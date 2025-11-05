Home/Entertainment/Movies & TV
25 best movies of 2019 to rewatch now avengers endgame
25 Highest-Grossing Movies of All Time

Jacob Osborn
Jacob Osborn

Published:

Readtime: 13 min

You might see the words “highest-grossing movies of all time” and immediately think of films like “Avatar” and “Avengers: Endgame.” While those are indeed two all-time box office champions, they don’t top the list when you account for inflation. 

Don’t forget that movie tickets used to cost a mere fraction of what they cost today. There were also billions fewer people on the planet, making the box office haul for certain retro classics all the more impressive. 

On the other hand, at least some of those classics didn’t have modern television or the rental market to contend with. Nit-picking aside, what are the highest-grossing films of all time? Let’s find out.

Highest-Grossing Films of All Time

Here is a list of the 25 highest-grossing films of all time, adjusting for inflation.

1. Gone with the Wind

Release Year: 1939
Budget: $3.85 million
Box Office: $402 million
Adjusted Box Office: $4.45 billion
IMDb Rating: 8.2

Follow Southern belle Scarlett O’Hara through the Civil War and Reconstructionist eras in this box office smash, which put the ‘sweeping’ in ‘sweeping saga’. While anachronistic by today’s standards, it still makes for a visual feast.

2. Avatar

Release Year: 2009
Budget: $237 million
Box Office: $2.92 billion
Adjusted Box Office: $4.05 billion
IMDb Rating: 7.9

We might actually be colonising space by the time the next few sequels for this blockbuster arrive in theatres, but the third film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is set to launch later this year. Until then, the epic original will have to suffice. Call it “Dances with Smurfs” if you will, but you can’t deny the film’s innovative and immersive qualities.

3. Titanic

Release Year: 1997
Budget: $200 million
Box Office: $2.26 billion
Adjusted Box Office: $3.77 billion
IMDb Rating: 7.9

No list of the highest box office movies is complete without this historical smash, in which two star-crossed lovers meet aboard the Titanic. Winner of a record-tying 11 Oscars, it turned star Leonardo DiCaprio and director James Cameron into “kings of the world.”

4. Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

Release Year: 1977
Budget: $11 million
Box Office: $775 million
Adjusted Box Office: $3.65 billion
IMDb Rating: 8.6

Cinema’s foremost space opera kicked off with this game-changing sci-fi adventure, which debuted as “Star Wars” and later became “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.” The story takes place a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away and blah blah blah blah…you know where it goes from here. More than one of the highest-grossing films of all time, it kickstarted Hollywood’s most profitable franchise to date.

5. Avengers: Endgame

Release Year: 2019
Budget: $356 million
Box Office: $2.8 billion
Adjusted Box Office: $3.35 billion
IMDb Rating: 8.4

Remember when it was 2019 and the release of “Avengers: Endgame” was all anyone talked about for a good month or so? Ahhh, those were the days. Brimming with spectacle and emotion, the film gave Marvel fans their money’s worth and killed at the box office as a result. In fact, it passed the $2 billion mark after just two weeks. Damn.

6. The Sound of Music

Release Year: 1965
Budget: $8.2 million
Box Office: $286 million
Adjusted Box Office: $3.05 billion
IMDb Rating: 8.1

The hills were alive with the sound of music and so too was the box office when this iconic musical hit theatres. Set during WWII, it tells the story of a cheerful governess, seven unruly children, and their disgruntled father. Amazing performances. Lush cinematography. Infectious songs. This film has it all. No wonder it was in theatres for four and a half years straight!

7. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Release Year: 1982
Budget: $10.5 million
Box Office: $796 million
Adjusted Box Office: $2.99 billion
IMDb Rating: 7.9

Steven Spielberg struck box office gold with this enduring family classic, about the symbiotic relationship between a young boy and a lovable alien. If you were growing up at the time, “E.T.” was essentially baked into your childhood and it continues to make new fans to this day. Now, who wants some Reese’s Pieces?!

8. The Ten Commandments

Release Year: 1956
Budget: $13 million
Box Office: $123 million
Adjusted Box Office: $2.82 billion
IMDb Rating: 7.9

Cecil B. DeMille’s final effort represents a high point for the historical epic sub-genre, which dominated Hollywood throughout the 1950s and early 1960s. Playing biblical hero Moses, Charlton Heston squares off against a tyrannical Pharaoh and leads his people out of Egypt. Despite the near four-hour runtime, audiences flocked in droves and helped make it one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

9. Doctor Zhivago

Release Year: 1965
Budget: $11 million
Box Office: $245 million
Adjusted Box Office: $2.68 billion
IMDb Rating: 7.9

Director David Lean brought his sweeping sensibilities to this tragi-romantic adaptation, set during and after the Russian Revolution. Some critics were hostile to Lean’s revisionist style, but that didn’t stop the film from achieving massive commercial success.

10. Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens

Release Year: 2015
Budget: $258 million
Box Office: $2.07 billion
Adjusted Box Office: $2.64 billion
IMDb Rating: 7.7

Rounding out the box office top 10 is the one “Star Wars” reboot that actually managed to appease most viewers. It comes to us from director J.J. Abrams, who played it safe by delivering a somewhat familiar plotline. Given the sheer ruthlessness of certain fans, who can blame him?

11. Jurassic Park

Release Year: 1993
Budget: $63 million
Box Office: $1.1 billion
Adjusted Box Office: $2.55 billion
IMDb Rating: 8.2

Spielberg is back again with another worldwide box office smash. Using newly developed digital technology, his team of wizards brought dinosaurs to life with jaw-dropping precision. A lucrative franchise was thus born.

12. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Release Year: 1937
Budget: $1.5 million
Box Office: $418 million
Adjusted Box Office: $2.5 billion
IMDb Rating: 7.6

Walt Disney’s full-length animated debut was no sure thing during production, running way over budget. All was forgiven when the film became an instant critical and commercial smash. Its status as an all-time box office champion swelled thanks to theatrical re-releases.

13. Avatar: The Way of Water

Release Year: 2022
Budget: $350 million
Box Office: $2.34 billion
Adjusted Box Office: $2.48 billion
IMDb Rating: 7.5

A 3-hour sci-fi epic that, despite massive delays and costing an absolute motsa, managed to completely overperform expectations. While it continues the nature-versus-technology tale laid out in the original Avatar, and sets up a sequel to come in 2026, what sets The Way of Water apart is its truly impressive CGI. Cameron knows what he’s doing here.

14. Jaws

Release Year: 1975
Budget: $9 million
Box Office: $490 million
Adjusted Box Office: $2.46 billion
IMDb Rating: 8.1

It might not make the box office top 10, but we’re still hailing “Jaws” as one of the top 10 movies of all time. What could’ve been an outright catastrophe became the first true summer blockbuster, which redefined theatrical rollouts and kept thousands of swimmers out of the water.

15. Avengers: Infinity War

Release Year: 2018
Budget: $400 million
Box Office: $2.05 billion
Adjusted Box Office: $2.43 billion
IMDb Rating: 8.4

One of the highest box office movies is likewise high on everyone’s list of MCU fare, sitting alongside the first “Iron Man” and the last two Captain America movies. The first part of a two-part saga, it pits the mighty Avengers against the deadly Thanos. This was everything fans were hoping it would be.

16. Ne Zha 2

Release Year: 2025
Budget: $80 million
Box Office: $2.2 billion
Adjusted Box Office: $2.2 billion
IMDb Rating: 8.0

Ne Zha 2 is one of the biggest movies you’ve likely never heard of. While it had a paltry showing in most countries around the world, the movie absolutely killed in China—which makes sense: it’s made in China, for Chinese audiences, and is based on a famous Chinese novel. 

17. The Exorcist

Release Year: 1973
Budget: $12 million
Box Office: $441 million
Adjusted Box Office: $2.21 billion
IMDb Rating: 8.1

Early audience members reportedly fainted in the aisles during early screenings of this horror classic. Naturally, that made it the must-see film of the year (and one of the highest-grossing movies of all time). Modern viewers aren’t quite as sensitive to on-screen gore and demonic possessions but don’t take that to mean the experience won’t make your gut churn or head spin.

18. 101 Dalmatians

Release Year: 1961
Budget: $4 million
Box Office: $303 million
Adjusted Box Office: $2.19 billion
IMDb Rating: 7.3

Another Disney classic, the original 101 Dalmatians is a tour-de-force of the kind of amazing animation the Walt Disney Co was capable of nearly sixty years ago, while also introducing one of the most evil villains they’ve created: her name is literally Cruella de Vil—how much more evil can you get?

19. The Lion King

Release Year: 1994
Budget: $45 million
Box Office: $977 million
Adjusted Box Office: $2.14 billion
IMDb Rating: 8.5

For your fix of this timeless tale, skip the live-action remake and go straight to the animated original. Released at the height of the Disney Renaissance, it fires on every cylinder to this day. Remember.

20. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Release Year: 2015
Budget: $200 million
Box Office: $1.9 billion
Adjusted Box Office: $2.13 billion
IMDb Rating: 8.2

The third in Spider-Man’s third (and most successful) attempt at making it work on the big screen, No Way Home brings the kind of multiverse shenanigans we’ve come to expect from Marvel these days to Peter Parker’s domain. Dr. Strange and Parker do a whoopsie and everything is thrown out of whoop, bringing all former Spider-Man franchises into the Marvel fold. Worth it for the ‘three Spider-Man’s pointing at one another’ memes alone.

