New on HBO Max in October 2025

It’s Halloween season, and streaming services are getting just a little spooky this October. On HBO Max, you’re getting a slew of great horror shows, such as both seasons of Castle Rock, the acclaimed 1.22.63, and new spookfest IT: Welcome to Derry. What’s that? That’s a lot of Steven King? You’re right, but it’s the season for horror after all.

If you prefer things a bit more abstract, fear not: you’re also getting a lot of David Lynch this month. Between Inland Empire, Mulholland Drive, and The Elephant Man, fans of Lynch’s work are eating good. Those movies alone are worth the price of admission, if you ask us, but you’re also getting a new comedy series from Tim Robinson, The Chair Company. Here’s all the best stuff coming to HBO Max in October 2025.

Full HBO Max Release Schedule – October 2025

Max brings together all the best content from across Warner Bros Discovery, HBO, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and more, so you can be sure you’ll get a wide variety of content each month. Here’s everything dropping on the platform in October 2025.

New Movies on Max in October 2025

Title Release Date Paddington 1 October Paddington 2 1 October Paddington in Peru 1 October Navalny 1 October Runt 1 October Chopper 4 October Inland Empire 4 October Mulholland Drive 4 October Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa 11 October The Iron Giant 11 October Corpse Bride 11 October Escape from New York 18 October The Elephant Man 18 October Leaving Las Vegas 25 October Scroll horizontally to view full table

New TV Shows on Max in October 2025

Title Release Date Ghost Adventures, Season 29 1 October The Middle, Seasons 1-9 1 October Scars of Beauty 2 October Kindred Spirits, Season 7 2 October Mean Girl Murders, Season 3 2 October Spooked Ireland 3 October Spooked Scotland 3 October Doubling Down with the Derricos, Season 5 3 October How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge) 4 October My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 13 4 October Ghost Nation, Season 2 5 October The Real Murders on Elm Street, Season 2 5 October The Friday the 13th Murders 5 October FourWheeler, Season 3 5 October Kids Baking Championships, Season 11 5 October The Dead Files, Season 12 6 October The Wonderfully Weird World Of Gumball 6 October Wahl Street, Season 2 6 October Halloween Wars, Seasons 14 & 15 6 October Ghost Adventures: House Calls, Season 2 7 October On The Case with Paula Zahn, Season 28 7 October Zillow Gone Wild, Season 2 7 October Halloween Baking Championship, Seasons 10 & 11 7 October Roller Jam 8 October VGLY, Season 2 9 October Sister Wives, Season 20 9 October Like Water for Chocolate 10 October Kids Baking Championships, Season 12 12 October The Chair Company 13 October Match Me Abroad 14 October DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Season 7 14 October Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 2 17 October The Thaw, Season 3 17 October Love is for the Dogs 17 October Ignite 17 October Please Die My Beloved 17 October Mr. Mikami’s Classroom 17 October Who Saw the Peacock Dance in the Jungle? 17 October Vivant 17 October La Grande Maison Tokyo 17 October Light of My Lion 17 October Until I Destroy My Husband’s Other Family 17 October Baby Assassins Everyday! 17 October True Beauty 17 October Road Kill, Season 8 19 October Kids Baking Championships, Season 13 19 October Longmire, Seasons 1-6 20 October Expedition Unknown, Season 15 21 October Deadliest Catch, Season 21 22 October 30 Coins, Season 2 23 October Residential Rage 23 October IT: Welcome to Derry 27 October Naked and Afraid XL Brazil 27 October Castle Rock, Seasons 1 & 2 27 October 11.22.63 27 October Second Chance Stage 28 October Scroll horizontally to view full table

New Documentaries and Specials on Max in October 2025

Title Release Date The Last Cruise 1 October E.B. White’s Charlotte’s Web 2 October The Serial Killer’s Apprentice 4 October Black Art: In The Absence of Light 7 October The Casual Vacancy 8 October The Alabama Solution 11 October Our Towns 14 October La Grande Maison Tokyo Special 17 October An Intimate Night with Adam Pally 18 October The Bakersfield 3: A Tale of Murder and Motherhood 18 October The Fastest Woman on Earth 20 October Exterminate All The Brutes 21 October Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud 22 October Country Doctor 29 October Scroll horizontally to view full table

From original movies to cinematic milestones, Max has something for everyone. Here’s a quick look at some upcoming highlights.

Chopper

Release Date: 4 October

A classic bit of Australian cinema, up there with the likes of The Castle, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Muriel’s Wedding, and Mad Max, if you ask us. Eric Bana masterfully channels renowned Australian gangster Mark “Chopper” Read, as he navigates the ins-and-outs of the criminal underworld—both in and out of prison. Funnily enough, Read requested Bana take on the role after seeing his work on sketch comedy show Full Frontal.

