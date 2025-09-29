New on HBO Max in October 2025
It’s Halloween season, and streaming services are getting just a little spooky this October. On HBO Max, you’re getting a slew of great horror shows, such as both seasons of Castle Rock, the acclaimed 1.22.63, and new spookfest IT: Welcome to Derry. What’s that? That’s a lot of Steven King? You’re right, but it’s the season for horror after all.
If you prefer things a bit more abstract, fear not: you’re also getting a lot of David Lynch this month. Between Inland Empire, Mulholland Drive, and The Elephant Man, fans of Lynch’s work are eating good. Those movies alone are worth the price of admission, if you ask us, but you’re also getting a new comedy series from Tim Robinson, The Chair Company. Here’s all the best stuff coming to HBO Max in October 2025.
Full HBO Max Release Schedule – October 2025
Max brings together all the best content from across Warner Bros Discovery, HBO, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and more, so you can be sure you’ll get a wide variety of content each month. Here’s everything dropping on the platform in October 2025.
New Movies on Max in October 2025
|Title
|Release Date
|Paddington
|1 October
|Paddington 2
|1 October
|Paddington in Peru
|1 October
|Navalny
|1 October
|Runt
|1 October
|Chopper
|4 October
|Inland Empire
|4 October
|Mulholland Drive
|4 October
|Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa
|11 October
|The Iron Giant
|11 October
|Corpse Bride
|11 October
|Escape from New York
|18 October
|The Elephant Man
|18 October
|Leaving Las Vegas
|25 October
New TV Shows on Max in October 2025
|Title
|Release Date
|Ghost Adventures, Season 29
|1 October
|The Middle, Seasons 1-9
|1 October
|Scars of Beauty
|2 October
|Kindred Spirits, Season 7
|2 October
|Mean Girl Murders, Season 3
|2 October
|Spooked Ireland
|3 October
|Spooked Scotland
|3 October
|Doubling Down with the Derricos, Season 5
|3 October
|How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge)
|4 October
|My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 13
|4 October
|Ghost Nation, Season 2
|5 October
|The Real Murders on Elm Street, Season 2
|5 October
|The Friday the 13th Murders
|5 October
|FourWheeler, Season 3
|5 October
|Kids Baking Championships, Season 11
|5 October
|The Dead Files, Season 12
|6 October
|The Wonderfully Weird World Of Gumball
|6 October
|Wahl Street, Season 2
|6 October
|Halloween Wars, Seasons 14 & 15
|6 October
|Ghost Adventures: House Calls, Season 2
|7 October
|On The Case with Paula Zahn, Season 28
|7 October
|Zillow Gone Wild, Season 2
|7 October
|Halloween Baking Championship, Seasons 10 & 11
|7 October
|Roller Jam
|8 October
|VGLY, Season 2
|9 October
|Sister Wives, Season 20
|9 October
|Like Water for Chocolate
|10 October
|Kids Baking Championships, Season 12
|12 October
|The Chair Company
|13 October
|Match Me Abroad
|14 October
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Season 7
|14 October
|Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 2
|17 October
|The Thaw, Season 3
|17 October
|Love is for the Dogs
|17 October
|Ignite
|17 October
|Please Die My Beloved
|17 October
|Mr. Mikami’s Classroom
|17 October
|Who Saw the Peacock Dance in the Jungle?
|17 October
|Vivant
|17 October
|La Grande Maison Tokyo
|17 October
|Light of My Lion
|17 October
|Until I Destroy My Husband’s Other Family
|17 October
|Baby Assassins Everyday!
|17 October
|True Beauty
|17 October
|Road Kill, Season 8
|19 October
|Kids Baking Championships, Season 13
|19 October
|Longmire, Seasons 1-6
|20 October
|Expedition Unknown, Season 15
|21 October
|Deadliest Catch, Season 21
|22 October
|30 Coins, Season 2
|23 October
|Residential Rage
|23 October
|IT: Welcome to Derry
|27 October
|Naked and Afraid XL Brazil
|27 October
|Castle Rock, Seasons 1 & 2
|27 October
|11.22.63
|27 October
|Second Chance Stage
|28 October
New Documentaries and Specials on Max in October 2025
|Title
|Release Date
|The Last Cruise
|1 October
|E.B. White’s Charlotte’s Web
|2 October
|The Serial Killer’s Apprentice
|4 October
|Black Art: In The Absence of Light
|7 October
|The Casual Vacancy
|8 October
|The Alabama Solution
|11 October
|Our Towns
|14 October
|La Grande Maison Tokyo Special
|17 October
|An Intimate Night with Adam Pally
|18 October
|The Bakersfield 3: A Tale of Murder and Motherhood
|18 October
|The Fastest Woman on Earth
|20 October
|Exterminate All The Brutes
|21 October
|Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
|22 October
|Country Doctor
|29 October
Chopper
Release Date: 4 October
A classic bit of Australian cinema, up there with the likes of The Castle, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Muriel’s Wedding, and Mad Max, if you ask us. Eric Bana masterfully channels renowned Australian gangster Mark “Chopper” Read, as he navigates the ins-and-outs of the criminal underworld—both in and out of prison. Funnily enough, Read requested Bana take on the role after seeing his work on sketch comedy show Full Frontal.
