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Four seasons ritz lisbon 5
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Suite Spot: Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon Review

Cam Hassard
By Cam Hassard - Review

Updated:

Readtime: 12 min

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It’s midnight in Lisbon. My head is a blur of airport lounges, plane films, and fractured sleep. Melbourne, Singapore, Frankfurt. Somewhere in between, a day has completely disappeared. Then: the glass doors of the Four Seasons Hotel Ritz in Lisbon open. Fresh flowers. Polished brass. A pianist working through a jazz standard from the lobby bar.

Within minutes, I’m checked into the suite. It’s immaculate. After 24 hours of hectic transit, the hotel seems designed to slow everything down. After a much-needed shower and a club sandwich, I am out cold.

As I drift off, the thought arises: in the landscape of luxury hotels, design-driven boutiques, and increasingly theatrical hospitality brands, the Four Seasons continues to get it just right: a hotel standard still very much in a league of its own – for reasons that you could easily sleep on.

Four seasons ritz lisbon 7

The Blueprint for Modern Luxury Hospitality

With luxury hospitality becoming something of a cultural obsession in recent years, hotels are no longer simply places to stay. They’ve become destinations, status symbols and, in the age of The White Lotus, characters in their own right.

While countless brands compete for attention, few command the same level of trust as the Four Seasons. What exactly still makes the chain such an unshakable benchmark? Founded in Toronto, Canada in 1960, the Four Seasons today operates more than 100 luxury properties around the world, a lush mix of tropical escapes, European icons, and North American getaways.

Yes, you’ll find impressive marble bathrooms and thread counts in all of them. But what separates Four Seasons is the feeling it creates once you’re inside – the assurance that everything has already been considered well in advance. Its real product is consistency: a quiet service ethic that somehow travels from continent to continent.

Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon Key Details

  • Location: Positioned in the upscale Santo António district, overlooking the rolling green expanses of Eduardo VII Park and just a short stroll from the luxury boutiques of Avenida da Liberdade.
  • Size: 282 total accommodations, comprising 244 mid-century inspired guest rooms and 38 expansive luxury suites.
  • Who It’s For: Discerning business travellers, modern diplomats, and design purists who appreciate grand 1950s modernist architecture. The vibe is highly prestigious, stately, and sophisticated—acting as an urban sanctuary filled with museum-quality local art.
  • Signature Element: The world-class, 700-square-metre rooftop fitness centre featuring a striking neon-blue 400-metre Skyline running track. It places you eye-level with the historic “Ritz” sign while offering completely unobstructed 360-degree panoramic views of Lisbon, the Tagus River, and St. George’s Castle.
  • Price: Starting from approximately $1,215 AUD ($810 USD) per night, depending on seasonal demand and peak festival periods.
  • Address: Rua Rodrigo da Fonseca 88, 1099-039 Lisbon, Portugal
Inside almada negreiros lounge bar

The Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon Experience

Arrival & First Impressions

Being midnight and all, arriving in Lisbon is extra low key. Service with a smile, unhurried, precise. The desk staff make us feel welcome – genuine pleasantries and the right amount of attention. No fawning, no exertion. Passport, signature, off you go. A welcome shift after a day spent traversing hemispheres and customs gates.

Each time I pass through the lobby during the stay, I’m welcomed by different and equally warm attentiveness. The top-hatted transport coordinator is genial and efficient, his directions clear and authoritative. We sit and await his command by the side lounge prior to each cab ride, trusting we’re in expert hands.

From breakfast beneath the opulent crystal chandeliers of the Pedro Leitão Ballroom, to the lavish oyster, grill, and sweet-driven weekend brunch in the stately Varanda restaurant, plates are scooped when finished, glasses refilled, and nothing left unattended.

In the evenings, the Almada Negreiros Lounge & Bar reveals more than just quality cocktails – I’m taken aback by the scale of Negreiros’s stunning centauro tapestries chiseled into the building’s polished marble, amongst other works. The hotel was conceived in 1959 with a mandate to weave high local art into the building’s very framework. A range of works from the likes of Botelho, Lapa, and Henriques are all here, intended to impress visiting dignitaries while stamping Portuguese artistic legacy into the soul of the place. I envisage spies and diplomats of the 1960s ogling the same works, and feel very much like one as I traipse the warm-lit corridors back to the suite after dark.

