9 Best Jumping Hour Watches to Get on Your Wrist

The jumping hour watch is having its cushion-case moment. Roughly a century after the first jumping hour watches graced the wrists of enthusiasts the world over, we’re witnessing a resurgence in the market with everyone from Audemars Piguet to Gerard Charles, Bremont, and Cartier bringing back the digital-looking mechanical timepiece. Here, we’re looking at some of our favourite pieces, starting with a tribute to the pocket watch that started it all back in 1884 from none other than IWC.

IWC Tribute to Pallweber Edition “150 Years” ref. IW505003 | Image: IWC

1. IWC Tribute to Pallweber Edition “150 Years”

Price : from EUR 24,000 / CHF 19,159 (approx. AUD$39,500)

: from EUR 24,000 / CHF 19,159 (approx. AUD$39,500) Movement : IWC Manufacture Calibre 94200, manual-winding

: IWC Manufacture Calibre 94200, manual-winding Case Material : Stainless Steel

: Stainless Steel Case Size : 45mm diameter

: 45mm diameter Thickness : 11.9mm

: 11.9mm Power Reserve : 60 hours

: 60 hours Water Resistance : 30 metres (3 bar)

: 30 metres (3 bar) Functions: Digital jumping hours and jumping minutes, small seconds

It only makes sense to start our list of the best jumping-hour watches with the original, re-released by IWC to commemorate the first-ever wristwatch with jumping numerals. Of course, we’re talking about the IWC Tribute to Pallweber Edition “150 Years,” which utilises an IWC Manufacture Calibre 94200, a manual-winding movement with 60 hours of power reserve. With a case diameter of 45 mm, it doesn’t exactly wear small like the AP and JLC options on our list, but it’s remarkably elegant with a smooth stainless steel case, 11.9 mm height, and a black alligator leather strap by Santoni.

Audemars Piguet Neo Frame Jumping Hour ref. 15245OR | Image: Audemars Piguet

2. Audemars Piguet Neo Frame Jumping Hour

Price : from USD$71,200 (approx. AUD$108,000)

: from USD$71,200 (approx. AUD$108,000) Movement : Calibre 7122, self-winding (based on Calibre 7121)

: Calibre 7122, self-winding (based on Calibre 7121) Case Material : 18k Pink Gold with black PVD-treated sapphire crystal front

: 18k Pink Gold with black PVD-treated sapphire crystal front Case Size : 34mm x 34.6mm (47.1mm lug-to-lug)

: 34mm x 34.6mm (47.1mm lug-to-lug) Thickness : 8.8mm

: 8.8mm Power Reserve : 52 hours

: 52 hours Water Resistance : 20 metres

: 20 metres Functions : Jumping hours, trailing minutes

: Jumping hours, trailing minutes Strap/Bracelet: Black calfskin textured leather strap with 18k pink gold AP clasp

One of the newest additions to our list comes from none other than Audemars Piguet. Destined to become the most desirable too, it’s our favourite jumping hour watch on the market because of its stealthy black PVD-treated sapphire crystal front, contrasted by a rectangular case finished in 18-carat pink gold. The watch itself is based on the pre-model 1271 from 1929, but it does look decidedly different thanks to the integrated black calfskin strap, which makes its presence felt with an 18-carat pink gold pin buckle. Powered by a Calibre 7122, self-winding movement, it offers 52 hours of power reserve. While unisex in nature, the 34mm x 34.6mm case size is deceiving as the lug-to-lug is 47.1mm.

Bremont Terra Nova Jumping Hour ref. TN38-JH-DLC-CC-B | Image: Bremont

3. Bremont Terra Nova Jumping Hour

Price : from GBP 4,900 / USD$5,650 (approx. AUD$8,600) on bracelet

: from GBP 4,900 / USD$5,650 (approx. AUD$8,600) on bracelet Movement : Calibre BC634AH automatic (Sellita SW300 base with proprietary module)

: Calibre BC634AH automatic (Sellita SW300 base with proprietary module) Case Material: DLC-coated 904L stainless steel

DLC-coated 904L stainless steel Case Size : 38mm diameter (44mm lug-to-lug)

