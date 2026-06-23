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Cristiano Ronaldo takes top spot on the list of highest paid players at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
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The 10 Highest-Paid Players at the 2026 World Cup

Rob Stott
By Rob Stott - News

Updated:

Readtime: 6 min

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The FIFA World Cup is big business. The 2026 tournament is already giving away more prize money than ever before – around AUD$1.3 billion, in fact – and that’s before we get to the ticket sales, merchandise, sponsorships and a whole host of high-profile fashion collabs.

But of course, once you strip away all the noise, it’s all about what happens on the pitch. Forty-eight nations are competing at this year’s tournament – that’s 1,248 players. And some of those players are amongst the wealthiest athletes on the planet.

Unsurprisingly, the list is dominated by names that have sat atop the beautiful game for over a decade now – we’re talking Ronaldo, Messi and Mbappe – but also cracking the top 10 is one teenager,while Australia’s highest-paid player, Socceroos skipper Mat Ryan, earns a fraction of the big stars.

Because this is the world game, figures below are all in USD. Check out the full list:

The 2026 World Cup’s Highest-Paid Players

10. Lamine Yamal

The 18-year-old Barcelona star marks his first World Cup tournament as football’s most lucrative teenager, backing up his rapid rise with a heavy $43 million financial footprint.

  • Nationality: Spain
  • Age: 18
  • Club: Barcelona
  • Position: Forward
  • On-Field Earnings: $37,000,000
  • Off-Field Earnings: $6,000,000
  • Total Annual Earnings: $43,000,000

9. Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid’s midfielder commands a massive $44 million empire, fuelled by premium global endorsements that complement his status as England’s generational anchor.

  • Nationality: England
  • Age: 22
  • Club: Real Madrid
  • Position: Midfielder
  • On-Field Earnings: $32,000,000
  • Off-Field Earnings: $12,000,000
  • Total Annual Earnings: $44,000,000

8. Riyad Mahrez

Anchoring Al-Ahli with a $53 million paycheque, the Algerian winger proves that the financial pull of the Gulf remains one of the tournament’s most dominant business storylines.

  • Nationality: Algeria
  • Age: 35
  • Club: Al-Ahli
  • Position: Forward
  • On-Field Earnings: $48,000,000
  • Off-Field Earnings: $5,000,000
  • Total Annual Earnings: $53,000,000

7. Sadio Mané

Hauling in $54 million annually alongside Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, the Senegalese icon channels his elite on-pitch earnings straight into extensive community and philanthropic projects back home.

  • Nationality: Senegal
  • Age: 34
  • Club: Al-Nassr
  • Position: Forward
  • On-Field Earnings: $50,000,000
  • Off-Field Earnings: $4,000,000
  • Total Annual Earnings: $54,000,000

6. Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian King reigns supreme as Africa’s highest earner with a cool $55 million, splitting his wealth between an elite Liverpool contract and massive commercial partnerships across the Middle East.

  • Nationality: Egypt
  • Age: 34
  • Club: Liverpool
  • Position: Forward
  • On-Field Earnings: $35,000,000
  • Off-Field Earnings: $20,000,000
  • Total Annual Earnings: $55,000,000

5. Vinícius Júnior

Standing tall as Brazil’s absolute financial powerhouse at $60 million, the Real Madrid superstar combines a heavy club wage with a booming off-field corporate portfolio.

  • Nationality: Brazil
  • Age: 25
  • Club: Real Madrid
  • Position: Forward
  • On-Field Earnings: $40,000,000
  • Off-Field Earnings: $20,000,000
  • Total Annual Earnings: $60,000,000

4. Erling Haaland

Manchester City’s lethal Nordic goal-machine converts his clinical finishing (just ask Senegal) into an imposing $80 million annual haul, positioning him at the apex of the Premier League’s wage structure.

  • Nationality: Norway
  • Age: 25
  • Club: Manchester City
  • Position: Forward
  • On-Field Earnings: $60,000,000
  • Off-Field Earnings: $20,000,000
  • Total Annual Earnings: $80,000,000

3. Kylian Mbappé

The French icon sits comfortably in the nine-figure club at $100 million, securing a massive financial bag to accompany his status as Real Madrid’s newest crown jewel.

