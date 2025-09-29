Home/Entertainment/Movies & TV
Hbo max
MOVIES & TV

New on HBO Max in October 2025

It’s Halloween season, and streaming services are getting just a little spooky this October. On HBO Max, you’re getting a slew of great horror shows, such as both seasons of Castle Rock, the acclaimed 1.22.63, and new spookfest IT: Welcome to Derry. What’s that? That’s a lot of Steven King? You’re right, but it’s the season for horror after all.

If you prefer things a bit more abstract, fear not: you’re also getting a lot of David Lynch this month. Between Inland Empire, Mulholland Drive, and The Elephant Man, fans of Lynch’s work are eating good. Those movies alone are worth the price of admission, if you ask us, but you’re also getting a new comedy series from Tim Robinson, The Chair Company. Here’s all the best stuff coming to HBO Max in October 2025.

Full HBO Max Release Schedule – October 2025

Max brings together all the best content from across Warner Bros Discovery, HBO, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and more, so you can be sure you’ll get a wide variety of content each month. Here’s everything dropping on the platform in October 2025.

New Movies on Max in October 2025

TitleRelease Date
Paddington1 October
Paddington 2 1 October
Paddington in Peru 1 October
Navalny1 October
Runt1 October
Chopper4 October
Inland Empire4 October
Mulholland Drive4 October
Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa11 October
The Iron Giant 11 October
Corpse Bride11 October
Escape from New York18 October
The Elephant Man18 October
Leaving Las Vegas25 October
New TV Shows on Max in October 2025

TitleRelease Date
Ghost Adventures, Season 291 October
The Middle, Seasons 1-91 October
Scars of Beauty2 October
Kindred Spirits, Season 72 October
Mean Girl Murders, Season 3 2 October
Spooked Ireland3 October
Spooked Scotland3 October
Doubling Down with the Derricos, Season 53 October
How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge)4 October
My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 13 4 October
Ghost Nation, Season 25 October
The Real Murders on Elm Street, Season 25 October
The Friday the 13th Murders5 October
FourWheeler, Season 35 October
Kids Baking Championships, Season 115 October
The Dead Files, Season 126 October
The Wonderfully Weird World Of Gumball6 October
Wahl Street, Season 2 6 October
Halloween Wars, Seasons 14 & 15 6 October
Ghost Adventures: House Calls, Season 27 October
On The Case with Paula Zahn, Season 287 October
Zillow Gone Wild, Season 27 October
Halloween Baking Championship, Seasons 10 & 117 October
Roller Jam 8 October
VGLY, Season 2 9 October
Sister Wives, Season 20 9 October
Like Water for Chocolate 10 October
Kids Baking Championships, Season 1212 October
The Chair Company13 October
Match Me Abroad 14 October
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Season 714 October
Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 2 17 October
The Thaw, Season 3 17 October
Love is for the Dogs17 October
Ignite 17 October
Please Die My Beloved 17 October
Mr. Mikami’s Classroom 17 October
Who Saw the Peacock Dance in the Jungle?17 October
Vivant17 October
La Grande Maison Tokyo 17 October
Light of My Lion 17 October
Until I Destroy My Husband’s Other Family 17 October
Baby Assassins Everyday!17 October
True Beauty 17 October
Road Kill, Season 8 19 October
Kids Baking Championships, Season 13 19 October
Longmire, Seasons 1-620 October
Expedition Unknown, Season 15 21 October
Deadliest Catch, Season 21 22 October
30 Coins, Season 2 23 October
Residential Rage 23 October
IT: Welcome to Derry 27 October
Naked and Afraid XL Brazil 27 October
Castle Rock, Seasons 1 & 227 October
11.22.6327 October
Second Chance Stage  28 October
New Documentaries and Specials on Max in October 2025

TitleRelease Date
The Last Cruise 1 October
E.B. White’s Charlotte’s Web 2 October
The Serial Killer’s Apprentice 4 October
Black Art: In The Absence of Light7 October
The Casual Vacancy8 October
The Alabama Solution 11 October
Our Towns 14 October
La Grande Maison Tokyo Special17 October
An Intimate Night with Adam Pally18 October
The Bakersfield 3: A Tale of Murder and Motherhood18 October
The Fastest Woman on Earth20 October
Exterminate All The Brutes 21 October
Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud 22 October
Country Doctor29 October
New Movies on Max in October 2025

From original movies to cinematic milestones, Max has something for everyone. Here’s a quick look at some upcoming highlights.

