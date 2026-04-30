Home/Style/Sneakers & Shoes
Umbro x crocs clogs
SNEAKERS & SHOES

Crocs x Umbro is the Football-Themed Collab You Didn’t Know You Needed

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 3 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Crocs x Umbro collaboration lands 8 May
  • Two silhouettes: Classic Clog and Crafted Clog
  • Football-inspired design with detachable lace cover and Double Diamond branding
  • Crafted Clog features quilted textile upper inspired by Umbro Drill Top
  • Both pairs include football-themed Jibbitz charms
  • UK pricing from £70–£80 (AU pricing TBC)

Crocs are no strangers to wild collaborations. This time, however, they’ve taken to the pitch with something a little more grounded, and just in time for the 2026 World Cup.

Set to land May 8, the Umbro x Crocs Classic Clog takes the familiar foam slip-on and dresses it like a football boot. It has all the trimmings you’d expect. Detachable lace cover, tonal branding across the upper, and a big Double Diamond hit on the side.

It arrives right as football culture is creeping back into everyday wear again. Old kits, track jackets, terrace references. Crocs and Umbro put the love of the beautiful game on your feet.

Umbro x crocs crafted clog 2
Umbro x Crocs Crafted Clog | Image: Crocs, Inc.

Alongside the Classic Clog (Bone/Slate Grey, £80), there’s the Crafted Clog, which leans into Umbro’s Drill Top heritage. The standard moulded upper is swapped for a quilted textile finish, complete with a stitched faux tongue. It looks less like a Croc and more like something you’d throw on after five-a-side, only for someone to ask why you didn’t bother taking off your boots.

Both pairs come with football-themed Jibbitz. Whistles, cards, crest-style badges. It’s standard for Crocs, but at least it commits to the bit for the collectors who care.

It’s clearly aimed at footballers. Not just the ones already wearing Crocs, but the ones heading to training, sitting on the sidelines or grabbing a post-match pint. The ones who want something easy to slip on after 90 minutes on the pitch.

The Umbro x Crocs collection is expected to drop 8 May via Crocs and Umbro, with UK pricing starting at £70 to £80. Australian pricing hasn’t been confirmed yet, but expect it to land in a similar range once local retailers pick it up.

Umbro x crocs classic clog 3
Umbro x Crocs Classic Clog | Image: Crocs, Inc.
Umbro x crocs classic clog 6
Umbro x Crocs Classic Clog | Image: Crocs, Inc.

Key Specs: Umbro x Crocs Classic Clog

  • Model: Umbro x Crocs Classic Clog
  • Colour: Bone / Slate Grey
  • Upper: Croslite foam with tonal Umbro branding
  • Design Features: Detachable lace cover, embossed Double Diamond logo
  • Strap: Pivoting heel strap with co-branded detailing
  • Customisation: Jibbitz-compatible (football-themed charms included)
  • Price: £80 GBP
  • Release Date: 8 May 2026
Buy Umbro x Crocs Classic Clog
Umbro x crocs crafted clog 1
Umbro x Crocs Crafted Clog | Image: Crocs, Inc.
Umbro x crocs crafted clog 6
Umbro x Crocs Crafted Clog | Image: Crocs, Inc.

Key Specs: Umbro x Crocs Crafted Clog

  • Model: Umbro x Crocs Crafted Clog
  • Colour: Atmosphere
  • Upper: Quilted textile (Drill Top-inspired)
  • Design Features: Faux tongue with Umbro branding, stitched detailing
  • Strap: Rear strap with Jibbitz placement and co-branding
  • Customisation: Jibbitz-compatible (football-themed charms included)
  • Price: £70 GBP
  • Release Date: 8 May 2026
Buy Umbro x Crocs Crafted Clog
Umbro x crocs classic clog 5
Umbro x Crocs Classic Clog | Image: Crocs, Inc.
Umbro x crocs classic clog 4
Umbro x Crocs Classic Clog | Image: Crocs, Inc.
Umbro x crocs classic clog 1
Umbro x Crocs Classic Clog | Image: Crocs, Inc.
Umbro x crocs crafted clog 3
Umbro x Crocs Crafted Clog | Image: Crocs, Inc.
Umbro x crocs crafted clog 4
Umbro x Crocs Crafted Clog | Image: Crocs, Inc.

More Sneaker & Shoe News From Man of Many

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2026 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

55 Best Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

Storm by gener8ion 3
ENTERTAINMENT

‘STORM’ by GENER8ION Might Be The Most Incredible Music Video of 2026

How to look expensive on a budget 8 simple rules for the modern man
STYLE

How to Look Expensive on a Budget: 8 Simple Rules for the Modern Man

A person rappelling with mountains in the background, surrounded by lush green trees under a bright sky.
TRAVEL

Peaks & Peculiarities: Colorado’s High-Country Adventure Loop

Moody wet bar design
CULTURE

Wet Bar Ideas That’ll Make You the Undisputed Home Party Host

Mad max fury road 1
MOVIES & TV

What’s The Most Exciting Car Chase Ever? We Might Finally Have an Answer

Cartier crash skeleton
WATCHES

5 Biggest Watch Trends Spotted at Watches & Wonders 2026

Man in brown jacket and sunglasses walking on a city street with red and beige buildings in the background.
STYLE

Master the Art of Layering with MR PORTER

Butter ramen club 2026
FOOD

Calling All Sydneysiders, Butter Ramen Club is Back and Bigger Than Ever

Man with curly hair wearing a bright blue shirt against a plain white background.
CULTURE

The Ultimate Guide to Men’s Curly Hair: The Science, Products, Routines and Expert Tips

Honda prelude australia feature
CARS

2026 Honda Prelude Price and Specs Revealed for Australia

2026 Audi RS 5 Avant in red driving on a winding mountain road with trees and a sunset in the background.
CARS

How the 2026 Audi RS 5 Beats Physics With Smart Tech

Adidas adizero adios pro evo 3 10
SNEAKERS & SHOES

The $500 Adidas Shoe That Just Broke The Two-Hour Marathon Barrier

Spotify logo 1
ENTERTAINMENT

Spotify Reveals its Most Streamed Songs Ever, and Coldplay’s ‘Yellow’ is the Ultimate Survivor

R rated video game adaptations header image
ENTERTAINMENT

‘Bloodborne’, ‘Elden Ring’ and the New Era of R-Rated Game Adaptations

Layering clothes is the most underrated styling skill here's how to do it  1
STYLE

Layering Clothes is the Most Underrated Styling Skill: Here’s How to Do it 

Pint of beer
CULTURE

Do Australians Really Pay More Tax on Beer Than Gas? The Viral Claim Explained

Hulk hogan feature image
MOVIES & TV

The Uniquely American Tragedy of Hulk Hogan’s Meteoric Rise And Sad Final Chapter

Anzac day photo by david clode on unsplash
CULTURE

ANZAC Day Trading Hours 2026: What’s Open (and Closed) This Weekend