  • Nationality: France
  • Age: 27
  • Club: Real Madrid
  • Position: Forward
  • On-Field Earnings: $75,000,000
  • Off-Field Earnings: $25,000,000
  • Total Annual Earnings: $100,000,000

2. Lionel Messi

The Argentine legend enters his title defense pocketing a staggering $140 million, officially crossing over into a certified billionaire, as his American MLS revolution continues to print money.

  • Nationality: Argentina
  • Age: 38
  • Club: Inter Miami
  • Position: Forward
  • On-Field Earnings: $60,000,000
  • Off-Field Earnings: $80,000,000
  • Total Annual Earnings: $140,000,000

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Towering over the entire sports world with an historic $295 million single-year payday, the Portuguese legend leverages his unprecedented Saudi contract to lock down the top spot as football’s ultimate billionaire.

  • Nationality: Portugal
  • Age: 41
  • Club: Al-Nassr
  • Position: Forward
  • On-Field Earnings: $240,000,000
  • Off-Field Earnings: $60,000,000
  • Total Annual Earnings: $300,000,000

Who is the Highest Paid Australian Player At the 2026 World Cup?

Mat Ryan

The Socceroos captain has to get by on around of $3 million a year for his work Levate UD’s goalkeeper. Just enough to buy a two-bedroom apartment in Bondi.

  • Nationality: Australia
  • Age: 34
  • Club: Levante UD (Spain)
  • Position: Goalkeeper
  • Estimated Weekly Base Contract: ~£30,000 per week (~$58,000 AUD)
  • Total Combined Annual On-Field Earnings: ~$3,000,000+ AUD

2026 FIFA World Cup Prize Money

As we mentioned earlier, this year’s tournament is already the most valuable in history. The tournament winner is still set to receive USD$50 million, with FIFA’s previously announced prize ladder paying USD$33 million to the runner-up, USD$29 million for third place and USD$27 million for fourth. In comparison, Argentina received USD$42 million for winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which had a total prize fund of USD$440 million.

Tournament Finish / Stage EliminatedPerformance Prize Money (Per Team in USD)Total Distributed (USD)
Champions$50,000,000$50,000,000
Runners-up$33,000,000$33,000,000
Third Place$29,000,000$29,000,000
Fourth Place$27,000,000$27,000,000
Quarter-finals (4 teams)$19,000,000$76,000,000
Round of 16 (8 teams)$15,000,000$120,000,000
Round of 32 (16 teams)$11,000,000$176,000,000
Group stage exit (16 teams)$9,000,000$144,000,000
Total Performance Pool$655,000,000
Scroll horizontally to view full table

FAQs About the 2026 World Cup

Who is the highest-paid player overall at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo sits comfortably at the absolute apex of the football wealth ladder, pulling in a staggering USD$300 million over the last twelve months. His history-making contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr accounts for USD$235 million in on-field earnings, with an additional USD$65 million generated through his elite global endorsement portfolio.

Who is the highest-paid Australian player at the World Cup?

Socceroos skipper Mat Ryan earns a combined annual package of roughly AUD$3 million+ for his club duties in Europe. Currently guarding the net for Spanish La Liga side Levante UD, Ryan’s base wage sits at approximately £30,000 (around AUD$58,000) per week. While it’s brilliant money by normal standards, his yearly take-home represents just a tiny fraction of the USD$295 million+ pocketed by top-tier titans like Ronaldo and Messi.

What is the total prize money pool for the 2026 World Cup?

FIFA officially bumped the total financial distribution package up to a record-shattering USD$871 million (roughly AUD$1.3 billion). This massive figure almost doubles the USD$440 million pool from Qatar 2022. FIFA revised the numbers upward to help the 48 competing federations absorb the immense travel, tax, and operational logistics required to move squads across three massive host nations: the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

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Rob Stott

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Rob Stott

Rob Stott is the Editor in Chief at Man of Many, leading the editorial direction and content strategy for Australia’s largest independent men’s lifestyle publication.
With over 16 years of experience in digital publishing, Rob has spent his career at ...

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