Chopper

Release Date: 4 October

A classic bit of Australian cinema, up there with the likes of The Castle, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Muriel’s Wedding, and Mad Max, if you ask us. Eric Bana masterfully channels renowned Australian gangster Mark “Chopper” Read, as he navigates the ins-and-outs of the criminal underworld—both in and out of prison. Funnily enough, Read requested Bana take on the role after seeing his work on sketch comedy show Full Frontal.

Mulholland Drive

Release Date: 4 October

If you’ve ever wanted to watch a movie where you kind of understand what’s going on, but also have no idea, Mulholland Drive is probably for you. Director David Lynch swears the film tells a coherent story, but years of analysis have still only come up with ideas: is it all a dream? Is it a commentary on fame? Was it just patched together by Lynch throughout a troubled development? Or is it all intentional? It is what it is, which is one of the highlights of Lynch’s surrealist body of work.

Escape from New York

Release Date: 18 October

Set in the post-apocalyptic future of 1997, the President of the United States has been kidnapped and taken to New York by terrorists, which now serves as a large-scale maximum-security prison. It’s up to former special forces agent and convicted felon Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell) to track down the President in New York in 24 hours, or die trying. An absolute classic science-fiction action movie, Escape from New York preempted director John Carpenter’s work with Russell on The Thing, and went a long way in inspiring Hideo Kojima‘s Metal Gear series.

Best New TV Shows on Max in October 2025

There’s plenty of great shows dropping this month on Max. Between Castle Rock, IT: Welcome to Derry, and 1.22.63, there’s plenty for horror fans to dive into for Halloween—but if you’re not that way inclined there’s still a ton of goodness on display here. Here are your highlights.

The Chair Company

Release Date: 13 October

If you know Tim Robinson’s work, you probably know what you’re getting yourself into here. In The Chair Company, the I Think You Should Leave and Friendship star plays William Ronald Trosper—a man who falls down the rabbit hole of a conspiracy after an “embarrassing workplace incident”. We don’t really have much else to go on at this point, honestly, but even if we did we’re not sure it’d reflect where the show actually goes. We can’t wait.

IT: Welcome to Derry

Release Date: 27 October

The start of a whole new chapter of the IT saga, directed by Andrés Muschietti and starring Bill Skarsgård as the killer clown Pennywise, Welcome to Derry will apparently run for three seasons and will dive deeper into the creature’s history. This initial season take place in 1962, with subsequent seasons to take place in 1935 and 1908, lining up with previous times Pennywise has terrorised Derry. If you liked the films, or book, and want more clowns in your life, this’ll be a nice way to spend your Halloween evening.

1.22.63

Release Date: 27 October

A time traveller is tasked with stopping the assassination of John F. Kennedy, but finds the past pushing back against his efforts. Will he be able to stop the fateful shooting? And if he does, what will it change? Based on a Steven King book, 1.22.63 is a strange alternate history tale split between multiple timelines that rides the line between being grounded and serious, as well as total science fiction. If you want more Steven King after watching Welcome to Derry, here it is.

Things to Consider for Max

With a catalogue of shows, movies and lifestyle documentaries to envy, Max has some top-tier programming, but you’ll also be paying on the high end to access it. You’ll be able to download shows for offline viewing if you pay for one of the ‘ad free’ tiers, and can view content in up to 4K resolution if you pay up for Max’s Premium tier.

Compared to some of the other services out there, though, Max’s newer content might feel a bit thin if you’re not all that keen on HBO’s shows, but there are plenty of classics to fall back on.

How Much Does Max Cost in Australia?

Max subscriptions start at $11.99 per month (with ads) in Australia.

The ad-free Max Premium subscription is priced at $21.99 per month, and this is comparable with Netflix Premium ($25.99/month) as it offers the ability to stream on four devices at once, stream in 4K UHD, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10 on select titles. Finally, you can make 100 downloads to watch when internet access isn’t possible.

Here’s how Max compares to other streaming services available in Australia:

ServiceMonthly PriceTrial PeriodCategory
Max$11.99 (w/ ads) – $21.99 (Premium)NoneMovies & TV
Netflix$9.99 (w/ ads) – $28.99NoneMovies & TV
Prime Video$9.99 – $12.9930-day free trialMovies & TV
Apple TV+$12.997-day free trialMovies & TV
Disney+$15.99 – $20.99NoneMovies & TV
Kayo Sports$30 – $407-day free trialSports
Hayu$7.997-day free trialReality TV
Britbox$13.997-day free trialBritish Movies & TV
Paramount+$6.99 – $13.997-day free trialMovies & TV
BINGE$10 (Basic) – $22 (Premium)7-day free trialMovies & TV
Stan$12 (Basic) – $21 (Premium)NoneMovies & TV
DocPlay$8.9914-day free trialDocumentaries
