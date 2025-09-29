Home/Entertainment/Movies & TV
New on Netflix in October 2025

October is a month where things go bump in the night, but Netflix is blowing up the whole neighbourhood instead. So goes the political thriller A House of Dynamite, in which the U.S. government grapples with a mysterious missile attack. We might need a comedown afterwards, so maybe we’ll fire up Sonic the Hedgehog or the horror parody Scary Movie. Then it’s back to stomach-churning fare such as A Quiet Place Part II and Monster: The Ed Gein Story, among other releases. You’ll find all that and more on the schedule below, followed by highlights.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in October 2025.

Full Netflix Release Schedule – October 2025

From blockbuster new Netflix movies to documentaries and a host of new Original Netflix series to sink your teeth into, October 2025 is promising to be an action-packed month of entertainment. The full Netflix release schedule is available below, detailing all of the different genres and titles to keep an eye out for.

New Netflix Movies in October 2025

TitleRelease Date
Central Intelligence1 October
Exorcist: The Beginning1 October
Sonic the Hedgehog1 October
Steve3 October
Scary Movie4 October
Caramelo8 October
The Woman in Cabin 1010 October
Swim to Me10 October
Everybody Loves Me When I’m Dead14 October
Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story15 October
Inside Furioza15 October
A Quiet Place Part II16 October
The Time That Remains16 October
Good News17 October
She Walks in Darkness17 October
27 Nights17 October
The Elixer23 October
A House of Dynamite24 October
Ballad of a Small Player29 October
New Netflix Series in October 2025

TitleRelease Date
Love is Blind: Season 91 October
RIV4LRIES1 October
Dudes2 October
The Game: You Never Play Alone2 October
The New Force3 October
Monster: The Ed Gein Story3 October
Old Dog, New Tricks3 October
Genie, Make a Wish3 October
Ranma1/2: Season 25 October
Is It Cake? Halloween8 October
Nero the Assassin8 October
The Resurrected9 October
Boots9 October
Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata10 October
Old Money10 October
Typhoon Family12 October
Splinter Cell: Deathwatch14 October
No One Saw Us Leave15 October
Romantics Anonymous16 October
The Diplomat: Season 316 October
Starting 5: Season 216 October
Turn of the Tide: Season 217 October
The Monster of Florence22 October
Nobody Wants This: Season 223 October
The Dream Life of Mr. Kim26 October
The Asset27 October
Physical: Asia28 October
Selling Sunset: Season 929 October
Rulers of Fortune29 October
The Witcher: Season 430 October
Son of a Donkey30 October
Amsterdam Empire30 October
Breathless: Season 231 October
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 431 October
Bad Influencer31 October
Live Events & Specials on Netflix in October 2025

TitleRelease Date
WWE Crown Jewel: 202511 October
Six Kings Slam15 October
Mo Amer: Wild World28 October
Documentaries Coming to Netflix in October 2025

TitleRelease Date
Rockstar: DUKI from the End of the World2 October
Rhythm + Flow France: After the Beat3 October
True Haunting7 October
Victoria Beckham9 October
My Father, the BTK Killer10 October
Turn of the Tide: The Surreal Story of Rabo de Peixe17 October
The Perfect Neighbour17 October
Who Killed the Montreal Expos?21 October
Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia22 October
Babo: The Haftbefehl Story28 October
Nightmare of Nature: Lost in the Jungle28 October
Juan Gabriel: I Must, I Can, I Will30 October
Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers30 October
New for Kids on Netflix in October 2025

TitleRelease Date
Dr. Seuss’s Horton!6 October
The Twits17 October
Best New Series on Netflix

When it comes to Netflix titles, the original series and TV events are undoubtedly its crown jewels. Here are the best new TV shows coming to Netflix this month.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Release Date: 3 October

Ryan Murphy’s Monster anthology series continues with this third instalment about serial killer Ed Gein (played by Charlie Hunnam). Movies like Psycho and The Silence of the Lambs were partly inspired by Gein and his gruesome crimes, which should give viewers some idea of what to expect. Is this stuff exploitative? Informational? Illuminating? Audiences gobble it up regardless, and we just might join them.

The Diplomat: Season 3

Release Date: 16 October

Ambassador Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is back for another round of political intrigue in this acclaimed series. In the wake of a shocking regime change, our protagonist must contend with a wobbly administration and a grave global crisis, not to mention her troubled marriage to fellow diplomat Hal Wyler. Brisk dialogue and propulsive plot twists are all but guaranteed.

The Witcher: Season 4

Release Date: 30 October

Once Netflix’s answer to Game of Thrones, this fantasy series found itself on shaky ground with the departure of star Henry Cavill and an underwhelming third season. It returns just before Halloween with the fourth season, with a fifth and final season slated for 2026. Separated by war, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri forge new alliances as they try to reunite once and for all.

Son of a Donkey

Release Date: 30 October

Aussie YouTube stars Theodore and Nathan Saidden bring their unique brand of comedy to this upcoming TV series. It continues the adventures of Theo (aka ‘Superwog’) as he leaves home on a journey of self-discovery, only to end up in a road rage incident. As it turns out, separating himself from his dysfunctional family will be harder than he thought.