Mulholland Drive

Release Date: 4 October

If you’ve ever wanted to watch a movie where you kind of understand what’s going on, but also have no idea, Mulholland Drive is probably for you. Director David Lynch swears the film tells a coherent story, but years of analysis have still only come up with ideas: is it all a dream? Is it a commentary on fame? Was it just patched together by Lynch throughout a troubled development? Or is it all intentional? It is what it is, which is one of the highlights of Lynch’s surrealist body of work.

Escape from New York

Release Date: 18 October

Set in the post-apocalyptic future of 1997, the President of the United States has been kidnapped and taken to New York by terrorists, which now serves as a large-scale maximum-security prison. It’s up to former special forces agent and convicted felon Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell) to track down the President in New York in 24 hours, or die trying. An absolute classic science-fiction action movie, Escape from New York preempted director John Carpenter’s work with Russell on The Thing, and went a long way in inspiring Hideo Kojima‘s Metal Gear series.

Best New TV Shows on Max in October 2025

There’s plenty of great shows dropping this month on Max. Between Castle Rock, IT: Welcome to Derry, and 1.22.63, there’s plenty for horror fans to dive into for Halloween—but if you’re not that way inclined there’s still a ton of goodness on display here. Here are your highlights.

The Chair Company

Release Date: 13 October

If you know Tim Robinson’s work, you probably know what you’re getting yourself into here. In The Chair Company, the I Think You Should Leave and Friendship star plays William Ronald Trosper—a man who falls down the rabbit hole of a conspiracy after an “embarrassing workplace incident”. We don’t really have much else to go on at this point, honestly, but even if we did we’re not sure it’d reflect where the show actually goes. We can’t wait.

IT: Welcome to Derry

Release Date: 27 October

The start of a whole new chapter of the IT saga, directed by Andrés Muschietti and starring Bill Skarsgård as the killer clown Pennywise, Welcome to Derry will apparently run for three seasons and will dive deeper into the creature’s history. This initial season take place in 1962, with subsequent seasons to take place in 1935 and 1908, lining up with previous times Pennywise has terrorised Derry. If you liked the films, or book, and want more clowns in your life, this’ll be a nice way to spend your Halloween evening.

1.22.63

Release Date: 27 October

A time traveller is tasked with stopping the assassination of John F. Kennedy, but finds the past pushing back against his efforts. Will he be able to stop the fateful shooting? And if he does, what will it change? Based on a Steven King book, 1.22.63 is a strange alternate history tale split between multiple timelines that rides the line between being grounded and serious, as well as total science fiction. If you want more Steven King after watching Welcome to Derry, here it is.

Things to Consider for Max

With a catalogue of shows, movies and lifestyle documentaries to envy, Max has some top-tier programming, but you’ll also be paying on the high end to access it. You’ll be able to download shows for offline viewing if you pay for one of the ‘ad free’ tiers, and can view content in up to 4K resolution if you pay up for Max’s Premium tier.

Compared to some of the other services out there, though, Max’s newer content might feel a bit thin if you’re not all that keen on HBO’s shows, but there are plenty of classics to fall back on.

How Much Does Max Cost in Australia?

Max subscriptions start at $11.99 per month (with ads) in Australia.

The ad-free Max Premium subscription is priced at $21.99 per month, and this is comparable with Netflix Premium ($25.99/month) as it offers the ability to stream on four devices at once, stream in 4K UHD, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10 on select titles. Finally, you can make 100 downloads to watch when internet access isn’t possible.

Here’s how Max compares to other streaming services available in Australia:

Service Monthly Price Trial Period Category Max $11.99 (w/ ads) – $21.99 (Premium) None Movies & TV Netflix $9.99 (w/ ads) – $28.99 None Movies & TV Prime Video $9.99 – $12.99 30-day free trial Movies & TV Apple TV+ $12.99 7-day free trial Movies & TV Disney+ $15.99 – $20.99 None Movies & TV Kayo Sports $30 – $40 7-day free trial Sports Hayu $7.99 7-day free trial Reality TV Britbox $13.99 7-day free trial British Movies & TV Paramount+ $6.99 – $13.99 7-day free trial Movies & TV BINGE $10 (Basic) – $22 (Premium) 7-day free trial Movies & TV Stan $12 (Basic) – $21 (Premium) None Movies & TV DocPlay $8.99 14-day free trial Documentaries Scroll horizontally to view full table

