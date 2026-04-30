Crocs x Umbro is the Football-Themed Collab You Didn’t Know You Needed

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 30 April, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Crocs x Umbro collaboration lands 8 May

Two silhouettes: Classic Clog and Crafted Clog

Football-inspired design with detachable lace cover and Double Diamond branding

Crafted Clog features quilted textile upper inspired by Umbro Drill Top

Both pairs include football-themed Jibbitz charms

UK pricing from £70–£80 (AU pricing TBC)

Crocs are no strangers to wild collaborations. This time, however, they’ve taken to the pitch with something a little more grounded, and just in time for the 2026 World Cup.

Set to land May 8, the Umbro x Crocs Classic Clog takes the familiar foam slip-on and dresses it like a football boot. It has all the trimmings you’d expect. Detachable lace cover, tonal branding across the upper, and a big Double Diamond hit on the side.

It arrives right as football culture is creeping back into everyday wear again. Old kits, track jackets, terrace references. Crocs and Umbro put the love of the beautiful game on your feet.

Umbro x Crocs Crafted Clog | Image: Crocs, Inc.

Alongside the Classic Clog (Bone/Slate Grey, £80), there’s the Crafted Clog, which leans into Umbro’s Drill Top heritage. The standard moulded upper is swapped for a quilted textile finish, complete with a stitched faux tongue. It looks less like a Croc and more like something you’d throw on after five-a-side, only for someone to ask why you didn’t bother taking off your boots.

Both pairs come with football-themed Jibbitz. Whistles, cards, crest-style badges. It’s standard for Crocs, but at least it commits to the bit for the collectors who care.

It’s clearly aimed at footballers. Not just the ones already wearing Crocs, but the ones heading to training, sitting on the sidelines or grabbing a post-match pint. The ones who want something easy to slip on after 90 minutes on the pitch.

The Umbro x Crocs collection is expected to drop 8 May via Crocs and Umbro, with UK pricing starting at £70 to £80. Australian pricing hasn’t been confirmed yet, but expect it to land in a similar range once local retailers pick it up.

Umbro x Crocs Classic Clog | Image: Crocs, Inc.

Umbro x Crocs Classic Clog | Image: Crocs, Inc.

Key Specs: Umbro x Crocs Classic Clog

Model: Umbro x Crocs Classic Clog

Umbro x Crocs Classic Clog Colour: Bone / Slate Grey

Bone / Slate Grey Upper: Croslite foam with tonal Umbro branding

Croslite foam with tonal Umbro branding Design Features: Detachable lace cover, embossed Double Diamond logo

Detachable lace cover, embossed Double Diamond logo Strap: Pivoting heel strap with co-branded detailing

Pivoting heel strap with co-branded detailing Customisation: Jibbitz-compatible (football-themed charms included)

Jibbitz-compatible (football-themed charms included) Price: £80 GBP

£80 GBP Release Date: 8 May 2026

Umbro x Crocs Crafted Clog | Image: Crocs, Inc.

Umbro x Crocs Crafted Clog | Image: Crocs, Inc.

Key Specs: Umbro x Crocs Crafted Clog

Model: Umbro x Crocs Crafted Clog

Umbro x Crocs Crafted Clog Colour: Atmosphere

Atmosphere Upper: Quilted textile (Drill Top-inspired)

Quilted textile (Drill Top-inspired) Design Features: Faux tongue with Umbro branding, stitched detailing

Faux tongue with Umbro branding, stitched detailing Strap: Rear strap with Jibbitz placement and co-branding

Rear strap with Jibbitz placement and co-branding Customisation: Jibbitz-compatible (football-themed charms included)

Jibbitz-compatible (football-themed charms included) Price: £70 GBP

£70 GBP Release Date: 8 May 2026

Umbro x Crocs Classic Clog | Image: Crocs, Inc.

Umbro x Crocs Classic Clog | Image: Crocs, Inc.

Umbro x Crocs Classic Clog | Image: Crocs, Inc.

Umbro x Crocs Crafted Clog | Image: Crocs, Inc.

Umbro x Crocs Crafted Clog | Image: Crocs, Inc.

More Sneaker & Shoe News From Man of Many