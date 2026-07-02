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Birkenstock’s Premium 1774 Line Lands in Australia with $1,040 Clogs

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

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Readtime: 4 min

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  • BIRKENSTOCK 1774 has brought its Northeast Providence and Romanticismo collections to Australia
  • Northeast Providence includes the Boston, Arizona and Naples, priced from AUD$755 to AUD$905
  • Romanticismo pushes higher, with the Arizona priced at AUD$940 and the Boston at AUD$1,040
  • Both collections keep Birkenstock’s cork-latex footbed but add premium materials and 1774 detailing, from canvas and raffia to Nappa leather

Birkenstock’s most familiar shapes now come with proper luxury price tags. Through its premium 1774 line, the German footwear brand has brought two new collections to Australia under a neat little tagline: “Très Romantic, Very Providence.” But with the fancy language comes an expensive reality. Led by a Romanticismo Boston clog, it’ll set you back AUD$1,040, putting it a long way from the everyday Arizona you’ve been wearing with socks.

One thing Birkenstock 1774 hasn’t done is reinvent the footbed people already know. Northeast Providence and Romanticismo both keep the shaped cork-latex foundation, then wrap it in more expensive materials and finishes. There’s canvas, smooth leather and raffia fibres for the coastal-leaning Northeast Providence collection, then Nappa leather, leather-wrapped square buckles, piping and stitchwork for the more dressed-up Romanticismo line.

That gives the two drops very different personalities. Northeast Providence is the easier one to understand: coastal, casual and a little more relaxed. It draws on the North American northeastern coast and the casualwear heritage around Providence, Rhode Island, in case you were wondering where the name comes from. Romanticismo is heavier on mood, borrowing from 19th-century Italian Romanticism and giving the Boston and Arizona a more dressed-up feel.

The TL;DR of it all is that one feels like expensive coastal off-duty wear. The other feels more like Birkenstock trying to make the Boston and Arizona a fashion statement rather than just a recovery sandal.

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Northeast Providence

Across the two Australian drops, the local range is split across five styles. Northeast Providence is the more approachable of the two collections, at least by 1774 standards, with three local styles sitting below the Romanticismo price floor.

Each style leans into the coastal inspirations through canvas, smooth leather, and raffia, depending on the model. The Boston and Arizona bring light-coloured canvas to the familiar Birkenstock shapes, while the Naples takes the moccasin-inspired slip-on route with a canvas upper framed by leather. All three keep the same shaped cork-latex footbed, leather lining, EVA outsole and 1774 packaging.

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Romanticismo

Over in the world of Romanticismo, prices climb higher. In Australia, the collection includes the Arizona Leather Buckle Exquisite and the Boston Leather Buckle Exquisite. Both use soft Nappa leather and the more detailed 1774 treatment: leather-wrapped square buckles, piping, stitchwork and the same cork-latex foundation underneath.

We’re already making outfits around Northeast Providence: linen pants, a good overshirt, sunglasses and your go-to dress watch. Clearly, Romanticismo is the one that looks like it wants you to stop calling them “Birks”.

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Who Are These Luxury Birks Actually For?

If you’re looking for the cheapest way into a Birkenstock footbed, the standard Bostons, Arizonas, and every other mainline pair already do the job perfectly well for a lot less money.

But fashion has a way of making familiar things more expensive. Sometimes, annoyingly, it also makes them better-looking. If you can stomach the cost, these are for someone who already knows the shape, already likes the comfort, and wants a version that feels more considered, more material-led and a little less like the pair you leave by the door after taking the bins out.

With everything Birkenstock has added to the Northeast Providence and Romanticismo line-ups, you can at least see what the money is going towards, even if these sit well beyond the average sandal shopper.

At AUD$755 for a Naples, AUD$905 for a Boston and AUD$1,040 for an even fancier Boston, the prices will look excessive if you just want an easy-wearing pair of sandals. But if you’re already sold on the footbed and you’re staring down at your feet imagining the most fashion-coded version of a familiar shape, the Birkenstock 1774 Northeast Providence and Romanticismo collection make for some pretty damn good-looking Birks.

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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