Nike’s Air Jordan 3 ‘Bin 23’ Gets the Premium Rare-Bottle Treatment

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 10 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Nike has unveiled the Air Jordan 3 “BIN 23”, a premium take on the classic Jordan silhouette

The sneaker arrives in a Team Red/Burgundy Crush/Coconut Milk/Metallic Gold colourway

Premium details include a wax stamp, cedar shoe trees, dust bag and updated retro card

The Air Jordan 3 “BIN 23” is listed at USD$355 and launches on 14 June.

Nike has dressed the Air Jordan 3 like it belongs in a cellar door. The new Air Jordan 3 “BIN 23” takes the classic Tinker Hatfield silhouette and pairs it with deep burgundy tones, a wax-stamped tongue that “seals the premium legacy”, cedar shoe trees and a dust bag included in the box.

If that wasn’t enough to prove this one came straight out of the wine cellar, the colourway is described as Team Red/Burgundy Crush/Coconut Milk/Metallic Gold, which is a lot of words to say this thing looks like a very expensive glass of red wrapped in premium leather.

The Air Jordan 3 “BIN 23” marks the return of Jordan Brand’s more exclusive, Bin 23 collection, a line we haven’t seen much of since its original run in 2010. Sixteen years on, the AJ3 is getting pulled into the cellar, swapping everyday sneaker energy for wax seals, rare-vintage references and packaging details that feel made for collectors.

Air Jordan 3 “BIN 23” | Image: Nike

Air Jordan 3 “BIN 23” Key Specs

Model: Air Jordan 3 “BIN 23”

Air Jordan 3 “BIN 23” Colourway: Team Red/Burgundy Crush/Coconut Milk/Metallic Gold

Team Red/Burgundy Crush/Coconut Milk/Metallic Gold Style code: IO7744-600

IO7744-600 Upper: Leather

Leather Midsole: Foam

Foam Outsole: Rubber

Rubber Cushioning: Nike Air and Max Air

Nike Air and Max Air Included extras: Cedar shoe trees, dust bag and updated retro card

Cedar shoe trees, dust bag and updated retro card Price: USD$355

USD$355 Release date: 14 June

14 June Availability: Nike SNKRS and select retailers

Air Jordan 3 “BIN 23” | Image: Nike

Under the surface is a proper Air Jordan 3. Nike Air technology is included for impact absorption, while Max Air cushioning adds the familiar support underfoot. The shoe also features a leather upper, foam midsole and rubber outsole, so there is an actual Nike sneaker beneath the wine pairing.

Still, we can’t pretend this is just another wear-everywhere Jordan. Between the burgundy finish, gold hardware, wax stamp and included shoe trees, the Air Jordan 3 “BIN 23” is clearly aimed at collectors who enjoy a glass of vintage red as much as the sneakers themselves.

The Air Jordan 3 “BIN 23” lands on 14 June for USD $355. Reports suggest the release will be limited to just 2,300 pairs, so don’t be surprised if most of them end up stored like wine rather than worn like basketball shoes.

Air Jordan 3 “BIN 23” | Image: Nike

Air Jordan 3 “BIN 23” | Image: Nike

Air Jordan 3 “BIN 23” | Image: Nike

Air Jordan 3 “BIN 23” | Image: Nike