Best New Movies on Netflix

A full catalogue of Netflix movies is refreshed and revitalised each and every month, giving subscribers a fresh mix of blockbuster titles, new releases, hidden indie gems and underrated world films. Whether you have been on the hunt for a new flick to fill in your Saturday night or you are a certified film freak, Netflix is a great place to start your viewing adventure. Here is a list of the best new Netflix movies being added to the platform this month.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Release Date: 1 October

Remember when Paramount released an early glimpse of Sonic and actually listened when audiences complained about the CGI? That wise decision yielded a blockbuster movie franchise, with three instalments and a fourth in development. Journey back to the original adventure, which puts the titular character against the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination.

The Woman in Cabin 10

Release Date: 10 October

This October, Netflix will release the exact kind of psychological thriller that was parodied in the limited series The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. But it just so happens that we love psychological thrillers, so we’ll probably watch anyway (no matter how contrived the title). Keira Knightley plays journalist Laura “Lo” Blacklock, who boards a luxury superyacht and witnesses a murder. When no one believes her, it sparks a dangerous search for the truth. The story is based on a 2017 novel by Ruth Ware.

A Quiet Place Part II

Release Date: 16 October

Fans of the sci-fi horror film A Quiet Place were similarly impressed by this gripping sequel. Set after the events of its precursor, it follows the Abbott family as they struggle to survive in a post-alien invasion landscape. The aliens hunt by sound, making even the slightest noise a matter of life or death. Stream this one when it lands or save it for Halloween night.

A House of Dynamite

Release Date: 24 October

Director Kathryn Bigelow is back with a bang after a prolonged hiatus (her last feature film was in 2017), and with a story ripped straight out of her wheelhouse. When a solitary missile is launched at the United States, government officials must scramble to figure out who fired it and why. We loved Zero Dark Thirty and expect this one to move at a similarly intense pace. The only difference is that it’s a work of fiction…for now.

New Netflix Documentaries

Netflix documentaries have become cultural institutions, revealing the inner workings of a near-endless bevy of intricate stories. From the much-loved Trainwreck series, which dives into pop-culture tragedies, to the Untold events, which unpack sport’s greatest mysteries, Netflix’s list of documentaries covers all bases. Hold on to your hats, here are the best new Netflix documentaries and live events this month.

Victoria Beckham

Release Date: 9 October

Victoria Beckham is prepping for Paris Fashion Week and inviting you along for the ride. The former pop star turned designer brings you into her luxurious London workshop, where she plies her craft and dispenses on her extraordinary life.

The Perfect Neighbour

Release Date: 17 October

This acclaimed documentary uses police body cam footage and interviews to examine the tragic feud between two rival neighbours. Convinced that neighbour Susan Lorincz would use Florida’s “stand your ground” law to justify deadly actions, the documentary crew began filming. What happened next will render you speechless.

Things to Consider for Netflix

When it comes to streaming services, Netflix is arguably the biggest and best-known. The entertainment juggernaut has produced some of the most binged series in recent memory, not to mention given new life to ageing and formerly cancelled favourites. When you are considering a subscription or you just want to know what to watch on Netflix, here are some considerations to keep in mind.

Subscription

In order to watch new Netflix series and movies, you will need to subscribe to the platform. That being said, you can see what is out there before you sign up as it is possible to browse Netflix without subscribing. You can browse Netflix’s full catalogue of titles without subscribing by visiting netflix.com/watch-free. With this site, you can watch the first episode of many popular series without needing to sign up.

Netflix Cost

If you have been asking ‘Is Netflix cheaper than Prime Video?”, the answer isn’t as straightforward as you’d think. A standard Netflix subscription with ads is cheaper than Prime Video, while a standard subscription without ads is slightly more expensive than Prime Video. Netflix’s standard with ads is priced at AUD$6.99 per month, while Prime Video will set you back AUD$9.99 per month.

Titles and Originals

Netflix is renowned for its massive catalogue of titles, highlighted primarily by its extensive range of Netflix originals. These in-house productions receive the biggest marketing push on the platform, so you have likely tuned in, seen one or two or unwittingly binged whole seasons. For reference, the most-viewed series in Netflix history is reportedly season one of Squid Game, which generated an estimated 265,200,000 views, followed by season one of Wednesday with 252,100,000 views and season four of Stranger Things with 140,700,000 views.

Streaming Services Price Comparison

ServiceMonthly PriceTrial PeriodCategory
Netflix$9.99 (w/ ads) – $28.99NoneMovies & TV
Prime Video$9.99 – $12.9930-day free trialMovies & TV
Apple TV+$12.997-day free trialMovies & TV
Disney+$15.99 – $20.99NoneMovies & TV
Warner Bros. Discovery Max$11.99 (w/ ads) – $21.99 (Premium)NoneMovies & TV
Kayo Sports$30 – $407-day free trialSports
Hayu$7.997-day free trialReality TV
Britbox$13.99 7-day free trialBritish Movies & TV
Paramount+$6.99 – $13.997-day free trialMovies & TV
BINGE$10 (Basic) – $22 (Premium)7-day free trialMovies & TV
Stan$12 (Basic) – $21 (Premium)NoneMovies & TV
DocPlay$8.9914-day free trialDocumentaries
