Home/Entertainment/Sport
Oscar piastri
SPORT

Where Oscar Piastri Already Ranks Among Australia’s Greatest F1 Drivers

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Published:

Readtime: 6 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

With a win at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort, Oscar Piastri eclipsed Daniel Ricciardo with nine career Formula 1 race wins. The 24-year-old tied his manager Mark Webber’s total and, more importantly, extended his lead in the Formula 1 Driver’s Championship by 34 points with nine races to go. However, it’s been a tough back half of the season for Piastri, with teammate Lando Norris now one point ahead in the F1 Driver’s Championship after a win at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

It would be incredible to see Piastri become the first Australian Formula One World Champion since Alan Jones in 1980. However, he still has some achievements to lock in before he challenges Australian F1 greats like Jones and Sir Jack Brabham for the top all-time drivers rankings. Should Piastri achieve a title, his name will go down in history with the greats.

Today, after a tough weekend where Lando Norris took the Formula 1 Driver’s Championship, we’re celebrating Oscar’s achievements and taking a retrospective look at the careers of the best Australian F1 drivers. Read on if you want to see how Oscar Piastri compares to his peers in wins, podiums, and points.

Jack brabham pushing car across the line
Jack Brabham pushing his car across the line to win the 1959 Formula One World Championship | Image: Supplied

Has There Ever Been an Australian F1 World Champion?

YearChampionPoints*WinsPodiums
1959Jack Brabham3125
1960Jack Brabham4355
1966Jack Brabham4245
1980Alan Jones67510
Scroll horizontally to view full table
* FIA championship points credited after the season’s drop‑score rules were applied.

Sir Jack Brabham was the first Australian F1 driver to win the Formula One World Championship.

His first of three titles arrived in 1959 when he won the US Grand Prix at Sebring International Raceway on 12 December 1959 by pushing his rear-engined Cooper T51 across the line. He would then back up his efforts a year later by winning the 1960 title behind the wheel of the Cooper T53, which would also secure the Cooper team a constructors’ title. Six years later, he won the 1966 championship behind the wheel of his own Brabham BT19 and BT20, powered by a 3.0-litre Repco 620 3.0 V8.

Only the best five results from the nine- and ten-race 1959, 1960, and 1966 seasons counted towards the championship. Still, this was no small achievement as Brabham was racing against names like Stirling Moss, Jim Clark, John Surtees, and Jackie Stewart.

The last Australian to win a Formula One World Championship was Alan Jones, who took home the 1980 title behind the wheel of a Williams-Ford FW07 and FW07B. He beat out names like Nelson Piquet, Alain Prost, and Mario Andretti during the 14-race season, winning five races and scoring five fastest laps. Jones would put up a strong fight in the 1981 season, finishing third in the title race, but with Nelson Piquet, Alain Prost, and Nigel Mansell on the up and up, and Carlos Reutemann in peak form, it was going to be tough to mirror the success of the 1980 season.

Neither Daniel Ricciardo nor Mark Webber won a Formula One World Championship, but Webber managed to finish third in the championship in the 2010, 2011 and 2013 seasons. Ricciardo managed the same in the 2014 and 2016 seasons.

Jack brabham
Sir Jack Brabham has the most wins with 14 | Image: Supplied

Which Australian F1 Driver Has the Most Race Wins?

DriverTotal winsFirst victoryWin span
Sir Jack Brabham141959 Monaco GP1959‑1970
Alan Jones121977 Austrian GP1977‑1981
Mark Webber92009 German GP (Nürburgring)2009‑2012
Oscar Piastri92024 Hungarian GP2024‑2025
Daniel Ricciardo82014 Canadian GP2014‑2021
Scroll horizontally to view full table

Oscar Piastri is on track to secure his first Formula One World Championship in 2025, but he’s still behind Sir Jack Brabham for driver’s championships.

That said, Oscar has a very good chance of catching Sir Jack for total race wins in the future. Most recently, he tied Daniel Ricciardo with eight race wins after a first-place victory at the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps. Now, he’s tied his manager, Mark Webber, with nine wins. He’s likely to catch Alan Jones on 12 and potentially Sir Jack Brabham with 14 by the end of the season.

Mark webber
Mark Webber has the most podiums with 42 | Image: Supplied

Who Has the Most Podiums?

