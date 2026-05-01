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FIFA 2026 World Cup Prize Money Hits a Massive $1.3 Billion AUD

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 4 min

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  • FIFA has increased its 2026 World Cup team payment pool to USD$871 million.
  • Each qualified nation will now receive USD$2.5 million in preparation money.
  • Qualification payments rise from USD$9 million to USD$10 million.
  • The increase follows concerns over travel, operations and tax costs in North America.
  • Single yellow cards will reset after the group stage and again after the quarter-finals.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is already set to be the biggest ever edition of the tournament, with a whopping USD$50 million (AUD$70 million) up for grabs for the tournament winner.

But this year, it’s not just the prize money that matters; it’s the entire financial package across the whole tournament.

FIFA has confirmed it will increase the money distributed to all 48 participating member associations by 15 per cent, taking the total pool to USD$871 million – that’s roughly $AUD1.3 billion – up from the USD$727 million package approved in December 2025, which was already billed as a record contribution.

2026 fifa world cup team payments 3
76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Canada | Image: FIFA

Why FIFA Is Increasing World Cup Payments

The extra money is being framed as support for the rising cost of taking part in the World Cup across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Even for football’s richest tournament, it’s hardly an affordable excursion. Federations have to move players, staff and equipment across a spread-out North American event, with higher travel, hotel, tax and operational costs than many expected.

ESPN reports that some teams had warned FIFA they could lose money from the tournament unless they made it far enough into the knockout stages.

Related: Every FIFA World Cup 2026 Kit Revealed So Far

Cristiano Ronaldo wearing Portugal's red jersey, raising his fist in celebration on the football field.
Image: Getty

How Much Will Each 2026 FIFA World Cup Team Receive?

Each qualified team will now receive USD$2.5 million in preparation money, up from USD$1.5 million. Qualification money also rises from USD$9 million to USD$10 million.

FIFA will also add more than USD$16 million in subsidies for team delegation costs and increased ticket allocations.

That means every participating association is guaranteed at least USD$12.5 million before performance-based payments are counted.

The tournament winner is still set to receive USD$50 million, with FIFA’s previously announced prize ladder paying USD$33 million to the runner-up, USD$29 million for third place and USD$27 million for fourth. In comparison, Argentina received USD$42 million for winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which had a total prize fund of USD$440 million.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the governing body was in its “most solid financial position ever”, describing the increase as another example of FIFA reinvesting its resources back into the game.

2026 fifa world cup team payments 2
Image: FIFA

2026 FIFA World Cup Team Payments Snapshot

CategoryPrevious AmountNew Amount
Total financial distributionUSD$727 millionUSD$871 million
Preparation money per teamUSD$1.5 millionUSD$2.5 million
Qualification money per teamUSD$9 millionUSD$10 million
Guaranteed minimum per teamUSD$10.5 millionUSD$12.5 million
Additional team cost subsidiesN/AMore than USD$16 million
Winners’ prize moneyUSD$50 millionUSD$50 million
Scroll horizontally to view full table
Kylian Mbappé celebrating a goal in a Paris Saint-Germain jersey with arms crossed, mouth open, on the field.
Kylian Mbappé | Image: Getty

Other 2026 World Cup Rule Changes

There were also a few football changes confirmed alongside the money.

Single yellow cards will now be wiped after the group stage and again after the quarter-finals, reflecting the extra knockout round in the expanded format. That should give players a little more breathing room, particularly in a longer tournament where one early booking would rule you out completely.

FIFA also approved law changes for the World Cup that can punish players who leave the field in direct protest of a referee’s decision or cover their mouths while speaking to opponents during confrontations.

What It Means for the 2026 World Cup

USD$871 million is a lot of money to splash around, but so is the cost of staging and attending a 48-team World Cup across three countries. More matches, more travel, more staff, more logistics and higher operating costs all add up quickly.

FIFA will still make plenty from the biggest tournament in football, but the increase in team payments acknowledges the obvious: the teams turning up need more support to make it work.

Lionel Messi in Argentina jersey with surprised expression during a football match, surrounded by other players.
Image: Alexandre Schneider

2026 FIFA World Cup Prize Money FAQs

How much money will 2026 World Cup teams receive?

Each qualified team is now guaranteed at least USD$12.5 million, made up of USD$10 million in qualification money and USD$2.5 million in preparation money.

What is the total 2026 World Cup financial distribution?

FIFA has increased the total financial distribution for participating member associations to USD$871 million.

How much will the 2026 World Cup winner receive?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup winner is set to receive USD$50 million.

Why is FIFA increasing payments for the 2026 World Cup?

FIFA is increasing payments to help teams cover higher travel, accommodation, tax and operational costs across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

2026 fifa world cup team payments 4
76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Canada | Image: FIFA

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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