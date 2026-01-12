LEGO Pokémon Sets Have Arrived, Pre-Order Details and Pricing Confirmed

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 13 Jan 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Set to launch in February 2026, LEGO Pokémon is here, and it arrives with fan favourites such as Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Eevee and most importantly, Pikachu in the fold.

Expected to be one of the most sought-after LEGO collections in years, it will be a widely available release with pre-orders now available on the brand’s website. Designed for adult collectors, the three LEGO Pokémon sets are not intended for play, but rather for display and are aimed at adult collectors. Still, the brand hasn’t ruled out future collections aimed at a younger crowd, as stated on their website: “We’re always releasing new sets across all our themes, so do check again in the future to see what’s new.”

The three sets are priced from AUD$99.99 for the Pokémon Eevee (#72151), while the Pokémon Pikachu and Poké Ball (#72152) is priced from AUD$299.99, and the flagship Pokémon Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise (#72153) AUD$999.99.

The Pokémon LEGO pricing will be as follows:

Pre-orders for the Pokémon LEGO sets are now open, with products shipping from February 27th 2026.

It’s an interesting yet strategic choice for the brand to make the LEGO Pokémon Poké Ball available only in the Pikachu set. With 2050 pieces, there’s a large group of collectors who would have happily purchased the Poké Ball as a standalone product, but putting it in an AUD$299.99 set now means most collectors will have to fork out a considerable amount of money just to obtain the ball. Still, it’s a pretty epic piece, and the Pikachu will likely become the most collectible of the new LEGO Pokémon sets.

The entry-level LEGO Pokémon set is the Eevee, which represents great value and has great gifting potential. Priced at AUD$99.99, it features 587 pieces, which is a quarter of what the Pikachu offers, resulting in significantly reduced build times and less desk space taken up. The set is 19 cm tall, which isn’t small, and Eevee is remarkably life-like, with plenty of custom pieces.

Finally, the flagship LEGO Pokémon Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise set includes all three figures, and they can stand alone or be mounted on a stand that comprises beach, jungle and volcano biomes. The action figures have articulated limbs, but they’re not designed for play. This simply allows you to position the sets in a way that best suits the layout of your room, whether it’s an office, living room, or bedroom. Like the LEGO Pokémon Pikachu, you can use the LEGO Builder app, save sets, track your build progress, and zoom in and rotate your set with 3D building instructions.

