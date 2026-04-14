Best New Watches Released at Watches and Wonders 2026 (So Far)

We’ve wrapped up our first day at Watches and Wonders 2026 in Geneva. While Rolex usually dominates the conversation, 2026’s been a year where the “indies” and the heavy hitters like Audemars Piguet and Tudor are putting up a strong fight for their share of the spotlight. So far, we’ve worn everything from blue ceramic perpetual calendars to reimagined racing icons, and the level of technical artistry on display is staggering.

While some brands continue to just do what they do best (and you have to love them for it), others are leaning into advanced materials and high-complication movements. Whether we’re talking Tudor’s continued push for METAS dominance, TAG Heuer’s elevation of the Monaco to a place beyond racing, or Ressence’s minimalist approach to “organic” watchmaking with the introduction of their first in-house movement, there’s plenty to get excited about.

Here are our picks for the best watches revealed at Watches and Wonders 2026 so far.

Highlights from Watches and Wonders 2026

These are our favourite releases of the show (so far):

Now we’ve had a look at the key highlights, let’s check out the best so far.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar in Blue Ceramic | Image: Audemars Piguet

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar in Blue Ceramic

It’s funny, I didn’t think AP could top their previous ceramic work, but seeing the full Blue Ceramic in the flesh completely changed my mind. Yes, it’s a near-$1-million watch back home in Australia, but here in Geneva, on my wrist, I don’t care. It’s the type of watch that you could wear to McDonald’s to order a frozen Coke on a balmy Saturday night, and no one would think the wiser. However, wear it amongst a group of people who even half know what they’re looking at, and you’re taken very, very seriously. Here, the entire case and every single link of the integrated bracelet are crafted from blue zirconium oxide.

To me, the “Grande Tapisserie” dial, which matches the case exactly, creates a seamless, monochromatic vibe that makes the perpetual calendar complications pop. It’s ultra-thin, ultra-blue, and easily my favourite Royal Oak of the show.

Reference Number: 26579CS.OO.1225CS.01

26579CS.OO.1225CS.01 Case Size: 41 mm

41 mm Dial: Blue “Grande Tapisserie”

Blue “Grande Tapisserie” Bezel: Blue Ceramic

Blue Ceramic Bracelet: Blue Ceramic with AP folding clasp

Blue Ceramic with AP folding clasp Movement: Calibre 5134 self-winding

Calibre 5134 self-winding Power Reserve: Approximately 40 hours

Approximately 40 hours Notable Design Detail: Fully monochromatic blue aesthetic in brushed and polished ceramic

Ressence Type 11 Pine | Image: Ressence

Ressence Type 11 Pine

Price: CHF 23,000

Ressence has always had a singular outlook in the watch industry. One of optimism, pragmatism, and a willingness to ask why. It’s an attitude we need now more than ever, so it’s encouraging to see the boutique brand’s latest development with the introduction of its first in-house movement: the Werk RW-01. Ressence has launched this project via the new Type 11 range, which keeps the brand’s signature ROCS (Ressence Orbital Convex System) centre stage, while offering a smaller, more subtle take on its unmistakable design. Of the shades on display at the booth, I have to go with the Pine option if only because it happened to match my jacket (as valid a reason as any to love a luxury watch).

Model: Type 11 Pine

Type 11 Pine Case Size: 41 mm (grade 5 titanium)

41 mm (grade 5 titanium) Dial: Pine green matte convex dial

Pine green matte convex dial Movement: Patented ROCS 11.1 module driven by in-house Werk RW-01

Patented ROCS 11.1 module driven by in-house Werk RW-01 Power Reserve: Approximately 60 hours

Tudor Black Bay Ceramic | Image: Tudor

Tudor Black Bay Ceramic

Price: CHF 6,300

If you asked me which watch I’d actually walk out and buy today, it’s this one. Tudor is officially playing in the big leagues with the new Black Bay Ceramic (Ref. M7941A1ACNU-0001). I’ve been waiting for them to bring this clean, black aesthetic to the 41mm Master Chronometer platform, but I didn’t expect them to do it at such a sharp price point. The other big news here is the METAS certification, making it a “Master Chronometer” that’s anti-magnetic to 15,000 gauss and accurate to 0/+5 seconds. I’m particularly obsessed with how it wears on the all-ceramic bracelet. Combined with the “T-fit” rapid adjustment clasp, it’s easily the most comfortable and technically superior diver in its price bracket.

