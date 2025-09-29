New on Netflix in October 2025

By Jacob Osborn - Guide Published: 29 Sep 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 10 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

October is a month where things go bump in the night, but Netflix is blowing up the whole neighbourhood instead. So goes the political thriller A House of Dynamite, in which the U.S. government grapples with a mysterious missile attack. We might need a comedown afterwards, so maybe we’ll fire up Sonic the Hedgehog or the horror parody Scary Movie. Then it’s back to stomach-churning fare such as A Quiet Place Part II and Monster: The Ed Gein Story, among other releases. You’ll find all that and more on the schedule below, followed by highlights.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in October 2025.

Full Netflix Release Schedule – October 2025

From blockbuster new Netflix movies to documentaries and a host of new Original Netflix series to sink your teeth into, October 2025 is promising to be an action-packed month of entertainment. The full Netflix release schedule is available below, detailing all of the different genres and titles to keep an eye out for.

New Netflix Movies in October 2025

Title Release Date Central Intelligence 1 October Exorcist: The Beginning 1 October Sonic the Hedgehog 1 October Steve 3 October Scary Movie 4 October Caramelo 8 October The Woman in Cabin 10 10 October Swim to Me 10 October Everybody Loves Me When I’m Dead 14 October Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story 15 October Inside Furioza 15 October A Quiet Place Part II 16 October The Time That Remains 16 October Good News 17 October She Walks in Darkness 17 October 27 Nights 17 October The Elixer 23 October A House of Dynamite 24 October Ballad of a Small Player 29 October Scroll horizontally to view full table

New Netflix Series in October 2025

Title Release Date Love is Blind: Season 9 1 October RIV4LRIES 1 October Dudes 2 October The Game: You Never Play Alone 2 October The New Force 3 October Monster: The Ed Gein Story 3 October Old Dog, New Tricks 3 October Genie, Make a Wish 3 October Ranma1/2: Season 2 5 October Is It Cake? Halloween 8 October Nero the Assassin 8 October The Resurrected 9 October Boots 9 October Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata 10 October Old Money 10 October Typhoon Family 12 October Splinter Cell: Deathwatch 14 October No One Saw Us Leave 15 October Romantics Anonymous 16 October The Diplomat: Season 3 16 October Starting 5: Season 2 16 October Turn of the Tide: Season 2 17 October The Monster of Florence 22 October Nobody Wants This: Season 2 23 October The Dream Life of Mr. Kim 26 October The Asset 27 October Physical: Asia 28 October Selling Sunset: Season 9 29 October Rulers of Fortune 29 October The Witcher: Season 4 30 October Son of a Donkey 30 October Amsterdam Empire 30 October Breathless: Season 2 31 October Rhythm + Flow France: Season 4 31 October Bad Influencer 31 October Scroll horizontally to view full table

Live Events & Specials on Netflix in October 2025

Title Release Date WWE Crown Jewel: 2025 11 October Six Kings Slam 15 October Mo Amer: Wild World 28 October Scroll horizontally to view full table

Documentaries Coming to Netflix in October 2025

Title Release Date Rockstar: DUKI from the End of the World 2 October Rhythm + Flow France: After the Beat 3 October True Haunting 7 October Victoria Beckham 9 October My Father, the BTK Killer 10 October Turn of the Tide: The Surreal Story of Rabo de Peixe 17 October The Perfect Neighbour 17 October Who Killed the Montreal Expos? 21 October Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia 22 October Babo: The Haftbefehl Story 28 October Nightmare of Nature: Lost in the Jungle 28 October Juan Gabriel: I Must, I Can, I Will 30 October Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers 30 October Scroll horizontally to view full table

New for Kids on Netflix in October 2025

Title Release Date Dr. Seuss’s Horton! 6 October The Twits 17 October Scroll horizontally to view full table

Best New Series on Netflix

When it comes to Netflix titles, the original series and TV events are undoubtedly its crown jewels. Here are the best new TV shows coming to Netflix this month.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Release Date: 3 October

Ryan Murphy’s Monster anthology series continues with this third instalment about serial killer Ed Gein (played by Charlie Hunnam). Movies like Psycho and The Silence of the Lambs were partly inspired by Gein and his gruesome crimes, which should give viewers some idea of what to expect. Is this stuff exploitative? Informational? Illuminating? Audiences gobble it up regardless, and we just might join them.

The Diplomat: Season 3

Release Date: 16 October

Ambassador Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is back for another round of political intrigue in this acclaimed series. In the wake of a shocking regime change, our protagonist must contend with a wobbly administration and a grave global crisis, not to mention her troubled marriage to fellow diplomat Hal Wyler. Brisk dialogue and propulsive plot twists are all but guaranteed.

The Witcher: Season 4

Release Date: 30 October

Once Netflix’s answer to Game of Thrones, this fantasy series found itself on shaky ground with the departure of star Henry Cavill and an underwhelming third season. It returns just before Halloween with the fourth season, with a fifth and final season slated for 2026. Separated by war, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri forge new alliances as they try to reunite once and for all.