: 38mm diameter (44mm lug-to-lug) Thickness : 9.1mm

: 9.1mm Power Reserve : 56 hours

: 56 hours Water Resistance : 30 metres

: 30 metres Functions : Jumping hours, minutes, and central running small seconds

: Jumping hours, minutes, and central running small seconds Strap/Bracelet: Quick-release black DLC-coated 904L steel bracelet (also leather)

Bremont released the Terra Nova Jumping Hour back in 2025 as a surprise release at Watches and Wonders. Now, it returns ahead of this year’s show in Stealth Black. Jumping-hour watches are statement pieces, but the 904L stainless steel is coated in black diamond-like carbon treatment, adding a level of sportiness and much-needed durability to a style that often leans dressier. With a 38 mm case diameter, the watch wears comfortably on most wrists. Meanwhile, under the skin, the exclusive BC634 Jumping Hour calibre, developed in partnership with Sellita, offers a power reserve of up to 56 hours. Hours “jump” in under a tenth of a second, and we love the compass-inspired sweeping central seconds hand.

Louis Vuitton Tambour Convergence ref. W9PG11 | Image: Louis Vuitton

4. Louis Vuitton Tambour Convergence

Price : from USD $33,500 (approx. AUD$51,000)

: from USD $33,500 (approx. AUD$51,000) Movement : In-house automatic Calibre LFT MA01.01 (by La Fabrique du Temps)

: In-house automatic Calibre LFT MA01.01 (by La Fabrique du Temps) Case Material : 18K Pink Gold, mirror-polished

: 18K Pink Gold, mirror-polished Case Size : 37mm diameter

: 37mm diameter Thickness : 8mm

: 8mm Power Reserve : 45 hours

: 45 hours Water Resistance : 30 metres

: 30 metres Functions : Dragging hours, dragging minutes

: Dragging hours, dragging minutes Strap/Bracelet: Camel colour VVT calf leather strap, hand-stitched with pink gold pin buckle

Louis Vuitton is quietly making some of the most desirable watches on the market, and the Tambour Convergence is one of its newest additions. It’s powered by an in-house automatic movement, calibre LFT MA01.01 (by La Fabrique du Temps), offering 45 hours of power reserve. That’s not class-leading among the watches on our list, but it’s one of the thinnest here, so it’s remarkable that they’ve been able to create such a piece on their first attempt. We’ve chosen the 18-carat pink gold, mirror-polished reference here, and it measures 37 mm in case diameter, which is bang on for a unisex timepiece. With the VVT (Camel colour) calf leather strap, hand-stitched and featuring a pink gold pin buckle, it might be the best bracelet on this list.

A. Lange & Söhne Zeitwerk ref. 140.048 / LSLS1402AM | Image: A. Lange & Söhne

5. A. Lange & Söhne Zeitwerk

Price : Price on request (Limited Edition of 30 pieces)

: Price on request (Limited Edition of 30 pieces) Movement : Manufacture hand-wound movement with Glashütte lever escapement in 18k gold

: Manufacture hand-wound movement with Glashütte lever escapement in 18k gold Case Material : Platinum 950 (with black-rhodiumed white gold dial featuring tremblage engraving)

: Platinum 950 (with black-rhodiumed white gold dial featuring tremblage engraving) Case Size : 41.9mm diameter

: 41.9mm diameter Thickness : 12.6mm

: 12.6mm Power Reserve : 36 hours

: 36 hours Water Resistance : 30 metres

: 30 metres Functions : Jumping hours and minutes, small seconds, power-reserve indicator

: Jumping hours and minutes, small seconds, power-reserve indicator Strap/Bracelet: Hand-stitched leather strap

The dial effect that you see here in the A. Lange & Söhne Zeitwerk is created by an engraver who manually guides a custom-crafted lining burin across the black rhodiumed white gold in different directions. It’s why the 950 Platinum model is amongst the most expensive watches on our list. Limited to 30 worldwide, it’s very likely sold out, but what a magnificent thing it is. The L043.4 movement (36 hours power reserve) is a manually wound type that will please the purists, and it’s made of 425 parts, which is a staggering amount by jump hour standards. It’s almost a disservice not to show a picture of the display caseback, but you can always click the link below to see more. If you’re in the market, the 41.9 mm case diameter and 12.6 mm case thickness do make it a bigger watch, so big boy wrists are required.

