Home/Entertainment/Sport
Socceroos vs cameroon
SPORT

Socceroos vs Cameroon: How To Watch The Final Test Before the 2026 World Cup

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Published:

Readtime: 4 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Ask anyone what they remember about the Socceroos and it’s rarely the result. It’s how far they took us. The goals. The energy. The effort it took to get there. That’s been the thread since 2006. A sports-loving country getting behind a national team, regardless of whether it’s their favourite code.

Tonight against Cameroon is one of the last chances to see our Socceroos on home soil before the World Cup. A squad still taking shape, with spots up for grabs and players pushing to show they belong in the final squad for 2026.

Why This Match Actually Matters

Tony Popovic has made plenty of changes in the lead-up to tonight’s game. Plenty of new faces will take the field, including a couple of first-time call-ups, and a few players who know this might be one of their last chances to make an impression before the World Cup squad gets locked in.

Up front, there’s a genuine opening. Injuries and form have left the door slightly ajar, which means one of the strikers, like Deni Juric or Ante Suto, could turn a good night into something a lot bigger.

At the back, Fran Karacic’s late withdrawal has created another opportunity at right-back, with Jacob Italiano now right in the mix to push his case.

Socceroos vs cameroon a
Patrick Yazbek and Jacob Italiano | Image: Football Australia

It’s clear from the outside that there are still plenty of decisions to make before they lock down the final 26. But Popovich is doing his best to keep the pressure off the players.

“But we don’t want them to play with anxiety tomorrow,” Popovic said pre-match. “We want them to play with the freedom and confidence that’s been given to them.”

And there’s a bit to respond to as well. The Socceroos come into this off the back of losses to Venezuela and Colombia, so it’s less about getting minutes and more about showing something that sticks.

Or as Popovic put it, “playing well, but expressing yourself within the structure.”

And maybe more importantly, enjoying it.

Cameroon: What We’re Up Against

They’ve been called a sleeping giant after failing to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026. But that doesn’t make them easy.

“They’re very physical,” Popovic said. “They have great individuals, and it’s a good challenge.”

Cameroon are going through a reset with a younger squad for this one, with a lot of players still finding their place at international level.

Which usually means one thing. Energy, physicality, and a team that’s not always easy to read.

Socceroos 2005 2006 squad
Image: Football Australia

A Call Back To ’06

There’s also a bit of history tied to tonight’s match – it coincides with a reunion of the 2005 World Cup qualification squad, the group that broke a 32-year drought and gave Australian football one of its defining moments at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Tony Popovic was part of that team. And since 2024, he’s been at the helm of the Socceroos, shaping this group and securing qualification for a sixth straight World Cup.

How To Watch Australia vs Cameroon Tonight

Date: Friday, 27 March 2026
Kick-off: 8:10pm AEDT
Venue: Accor Stadium, Sydney
Broadcast: Network 10, 10 Drama, 10 Play & Paramount+
Tickets: Available via Ticketmaster

If you’re tuning in early, China PR vs Curaçao kicks off at 5:00pm AEDT.

Buy Tickets
Socceroos vs cameroon b
Image: Football Australia

A World Cup Preview

Beyond tonight’s game is a far more difficult challenge. Australia will open their World Cup campaign against either Türkiye or Kosovo, with the two set to meet in a UEFA play-off decider on Wednesday, 1 April.

The winner will join Group D alongside Australia, the United States and Paraguay, and will line up against the Socceroos in Vancouver on 14 June. So who are we likely to face?

Türkiye

On paper, Türkiye are the more likely opponent. They’re ranked just above Australia and pushed Spain deep into qualifying, finishing only three points behind them. There’s quality across the pitch, with enough structure under manager Vincenzo Montella to make them difficult to break down.

And while they haven’t been to a World Cup since 2002, their last outing saw them finish third in one of the tournament’s more memorable runs. If they get through, it’s a proper test straight out of the gate.

Kosovo

Kosovo would be the wildcard. They’re chasing their first-ever World Cup appearance and arrive with momentum, including wins over Sweden and a draw with Switzerland in qualifying.

Much like this Socceroos side, they make up for a lack of experience with intent. Players like Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi and Napoli defender Amir Rrahmani give them a backbone, while the rest of the squad tends to play without hesitation.

Australia have never faced Kosovo before, which only adds to the challenge.

Every FIFA World Cup 2026 Kit Revealed So Far
Socceroos vs cameroon c
Image: Football Australia

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Shaffa 2
FOOD

17 Best Bottomless Brunches in Sydney for 2026

Onitsuka tiger x versace
SNEAKERS & SHOES

Onitsuka Tiger x Versace: If It’s A Loafer, Why Does It Have Laces?

Rolls royce cullinan yachting feature
CARS

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting Collection is Hand-Painted Maritime Mastery

The upgrade 8 home accessories that bring new life to your space
STYLE

8 Best Home Accessories to Easily Elevate Your Living Spaces

1
STYLE

Should You Get Bangs? Your Guide to the Men’s Fringe Trend

Spirits
DRINKS

The $22 Billion Hangover: Why the World’s Biggest Distillers Just Hit a Wall

Girard-Perregaux Laureato Three Gold Bridges | Image: The Hour Glass
WATCHES

Girard-Perregaux Combines Two Legends to Create a Supreme Icon

Afeela 1f eature
CARS

Sony and Honda’s AFEELA 1 ‘Car of the Future’ Has Been Cancelled

Porsche design's new watch manufactory in grenchen inside 11
WATCHES

Inside Porsche Design’s New ‘Drive In’ Watch Manufactory in Grenchen

Hbo original harry potter series 2
MOVIES & TV

Our First Look at The Harry Potter Series Reveals More Than Just Magic

Lark new whiskies
DRINKS

Lark Distillery’s New Range is All About Taking Aussie Whisky To The World

Fuel shortage
CARS

5 Ways Soaring Fuel Prices Are Hitting Everyday Australians

Ryan gosling watch collection feature image
CULTURE

Of Course Ryan Gosling’s Taste in Watches is Impeccable

Click Frenzy Travel Sale 2026
TRAVEL

The Best Deals On Flights, Hotels And Tours From The 2026 Click Frenzy Travel Sale

Jfk jr in love story on disney 2
STYLE

Style Guide: How to Nail JFK Jr’s Classic 90s Fashion

Alan ritchson reacher 2
MOVIES & TV

‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Won’t Face Charges After Neighbourhood Fight Caught on Tape

Porsche taycan turbo gt review
CARS

2026 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package Review: Daily Driving Australia’s Quickest Car

Clavicular ends interview with andrew callaghan channel 5
CULTURE

“Looksmaxxing” King Clavicular Storms Off Interview Thanks to One Simple Answer

The madison reviews 2
MOVIES & TV

Is ‘The Madison’ worth watching? The reviews are in