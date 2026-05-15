Suite Spot: Crown Sydney, the Jewel of Barangaroo

By Rob Stott - Review Updated: 16 May, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 8 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Standing on the most exclusive point of Sydney’s most premium precinct, Crown Sydney has been a lightning rod for conversation since its inception. Now that the dust has settled on Barangaroo’s construction, the ‘exclamation mark’ at the tip of the headland is no longer just a skyline-altering silhouette – it’s one of the new faces of the city’s nightlife and cultural renaissance.

The lobby at Crown Sydney | Man of Many

First Impressions of Crown Sydney Barangaroo

More than a decade since the Barangaroo precinct was opened to the public as the new face of Sydney’s harbour foreshore, the city hub is taking its place as a centre of nightlife, culture and dining. A walk to Crown Sydney from any of the nearby bus, ferry, train or metro stations will take you past a mixture of busy restaurants, pubs, shops and tourist traps, before reaching the shining tower at the tip of the headland: Crown Barangaroo.

Stepping inside the grand lobby is certainly impressive – a cavernous space with bright lighting, plenty of marble, chrome and copper. The opposite of quiet luxury, Crown Sydney screams conspicuous opulence.

This isn’t just a hotel – it’s a casino, bars, popular restaurants, and private residences – so the lobby is heaving with activity. But even for a Saturday afternoon check-in, service is quick, and we’re heading up to the room within minutes.

The welcome view in the King Deluxe suite. Image: Man of Many

The Suites at Crown Sydney

Upstairs, we follow the curved wall of the gigantic tower to our King Deluxe Suite, where we’re greeted with a spectacular 180-degree view of Sydney Harbour. From Barangaroo to the Anzac Bridge in the West, the view continues into the bathroom, where you can lay back in the luxurious tub and look past the newly renovated Cutaway to the Harbour Bridge (if you’re not distracted by the TV in the bathroom).

This isn’t the kind of place where you dump your bags at the end of the day before hitting up the local tiki bar – Crown Sydney is for luxury. Fluffy robes, room service and champagne in bed while you watch the sun set. Two more TVs – one in the bedroom, another in the dining/lounge area – mean this is the kind of room to be lived in, not just slept in. It’s perfect if you’re looking to impress – a date, an anniversary, a staycation and respite from parenting (which is exactly how I’m using it).

The King Deluxe suite. | Image: Man of Many

View from the bathroom at Crown Sydney. | Image: Man of Many

The aesthetic in the suites is a slightly dialled down version of the lobby – plenty of marble, glass and metal, and even a giant chrome pylon bisecting the room, giving one the impression that the building’s shiny architecture is bursting through the walls.

I always have three tests for a luxury stay – the gym, the buffet and the pillows – I’ll get to the first two in a moment, but can confirm that the pillows are top notch. Combined with the automatic blackout blinds that you can control from bedside, I got a great night’s sleep and even managed a sleep-in (very rare, as anyone else with a four-year-old at home knows).

What To Do At Crown Sydney

Onto the next test. We’ve all experienced it before. You’ve got time to kill while you’re away, so you finally get the sneakers out of the suitcase and head to the hotel gym, only to find that the photos on the website must have been taken with a long lens and there’s not much more than a broken treadmill and three uneven weights.

The gym view at Crown Barangaroo Sydney | Image: Man of Many

Thankfully, that’s not Crown Sydney, which has an actual, full-size gym, with anything you’d need for a solid 45-60 minute workout of any kind. After a workout, there’s plenty to do.

As mentioned above, there are all sorts of people out and about in Barangaroo on a sunny Saturday. Tourists, high rollers, locals and residents out for their afternoon jog all make for great people watching, and it’s best done from the Icebergs Harbour Bar, where you can sit outside and people watch to your heart’s content, or head inside to relax in the quiet elegance of the classic bar.

