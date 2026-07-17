The Limited-Edition MoonSwatch 1969 Costs $900, But It Has $1,500 Worth of Gold Inside

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 17 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

The Swatch x OMEGA MISSION TO THE MOON 1969 uses 11 grams of 18K Moonshine Gold across its dial, hands, crown and pushers.

Limited to 1,969 numbered pieces, the AUD$900 MoonSwatch can only be purchased with an approved Electronic Swatch Timepiece Application (an ESTA, if you will).

Its gold was made by melting down OMEGA spare parts dating to 1969, while the design pays tribute to the gold Speedmaster created after Apollo 11.

Just when you thought we were done talking about watches on the Moon with Buzz Aldrin, Swatch has come along with what could be its most ambitious MoonSwatch to date.

Packing 11 grams of OMEGA 18K Moonshine Gold with a theoretical metal value higher than its AUD$900 asking price, the MISSION TO THE MOON 1969 pays tribute to the legendary gold Speedmaster created to commemorate Apollo 11’s success.

But for those of us who choose to buy this MoonSwatch, it won’t be because it’s easy; it will be because it’s hard.

Only 1,969 units of the MoonSwatch 1969 will be made available | Image: Supplied

How To Buy The Swatch x OMEGA MISSION TO THE MOON 1969 MoonSwatch

As we’ve seen with previous MoonSwatch launches, getting one onto your wrist requires patience. This time, however, lining up in the early hours of the morning has been replaced by a 32-question application inspired by the ESTA used for US travel.

Only 1,969 individually numbered pieces will be produced worldwide, and Swatch hasn’t exactly hidden the Apollo 11 reference. If you want the right to buy one, you’ll need an approved Electronic Swatch Timepiece Application, or ESTA.

Only this ESTA won’t get you through US customs. But it might get you approved to buy 11 grams of Moonshine Gold. Maybe.

You’ll need to answer 32 questions to even be in the running to get one of these | Image: Supplied

What Makes The MISSION TO THE MOON 1969 So Special?

It seems that every time Swatch releases a new MoonSwatch, it’s immediately treated as the next must-have watch. The chaotic queues for previous releases prove there’s no shortage of demand, and this watch, worth less than its weight in gold, will be no different.

Swatch says the dial, hour and minute hands, crown and chronograph pushers are made from OMEGA’s proprietary 18K Moonshine Gold, with those components weighing 11 grams altogether. Cooler still, the material itself was produced by melting down old OMEGA spare parts dating back to 1969 in the company’s foundry.

That basically means the gold in this watch is probably older than most of the things your mates are wearing, and, on paper, worth more than the watch itself. That is, until someone waltzes in wearing a full-gold OMEGA.

With only 1,969 individually numbered pieces produced worldwide, owning one is a flex in itself. The design draws on the gold Speedmaster OMEGA produced in 1969 to celebrate Apollo 11. Its vertically satin-finished dial carries period-style logos and typography, recessed subdials, gold bevelled indexes with black varnished centres and a warm champagne tone that looks far more convincing than bright yellow gold.

Its matte black Bioceramic case gives the precious metal something to work against, almost like a vintage racing chronograph, which makes a lot of sense, considering many of the astronauts involved in the Apollo missions were also motorheads, with Corvettes everywhere.

The crown and pushers are made from genuine Moonshine Gold, while the tachymeter scale, Moon-textured strap lining and details on the battery cover are gold-coloured rather than solid gold.

And for those who are all about NASA, Saturn rockets and landing modules, each watch is engraved with its individual number at nine o’clock and finished with gold lacquer. Around the back, the battery cover carries a golden Moon design, the date 21 July 1969 and a footprint referencing Armstrong’s first step on the Sea of Tranquillity.

The gold components in the MoonSwatch 1969 are 75 per cent pure gold | Image: Supplied

Is the Gold Worth More Than the Watch?

Technically, yes. But not quite either.

The Moonshine Gold components in the watch use an 18K alloy, which is 75 per cent pure gold. That means the stated 11-gram total contains approximately 8.25 grams of pure gold.

Based on an Australian gold price of approximately AUD$5,719 per troy ounce on 17 July 2026, the pure-gold content of the MISSION TO THE MOON 1969 has a theoretical value of roughly AUD$1,517. With the watch priced at AUD$900, that figure is approximately 69 per cent higher than the retail price.

But don’t think you can dismantle the watch and walk away with the profits. Refining losses, the construction of the individual components and transaction costs would all reduce the amount you could realistically recover.

Still, it’s not every day you see a collaboration priced below the theoretical value of its precious-metal content.

Swatch says the CHF500 international price was calculated based on the cost of 11 grams of 18K gold in 1969, rather than today’s market. It’s a slightly ridiculous piece of watch-industry maths, but for once, it works in the buyer’s favour.

The MoonSwatch 1969 retails for AUD$900 | Image: Supplied

How Does The Swatch ESTA Work?

Okay, time for some paperwork.

To even earn a chance to own the MISSION TO THE MOON 1969, applicants must sign up for a Swatch account and select a preferred collection store. Once that’s done, you have two hours and 15 minutes to answer 32 questions online, which is roughly the same amount of time Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin spent exploring the lunar surface.

The application closes at 11:59pm CEST on 21 July 2026, which is 7:59am AEST on 22 July. You can submit your application through the official Swatch ESTA page.

But even if you ace the test like a NASA prodigy, answering everything correctly still doesn’t guarantee approval. An internal Swatch jury will select 1,969 applicants from the correct entries.

Successful buyers then have 48 hours to pay online before collecting the watch in person from their nominated store with photo identification and a copy of the approved ESTA.

Honestly, this entire process feels less like Swatch launched a lottery and more like an Apollo 11 citizenship test.

Successful applicants will only have 48 hours to buy their MoonSwatch 1969 | Image: Supplied

Swatch x OMEGA MISSION TO THE MOON 1969 Key Specs

Reference: SSX01B700

SSX01B700 Price: AUD$900

AUD$900 Edition: 1,969 individually numbered pieces

1,969 individually numbered pieces Case: Matte black Bioceramic

Matte black Bioceramic Diameter: 42mm

42mm Thickness: 13.25mm

13.25mm Lug-to-lug: 47.30mm

47.30mm Dial: OMEGA 18K Moonshine Gold

OMEGA 18K Moonshine Gold Gold components: Dial, hour and minute hands, crown and pushers

Dial, hour and minute hands, crown and pushers Gold weight: 11 grams of 18K Moonshine Gold alloy

11 grams of 18K Moonshine Gold alloy Estimated pure-gold content: Approximately 8.25 grams

Approximately 8.25 grams Movement: Quartz chronograph

Quartz chronograph Bezel: Black Bioceramic with gold-coloured tachymeter scale

Black Bioceramic with gold-coloured tachymeter scale Crystal: Box-shaped biosourced material with anti-scratch coating

Box-shaped biosourced material with anti-scratch coating Water resistance: 3 bar

3 bar Strap: Black rubber with Velcro closure and gold-coloured lining

Black rubber with Velcro closure and gold-coloured lining Purchase method: Approved Electronic Swatch Timepiece Application

Approved Electronic Swatch Timepiece Application Application deadline: 7:59am AEST on 22 July 2026

The MoonSwatch has always made OMEGA’s lunar mythology easier to reach. But if you can’t make it through the queues, you can always apply for permission to own this one.

Is it ridiculous? Absolutely. Is it tempting? Unfortunately, yes. See you at the ESTA.

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