Mulholland Drive
Release Date: 4 October
If you’ve ever wanted to watch a movie where you kind of understand what’s going on, but also have no idea, Mulholland Drive is probably for you. Director David Lynch swears the film tells a coherent story, but years of analysis have still only come up with ideas: is it all a dream? Is it a commentary on fame? Was it just patched together by Lynch throughout a troubled development? Or is it all intentional? It is what it is, which is one of the highlights of Lynch’s surrealist body of work.
Escape from New York
Release Date: 18 October
Set in the post-apocalyptic future of 1997, the President of the United States has been kidnapped and taken to New York by terrorists, which now serves as a large-scale maximum-security prison. It’s up to former special forces agent and convicted felon Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell) to track down the President in New York in 24 hours, or die trying. An absolute classic science-fiction action movie, Escape from New York preempted director John Carpenter’s work with Russell on The Thing, and went a long way in inspiring Hideo Kojima‘s Metal Gear series.
Best New TV Shows on Max in October 2025
There’s plenty of great shows dropping this month on Max. Between Castle Rock, IT: Welcome to Derry, and 1.22.63, there’s plenty for horror fans to dive into for Halloween—but if you’re not that way inclined there’s still a ton of goodness on display here. Here are your highlights.
The Chair Company
Release Date: 13 October
If you know Tim Robinson’s work, you probably know what you’re getting yourself into here. In The Chair Company, the I Think You Should Leave and Friendship star plays William Ronald Trosper—a man who falls down the rabbit hole of a conspiracy after an “embarrassing workplace incident”. We don’t really have much else to go on at this point, honestly, but even if we did we’re not sure it’d reflect where the show actually goes. We can’t wait.
IT: Welcome to Derry
Release Date: 27 October
The start of a whole new chapter of the IT saga, directed by Andrés Muschietti and starring Bill Skarsgård as the killer clown Pennywise, Welcome to Derry will apparently run for three seasons and will dive deeper into the creature’s history. This initial season take place in 1962, with subsequent seasons to take place in 1935 and 1908, lining up with previous times Pennywise has terrorised Derry. If you liked the films, or book, and want more clowns in your life, this’ll be a nice way to spend your Halloween evening.
1.22.63
Release Date: 27 October
A time traveller is tasked with stopping the assassination of John F. Kennedy, but finds the past pushing back against his efforts. Will he be able to stop the fateful shooting? And if he does, what will it change? Based on a Steven King book, 1.22.63 is a strange alternate history tale split between multiple timelines that rides the line between being grounded and serious, as well as total science fiction. If you want more Steven King after watching Welcome to Derry, here it is.
Things to Consider for Max
With a catalogue of shows, movies and lifestyle documentaries to envy, Max has some top-tier programming, but you’ll also be paying on the high end to access it. You’ll be able to download shows for offline viewing if you pay for one of the ‘ad free’ tiers, and can view content in up to 4K resolution if you pay up for Max’s Premium tier.
Compared to some of the other services out there, though, Max’s newer content might feel a bit thin if you’re not all that keen on HBO’s shows, but there are plenty of classics to fall back on.
How Much Does Max Cost in Australia?
Max subscriptions start at $11.99 per month (with ads) in Australia.
The ad-free Max Premium subscription is priced at $21.99 per month, and this is comparable with Netflix Premium ($25.99/month) as it offers the ability to stream on four devices at once, stream in 4K UHD, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10 on select titles. Finally, you can make 100 downloads to watch when internet access isn’t possible.
Here’s how Max compares to other streaming services available in Australia:
|Service
|Monthly Price
|Trial Period
|Category
|Max
|$11.99 (w/ ads) – $21.99 (Premium)
|None
|Movies & TV
|Netflix
|$9.99 (w/ ads) – $28.99
|None
|Movies & TV
|Prime Video
|$9.99 – $12.99
|30-day free trial
|Movies & TV
|Apple TV+
|$12.99
|7-day free trial
|Movies & TV
|Disney+
|$15.99 – $20.99
|None
|Movies & TV
|Kayo Sports
|$30 – $40
|7-day free trial
|Sports
|Hayu
|$7.99
|7-day free trial
|Reality TV
|Britbox
|$13.99
|7-day free trial
|British Movies & TV
|Paramount+
|$6.99 – $13.99
|7-day free trial
|Movies & TV
|BINGE
|$10 (Basic) – $22 (Premium)
|7-day free trial
|Movies & TV
|Stan
|$12 (Basic) – $21 (Premium)
|None
|Movies & TV
|DocPlay
|$8.99
|14-day free trial
|Documentaries
