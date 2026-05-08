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Lego speed champions toyota supra mk4 the fast and the furious 1
CARS

LEGO’s New ‘Fast & Furious’ Supra is a 292-Piece Hit of Pure Nostalgia

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 3 min

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  • LEGO has revealed a new Fast & Furious Toyota Supra MK4 set
  • The 292-piece Speed Champions build recreates Brian O’Conner’s orange hero car
  • Includes the iconic “Nuclear Gladiator” side graphic and rear wing
  • Comes with a Brian O’Conner minifigure in his signature T-shirt and jeans
  • Available to pre-order now for AUD$39.99 ahead of a 1 June 2026 release

There are few movie cars more instantly recognisable than Brian O’Conner’s bright orange Toyota Supra from The Fast & the Furious. Now, LEGO is turning the early-2000s tuner icon into its latest Speed Champions set, complete with the oversized wing, chrome-look wheels and Troy Lee-designed side graphics that made the original feel like every PlayStation 2 loading screen come to life.

The LEGO Speed Champions The Fast and The Furious Toyota Supra MK4 (77260) lands as a 292-piece build aimed at builders aged 10 and up. Not exactly the age group that grew up with the series, but perfect for street-racing-obsessed parents looking to introduce their kids to the franchise that had them living life one quarter-mile at a time.

The set also includes a Brian O’Conner minifigure in his signature T-shirt, jeans and frosted tips. And honestly, it wouldn’t feel right seeing this Supra with anyone else behind the wheel.

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LEGO Speed Champions Toyota Supra MK4 (#77260) | Image: LEGO

LEGO’s reimagining of this movie car icon includes the details fans will remember. There’s the “Nuclear Gladiator” livery, oversized body kit and four chrome-look novelty rims. It’s like it came straight off the factory floor (or the police impound lot).

Of course, being LEGO, it’s still technically a toy, and at 15cm long, once built, you have two choices: drive it, or put it on display.

The Toyota Supra MK4 joins LEGO’s Fast & Furious garage, following the earlier 2 Fast 2 Furious Honda S2000 set that came bundled with a Suki minifigure. Put the pair side-by-side, wait for the light to turn green, and you can recreate an entire neon-lit street racing scene in brick form.

Built for fans of the series, kids who think it looks awesome, and anyone still nostalgic for the tuner era, the LEGO Speed Champions Toyota Supra MK4 feels like a tiny tribute to one of the most recognisable movie cars of the 2000s. Here’s to you, O’Conner.

The set is available to pre-order now for AUD$39.99 ahead of a 1 June 2026 release.

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LEGO Speed Champions Toyota Supra MK4 (#77260) | Image: LEGO

LEGO Speed Champions Toyota Supra MK4 Specs

  • Set Number: 77260
  • Pieces: 292
  • Minifigures: Brian O’Conner
  • Length: 15cm
  • Theme: LEGO Speed Champions
  • Release Date: 1 June 2026
  • Price: AUD$39.99
Buy From LEGO (AU)
Buy From LEGO (US)
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LEGO Speed Champions Toyota Supra MK4 (#77260) | Image: LEGO
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LEGO Speed Champions Toyota Supra MK4 (#77260) | Image: LEGO
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LEGO Speed Champions Toyota Supra MK4 (#77260) | Image: LEGO
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LEGO Speed Champions Toyota Supra MK4 (#77260) | Image: LEGO
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LEGO Speed Champions Toyota Supra MK4 (#77260) | Image: LEGO
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LEGO Speed Champions Toyota Supra MK4 (#77260) | Image: LEGO
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LEGO Speed Champions Toyota Supra MK4 (#77260) | Image: LEGO
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LEGO Speed Champions Toyota Supra MK4 (#77260) | Image: LEGO

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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