21. Jurassic World

Release Year: 2015
Budget: $150 million
Box Office: $1.67 billion
Adjusted Box Office: $2.12 billion
IMDb Rating: 6.9

The original “Jurassic Park” franchise was going the way of the dinosaurs until this blockbuster reboot came along. Chris Pratt makes for a charming lead, but it’s the spectacle that steals the show.

22. The Jungle Book

Release Year: 1967
Budget: $4 million
Box Office: $378 million
Adjusted Box Office: $2.07 billion
IMDb Rating: 7.6

Man, Disney really knew how to turn children’s books into beloved animated films back in the 60’s, huh? Here, a feral child Mowgli grows up in the jungle, surrounded by friendly animals, and has to figure out what to do when a ruthless tiger comes back onto the scene. 

23. Ben-Hur

Release Year: 1959
Budget: $15.2 million
Box Office: $147 million
Adjusted Box Office: $2.05 billion
IMDb Rating: 6.5

A clear predecessor to films like “Gladiator,” this historical epic stars Charlton Heston in the avenging title role. It was the costliest production of its time with a budget that equates to about $130 million in today’s dollars. It’s also one of the highest-grossing films of all time so that was money well spent

24. Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace

Release Year: 1999
Budget: $115 million
Box Office: $1.04 billion
Adjusted Box Office: $2.05 billion
IMDb Rating: 6.5

If you build it, they will come. So went the infamous “Star Wars” prequel trilogy, which kicked off with this oft-ridiculed episode. It divided audiences but dominated at the box office nonetheless.

25. Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

Release Year: 1980
Budget: $23 million
Box Office: $550 million
Adjusted Box Office: $2.01 billion
IMDb Rating: 8.7

Often touted as a fan favourite, “The Empire Strikes Back” contains one of the most famous reveals in movie history. We won’t spoil it here for the three people left on the planet who haven’t seen the film.

Why Does Inflation Matter?

You know how Grandpa keeps telling you that back in his day, a person could buy a cheeseburger for a quarter and fill up their gas tank for $5? Well, that’s because services and products generally cost much less in his day than they do today. As such, we need to take the inflated cost of goods into account when compiling the highest-grossing films of all time.

What About the Top 50 Most Profitable Movies?

If you finished our list and just wanted to know more—we’ve got your back. Here’s an expanded list of the 50 highest grossing films in history, adjusted for inflation.

  1. Gone with the Wind – $4.45 billion
  2. Avatar – $4.05 billion
  3. Titanic – $3.77 billion
  4. Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope – $3.65 billion
  5. Avengers: Endgame – $3.35 billion
  6. The Sound of Music – $3.05 billion
  7. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial – $2.99 billion
  8. The Ten Commandments – $2.82 billion
  9. Doctor Zhivago – $2.68 billion
  10. Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens – $2.64 billion
  11. Jurassic Park – $2.55 billion
  12. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – $2.5 billion
  13. Avatar: The Way of Water – $2.48 billion
  14. Jaws – $2.46 billion
  15. Avengers: Infinity War – $2.43 billion
  16. Ne Zha 2 – $2.21 billion
  17. The Exorcist – $2.21 billion
  18. 101 Dalmatians – $2.19 billion
  19. The Lion King – $2.14 billion
  20. Spider-Man: No Way Home – $2.13 billion
  21. Jurassic World – $2.12 billion
  22. The Jungle Book – $2.07 billion
  23. Ben-Hur – $2.05 billion
  24. Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace – $2.05 billion
  25. Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back – $2.01 billion
  26. The Avengers – $1.98 billion
  27. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King – $1.98 billion
  28. The Lion King (2019) – $1.98 billion
  29. Independence Day – $1.92 billion
  30. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – $1.92 billion
  31. Enter the Dragon – $1.86 billion
  32. Fast & Furious 7 – $1.86 billion
  33. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 – $1.79 billion
  34. The Godfather – $1.77 billion
  35. Thunderball – $1.77 billion
  36. Bambi – $1.77 billion
  37. Inside Out 2 – $1.74 billion
  38. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest – $1.71 billion
  39. Goldfinger – $1.71 billion
  40. Avengers: Age of Ultron – $1.69 billion
  41. Grease – $1.69 billion
  42. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – $1.69 billion
  43. Frozen II – $1.69 billion
  44. Star Wars Episode VI – Return of the Jedi – $1.69 billion
  45. Frozen – $1.67 billion
  46. Forrest Gump – $1.67 billion
  47. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – $1.65 billion
  48. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – $1.62 billion
  49. Finding Nemo – $1.62 billion
  50. Shrek 2 – $1.59 billion

highest-grossing filsm of all time

