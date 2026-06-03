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SNEAKERS & SHOESSTYLE

Nike’s McDonald’s Book 2 Swaps Golden Arches for Sedona Turquoise

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 3 min

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  • Nike has released the Book 2 x McDonald’s ‘Sanddrift and Teal Nebula’
  • The sneaker is inspired by the turquoise arches at the Sedona McDonald’s in Arizona
  • Its design uses desert-toned Sanddrift panels, teal accents and small McDonald’s details
  • Australian pricing is set at AUD$210

Nike and McDonald’s have teamed up on a basketball shoe, and somehow the result is not a red-and-yellow Happy Meal for your feet.

The Nike Book 2 x McDonald’s ‘Sanddrift and Teal Nebula’ takes its cue from the famous McDonald’s in Sedona, Arizona, which swaps the usual golden arches for turquoise ones.

It’s a strange bit of roadside Americana, but for Devin Booker, the face of the Phoenix Suns and a player who’s spent his entire NBA career in Arizona, it’s hometown material.

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Book 2 x McDonald’s Sanddrift and Teal Nebula | Image: Nike
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McDonald’s Sedona, Arizona | Image: The Cook Family McDonald’s

Why Sedona Has Turquoise McDonald’s Arches

According to The Cook Family McDonald’s, the Sedona site began working with city staff in 1991 on what was originally intended to be a classic McDonald’s, yellow arches and all. Sedona had other ideas.

The city wanted the building to sit more naturally with the surrounding shopping centre, Southwest design elements, local design guidelines and the Arizona desert beyond it. After planning was approved in 1992, the conversation moved to signage, which eventually led to the now-famous turquoise arches.

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Book 2 x McDonald’s Sanddrift and Teal Nebula | Image: Nike
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McDonald’s Sedona, Arizona | Image: The Cook Family McDonald’s

A McDonald’s Sneaker That Doesn’t Look Like One

The Sanddrift upper keeps things fairly muted, with teal hitting the Swoosh, lining, outsole and McDonald’s marks. There’s cracked texture across the upper as a nod to the desert, plus a small Sedona-turquoise arch near the heel.

All in all, it’s a pretty tidy collab between Nike and McDonald’s. The louder red-and-yellow collab was sitting right there. Instead, the Book 2 makes the whole thing feel more personal. Like finding one extra fry in the bag, only turquoise.

It also makes you wonder which oddball McDonald’s location gets a sneaker next. If one altered restaurant sign can carry a sneaker this neatly, there’s probably room for a few more unique locations to get their turn.

Nike Book 2 x McDonald’s Key Specs

  • Colourway: Sanddrift and Teal Nebula
  • SKU: IR6443-100
  • Inspiration: Sedona McDonald’s turquoise arches
  • Australian price: AUD$210

Underneath the colourway, this is still a Book 2 basketball shoe. But let’s be honest: you’re here because Booker is your guy, you’ve got a soft spot for Sedona, or you’re craving a turquoise McDonald’s experience for your feet.

Either way, Nike and McDonald’s have handled one of the world’s most recognisable logos better than expected by not making it the whole meal.

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Book 2 x McDonald’s Sanddrift and Teal Nebula | Image: Nike
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Book 2 x McDonald’s Sanddrift and Teal Nebula | Image: Nike
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Book 2 x McDonald’s Sanddrift and Teal Nebula | Image: Nike
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Book 2 x McDonald’s Sanddrift and Teal Nebula | Image: Nike
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Book 2 x McDonald’s Sanddrift and Teal Nebula | Image: Nike
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McDonald’s Sedona, Arizona | Image: The Cook Family McDonald’s
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Sedona, Arizona | Image: The Cook Family McDonald’s

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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