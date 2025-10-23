INTERVIEW: How Horror Master Guillermo del Toro Found His ‘Frankenstein’

I feel like having seen the movie, I can’t imagine anyone other than Jacob Elordi having played the monster. I think he does such a great job. What was the audition process like for that role? And what was it like the first time you saw him in full costume?

We survived two of the writer’s strikes trying to keep the production afloat, but once the strikes had settled all the calendars were upside down for our cast. Andrew Garfield had to bow out for the production, while we were nine weeks before starting production. We’d spent six months sculpting the creature’s suit for Andrew, so everybody was very scared.

Except me. I said to my makeup guy, ‘look, you and I have been preparing for this movie all our lives. And we’re going to do it.” It’s what they say about composing a song: it takes ten minutes to come up with it and a lifetime to get to it.

So, I said ‘we’re going to find something even better’, and started talking to other actors (to find a replacement). On the same day, my wife, my daughter and Ted Serandos from Netflix all said that I have to watch Saltburn, and Priscilla, and Jacob Elordi. I watched them, and I thought that he’s a remarkable actor, and has a wonderful face and amazing eyes—which is very necessary for the creature. The eyes (are important).

Unbeknownst to me, while he was shooting Priscilla in Toronto he had told the makeup and hair team, which are the same team that I use, that he should be the one playing the creature (in my Frankenstein). And they told me that before I had called him, and when I talked to him, and saw his eyes, I said ‘this is the guy’.

I said, “your last name is Elordi, that’s a Basque name, is your father from the Basque country?”, and he was, and I said “then you understand the tension between fathers and sons”, and we talked about the Catholic dogma—of which there is a huge streak in the movie—and by the end of the phone call, I hung up and texted Oscar Issac and said ‘we found him’.