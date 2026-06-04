Ksubi FIFA World Cup Capsule Is Built for Everywhere But the Pitch

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 4 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Ksubi has released its World Wide Game FIFA World Cup 2026 capsule

The collection includes oversized jerseys, graphic tees, denim and dad caps

Jerseys arrive in Australia, USA, Mexico and Argentina-inspired colourways

Prices range from AUD$119.95 for the caps to AUD$319.95 for denim

The collection is available now through Ksubi Australia

A lot of Australians will watch this World Cup in the least romantic way possible: at work, at lunch, on a second screen, or with one eye on Slack and the other on SBS.

And that’s where you’ll see Ksubi’s World Wide Game capsule. The newly released FIFA World Cup collection nods to Australia, the USA, Mexico and Argentina, but keeps the clothes firmly in Ksubi’s world.

You won’t find replica shirts or signed memorabilia in this capsule. Instead, Ksubi has kept the World Cup references to a minimum throughout the capsule. Oversized jerseys, graphic tees, dad caps, denim, flocked 99 graphics, mesh panels. Each with national colours worked through the brand’s usual boxy fits and rougher edges.

Ksubi’s World Cup Capsule Goes Beyond Jerseys

The main pieces are four Offside SS Jerseys, each priced at AUD$179.95. They arrive in Gold, Green, Sky Blue and Navy, with colourways loosely tied to Australia, Mexico, Argentina and the USA.

Each jersey uses a boxy oversized fit with a waist-finishing length, relaxed shoulder drop, V-neck opening, mesh panelling and textural artwork across the front and back.

Ksubi says the pieces are built for movement off the field, which tells you where this collection is meant to live. It’s World Cup clothing for the hours around the match, and whatever happens long after full-time.

The rest of the capsule follows the same idea, with tees, caps and denim sitting alongside the jerseys:

It’s football-coded, that’s for sure, but you can’t mistake the Ksubi look and feel. You can dress for the Cup without dressing like you’ve been called up from the bench.

AUS EKCESS SS TEE TRU WHITE | Image: Ksubi

Made for the Way People Actually Watch

The FIFA World Cup 2026 runs from 12 June to 20 July AEST, with all 104 matches broadcast live and free in Australia across SBS, SBS Viceland and SBS On Demand.

That means plenty of us will be watching during work, around lunch, early in the morning, or somewhere in the background while everyone else gets on with their day.

Ksubi’s World Wide Game capsule probably won’t spend much time near a pitch. It’s built for office streams, pub sessions, lunch breaks and the kind of football fever where, if your team wins, you can back your side without stepping out of Ksubi’s world.

Image: Ksubi

Image: Ksubi

Image: Ksubi