Socceroos vs Cameroon: How To Watch The Final Test Before the 2026 World Cup

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Ask anyone what they remember about the Socceroos and it’s rarely the result. It’s how far they took us. The goals. The energy. The effort it took to get there. That’s been the thread since 2006. A sports-loving country getting behind a national team, regardless of whether it’s their favourite code.

Tonight against Cameroon is one of the last chances to see our Socceroos on home soil before the World Cup. A squad still taking shape, with spots up for grabs and players pushing to show they belong in the final squad for 2026.

Why This Match Actually Matters

Tony Popovic has made plenty of changes in the lead-up to tonight’s game. Plenty of new faces will take the field, including a couple of first-time call-ups, and a few players who know this might be one of their last chances to make an impression before the World Cup squad gets locked in.

Up front, there’s a genuine opening. Injuries and form have left the door slightly ajar, which means one of the strikers, like Deni Juric or Ante Suto, could turn a good night into something a lot bigger.

At the back, Fran Karacic’s late withdrawal has created another opportunity at right-back, with Jacob Italiano now right in the mix to push his case.

Patrick Yazbek and Jacob Italiano | Image: Football Australia

It’s clear from the outside that there are still plenty of decisions to make before they lock down the final 26. But Popovich is doing his best to keep the pressure off the players.

“But we don’t want them to play with anxiety tomorrow,” Popovic said pre-match. “We want them to play with the freedom and confidence that’s been given to them.”

And there’s a bit to respond to as well. The Socceroos come into this off the back of losses to Venezuela and Colombia, so it’s less about getting minutes and more about showing something that sticks.

Or as Popovic put it, “playing well, but expressing yourself within the structure.”

And maybe more importantly, enjoying it.

Cameroon: What We’re Up Against

They’ve been called a sleeping giant after failing to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026. But that doesn’t make them easy.

“They’re very physical,” Popovic said. “They have great individuals, and it’s a good challenge.”

Cameroon are going through a reset with a younger squad for this one, with a lot of players still finding their place at international level.

Which usually means one thing. Energy, physicality, and a team that’s not always easy to read.

Image: Football Australia

A Call Back To ’06

There’s also a bit of history tied to tonight’s match – it coincides with a reunion of the 2005 World Cup qualification squad, the group that broke a 32-year drought and gave Australian football one of its defining moments at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Tony Popovic was part of that team. And since 2024, he’s been at the helm of the Socceroos, shaping this group and securing qualification for a sixth straight World Cup.

How To Watch Australia vs Cameroon Tonight

If you’re tuning in early, China PR vs Curaçao kicks off at 5:00pm AEDT.

Image: Football Australia

A World Cup Preview

Beyond tonight’s game is a far more difficult challenge. Australia will open their World Cup campaign against either Türkiye or Kosovo, with the two set to meet in a UEFA play-off decider on Wednesday, 1 April.

The winner will join Group D alongside Australia, the United States and Paraguay, and will line up against the Socceroos in Vancouver on 14 June. So who are we likely to face?

Türkiye

On paper, Türkiye are the more likely opponent. They’re ranked just above Australia and pushed Spain deep into qualifying, finishing only three points behind them. There’s quality across the pitch, with enough structure under manager Vincenzo Montella to make them difficult to break down.

And while they haven’t been to a World Cup since 2002, their last outing saw them finish third in one of the tournament’s more memorable runs. If they get through, it’s a proper test straight out of the gate.

Kosovo

Kosovo would be the wildcard. They’re chasing their first-ever World Cup appearance and arrive with momentum, including wins over Sweden and a draw with Switzerland in qualifying.

Much like this Socceroos side, they make up for a lack of experience with intent. Players like Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi and Napoli defender Amir Rrahmani give them a backbone, while the rest of the squad tends to play without hesitation.

Australia have never faced Kosovo before, which only adds to the challenge.