If people watching’s not your thing, head upstairs, grab a drink and watch the sunset from poolside. The infinity pool offers a panoramic view of Sydney Harbour and is heated to 28C year-round. For an even more elevated experience, head up to Cirq Bar on level 26. Along with a tennis court and spa, there’s plenty to do if you don’t even want to leave the hotel at all.

The infinity pool view at Sunset | Image: Man of Many

It’s also important to note that the Crown Casino isn’t a pokie palace – you won’t be dodging slot machines on the way to your hotel room like you’re in Vegas. Crown emphasises a “luxurious” gaming experience playing the tables – mostly baccarat, poker, blackjack and roulette. If you weren’t looking for it, you wouldn’t know it’s there.

What to Eat at Crown Sydney

With the aforementioned Harbour views and sense of waterside luxury, a’Mare has been one of my Sydney special occasion favourites for a long time – It’s where I took the in-laws when they were visiting from the UK, and I’ve spent at least one anniversary there enjoying the high-end, Italian fare from Chef Alessandro Pavoni.

Alongside a’Mare now sits Pizza a’Mare, an elevated-casual, little Italian cousin sitting upstairs – same great view but at a slightly more accessible pricetag. We had the Diavola, which sat nicely alongside the a’Marinara, with the tuna crudo, lemon zest and basil cutting nicely through the Diavola’s spiciness.

Image: Man of Many

I’ll always go for a Negroni when given the chance, and the Partenope is a delightful twist on the warmer classic – the limoncello and basil bring a fresh Amalfi-coast take on the original. Taken together, it’s a high-end pizza dinner that doesn’t leave you too full or tired to enjoy the nearby bars and restaurant – there are plenty within Crown, and many more along the foreshore nearby – and you absolutely should, before returning and making the most of your suite.

If Italian’s not your thing, Crown has other options, including hatted restaurant Woodcut, Sydney institution Golden Century, and the local branch of world-famous Japanese mainstay, Nobu.

For breakfast the next day Epicurean has – and I don’t say this lightly – one of the best hotel buffets I’ve ever seen. A wonderful mix of western and eastern breakfast classics, make your own omelettes, great service, the whole thing. I love buffets, and this is one of the greats. Remember the golden rule to making the most of any buffet: Avoid non-delicious fillers.

For those playing along at home, that’s 3 from 3 for my luxury stay checklist.

Image: Man of Many

Crown Sydney Final Review: Who is it For?

For a building that so dominates the Sydney consciousness and skyline – visible from air, rail and road from almost every direction – Crown Sydney immediately sets a high bar for itself. It’s taken time and some growing pains for Barangaroo to integrate itself with the wider city, to become a core part of Sydney’s daily life and identity. But a decade on, Crown sits comfortably as the jewel in Barangaroo’s, well, crown.

It’s a luxury stay designed for those who appreciate the finer things, offering a level of exclusivity that aligns with its high-end gaming and dining roots. A place for an experience, not just somewhere to stay, perfect for an anniversary, milestone birthday or a well-earned staycation.

Crown Sydney Barangaroo at a glance

Feature Details Price Point Higher-end luxury with rates typically starting from A$850 – A$1,100+ per night. Room Type Deluxe King: 47m² with floor-to-ceiling windows, custom upholstery, and egg-shaped marble bath. Dining (Hero) Oncore by Clare Smyth (Michelin-inspired), Nobu (Japanese), Woodcut (Modern Australian). Dining (Casual) a’Mare & Pizza a’Mare (Italian), Epicurean (International Buffet). Bars TWR (Lobby bar), CIRQ (Rooftop lounge, Level 26), Icebergs Harbour Bar. Core Amenities Level 5 Infinity Pool & Cabanas, Crown Spa, 24-hour TechnoGym, and Tennis Court. The Tech In-room tablets for total control of blackout blinds, lighting, and 24-hour room service. Scroll horizontally to view full table

Disclaimer: This writer stayed courtesy of Crown Sydney Barangaroo for the purposes of this review.

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