25 Highest-Grossing Movies of All Time

By Jacob Osborn - Entertainment Published: 5 Nov 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 13 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

You might see the words “highest-grossing movies of all time” and immediately think of films like “Avatar” and “Avengers: Endgame.” While those are indeed two all-time box office champions, they don’t top the list when you account for inflation.

Don’t forget that movie tickets used to cost a mere fraction of what they cost today. There were also billions fewer people on the planet, making the box office haul for certain retro classics all the more impressive.

On the other hand, at least some of those classics didn’t have modern television or the rental market to contend with. Nit-picking aside, what are the highest-grossing films of all time? Let’s find out.

Highest-Grossing Films of All Time

Here is a list of the 25 highest-grossing films of all time, adjusting for inflation.

1. Gone with the Wind

Release Year: 1939

Budget: $3.85 million

Box Office: $402 million

Adjusted Box Office: $4.45 billion

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Follow Southern belle Scarlett O’Hara through the Civil War and Reconstructionist eras in this box office smash, which put the ‘sweeping’ in ‘sweeping saga’. While anachronistic by today’s standards, it still makes for a visual feast.

2. Avatar

Release Year: 2009

Budget: $237 million

Box Office: $2.92 billion

Adjusted Box Office: $4.05 billion

IMDb Rating: 7.9

We might actually be colonising space by the time the next few sequels for this blockbuster arrive in theatres, but the third film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is set to launch later this year. Until then, the epic original will have to suffice. Call it “Dances with Smurfs” if you will, but you can’t deny the film’s innovative and immersive qualities.

3. Titanic

Release Year: 1997

Budget: $200 million

Box Office: $2.26 billion

Adjusted Box Office: $3.77 billion

IMDb Rating: 7.9

No list of the highest box office movies is complete without this historical smash, in which two star-crossed lovers meet aboard the Titanic. Winner of a record-tying 11 Oscars, it turned star Leonardo DiCaprio and director James Cameron into “kings of the world.”

4. Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

Release Year: 1977

Budget: $11 million

Box Office: $775 million

Adjusted Box Office: $3.65 billion

IMDb Rating: 8.6

Cinema’s foremost space opera kicked off with this game-changing sci-fi adventure, which debuted as “Star Wars” and later became “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.” The story takes place a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away and blah blah blah blah…you know where it goes from here. More than one of the highest-grossing films of all time, it kickstarted Hollywood’s most profitable franchise to date.

5. Avengers: Endgame

Release Year: 2019

Budget: $356 million

Box Office: $2.8 billion

Adjusted Box Office: $3.35 billion

IMDb Rating: 8.4

Remember when it was 2019 and the release of “Avengers: Endgame” was all anyone talked about for a good month or so? Ahhh, those were the days. Brimming with spectacle and emotion, the film gave Marvel fans their money’s worth and killed at the box office as a result. In fact, it passed the $2 billion mark after just two weeks. Damn.

6. The Sound of Music

Release Year: 1965

Budget: $8.2 million

Box Office: $286 million

Adjusted Box Office: $3.05 billion

IMDb Rating: 8.1

The hills were alive with the sound of music and so too was the box office when this iconic musical hit theatres. Set during WWII, it tells the story of a cheerful governess, seven unruly children, and their disgruntled father. Amazing performances. Lush cinematography. Infectious songs. This film has it all. No wonder it was in theatres for four and a half years straight!

7. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Release Year: 1982

Budget: $10.5 million

Box Office: $796 million

Adjusted Box Office: $2.99 billion

IMDb Rating: 7.9

Steven Spielberg struck box office gold with this enduring family classic, about the symbiotic relationship between a young boy and a lovable alien. If you were growing up at the time, “E.T.” was essentially baked into your childhood and it continues to make new fans to this day. Now, who wants some Reese’s Pieces?!

8. The Ten Commandments

Release Year: 1956

Budget: $13 million

Box Office: $123 million

Adjusted Box Office: $2.82 billion

IMDb Rating: 7.9

Cecil B. DeMille’s final effort represents a high point for the historical epic sub-genre, which dominated Hollywood throughout the 1950s and early 1960s. Playing biblical hero Moses, Charlton Heston squares off against a tyrannical Pharaoh and leads his people out of Egypt. Despite the near four-hour runtime, audiences flocked in droves and helped make it one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

9. Doctor Zhivago

Release Year: 1965

Budget: $11 million

Box Office: $245 million

Adjusted Box Office: $2.68 billion

IMDb Rating: 7.9

Director David Lean brought his sweeping sensibilities to this tragi-romantic adaptation, set during and after the Russian Revolution. Some critics were hostile to Lean’s revisionist style, but that didn’t stop the film from achieving massive commercial success.

10. Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens

Release Year: 2015

Budget: $258 million

Box Office: $2.07 billion

Adjusted Box Office: $2.64 billion

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Rounding out the box office top 10 is the one “Star Wars” reboot that actually managed to appease most viewers. It comes to us from director J.J. Abrams, who played it safe by delivering a somewhat familiar plotline. Given the sheer ruthlessness of certain fans, who can blame him?

11. Jurassic Park

Release Year: 1993

Budget: $63 million

Box Office: $1.1 billion

Adjusted Box Office: $2.55 billion

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Spielberg is back again with another worldwide box office smash. Using newly developed digital technology, his team of wizards brought dinosaurs to life with jaw-dropping precision. A lucrative franchise was thus born.

12. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Release Year: 1937

Budget: $1.5 million

Box Office: $418 million

Adjusted Box Office: $2.5 billion

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Walt Disney’s full-length animated debut was no sure thing during production, running way over budget. All was forgiven when the film became an instant critical and commercial smash. Its status as an all-time box office champion swelled thanks to theatrical re-releases.

13. Avatar: The Way of Water

Release Year: 2022

Budget: $350 million

Box Office: $2.34 billion

Adjusted Box Office: $2.48 billion

IMDb Rating: 7.5

A 3-hour sci-fi epic that, despite massive delays and costing an absolute motsa, managed to completely overperform expectations. While it continues the nature-versus-technology tale laid out in the original Avatar, and sets up a sequel to come in 2026, what sets The Way of Water apart is its truly impressive CGI. Cameron knows what he’s doing here.

14. Jaws

Release Year: 1975

Budget: $9 million

Box Office: $490 million

Adjusted Box Office: $2.46 billion

IMDb Rating: 8.1

It might not make the box office top 10, but we’re still hailing “Jaws” as one of the top 10 movies of all time. What could’ve been an outright catastrophe became the first true summer blockbuster, which redefined theatrical rollouts and kept thousands of swimmers out of the water.

15. Avengers: Infinity War

Release Year: 2018

Budget: $400 million

Box Office: $2.05 billion

Adjusted Box Office: $2.43 billion

IMDb Rating: 8.4

One of the highest box office movies is likewise high on everyone’s list of MCU fare, sitting alongside the first “Iron Man” and the last two Captain America movies. The first part of a two-part saga, it pits the mighty Avengers against the deadly Thanos. This was everything fans were hoping it would be.

16. Ne Zha 2

Release Year: 2025

Budget: $80 million

Box Office: $2.2 billion

Adjusted Box Office: $2.2 billion

IMDb Rating: 8.0

Ne Zha 2 is one of the biggest movies you’ve likely never heard of. While it had a paltry showing in most countries around the world, the movie absolutely killed in China—which makes sense: it’s made in China, for Chinese audiences, and is based on a famous Chinese novel.

17. The Exorcist

Release Year: 1973

Budget: $12 million

Box Office: $441 million

Adjusted Box Office: $2.21 billion

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Early audience members reportedly fainted in the aisles during early screenings of this horror classic. Naturally, that made it the must-see film of the year (and one of the highest-grossing movies of all time). Modern viewers aren’t quite as sensitive to on-screen gore and demonic possessions but don’t take that to mean the experience won’t make your gut churn or head spin.

18. 101 Dalmatians

Release Year: 1961

Budget: $4 million

Box Office: $303 million

Adjusted Box Office: $2.19 billion

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Another Disney classic, the original 101 Dalmatians is a tour-de-force of the kind of amazing animation the Walt Disney Co was capable of nearly sixty years ago, while also introducing one of the most evil villains they’ve created: her name is literally Cruella de Vil—how much more evil can you get?

19. The Lion King

Release Year: 1994

Budget: $45 million

Box Office: $977 million

Adjusted Box Office: $2.14 billion

IMDb Rating: 8.5

For your fix of this timeless tale, skip the live-action remake and go straight to the animated original. Released at the height of the Disney Renaissance, it fires on every cylinder to this day. Remember.

20. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Release Year: 2015

Budget: $200 million

Box Office: $1.9 billion

Adjusted Box Office: $2.13 billion

IMDb Rating: 8.2

The third in Spider-Man’s third (and most successful) attempt at making it work on the big screen, No Way Home brings the kind of multiverse shenanigans we’ve come to expect from Marvel these days to Peter Parker’s domain. Dr. Strange and Parker do a whoopsie and everything is thrown out of whoop, bringing all former Spider-Man franchises into the Marvel fold. Worth it for the ‘three Spider-Man’s pointing at one another’ memes alone.

