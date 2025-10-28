‘One Piece’ Season 2 Release Date Confirmed: Here’s Everything We Know

By Dean Blake - Guide Published: 29 Oct 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 7 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

After months of silence, Netflix has officially revealed that hit live-action series One Piece will return for season two on 10 March 2026. The streaming platform confirmed the One Piece season two release date by sharing a first look at Drum Island, the setting for the much-anticipated new instalment. Officially titled ONE PIECE: Into the Grand Line, the upcoming series will see a host of new faces join the crew: most notably, Magic Mike‘s Joe Manganiello.

The second season of the manga-turned-anime-turned-live-action pirate action show will bring Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji into the next major arc of the tale: The East Blue Arc. Now, with the second season under production and the release date confirmed, we have quite a bit of info to break down. So, let’s dive in!

Our First Look at ‘One Piece’ Season 2

The first season of One Piece completely defied our expectations – delivering a fantastic rendition of the long-running manga that made its way to our best TV shows of 2023 list. And with the end of the first season promising bigger and better adventures for the crew of the Going Merry, it was a relief when One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda confirmed last year that a second season had been greenlit.

Then, after almost 10 months of waiting for the upcoming TV series, we got our first look at what’s coming. Netflix confirmed that the cast of One Piece started filming season two of the show in South Africa, where much of season one was also filmed, and shared a sneak peek into the start of production.

In the video, we see Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero (Usopp) and Taz Skylar (Sanji) reunite aboard the pirate ship Going Merry, flying in from all corners of the globe. Mackenyu shared a sneaky image on his Instagram showing the crew reunited on set, giving us another view behind the scenes before we get an official trailer from Netflix. We appreciate it.

Beyond the initial teaser trailer, Netflix has been pretty light on updates over the course of 2025. Thankfully, that all changed this week, when the streamer not only confirmed the One Piece season two release date, but also shared a series of images, key art and an official synopsis. The imagery gives us a first look at the new setting of the ONE PIECE: Into the Grand Line, which appears to a torturous, challenging terrain worthy of the Straw Hats.

What Will One Piece Season 2 Be About?

According to the official Netflix logline, One Piece season two will unleash fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.

One Piece Season 2 Cast

Beyond the main cast, Netflix confirmed a number of cast members, namely Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida, Jeff Ward as Buggy, and Michael Dorman as legendary pirate figure Gol D. Roger, would be returning from the first season.

Netflix has slowly revealed new characters that will be joining Luffy and his miscreant crew – or standing in their way – in season two, as well as the actors that will be playing them. Here’s every confirmed cast member that we know of so far:

Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0

David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3

Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5

Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9

Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine

Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday

Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday

Clive Russell as Crocus

Brendan Murray as Brogy

Werner Coetser as Dorry

Callum Kerr as Smoker

Julia Rehwald as Tashigi

Rob Colletti as Wapol

Ty Keogh as Dalton

Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk

Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha

Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra

Lasker, known for his work in HBO Max’s Raised by Wolves, said he is thrilled to join the cast and that he adores the world of One Piece. Similarly, Kerr said he had been waiting to share the news of his casting as Smoker, a character introduced in the final moments of season one.

“All that cigar smoking is going to come in handy,” he said.

As for Manganiello, the Magic Mike actor was heavily rumoured to be in line to bring Mr. 0, aka Sir Crocodile, to the small screen, and confirmed it as much on his Instagram after weeks of speculation. Fan feedback has been incredibly positive about the casting, with many calling Manganiello the perfect choice. The actor is already well known within nerd circles for his love of all things tabletop, having a particularly soft spot for Dungeons & Dragons. Getting the casting of Sir Crocodile right was important to the show, as the character serves as a pivotal villain during the Grand Line storyline, and it seems Netflix nailed it.

How Many Episodes Will Season 2 Have?

The first season of Netflix’s One Piece adaptation launched with eight episodes, so it’s fair to assume that season two would have that as a baseline. However, with the success of the show (it was the number one show on Netflix globally at launch, amassing over 37.8 million views in less than two weeks), more episodes aren’t out of the question.

Plus, with the characters announced, we can get a picture of the stories the second season will be delving into. It’s likely that it’ll cover the end of the East Blue arc, while moving into the Arabasta arc: which, for context, makes up about 40 episodes of the anime. While “Captain” Usopp (Jacob Romero) told fans that there would be around 50 episodes in the next season in a fun Instagram video, we’re not going to hold our breath for a season quite that big.

What is One Piece?

Telling the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a pirate captain searching for the hidden treasure of the late Gol D. Roger, One Piece started out as a popular Shōnen manga but has enjoyed several TV adaptations over the years. The first, a gargantuan anime series that has been airing since 1999 and is now in its 21st season, is probably the most well-known. Clocking in at over 1,000 episodes, though, it’s a bit hard to get into if you’re not already invested.

Perhaps to smoothen that first impression a bit, Netflix has also greenlit a second anime adaptation of the show, made in collaboration with Wit Studio (the team behind the first three seasons of the popular Attack on Titan anime).

This new anime is called The One Piece, and tells the same general story as the manga and anime that preceded it, while aiming to fix some pacing issues and deliver a new approach to the original show. Likely, we can expect some more modern production and some of the fat trimmed, which will make for an easier introduction to the One Piece world for series newbies. Finally, there Netflix’s live-action series, which dropped its first season in 2023 and covers the first major arc of the colossal One Piece story.