Reference Number: M7941A1ACNU-0001

M7941A1ACNU-0001 Case Size: 41 mm

41 mm Dial: Black, sunray satin-finished

Black, sunray satin-finished Bezel: Unidirectional rotatable in black-PVD steel with ceramic insert

Unidirectional rotatable in black-PVD steel with ceramic insert Bracelet: Full matte black ceramic three-link bracelet

Full matte black ceramic three-link bracelet Movement: Manufacture Calibre MT5602-U (METAS certified)

Manufacture Calibre MT5602-U (METAS certified) Power Reserve: 70 hours

Audemars Piguet Neo Frame Jumping Hour | Image: Audemars Piguet

Audemars Piguet Neo Frame Jumping Hour

Price: CHF 56,300

This one caught me completely off guard. I clocked it when it was officially unveiled back in February (yes, it’s technically not a brand new piece to Watches and Wonders, but it’s pretty close), and there’s a sense of elegance and the old-school to this piece that compels me to talk about it. Getting it on my wrist affected me more than I thought it would, and I was sorry to give it back. With its gloss black surfaces and the 18k pink gold case, it calls to mind an immaculately preserved old grand piano, while the jumping hour aperture at 12 o’clock and minute disc, powered by the Calibre 7122, provide an elegantly simple time-telling mechanism (on the surface at least). It’s a bold vision from AP, and the kind I’d like to see more of in the coming years.

Reference Number: 15245OR.OO.A206VE.01

15245OR.OO.A206VE.01 Case Size: 31 mm x 42 mm

31 mm x 42 mm Dial: Sapphire dial with pink gold apertures

Sapphire dial with pink gold apertures Bezel: 18-carat pink gold

18-carat pink gold Bracelet: Grey calfskin leather with pink gold pin buckle

Grey calfskin leather with pink gold pin buckle Movement: Calibre 7122 self-winding

Calibre 7122 self-winding Power Reserve: Approximately 52 hours

TAG Heuer Monaco Evergraph | Image: TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer Monaco Evergraph

Price: AUD$42,000

This is the “technical beast” I mentioned earlier. The TAG Heuer Monaco Evergraph is a total reimagining of the chronograph mechanism, where the brand has spent five years developing the Calibre TH80-00 to replace traditional levers and springs with flexible “bistable” components. Seeing these components in action through the open-worked dial is unreal. It also features the TH-Carbonspring oscillator, which beats at 5 Hz with 1/10-second precision. With its signature blue-accented titanium case, it’s the right amount of radical and a step forward for the silhouette to catch my eye this year.

Reference Number: CEW5181.FT8123

CEW5181.FT8123 Case Size: 40 mm

40 mm Dial: Open-worked with blue accents and visible gear train

Open-worked with blue accents and visible gear train Bezel: Fixed Grade 5 Titanium

Fixed Grade 5 Titanium Bracelet: Embossed blue rubber strap

Embossed blue rubber strap Movement: Calibre TH80-00 (Bistable compliant mechanism)

Calibre TH80-00 (Bistable compliant mechanism) Power Reserve: 70 hours

Tag Heuer Monaco Chronograph with Green Sunray Dial | Image: Tag Heuer

Tag Heuer Monaco Chronograph with Green Sunray Dial

Price: AUD$14,050

We’re very impressed with TAG Heuer’s new Moanco range, but for those who feel Ben’s Evergraph selection (above) is too aggressively priced or lavish in its execution, this understated take on a historically bold design strikes a perfect balance for me. The stunning sunray-brushed dial’s hue recalls British Racing Green, which couldn’t be more fitting given the legacy of the Monaco line, and it provides a more subtle contrast to the black opaline counters, which I welcome. While the dial will surely get most of the attention, the unsung hero of this watch is surely its grade 5 titanium case, which has been redesigned to be slightly slimmer (hallelujah!) with better ergonomics and a more svelte look. It’s a perfect example of how a heritage model can be reimagined for the next generation without sacrificing any of what made it special in the first place.

Reference Number: CDW2180.FC8360

CDW2180.FC8360 Case Size: 39 mm (Grade 5 Titanium)

39 mm (Grade 5 Titanium) Dial: Green sunray-brushed with black counters

Green sunray-brushed with black counters Bracelet: Black perforated calfskin leather

Black perforated calfskin leather Movement: Calibre TH20-11 Manufacture (80-hour reserve)

Calibre TH20-11 Manufacture (80-hour reserve) Power Reserve: 80 hours

Man of Many’s ‘On-Wrist’ Gallery for Watches & Wonders 2026