21. Jurassic World

Release Year: 2015

Budget: $150 million

Box Office: $1.67 billion

Adjusted Box Office: $2.12 billion

IMDb Rating: 6.9

The original “Jurassic Park” franchise was going the way of the dinosaurs until this blockbuster reboot came along. Chris Pratt makes for a charming lead, but it’s the spectacle that steals the show.

22. The Jungle Book

Release Year: 1967

Budget: $4 million

Box Office: $378 million

Adjusted Box Office: $2.07 billion

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Man, Disney really knew how to turn children’s books into beloved animated films back in the 60’s, huh? Here, a feral child Mowgli grows up in the jungle, surrounded by friendly animals, and has to figure out what to do when a ruthless tiger comes back onto the scene.

23. Ben-Hur

Release Year: 1959

Budget: $15.2 million

Box Office: $147 million

Adjusted Box Office: $2.05 billion

IMDb Rating: 6.5

A clear predecessor to films like “Gladiator,” this historical epic stars Charlton Heston in the avenging title role. It was the costliest production of its time with a budget that equates to about $130 million in today’s dollars. It’s also one of the highest-grossing films of all time so that was money well spent

24. Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace

Release Year: 1999

Budget: $115 million

Box Office: $1.04 billion

Adjusted Box Office: $2.05 billion

IMDb Rating: 6.5

If you build it, they will come. So went the infamous “Star Wars” prequel trilogy, which kicked off with this oft-ridiculed episode. It divided audiences but dominated at the box office nonetheless.

25. Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

Release Year: 1980

Budget: $23 million

Box Office: $550 million

Adjusted Box Office: $2.01 billion

IMDb Rating: 8.7

Often touted as a fan favourite, “The Empire Strikes Back” contains one of the most famous reveals in movie history. We won’t spoil it here for the three people left on the planet who haven’t seen the film.

Why Does Inflation Matter?

You know how Grandpa keeps telling you that back in his day, a person could buy a cheeseburger for a quarter and fill up their gas tank for $5? Well, that’s because services and products generally cost much less in his day than they do today. As such, we need to take the inflated cost of goods into account when compiling the highest-grossing films of all time.

What About the Top 50 Most Profitable Movies?

If you finished our list and just wanted to know more—we’ve got your back. Here’s an expanded list of the 50 highest grossing films in history, adjusted for inflation.

Gone with the Wind – $4.45 billion Avatar – $4.05 billion Titanic – $3.77 billion Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope – $3.65 billion Avengers: Endgame – $3.35 billion The Sound of Music – $3.05 billion E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial – $2.99 billion The Ten Commandments – $2.82 billion Doctor Zhivago – $2.68 billion Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens – $2.64 billion Jurassic Park – $2.55 billion Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – $2.5 billion Avatar: The Way of Water – $2.48 billion Jaws – $2.46 billion Avengers: Infinity War – $2.43 billion Ne Zha 2 – $2.21 billion The Exorcist – $2.21 billion 101 Dalmatians – $2.19 billion The Lion King – $2.14 billion Spider-Man: No Way Home – $2.13 billion Jurassic World – $2.12 billion The Jungle Book – $2.07 billion Ben-Hur – $2.05 billion Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace – $2.05 billion Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back – $2.01 billion The Avengers – $1.98 billion The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King – $1.98 billion The Lion King (2019) – $1.98 billion Independence Day – $1.92 billion Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – $1.92 billion Enter the Dragon – $1.86 billion Fast & Furious 7 – $1.86 billion Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 – $1.79 billion The Godfather – $1.77 billion Thunderball – $1.77 billion Bambi – $1.77 billion Inside Out 2 – $1.74 billion Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest – $1.71 billion Goldfinger – $1.71 billion Avengers: Age of Ultron – $1.69 billion Grease – $1.69 billion The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – $1.69 billion Frozen II – $1.69 billion Star Wars Episode VI – Return of the Jedi – $1.69 billion Frozen – $1.67 billion Forrest Gump – $1.67 billion The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – $1.65 billion Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – $1.62 billion Finding Nemo – $1.62 billion Shrek 2 – $1.59 billion

You’ll also like:

50 Best Action Movies Of All Time, Ranked

10 Best Martial Arts Movies

The Top 20 Movies With A Mind-Bending Twist

Why Does Inflation Matter?

You know how Grandpa keeps telling you that back in his day, a person could buy a cheeseburger for a quarter and fill up their gas tank for $5? Well, that’s because services and products generally cost much less in his day than they do today. As such, we need to take the inflated cost of goods into account when compiling the highest-grossing films of all time.

You’ll also like:

50 Best Action Movies Of All Time, Ranked

10 Best Martial Arts Movies

The Top 20 Movies With A Mind-Bending Twist