LEGO’s New 8,278-Piece Minas Tirith Set Brings Lord of the Rings to Brick-Built Life

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LEGO has revealed a new The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith Icons set

The 8,278-piece build recreates the White City of Gondor in hybrid scale

Includes 10 minifigures, including Gandalf the White, Aragorn, Arwen and Faramir

Features a microscale city exterior with minifigure-scale interior scenes

Coming soon on 4 June 2026 for AUD$649.99

LEGO is heading back to Middle-earth with one of its biggest Lord of the Rings builds yet: an 8,278-piece recreation of Minas Tirith, the White City of Gondor.

Officially titled LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith (11377), the new 18+ set turns one of the trilogy’s most important locations into a serious display piece. And by serious, we mean the kind of build that measures 59cm tall, 62cm wide and 37cm deep once complete. Clear some shelf space. Then, probably clear some more. The Rohirrim are coming.

The set uses a hybrid-scale design, combining a detailed microscale exterior with minifigure-scale interior sections. From the outside, it captures the tiered white walls, green-domed rooftops, soaring towers and the steep rock face that gives Minas Tirith its impossible, carved-into-the-mountain look. Inside, fans can explore scenes including the grand throne room of the citadel, along with hidden details tucked throughout the build.

The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith (#11377) | Image: LEGO

What Comes With the LEGO Minas Tirith Set?

It also comes with a properly stacked character line-up. The set includes 10 Lord of the Rings minifigures: Gandalf the White, Faramir, Denethor, Peregrin Took, Aragorn as King Elessar, Arwen and four Soldiers of Gondor. A Shadowfax horse figure is also included, alongside movie-themed accessories such as Gondor helmets, shields and Aragorn’s crown.

There are plenty of iconic locations in Middle-earth. Hobbiton has the warmth, Rivendell has the beauty, and Mordor has the menace. But Minas Tirith is the city. It’s where The Return of the King reaches its grandest, most chaotic and most emotional stretch, from the Siege of Gondor to Aragorn’s coronation. LEGO has recreated Tolkien’s architecture here, but it’s the story around the White City that gives this set its weight in bricks.

The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith (#11377) | Image: LEGO

How Big Is the LEGO Minas Tirith Set?

At 8,278 pieces, it’s not exactly building a race car. This is clearly aimed at adult collectors rather than casual builders, though that probably goes without saying once you see the price. The LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith set is coming soon on 4 June 2026 for AUD$999.99.

For anyone already deep into LEGO’s Middle-earth run, this feels like the big one. Rivendell had the beauty. The Shire brings the simple life. Barad-dûr had the menace. Minas Tirith brings the scale, the drama and the kind of white-brick sprawl that will absolutely dominate whichever room it ends up in.

The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith (#11377) | Image: LEGO

LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith Specs

Set Number: 11377

11377 Pieces: 8,278

8,278 Age Rating: 18+

18+ Minifigures: 10 – Gandalf the White, Faramir, Denethor, Peregrin Took, Aragorn as King Elessar, Arwen, four Soldiers of Gondor and Shadowfax (horse figure)

10 – Gandalf the White, Faramir, Denethor, Peregrin Took, Aragorn as King Elessar, Arwen, four Soldiers of Gondor and Shadowfax (horse figure) Dimensions: 59cm high, 62cm wide, 37cm deep

59cm high, 62cm wide, 37cm deep Theme: LEGO Icons

LEGO Icons Release Date: 4 June 2026

4 June 2026 Price: USD$649.99 / AUD$999.99

USD$649.99 / AUD$999.99 Availability: Coming soon from LEGO Australia

The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith (#11377) | Image: LEGO

The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith (#11377) | Image: LEGO

The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith (#11377) | Image: LEGO

The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith (#11377) | Image: LEGO

The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith (#11377) | Image: LEGO

The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith (#11377) | Image: LEGO