Son of a Donkey

Release Date: 30 October

Aussie YouTube stars Theodore and Nathan Saidden bring their unique brand of comedy to this upcoming TV series. It continues the adventures of Theo (aka ‘Superwog’) as he leaves home on a journey of self-discovery, only to end up in a road rage incident. As it turns out, separating himself from his dysfunctional family will be harder than he thought.

Best New Movies on Netflix

A full catalogue of Netflix movies is refreshed and revitalised each and every month, giving subscribers a fresh mix of blockbuster titles, new releases, hidden indie gems and underrated world films. Whether you have been on the hunt for a new flick to fill in your Saturday night or you are a certified film freak, Netflix is a great place to start your viewing adventure. Here is a list of the best new Netflix movies being added to the platform this month.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Release Date: 1 October

Remember when Paramount released an early glimpse of Sonic and actually listened when audiences complained about the CGI? That wise decision yielded a blockbuster movie franchise, with three instalments and a fourth in development. Journey back to the original adventure, which puts the titular character against the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination.

The Woman in Cabin 10

Release Date: 10 October

This October, Netflix will release the exact kind of psychological thriller that was parodied in the limited series The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. But it just so happens that we love psychological thrillers, so we’ll probably watch anyway (no matter how contrived the title). Keira Knightley plays journalist Laura “Lo” Blacklock, who boards a luxury superyacht and witnesses a murder. When no one believes her, it sparks a dangerous search for the truth. The story is based on a 2017 novel by Ruth Ware.

A Quiet Place Part II

Release Date: 16 October

Fans of the sci-fi horror film A Quiet Place were similarly impressed by this gripping sequel. Set after the events of its precursor, it follows the Abbott family as they struggle to survive in a post-alien invasion landscape. The aliens hunt by sound, making even the slightest noise a matter of life or death. Stream this one when it lands or save it for Halloween night.

A House of Dynamite

Release Date: 24 October

Director Kathryn Bigelow is back with a bang after a prolonged hiatus (her last feature film was in 2017), and with a story ripped straight out of her wheelhouse. When a solitary missile is launched at the United States, government officials must scramble to figure out who fired it and why. We loved Zero Dark Thirty and expect this one to move at a similarly intense pace. The only difference is that it’s a work of fiction…for now.

New Netflix Documentaries

Netflix documentaries have become cultural institutions, revealing the inner workings of a near-endless bevy of intricate stories. From the much-loved Trainwreck series, which dives into pop-culture tragedies, to the Untold events, which unpack sport’s greatest mysteries, Netflix’s list of documentaries covers all bases. Hold on to your hats, here are the best new Netflix documentaries and live events this month.

Victoria Beckham

Release Date: 9 October

Victoria Beckham is prepping for Paris Fashion Week and inviting you along for the ride. The former pop star turned designer brings you into her luxurious London workshop, where she plies her craft and dispenses on her extraordinary life.

The Perfect Neighbour

Release Date: 17 October

This acclaimed documentary uses police body cam footage and interviews to examine the tragic feud between two rival neighbours. Convinced that neighbour Susan Lorincz would use Florida’s “stand your ground” law to justify deadly actions, the documentary crew began filming. What happened next will render you speechless.

Things to Consider for Netflix

When it comes to streaming services, Netflix is arguably the biggest and best-known. The entertainment juggernaut has produced some of the most binged series in recent memory, not to mention given new life to ageing and formerly cancelled favourites. When you are considering a subscription or you just want to know what to watch on Netflix, here are some considerations to keep in mind.

Subscription

In order to watch new Netflix series and movies, you will need to subscribe to the platform. That being said, you can see what is out there before you sign up as it is possible to browse Netflix without subscribing. You can browse Netflix’s full catalogue of titles without subscribing by visiting netflix.com/watch-free. With this site, you can watch the first episode of many popular series without needing to sign up.

Netflix Cost

If you have been asking ‘Is Netflix cheaper than Prime Video?”, the answer isn’t as straightforward as you’d think. A standard Netflix subscription with ads is cheaper than Prime Video, while a standard subscription without ads is slightly more expensive than Prime Video. Netflix’s standard with ads is priced at AUD$6.99 per month, while Prime Video will set you back AUD$9.99 per month.

Titles and Originals

Netflix is renowned for its massive catalogue of titles, highlighted primarily by its extensive range of Netflix originals. These in-house productions receive the biggest marketing push on the platform, so you have likely tuned in, seen one or two or unwittingly binged whole seasons. For reference, the most-viewed series in Netflix history is reportedly season one of Squid Game, which generated an estimated 265,200,000 views, followed by season one of Wednesday with 252,100,000 views and season four of Stranger Things with 140,700,000 views.

Streaming Services Price Comparison