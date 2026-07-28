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Nike hyperice air zoom hyperslide 1
SNEAKERS & SHOES

Nike And Hyperice’s Air Zoom Hyperslide Heat And Massage Your Feet

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 4 min

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  • Nike and Hyperice’s new recovery slide combines heat, vibration and full-length Air Zoom cushioning.
  • A removable magnetic pod sits inside the adjustable strap and runs 15-minute recovery cycles.
  • The Air Zoom Hyperslide launches in select markets from 29 September 2026, with Australian pricing and availability still unconfirmed.

Nike believes that if you have a body, you’re an athlete. And, if you’re an athlete, then you might just be interested in owning a pair of recovery slides that heat and massage your feet.

Think its too good to be true? Think again. The Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide launches in select markets from 29 September, with Nike and Hyperice claiming it can help reduce tension, relax your feet and make recovery easier to work into everyday life.

Athletes slip on a pair of slides after training, around changing rooms, while travelling or heading home, then wear them again with their feet up on the couch. But instead of asking people to strap into another dedicated recovery device, Nike and Hyperice have strapped the hardware to the slides themselves, delivering heat and vibration through a tiny little device attached to the footwear athletes are already wearing.

How Nike And Hyperice’s Air Zoom Hyperslide Works

If you’re looking at the base of the Air Zoom Hyperslide for the recovery hardware, you’re looking in the wrong spot. Most of the tech sits inside the broad adjustable strap rather than beneath the foot. A removable, magnetically connected Hyperslide Pod applies heat and vibration across the top of the foot, with three settings for each.

The pod runs in 15-minute cycles and can be controlled directly or through the Hyperice app. Nike says the combination of heat and vibration is designed to reduce tension and relax tired feet, with Nike and Hyperice athlete Virgil van Dijk describing how it actually feels to wear them.

“It’s the combination that stands out,” he says.

“The Hyperice heat and vibration help my feet recover as quickly as possible, while the Nike Air Zoom cushioning makes it feel incredibly comfortable.”

Its visible mesh structure, layered upper and oversized pod make the technology hard to miss, although the deeply moulded footbed and sculpted outsole still give the whole thing more substance than a standard pool slide.

The off-white colourway might be a bit clinical in appearance, even if it is softer on the eyes than the black. That version, with its red interior, leans more towards the recovery-tech aesthetic. But don’t let the glowing red images fool you. The heat is delivered from the pod across the top of the foot rather than through the sole.

And let’s be honest: who doesn’t love light-up shoes?

Nike hyperice air zoom hyperslide 21/5
The moulded footbed is shown glowing red in Nike’s recovery visualisation | Image: Nike

This Isn’t Nike And Hyperice’s First Recovery Rodeo

The Hyperslide is the second footwear product from Nike and Hyperice after the Hyperboot, a battery-powered recovery shoe that combines heat with full-foot air compression.

It only takes one look at the Hyperboot to know it was built as a dedicated recovery device first, shoe second. The Hyperslide is a little more casual. It’s something athletes can easily throw into a gym bag without having to carry an entire recovery machine. Why should you have to choose between convenience and performance? ¿Por qué no los dos?

You can wear a slide while moving around the house, travelling or leaving training in a way that would be far less practical with a high-top compression boot. It’s the familiar format, plus the heat and vibration that give the idea a real chance of becoming a regular part of an athlete’s recovery routine. Either that, or your old man could do with a pair for his ailing soles.

Nike hasn’t revealed pricing or confirmed Australian availability, but independent reports place the US price at around USD$250. We also don’t know the confirmed battery life, although Gear Patrol reports about one hour, depending on settings, with recharging taking roughly three hours.

Nike hyperice air zoom hyperslide 71/3
The black and red colourway leans heavily into the recovery-tech aesthetic | Image: Nike

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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