a critical case study of this new, rapid process of destabilisation. Scientists warn that if similar flat-bottomed conditions occur with much larger glaciers, such as those in the Thwaites or Pine Island systems, their collapse could be far faster than current models predict, with catastrophic implications for global sea-level rise.

Climate Change FAQs

What Caused the Hektoria Glacier’s Record Retreat?

The primary cause was a rare “buoyancy-driven calving” process. This was triggered after the protective “fast ice” in the bay broke up in 2022, exposing the glacier. Because the glacier was resting on a very flat seabed (an “ice plain”), it thinned, lifted off the bottom, and allowed warmer ocean water to rush underneath, which then broke the glacier apart with unprecedented speed.

Is the Hektoria Glacier Retreat Linked to Climate Change?

Yes. While the direct mechanical cause was the calving process, scientists state that climate change is the underlying factor that enables this to occur. The Nature Geoscience study and associated commentary note that a warming climate makes the protective ice shelves and fast ice “increasingly susceptible to collapse,” which in turn exposes glaciers like Hektoria to these new, rapid break-up processes.

What is Australia’s National Policy on Climate Change?

In 2022, the Australian government established the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment, and Water (DCCEEW) to deliver on the government’s climate agenda. The department’s current policy is based on legally binding targets, with the primary goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 through the transition of Australia’s energy sector to renewable sources.

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Mr Scott Purcell, CFA

Co-Founder

Mr Scott Purcell, CFA

Scott Purcell CFA is Co-Founder and Director of Man of Many, Australia’s largest men’s lifestyle publisher and the nation’s first 100% carbon-neutral, Climate Active certified digital media brand. Since launching the site from a spare bedroom in 2012, he has ...

More about Scott
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Warren buffett
CULTURE

10 Life Lessons Warren Buffett Left Behind in His Final Letter

Valve's Steam Machine | Image: Valve
GEAR

Everything We Know About Valve’s ‘Steam Machine’

Ghostface in 'Scream 7'
MOVIES & TV

Everything We Know About ‘Scream 7’: Trailer, Cast, Release Date, and More

2026 toyota rav4 edge feature
CARS

2026 Toyota RAV4 Price and Specs Revealed for Australia

MSI Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition | Image: MSI
TECH

MSI’s New Limited-Edition Laptop is an Unmissable Work of Art

iPhone Pocket | Image: Apple
GEAR

Apple’s New Knitted ‘iPhone Pocket’ Sold Out Immediately

2026 toyota hilux
CARS

2026 Toyota HiLux Price and Specs Revealed for Australia

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Christmas Gift Guide 2025 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

20+ Best Gifts Under $200

Elon musk getty
CULTURE

Elon Musk’s $1 Trillion Pay Package Has Been Approved, Here’s What He Needs to Achieve to Get Paid

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Man laughing at a book he's reading
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Daniel Craig wearing blue beach shorts standing in shallow beach water
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Sennheiser hdb 630 review on table
TECH

Sennheiser HDB 630 Review: Sub-$1,000 Audiophile Bluetooth Headphones Worth It?

Six different Johnnie Walker premium whisky bottles displayed against a dark blue background | Image: Diageo
DRINKS

The Johnnie Walker Whisky Hierarchy Explained

Toni Colette in 'Hereditary'
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time—According to Science

Dji neo 2 review flying
TECH

DJI Neo 2 Revew: BIG Improvements, But are They Enough?

Man of Many's best Black Friday deals for 2023 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

Best Early Black Friday Deals 2025: A Complete Guide

Click Frenzy | Image: Click Frenzy
CULTURE

Best Click Frenzy Deals for 2025