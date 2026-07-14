LEGO’s New Hubble Space Telescope Set Finally Gives the Observatory Centre Stage

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 14 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

The LEGO Icons Hubble Space Telescope contains 1,252 pieces and opens to reveal its internal mirrors, gyroscopes and instrument bay.

The display model includes posable solar arrays, antennas, an opening aperture door and an astronaut minifigure for approximate scale.

It launches in Australia on 1 August 2026 for AUD$229.99.

Hubble has appeared in LEGO form before, but usually with something much larger wrapped around it. The smaller telescope included with the 2021 NASA Space Shuttle Discovery set was built to sit inside the shuttle’s cargo bay. Now, LEGO has finally given the observatory enough space to become the main event.

The new LEGO Icons Hubble Space Telescope turns the famous orbital observatory into a 1,252-piece standalone display model, complete with removable exterior panels, internal optics and a dedicated stand, giving Hubble’s engineering almost as much attention as its familiar silver cylinder and blue solar arrays.

At AUD$229.99, it’s still very much an adult collector’s set rather than your casual afternoon build with Duplo. But the removable panels, internal optics and display imagery also give it an educational role, showing how the telescope worked and connecting that engineering to images such as the Pillars of Creation, the Whirlpool Galaxy and the Butterfly Nebula. It helps explain why Hubble became much more than just a very expensive camera floating above Earth.

LEGO Icons Hubble Space Telescope displayed on a desk | Image: LEGO

What’s Inside the LEGO Hubble Space Telescope?

The model’s exterior panels can be removed to reveal an instrument bay depicting gyroscopes alongside the primary and secondary mirrors. The aperture door opens, while the solar arrays and antennas can be repositioned depending on which LEGO signal you’re tuning into.

The real telescope was launched aboard Space Shuttle Discovery and later serviced by astronaut crews across five shuttle missions. LEGO has included an astronaut minifigure for approximate scale, and while it may look tiny beside the completed build, in outer space that’s precisely the point.

There’s also a display base for the model, which carries an information plaque and a panel displaying several images captured by Hubble. It gives the model context beyond the hardware itself, connecting the telescope to what the public actually saw.

LEGO Icons Hubble Space Telescope with astronaut minifigure | Image: LEGO

Where Can I Buy It?

The LEGO Icons Hubble Space Telescope launches in Australia on 1 August 2026 for AUD$229.99. The completed model measures more than 32cm high, 38cm long and 38cm wide with the aperture door open.

The finished model is substantial, but the point is simpler: you no longer need the full Discovery set to put Hubble on display. Hubble may have started life as cargo in LEGO form, but this time it has the whole display to itself.

1/ 6 Opening aperture door and posable solar arrays on the Hubble model | Image: LEGO

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