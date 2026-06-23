The 10 Highest-Paid Players at the 2026 World Cup

By Rob Stott - News Updated: 23 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

The FIFA World Cup is big business. The 2026 tournament is already giving away more prize money than ever before – around AUD$1.3 billion, in fact – and that’s before we get to the ticket sales, merchandise, sponsorships and a whole host of high-profile fashion collabs.

But of course, once you strip away all the noise, it’s all about what happens on the pitch. Forty-eight nations are competing at this year’s tournament – that’s 1,248 players. And some of those players are amongst the wealthiest athletes on the planet.

Unsurprisingly, the list is dominated by names that have sat atop the beautiful game for over a decade now – we’re talking Ronaldo, Messi and Mbappe – but also cracking the top 10 is one teenager,while Australia’s highest-paid player, Socceroos skipper Mat Ryan, earns a fraction of the big stars.

Because this is the world game, figures below are all in USD. Check out the full list:

The 2026 World Cup’s Highest-Paid Players

10. Lamine Yamal

The 18-year-old Barcelona star marks his first World Cup tournament as football’s most lucrative teenager, backing up his rapid rise with a heavy $43 million financial footprint.

Nationality: Spain

Spain Age: 18

18 Club: Barcelona

Barcelona Position: Forward

Forward On-Field Earnings: $37,000,000

$37,000,000 Off-Field Earnings: $6,000,000

$6,000,000 Total Annual Earnings: $43,000,000

9. Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid’s midfielder commands a massive $44 million empire, fuelled by premium global endorsements that complement his status as England’s generational anchor.

Nationality: England

England Age: 22

22 Club: Real Madrid

Real Madrid Position: Midfielder

Midfielder On-Field Earnings: $32,000,000

$32,000,000 Off-Field Earnings: $12,000,000

$12,000,000 Total Annual Earnings: $44,000,000

8. Riyad Mahrez

Anchoring Al-Ahli with a $53 million paycheque, the Algerian winger proves that the financial pull of the Gulf remains one of the tournament’s most dominant business storylines.

Nationality: Algeria

Algeria Age: 35

35 Club: Al-Ahli

Al-Ahli Position: Forward

Forward On-Field Earnings: $48,000,000

$48,000,000 Off-Field Earnings: $5,000,000

$5,000,000 Total Annual Earnings: $53,000,000

7. Sadio Mané

Hauling in $54 million annually alongside Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, the Senegalese icon channels his elite on-pitch earnings straight into extensive community and philanthropic projects back home.

Nationality: Senegal

Senegal Age: 34

34 Club: Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr Position: Forward

Forward On-Field Earnings: $50,000,000

$50,000,000 Off-Field Earnings: $4,000,000

$4,000,000 Total Annual Earnings: $54,000,000

6. Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian King reigns supreme as Africa’s highest earner with a cool $55 million, splitting his wealth between an elite Liverpool contract and massive commercial partnerships across the Middle East.

Nationality: Egypt

Egypt Age: 34

34 Club: Liverpool

Liverpool Position: Forward

Forward On-Field Earnings: $35,000,000

$35,000,000 Off-Field Earnings: $20,000,000

$20,000,000 Total Annual Earnings: $55,000,000

5. Vinícius Júnior

Standing tall as Brazil’s absolute financial powerhouse at $60 million, the Real Madrid superstar combines a heavy club wage with a booming off-field corporate portfolio.

Nationality: Brazil

Brazil Age: 25

25 Club: Real Madrid

Real Madrid Position: Forward

Forward On-Field Earnings: $40,000,000

$40,000,000 Off-Field Earnings: $20,000,000

$20,000,000 Total Annual Earnings: $60,000,000

4. Erling Haaland

Manchester City’s lethal Nordic goal-machine converts his clinical finishing (just ask Senegal) into an imposing $80 million annual haul, positioning him at the apex of the Premier League’s wage structure.

Nationality: Norway

Norway Age: 25

25 Club: Manchester City

Manchester City Position: Forward

Forward On-Field Earnings: $60,000,000

$60,000,000 Off-Field Earnings: $20,000,000

$20,000,000 Total Annual Earnings: $80,000,000

3. Kylian Mbappé

The French icon sits comfortably in the nine-figure club at $100 million, securing a massive financial bag to accompany his status as Real Madrid’s newest crown jewel.

Nationality: France

France Age: 27

27 Club: Real Madrid

Real Madrid Position: Forward

Forward On-Field Earnings: $75,000,000

$75,000,000 Off-Field Earnings: $25,000,000

$25,000,000 Total Annual Earnings: $100,000,000

2. Lionel Messi

The Argentine legend enters his title defense pocketing a staggering $140 million, officially crossing over into a certified billionaire, as his American MLS revolution continues to print money.

Nationality: Argentina

Argentina Age: 38

38 Club: Inter Miami

Inter Miami Position: Forward

Forward On-Field Earnings: $60,000,000

$60,000,000 Off-Field Earnings: $80,000,000

$80,000,000 Total Annual Earnings: $140,000,000

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Towering over the entire sports world with an historic $295 million single-year payday, the Portuguese legend leverages his unprecedented Saudi contract to lock down the top spot as football’s ultimate billionaire.

Nationality: Portugal

Portugal Age: 41

41 Club: Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr Position: Forward

Forward On-Field Earnings: $240,000,000

$240,000,000 Off-Field Earnings: $60,000,000

$60,000,000 Total Annual Earnings: $300,000,000

Who is the Highest Paid Australian Player At the 2026 World Cup?

Mat Ryan

The Socceroos captain has to get by on around of $3 million a year for his work Levate UD’s goalkeeper. Just enough to buy a two-bedroom apartment in Bondi.

Nationality: Australia

Australia Age: 34

34 Club: Levante UD (Spain)

Levante UD (Spain) Position: Goalkeeper

Goalkeeper Estimated Weekly Base Contract: ~£30,000 per week (~$58,000 AUD)

~£30,000 per week (~$58,000 AUD) Total Combined Annual On-Field Earnings: ~$3,000,000+ AUD

2026 FIFA World Cup Prize Money

As we mentioned earlier, this year’s tournament is already the most valuable in history. The tournament winner is still set to receive USD$50 million, with FIFA’s previously announced prize ladder paying USD$33 million to the runner-up, USD$29 million for third place and USD$27 million for fourth. In comparison, Argentina received USD$42 million for winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which had a total prize fund of USD$440 million.

Tournament Finish / Stage Eliminated Performance Prize Money (Per Team in USD) Total Distributed (USD) Champions $50,000,000 $50,000,000 Runners-up $33,000,000 $33,000,000 Third Place $29,000,000 $29,000,000 Fourth Place $27,000,000 $27,000,000 Quarter-finals (4 teams) $19,000,000 $76,000,000 Round of 16 (8 teams) $15,000,000 $120,000,000 Round of 32 (16 teams) $11,000,000 $176,000,000 Group stage exit (16 teams) $9,000,000 $144,000,000 Total Performance Pool — $655,000,000 Scroll horizontally to view full table

FAQs About the 2026 World Cup