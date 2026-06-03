Adidas TRIONDA: Inside the Tech Powering the 2026 World Cup Ball

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 3 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Adidas’ TRIONDA is the Official Match Ball of the FIFA World Cup 26

The red, green and blue design pays tribute to co-hosts Canada, Mexico and the United States

A new four-panel construction uses deep seams, debossed lines and embossed icons for stability and grip

Match Day TRIONDA balls use a 500Hz motion sensor to send real-time ball data to VAR

The FIFA World Cup 26 TRIONDA Pro Ball is available in Australia now for AUD$240

The FIFA World Cup kicks off next week, which means we are about to spend the better part of six weeks staring at one football. That football will be adidas’ TRIONDA, the official match ball for the FIFA World Cup 26. It was first unveiled in October last year, but with the tournament running from 11 June to 19 July, the ball is about to become a much bigger part of the conversation.

The name TRIONDA translates to “three waves”, a nod to the three host nations: Canada, Mexico and the United States. That idea runs through the whole design, with red, green and blue graphics connecting across the ball’s four panels. There’s also a maple leaf, an eagle and a star representing Canada, Mexico and the US, with gold detailing across the design.

On looks alone, it’s bright, busy and built to be instantly recognisable no matter how fast it’s moving across the pitch. But unlike adidas’ 2010 World Cup ball Jabulani, TRIONDA’s biggest talking point may not be how it flies, but what it picks up using the tech it hides inside.

TRIONDA FIFA World Cup Official Match Ball 2026 | Image: adidas

Adidas TRIONDA Tech and Design Explained

Match Day TRIONDA footballs carry the latest version of adidas’ Connected Ball Technology, using a 500Hz inertial measurement unit motion sensor. Unlike previous centre-mounted systems, adidas says the chip now sits inside a specially created layer in one of the ball’s four panels, with counterbalances across the other three panels to help preserve flight stability.

The system sends precise ball-movement data to the Video Assistant Referee in real time. Combined with player-position data and AI, that information can help officials make faster offside decisions. adidas also says the technology can help identify individual touches of the ball, which could reduce the time spent reviewing incidents such as possible handballs.

But don’t worry, the ball won’t be making decisions on its own. Instead, its internals will feed officials better information, faster. In a tournament where one marginal offside or accidental touch can shape a country’s entire football campaign, that extra data could be a difference-maker.

As for the ball itself, TRIONDA uses a new four-panel construction with intentionally deep seams, strategically placed debossed lines and embossed host-nation icons across the surface. It’s designed to create enough evenly distributed drag as the ball moves through the air, helping with in-flight stability. The embossed icons are also intended to add grip when dribbling or striking the ball in wet or humid conditions.

TRIONDA FIFA World Cup Official Match Ball 2026 | Image: adidas

Price and Availability in Australia

For Australians who want the retail version, the adidas FIFA World Cup 26 TRIONDA Pro Ball is now available for AUD$240, with FIFA Quality Pro certification and a thermally bonded, seamless construction. Just be aware that the connected-ball sensor system is described for Match Day TRIONDA footballs. The retail version gets you the official match ball product, not a backyard VAR setup, sorry.

Either way, TRIONDA won’t have to wait long for its first major test. Host nation Mexico opens the tournament against South Africa at Mexico City Stadium on 12 June at 4:00 am, and from there, every touch, deflection and marginal offside call is part of the show.

As for the Socceroos, we won’t have to wait long either. Australia opens its campaign against Türkiye at BC Place in Vancouver on Sunday, 14 June at 2:00 pm, with every match available live and free across SBS.

And if you’re keen to hear about the broadcast team behind this year’s FIFA World Cup coverage, check out our interview with Claudes Fabiano, the lead host for the tournament.