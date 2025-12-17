Christmas banner 778 x 150 px
Snoop dogg
SPORT

Snoop Dogg to Headline Netflix’s NFL Boxing Day Halftime Show

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Published:

Readtime: 3 min

Netflix is turning Boxing Day NFL into a global watch party. Snoop Dogg will headline Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party during the Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings clash, live on Netflix. The game kicks off early on 26 December for Australians, but the real moment arrives at halftime, when the Doggfather takes centre stage in Minneapolis.

Snoop Dogg is promising a set packed with chart-toppers, holiday energy, and special guests. Speaking ahead of the performance, he summed up the pairing in his own way. “NFL, Netflix and your uncle Snoop on Christmas Day? We’re servin’ up music, love and good vibes for the whole world to enjoy. That’s the kind of holiday magic Santa can’t fit in a bag.”

The performance forms part of Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday, returning in 2025 with two marquee matchups between NFC rivals. Lions vs Vikings airs at 8:30am AEDT on 26 December from U.S. Bank Stadium, following Cowboys vs Commanders earlier in the morning.

After last year’s Beyoncé-led debut, Netflix is again leaning into halftime as a moment designed to resonate well beyond the final score.

Snoop’s involvement is less of a celebrity cameo and more of a continuation of a long-running relationship with sport. In recent years, he has been named Team USA’s honorary coach at the Winter Olympics, invested in Welsh football club Swansea City, and appeared everywhere from tennis and gymnastics meets to NFL sidelines. He also performed at the 2025 AFL Grand Final, further cementing his reputation as a genuine sports tragic rather than a fly-in guest. That crossover appeal was on full display during the 2024 Paris Olympics, where his commentary alongside Kevin Hart became one of the Games’ most shared moments.

Snoop also launched the Snoop Youth Football League more than 20 years ago, a grassroots program that has helped more than 40 players reach the NFL. Through its Snoop Special Stars initiative, the league also ensures that children with physical, mental, or developmental disabilities can participate.

For the NFL, that credibility matters. Halftime shows have long been the most talked-about element of major games for casual and non-fans, dominating social feeds and next-day conversation regardless of the result. Netflix appears well aware of that dynamic, using Snoop’s cross-generational pull to elevate a regular-season fixture into appointment viewing.

Snoop dogg afl grand final
Snoop Dogg | Image: Supplied

Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria described the booking as a natural crossover. “As a West Coast girl and huge fan myself, I can confidently say this is the ultimate gift we could give our members. We’re ready to drop it like it’s hot this holiday celebration.” The show is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, with CBS Sports handling game coverage and NFL Media overseeing pre-game, post-game, and halftime programming.

Accompanying the announcement is a teaser video narrated by funk icon George Clinton, reinforcing the sense that this is being positioned as a cultural moment rather than a novelty slot. With Snoop now locked in, Boxing Day morning is shaping up as a shared global spectacle where sport, music, and personality collide.