Four seasons hotel ritz lisbon cocktail

Inside the Luxury Suites & Mid-Century Design

Our suite is on the seventh floor overlooking the expansive Eduardo VII Park, where one can see, from the spacious balcony, the stall rows of the 96th Lisbon Book Fair festival setting up. Crane your neck a little, and marvel at river views and the gorgeous old town districts.

The first thing you notice is the balance. The room feels regal, yet the tones of the curtains and upholstery against blonde wood fittings create an immediate softness.

The lighting is perfectly on point, capable of being dimmed to three settings, all controllable with bedside push button consoles – night mode for movie time, full bore for total soak, and mid-level for moments in between. Ease of use, zero confusion.

We need to talk about the bed. It is by far the most comfortable thing I’ve slept on. Constructed exclusively for the chain by the Simmons Bedding Company, the signature Four Seasons mattress is a glorious achievement, one part cloud, one part marshmallow, ten parts deep sleep. This goes for the pillows too.

Four season ritz lisbon suites

The mounted 65-inch Smart TV is ample for our NBA final series needs (and makes Wembanyama look even more gargantuan than he already is).

The marble-floored bathroom, meanwhile, gives classic elegance, offering two broad basins with generous non-single use toiletries from local brand Oliófora. The dual-setting shower is spacious with a sitting perch, and a separate chamber features a Japanese smart toilet, operated by a wallside remote control (with the bowl conveniently lit at night for hazy wakeups).

Design-wise, nothing feels improvised. There is ample space for clothing and shoes inside the warm-lit blonde wood and oak cupboards, and a spacious dresser beneath the entertainment unit.

The bar nook is well tended, with a range of top end whiskies and snacks. On night one, we take advantage of the 24-hour room service for club sandwiches, always the correct order in such a place. The staff member arrives well-armed with a selection of Douro reds, and allows us to sample a few. The quartet of boutique condiments are a nice addition.

Four seasons hotel ritz lisbon

Rooftop Running Track & Luxury Spa Amenities

The Lisbon property sports two impressive wellness areas: the full-service fitness centre on the roof, and the ground-level spa complex.

Sometimes hotel gyms can feel a little intimidating, with a bit too much oversight. I prefer to get in, sweat tepidly, and remain anonymous, which I’m able to do here – just me, the birds, and the morning sun. By the entrance sits a concrete centrepiece filled with green apples ripe for the picking, beside a petite bar stocked with boiled eggs, green juice, coffee, and protein-rich snacks.

The gym’s blue 400-metre Skyline running track is one of the property’s major features, and pairs well with the extraordinary views of Lisbon city from the near-panoramic outlook. The hotel’s retro neon ‘Ritz’ sign lords boldly above on the rooftop.

Four seasons ritz lisbon 6

On Saturday, I enjoy a 50-minute full body massage from the superb in-house practitioners. Service is discreet, friendly, and well orchestrated. A swim in the stately indoor pool afterwards, featuring heated limestone floors and Zen oak, and a session in the steam room. The dressing room is a throwback, featuring refurbed mid-century wood dressers and lockers – a handsome detail against the otherwise contemporary decor.

Infused water dispensers give a refreshing parting touch. So too, the complimentary pastéis de nata and bottle of port brought to us by a beaming staff member afterwards.

The biggest impression, though, is how relaxed everyone seems to be. Whether that’s Portuguese warmth or Four Seasons culture, the effect is the same. Housekeepers greet us warmly in the corridors, and every return to the room reveals the same thoughtful precision: not an item out of place.

Four seasons hotel ritz lisbon indoor pool

The Departure

The trip concludes as it began: seamlessly. A late checkout request is preempted – 2pm, no problem. Additionals, tallied and sorted. A warm farewell.

This ease could be mistaken for laissez-faire. In reality, it’s highly orchestrated. The lightest touch depends on dozens of invisible threads behind the scenes: desk staff, concierge, bar and transport teams moving almost telepathically, always understated, always in sync.