Cartier Tank à Guichets | Image: Cartier

6. Cartier Tank à Guichets

Price : from USD $47,700 (approx. AUD $73,000) for yellow/rose gold models

: from USD $47,700 (approx. AUD $73,000) for yellow/rose gold models Movement : Cartier Manufacture Calibre 9755 MC, manual-winding

: Cartier Manufacture Calibre 9755 MC, manual-winding Case Material: Available in 18K Yellow Gold, 18K Rose Gold, or Platinum 950

Available in 18K Yellow Gold, 18K Rose Gold, or Platinum 950 Case Size : 24.8mm x 37.6mm

: 24.8mm x 37.6mm Thickness : 6mm

: 6mm Power Reserve : ~48 hours

: ~48 hours Water Resistance : 30 metres

: 30 metres Functions : Jumping hours, dragging minutes

: Jumping hours, dragging minutes Strap/Bracelet: Alligator leather strap (colours vary by case metal) with matching pin buckle

Released at Watches & Wonders 2025 in four distinctive references in limited quantities, the Cartier Tank à Guichets was one of the best in show. The flagship 950 Platinum reference pairs with a burgundy alligator leather strap; the rose gold model with a dark grey alligator leather strap; a yellow gold incarnation with a green alligator leather strap; and a very special limited-edition platinum release with a black alligator leather strap (as pictured). The movement is a calibre 9755 MC, manual-winding type, with a 48-hour power reserve. If you can find one now on the secondary market, expect to pay handsomely.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Nonantième Enamel ref. Q71125E1 | Image: Jaeger-LeCoultre

7. Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Nonantième Enamel

Price : Price on request (Limited Edition of 90 pieces)

: Price on request (Limited Edition of 90 pieces) Movement : Jaeger-LeCoultre Calibre 826, manual-winding

: Jaeger-LeCoultre Calibre 826, manual-winding Case Material : 18k Pink Gold (750/1000)

: 18k Pink Gold (750/1000) Case Size : 29.9mm x 49.4mm (Rectangular)

: 29.9mm x 49.4mm (Rectangular) Thickness : 11.72mm

: 11.72mm Power Reserve : 42 hours

: 42 hours Water Resistance : 30 metres (3 bar)

: 30 metres (3 bar) Functions : Front: Hours, minutes, small seconds, Grande Date, moon phase Reverse: Semi-jumping digital hour, rotating disc minutes, day/night indicator

: Strap/Bracelet: Black interchangeable alligator leather strap with pink gold pin buckle

Few things are more satisfying than when JLC adds a complication to one of its Reverso models. Here, the jump hours are set on a Tribute Nonantième Enamel dial. Like all duo-face Reverso models, a sunrayed finish on the front of the watch offers visibility of its complications: Grande Date at 12 o’clock, moon phase and small seconds at 6 o’clock. However, when you flip the watch over, the craftsmanship is revealed with a semi-jumping hour disc, driven by the Calibre Maison 826, and a guilloché Day & Night indicator with polished sun and moon. It’s a work of art, and the hardest decision is deciding which side of the watch to wear.

Gerard Charles Maestro GC39 25th Anniversary Edition ref. Ref. GC39-TNPS-LSEN-RSDP-REM | Image: Gerard Charles

8. Gerard Charles Maestro GC39 25th Anniversary Edition

Price : from CHF 36,000 / USD $42,300 (approx. AUD $64,000)

: from CHF 36,000 / USD $42,300 (approx. AUD $64,000) Movement : Swiss Manufacture 4.0 Calibre, automatic

: Swiss Manufacture 4.0 Calibre, automatic Case Material : Polished Grade 5 Titanium

: Polished Grade 5 Titanium Case Size : 42mm x 42mm (Asymmetric “smile” cushion shape)

: 42mm x 42mm (Asymmetric “smile” cushion shape) Thickness : 11mm

: 11mm Power Reserve : 50 hours

: 50 hours Water Resistance : 100 metres (10 ATM)

: 100 metres (10 ATM) Functions : Anti-clockwise jumping hours, concentric central minutes