DriverCareer podiumsFirst podiumMost‑recent podiumPodium span
Sir Jack Brabham311959 Monaco GP (P1)1970 British GP (P2)1959 – 1970
Alan Jones241977 Austrian GP (P1)1981 Caesars Palace GP (P1)1977 – 1981
Mark Webber422005 Monaco GP (P3)2013 Brazilian GP (P2)2005 – 2013
Daniel Ricciardo322014 Spanish GP (P3)2021 Italian GP (P1)2014 – 2021
Oscar Piastri242023 Japanese GP (P3)2025 Dutch GP (P1)2023 – 2025
Tim Schenken11971 Austrian GP (P3)1971 Austrian GP (P3)1971
Scroll horizontally to view full table

We dislike intergenerational comparisons as much as the next person, but podiums are the toughest to make because of the number of races in a season.

The 1959 F1 season had a total of nine races, while the 2025 F1 season has a total of 24 Grands Prix (six of which include an F1 Sprint race). There are more chances to land a spot on the podium, but we don’t want to take away from just how hard it is for someone like Daniel Ricciardo, Mark Webber, and Oscar Piastri to get a bottle of Champagne in their hands.

With 24 races per F1 season today, Oscar Piastri could easily catch his manager, Mark Webber, within the next two seasons if he continues to win at a high level.

Oscar piastri belgian gp 2025
Oscar Piastri wins the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix | Image: Supplied

Where Does Oscar Piastri Sit Amongst the All-Time Greats?

With 24 podiums, nine GP wins, and a real chance at the first Formula One World Championship for an Australian F1 driver in more than 40 years, Oscar Piastri could catch Mark Webber and 1980 F1 Champion Alan Jones quickly to become one of the greatest Australian F1 drivers of all time.

If he manages to hold out teammate Lando Norris and win the 2025 World Championship, Piastri would eclipse Jones in the rankings, but where he ranks against Sir Jack Brabham and his pre-ground-effects titles is up for debate.

It will be an accomplishment worth celebrating when he catches his manager, Mark Webber, for podiums and wins. However, Piastri likely has more in the tank than a few wins. Still early in his career, he has the potential for more than a few Formula One World Championships if his car, skill, and a little luck can continue to perform at a high level.

Follow Oscar Piastri

Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

More about Ben
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

OMEGA Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon Red Hands | Image: OMEGA
WATCHES

OMEGA’s New Speedmasters Venture to the Dark Side of the Moon

Casio CA500WEBF-1A 'Back to the Future' Watch | Image: Casio America Inc.
WATCHES

Great Scott! Casio Just Revived its ‘Back to the Future’ Watch

Best Running Shoes For Men
SNEAKERS & SHOES

9 Best Running Shoes for Men: ASICS, adidas, Nike and More

The James Brand × Timex Automatic GMT Nocturne Edition
WATCHES

Timex Just Dropped the Best Budget GMT Watch We’ve Ever Seen

Toni Colette in 'Hereditary'
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time—According to Science

Ferrari Elettrica News | Image: Martin Katler
CARS

Ferrari’s All-New Elettrica EV Will Redefine Electric Car Sound

MSI Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition | Image: MSI
TECH

MSI’s New Limited-Edition Laptop is an Unmissable Work of Art

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Six different Johnnie Walker premium whisky bottles displayed against a dark blue background | Image: Diageo
DRINKS

The Johnnie Walker Whisky Hierarchy Explained

Man laughing at a book he's reading
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Average australian salary
ADVICE

Average Salary in Australia by Age, State, and Industry Revealed

Motogp 9
SPORT

Forget the AusGP and Bathurst, This Is Australia’s Best Motor Racing Spectacle

Daniel Craig wearing blue beach shorts standing in shallow beach water
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport Twin-Time Rose Gold | Image: TAG Heuer
WATCHES

TAG Heuer Goes to Extremes With New Carrera Chronographs

Russell Coight holding cup
ADVICE

Australian Slang Terms: The Official Aussie Dictionary

Guillermo del Toro and Jacob Elordi in 'Frankenstein' (2025) | Image: Netflix
MOVIES & TV

INTERVIEW: How Horror Master Guillermo del Toro Found His ‘Frankenstein’

Medium shot of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wearing headphones
HEALTH & FITNESS

The Rock’s Diet and Workout Plan

An ASMR YouTuber
ENTERTAINMENT

31 Best ASMR Artists: The Top Channels on Youtube