The Michael Caine quote comes to mind: “Be like a swan. Calm on the surface, but paddling like hell underneath.”

I sense a few more paddling parts behind the scenes at the Four Seasons than the impressive marble surface might suggest.

We depart to our next destination supremely relaxed, and not just because of the beds, the massage, or the port. The entire experience is delivered with unassuming poise, and it makes all the difference.

The Secret Behind Four Seasons’ World-Class Service

“If we’re seen showing greater concern for power, prestige, and costs than for the customer and the values we profess, then we forfeit belief and trust along with our goal of trying to be the best,” Four Seasons founder Isadore Sharp once said.

The Four Seasons secret is not extravagance. It’s orchestration. Somehow, it’s managed to industrialise excellence without making it feel that way.

Sharp was a gritty, disciplined construction worker before he built the hotel chain. His egalitarian ethos continues to permeate the brand’s operations, underscored by his ‘Golden Rule’: treat others as you would wish to be treated.

Service was exemplary at Lisbon, yet refreshingly free of an ‘us’ and ‘them’ dynamic. Respect went both ways. The experience was lavish without pretense.

The Four Seasons portfolio spans wildly different worlds, yet the same philosophy connects them all: a service culture built on care and consistency. It’s what explains the warm sense of familiarity guests feel across Lisbon, Bali, Singapore, New York, and beyond. Each space differs in design, architecture, and atmosphere, but the core experience stays recognisably consistent – a shared standard of care that travels with the brand wherever you happen to go.

For all the investment in upgrades and amenities, real hospitality remains fundamentally human. Sharp famously encouraged front-line workers to use their own authority to make non-standard decisions to satisfy guests on the spot. During our stay, details were more often anticipated than requested: an intuitive culture expressed in countless decisions.

It’s that feeling of safety, surety, and baseline trust that allows the brand to charge the premium that it does; for a bit extra, you receive the peace of mind that everything will be covered, no questions asked. And that, fellow traveller, is what true luxury is all about.

Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon: The Verdict

At the airport lounge, I ponder: is Four Seasons still the safest luxury bet in 2026?

In a word: yes. And it’s not because every property is the world’s most beautiful, most outstanding, or most architecturally impressive. I have enjoyed club sandwiches in suites that surpass the grandeur and personality of the Four Seasons alone.

The enduring ingredient is consistency: each hotel has its own personality, but the commitment to care is unmistakable.The chain succeeds because it allows each property to become a product of its place while preserving the same essential service philosophy.

The experience in Lisbon is exceptional because it is uniquely Lisbon. You won’t find the same thing in Bangkok or Miami. Yet underneath, the same qualities unite them: discreet service, empowered staff, consistency. Different expressions, unified mode.

More than grounds for a return jaunt. All that, and the bed. I haven’t slept so well since.

FAQs About Four Seasons Ritz Lisbon

Does the Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon have a pool?

Yes, the property features a spectacular indoor lap pool on the ground level, complete with heated limestone floors, Zen oak design accents, and an adjoining steam room. The hotel also boasts a heated outdoor pool area, perfect for relaxing after a day of exploring the city.

How far is the Four Seasons Lisbon from the airport?

The hotel is incredibly convenient for international travellers, located just a 15-to-20 minute drive (approximately 7 kilometres) from Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport (LIS), depending on local traffic conditions.

What is the signature feature of the Four Seasons Lisbon gym?

The hotel’s standout wellness feature is its 700-square-metre rooftop fitness centre, which includes a striking neon-blue, 400-metre outdoor Skyline running track. The track places you eye-level with the historic, retro “Ritz” sign and offers unobstructed, panoramic 360-degree views of Lisbon, the Tagus River, and St. George’s Castle.

Does the Four Seasons Lisbon have a Michelin-star restaurant?

Yes, the hotel is home to CURA, a highly acclaimed dining destination that holds one Michelin Star. Led by Chef Rodolfo Lavrador, the restaurant focuses on modern, artfully presented Portuguese cuisine utilizing local, seasonal ingredients.

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