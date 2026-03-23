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2026 fifa world cup socceroos home kit 2
SPORT

The Socceroos’ 2026 World Cup Kit Has Been Unveiled, With a Bold New Away Strip

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

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Readtime: 2 min

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup kits are starting to arrive, and Australia has finally rocked up to the party.

Nike and Football Australia have unveiled the new National Team Collection, pairing a familiar yellow-and-green home kit with a much louder away strip that leans into those early-morning Australian sunrises.

Each kit is its own representation of our Socceroos. One holds onto what fans already recognise. The other pushes things forward. Both represent over 20 years of collaboration.

2026 fifa world cup socceroos home kit
Image: Football Australia
Nike australia 2026:27 match home front
Image: Nike
Nike australia 2026:27 match home rear
Image: Nike

The home kit sticks with the classic yellow and green, pulling from past jerseys, including the now-iconic 2006 World Cup strip that nearly toppled Italy in the Round of 16, with a few nods to Nike’s T90 era worked in.

While we may not have the same storied history in football as the likes of Germany, Argentina or Brazil, what we do have is a home kit that not only stands out, but is seemingly standing the test of time.

Time will tell if that holds up on the world stage. But that’s exactly what the away jersey leans into.

2026 fifa world cup socceroos away kit
Image: Football Australia
Nike australia 2026:27 match away front
Image: Nike
Nike australia 2026:27 match away rear
Image: Nike

Inspired by the Australian sunrise, the away jersey swaps out black or white in favour of coral and a deep green gradient, the same colours you’d see on an early morning; walking the dog, coming in from the surf, starting the early shift or getting up to watch the Socceroos.

Then there’s the purple goalkeeper jersey. A bold mix of wild grape, black and white, mixed with jagged patterns. It’s big and loud, as a keeper should be.

Fans will get an early look at the new kits when the Socceroos take part in the FIFA Series 2026 later this month.

Australia faces Cameroon on Friday, 27 March at Accor Stadium in Sydney, before taking on Curaçao on Tuesday, 31 March at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

The 2026 National Team Home Match Jersey will be available via Nike from 6pm on 23 March, with a wider retail release from 24 March. Stadium versions are $125, while Match jerseys come in at $180, with the away kit set to follow.

Buy the Socceroos’ World Cup kit from Nike
2026 fifa world cup socceroos goalkeeper kit 1
Image: Nike
2026 fifa world cup socceroos goalkeeper kit 2
Image: Nike

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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