: Anti-clockwise jumping hours, concentric central minutes Strap/Bracelet: Royal Blue vulcanised rubber strap with Clous de Paris pattern, butterfly clasp

Limited to 100 pieces, the Gerard Charles Maestro GC39 25th Anniversary Edition is a tribute to the 2005 Maestro GC39 and features an in-house calibre movement. However, the real story here is the multi-ray star motif dial in Lapis Lazuli (Genta’s favourite) that’s enhanced with Meta Guillochage, an innovative technique in which a precision-engraved, intricate decorative pattern is micro-chemically engraved and takes 24 hours. Measuring 42 mm in case diameter, it’s not a small watch, but the classic cushion shape does make it comfortable on the wrist, the polished Grade 5 titanium material is lightweight, and the 11mm case thickness slips it nicely under the cuff. We wouldn’t recommend taking your $64,000 jump-hour watch swimming, but this has 100 metres of water resistance, which is a class leader on this list.

MB&F M.A.D.2 by Eric Giroud | Image: MB&F

9. MB&F M.A.D.2 by Eric Giroud

Price : from CHF 2,900 (approx. AUD$5,000)

: from CHF 2,900 (approx. AUD$5,000) Movement : La Joux-Perret G101 automatic with MB&F bi-directional jumping hour module

: La Joux-Perret G101 automatic with MB&F bi-directional jumping hour module Case Material : 316L Stainless Steel

: 316L Stainless Steel Case Size : 42mm diameter (48.5mm lug-to-lug)

: 42mm diameter (48.5mm lug-to-lug) Thickness : 12.3mm

: 12.3mm Power Reserve : 64 hours

: 64 hours Water Resistance : 30 metres (3 ATM)

: 30 metres (3 ATM) Functions : Bi-directional jumping hours, trailing minutes

: Bi-directional jumping hours, trailing minutes Strap/Bracelet: Green-grained calfskin leather strap with stainless steel folding buckle

The most affordable option on our list, the MB&F M.A.D.2 by Eric Giroud, is a valid entry point into the world of jump-hour watches. It features a Swiss-made La Joux-Perret G101 automatic movement augmented by an MB&F bi-directional jumping-hour module. You’ll get a whopping 64 hours of power reserve, which is probably why it features a rather chunky 42 mm case, 48.5 mm lug-to-lug, and 12.3 mm height.

Gerard Charles Maestro GC39 25th Anniversary Edition | Image: Gerard Charles

What is a Jumping Hour Watch?

It’s like a mechanical watch, but with a digital look. Seriously, the cross-over is uncanny. If the Japanese had figured out how to make quartz movements affordable earlier, then we may never have had jump-hour watches, but here we are 100 years later.

There was a time when the main goal was to create a watch that told you the time in the simplest way possible. Complexity is what we search for today, but once upon a time we were firmly against the idea of the hour hand creeping slowly between 12 and 1 over the course of 60 minutes. That birthed the jump-hour, where the hour is printed on a rotating disc beneath the dial, visible through a small window (aperture). When the minute hand hits exactly 60, the underlying disc “jumps” instantaneously to display the next hour. Some of our favourite jump hour watches also display a traditional sweeping minute hand, a retrograde minute hand, or sometimes even a dragging second disc.

Who Created the Jumping Hour Watch?

There once was a man… no seriously. You’ve likely never heard of Austrian engineer Josef Pallweber, but with jump-hour mechanisms now hitting the mainstream, his name will become lore sooner rather than later. He licensed the patents to IWC (International Watch Company) in 1883 and successfully produced the movement (you guessed it) in a pocket watch in 1884.

We finally got our first jump-hour wristwatch in the 1920s when the Art Deco movement was in full swing. Cartier (with the Tank à Guichets), Audemars Piguet, and A. Lange & Söhne were all pioneers and remain that way today.

Why Would You Buy a Jumping Hour Watch?

You’re a mechanical person living in a digital age.

If you love the idea of a simple, clean, digital watch, but you want to invest in a complicated, expensive, status symbol, then this is the best way to do it. Who knows how long the jump hour trend is going to last, but we’re along for the ride and very much here for it.