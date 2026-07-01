Socceroos vs Egypt Preview: Australia’s Best Shot at World Cup History Starts at 4am

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 2 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 7 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Australia faces Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 at 4am AEST on Saturday 4 July

The match is live and free on SBS and SBS On Demand, with coverage from 3am AEST

The Socceroos are chasing their first-ever World Cup knockout-stage win

Mohamed Salah remains under an injury cloud, but Australia are preparing as if he plays

Set the alarm – or take Socceroos midfielder Ajdin Hrustic’s advice and leave the club at 3am on Saturday – because it’s time once again to get up early and cheer on the Socceroos. The stakes surrounding Australia’s 4am clash with Egypt couldn’t be higher, with the Socceroos preparing to do something no other Australian men’s team has managed before: win a World Cup knockout match.

We’ve been here before. In 2006, it ended with that penalty against Italy. While in 2022, Argentina managed to hold on against a rampaging Australian side. Now, after finishing second in Group D, Tony Popovic’s side heads to Dallas for a Round of 32 meeting with an Egypt side carrying a few of its own questions – most notably a fitness cloud hanging over Mohamed Salah.

That uncertainty gives Australia a bit of an edge, but only just. Omar Marmoush gives Egypt another genuine attacking threat, while Australia has its own injury concerns. So yes, this is winnable, but it’s far from a certainty.

Match Details: Australia vs Egypt

Australia’s Round of 32 clash with Egypt will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Friday, 3 July local time, which means an early Saturday start for fans back home.

The match kicks off at 4am AEST on Saturday, 4 July, with SBS coverage beginning from 3am AEST. The game will be shown live and free on SBS and streamed via SBS On Demand.

Match : Australia vs Egypt

: Australia vs Egypt Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Date: Saturday, 4 July 2026

Saturday, 4 July 2026 Kick-off : 4am AEST

: 4am AEST Venue: Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas Broadcast: SBS and SBS On Demand

SBS and SBS On Demand Coverage begins: 3am AEST

3am AEST What’s next: Winner faces Argentina or Cape Verde in the Round of 16

Why Australia vs Egypt Matters

Australia has played World Cup knockout football before; we’ve just never advanced beyond the first knockout round. In 2006, Australia’s first knockout match ended with Francesco Totti’s infamous late penalty for Italy, and a generation of Australian football fans learned exactly how long one controversial decision can haunt the national memory.

In 2022, the Socceroos pushed Argentina just far enough for a late Garang Kuol chance to make the country believe in the impossible for just a moment. It wasn’t meant to be, but it was close enough to sting.

Now it’s 2026, and our opponent is Egypt. They’re dangerous, physical and good enough on the pitch to punish any loose moments. They might not be Argentina. They might not be France. And if Australia get this right, we’re in with a chance.

After finishing second in Group D, Australia now has a clean path forward. Win, and the Socceroos progress to the Round of 16. Lose, and another campaign ends before everyone goes back to footy.

What to Know About Egypt

Egypt arrives in Dallas unbeaten, but not unbeatable. The Pharaohs finished second in Group G after drawing 1–1 with Belgium, beating New Zealand 3–1 and then drawing 1–1 with Iran in a chaotic final group match. Belgium eventually topped the group on goal difference after beating New Zealand 5–1, which is how Australia avoided them and ended up with Egypt instead.

Scarier opponents aside, Egypt still presents a serious challenge for the Socceroos. They have enough quality players to punish Australia if we start playing too loose. Of course, the question on everyone’s mind is whether Egypt’s biggest weapon will be on the pitch.

Mohamed Salah came off against Iran with a hamstring issue, leaving his fitness uncertain for the Round of 32. Still, Australia can’t base its entire preparation on the hope that he misses out. If the Liverpool star is fit, Egypt immediately becomes more dangerous in transition and around the box.

The other name to know is Omar Marmoush. The Manchester City forward has created plenty of chances for Egypt despite being yet to score at the tournament, so Australia will need to be watching more than one player.

It might not be as scary as running into Argentina, France or Belgium, but Egypt will bring enough physicality, aggression and edge to make this match tense from start to finish.

Team News: Socceroos Injuries and Selection Watch

Australia will be without Mathew Leckie and Jacob Italiano, who have both been ruled out for the rest of the World Cup through injury. That leaves Tony Popovic with a slightly thinner squad for the knockout rounds, particularly on the wing. However, the bigger selection question is how many changes the Socceroos’ coach makes after our draw with Paraguay.

The starting XI is yet to be revealed. Popovic has moved pieces around throughout the tournament, but knockout football rarely encourages coaches to get reckless. Socceroos left-back Jordy Bos, however, describes Australia’s knockout mindset like this: “For the knockouts, there’s no second chances. I think it’s going into this game like there is no tomorrow because, if we lose, there is no tomorrow.”

Players to Watch

If you’re getting up at 4am, these are the names worth keeping an eye on.

Harry Souttar (Australia)

Souttar has worn the captain’s armband throughout the tournament and remains one of Australia’s most important players at both ends of the pitch. In a tight knockout game, his defending, leadership and set-piece presence could all matter.

Jordy Bos (Australia)

Bos could have one of the more uncomfortable jobs of the night if Salah is fit. He also gives Australia width, recovery pace and another outlet if the Socceroos need to escape pressure down the left.

Connor Metcalfe (Australia)

Metcalfe has extra history with Egypt after they knocked Australia’s Olyroos out of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. In a game that could get tense quickly, Australia’s midfield will need to be calm on the ball and control the pace.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Everything depends on the hamstring. If Salah starts, Egypt have one of world football’s most recognisable attackers back on the pitch.

Omar Marmoush (Egypt)

Marmoush is the reason this cannot become a Salah-only preview. He hasn’t scored at the tournament yet, but he’s still creating dangerous opportunities and gives Egypt another player capable of making Australia uncomfortable in the front third.

What Has to Happen

We want to win, of course. But that doesn’t mean the Socceroos have to be perfect. Sometimes good enough is good enough. And for Australia, good enough probably looks like a team that is stubborn, organised and deeply irritating to play against.

That means keeping the first half-hour clean, giving Egypt as few transition chances as possible, and making sure Salah and Marmoush don’t get the kind of space that turns a tight game into a long morning.

From there, Australia needs to make the small moments count. A Souttar header, a loose second ball for Irankunda, one clean Metcalfe run from midfield, a Bos cross that actually finds someone, or one corner that finally clears the first man.

And if it goes long, so be it. Extra time and penalties are part of knockout football, not some distant emergency. Paraguay have already shown what is possible in a knockout game, sending Germany home on penalties. The Socceroos have spent this tournament finding ways to stay alive. One more would make history.

This is probably Australia’s best chance yet to win a World Cup knockout match, which is both exciting and deeply uncomfortable. Egypt are good enough to end the run quickly, especially if Salah starts, but Australia have already shown they can live in uncomfortable games and still find a way through.

That’s what makes the whole thing so nerve-wracking. Australia don’t need to play the game of their lives. They just need to win. See you dark and early Saturday morning for a chance to see our Socceroos make history.