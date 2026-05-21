A. Lange & Söhne Just Dropped a Jaw-Dropping 50 Piece Honeygold Cabaret Tourbillon

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 21 May, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Limited to 50 pieces in exclusive 750 Honeygold

Rectangular case houses the manually wound calibre L042.1

Features a rare stop-seconds mechanism for the tourbillon

Dial features black rhodiumed surfaces with raised relief elements

Boasts a massive 120-hour power reserve on a full charge

The world has finally woken up to rectangular watches, and we’re here for it. It’s a form factor that holds a distinct place in the landscape of high watchmaking, often serving as a canvas for “out there” design language and dedicated calibre engineering. The brand that we’re focused on today, A. Lange & Söhne, established its own interpretation of this geometry in 1997, merging Saxon aesthetics with high-end mechanics. The resulting Cabaret collection cemented a reputation for extravagance, providing an alternative to the round cases that dominate the industry. Now, the manufacturer has brought back this silhouette with the Cabaret Tourbillon Honeygold, a 50-piece limited release.

Maybe the most shocking aspect of this release to us is not just the execution of the tourbillon, but also the detail of the black rhodiumed dial, which is crafted from a solid block of 750 Honeygold. The material itself remains a rarity, restricted to only a handful of the brand’s most prestigious models. Housing a tourbillon inside a 29.5 by 39.2 millimetre rectangular case is a technical hurdle that commands a massive premium.

While the broader enthusiast market debates the millimetre thickness of a modern Royal Oak or Submariner, this A. Lange & Söhne release focuses on the artisanal side of the equation, as evidenced by the black polish on the tourbillon bridge. Just a small fraction of buyers will ever be able to view the watch outside a boutique, as the Cabaret Tourbillon Honeygold serves as a halo product, this means that pricing has not been revealed, at least for now.

Specification Brand A. Lange & Söhne Model/Reference Cabaret Tourbillon Honeygold / 703.050 Movement Manually wound manufacture calibre L042.1 Power Reserve 120 hours Case Material 750 HONEYGOLD Diameter 29.5 x 39.2 mm Thickness 10.3 mm Strap/Bracelet Dark-brown hand-stitched alligator leather Water Resistance N/A Price Price upon request Scroll horizontally to view full table

A. Lange & Söhne Cabaret Tourbillon Honeygold | Image: A. Lange & Söhne A. Lange & Söhne Cabaret Tourbillon Honeygold | Image: A. Lange & Söhne A. Lange & Söhne Cabaret Tourbillon Honeygold | Image: A. Lange & Söhne

Dial Layout and Case Geometry

The architecture of the Cabaret Tourbillon Honeygold is its meticulous material composition and sharply chiselled contours. Talking dimensions, the case measures 29.5 by 39.2 millimetres and 10.3 millimetres high, and considering it’s built entirely from 750 Honeygold, it will wear like a proper brick. This proprietary alloy provides a warm-hued lustre that falls between the typical shades of yellow and pink gold, which enhances the timepiece’s personality.

We love the dial’s complexity, a three-dimensional construction manufactured entirely in-house. It begins as a solid plate of Honeygold, which is then sculpted to create raised frames, scales, and the A. Lange & Söhne Inschrift. These elements stand prominently in relief, with a height of 0.15 millimetres. The dial consists of three primary parts: the main dial and two auxiliary dials, one for the subsidiary seconds and the other for the UP/DOWN power-reserve indicator. Once sculpted, the three dial parts are black rhodiumed, turning the background deeply dark. Finishers then carefully grind the raised elements by hand, allowing the radiant lustre of the Honeygold to re-emerge and contrast crisply against the black-rhodiumed base.

To complete the display, finely polished Roman numerals at III, IX, and XII are integrated into the dial, alongside six lozenge-shaped hour appliques and the signature frame for the outsize date. You’ll find a large aperture at 6 o’clock that shares a large view of the tourbillon. This entire dial manufacturing process requires several weeks of labour from start to finish. The result is a highly legible, textured face that relies entirely on structural depth rather than applied luminous material.

A. Lange & Söhne Cabaret Tourbillon Honeygold | Image: A. Lange & Söhne

Mechanics and The Calibre

When we glance through the sapphire-crystal caseback, it unveils the mechanical beauty of the manually wound calibre L042.1. Rather than placing a round movement inside a rectangular case, the engineers tailored the massive 22.3 by 32.6 millimetre movement to perfectly fill the space. Composed of 370 individual parts, the calibre features a twin mainspring barrel capable of delivering a substantial power reserve of 120 hours. The balance spring operates at a frequency of 21,600 semi-oscillations per hour. Finally, the wheel train is mounted on a three-quarter plate crafted from untreated German silver and heavily decorated with Glashütte ribbing.

The tourbillon mechanism itself consists of 84 parts and weighs only a quarter of a gram. The upper tourbillon bridge and the top side of the cage receive a sophisticated black polish. This finishing technique requires uniformly sliding the workpiece across a tin plate with abrasive pastes until the surface reflects light like a mirror.

Notable Features of the Calibre L042.1:

Stop-Seconds Mechanism: Features the world’s first patented stop-seconds for the tourbillon, allowing the watch to be set with one-second accuracy.

Features the world’s first patented stop-seconds for the tourbillon, allowing the watch to be set with one-second accuracy. Intricate Engraving: Includes a manually engraved tourbillon cock and intermediate-wheel cock.

Includes a manually engraved tourbillon cock and intermediate-wheel cock. Traditional Assembly: Assembled with 47 jewels, two diamond endstones, and nine screwed gold chatons.

Assembled with 47 jewels, two diamond endstones, and nine screwed gold chatons. Refined Detailing: Showcases blued screws and a ratchet wheel embellished with solarisation.

A. Lange & Söhne Cabaret Tourbillon Honeygold | Image: A. Lange & Söhne

The Editor’s Take

The Cabaret Tourbillon Honeygold stands as a hyper-specific offering in a market heavily saturated with integrated-bracelet sports watches. By returning to the rectangular form factor, A. Lange & Söhne caters directly to purists who value classic elegance over aquatic capabilities. Compared to the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Tourbillon, the Cabaret offers a significantly more industrial and robust interpretation of German engineering, largely thanks to the untreated German silver three-quarter plate and its massive power reserve. The decision to use Honeygold elevates the release, making it highly coveted among high-end collectors.

In terms of wearability, the dimensions command a strong presence. The length of 39.2 millimetres and the thickness of 10.3 millimetres are substantial for a rectangular watch. However, the curved profile and the dark-brown alligator leather strap keep the case comfortably in place on the wrist. This release proves that there is still a vital space for highly complicated, traditionally executed form watches in the contemporary era.

A. Lange & Söhne Cabaret Tourbillon Honeygold | Image: A. Lange & Söhne

Price and Availability

The Cabaret Tourbillon Honeygold (Ref. 703.050) is strictly limited to 50 watches worldwide, each featuring an edition number engraving.

It was revealed to the public at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in mid-May 2026. While the exact pricing is strictly upon request, industry estimates place similar, complex Honeygold releases comfortably in the mid-six-figure bracket.