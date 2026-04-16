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Birkenstock Links Up With Song for the Mute for Its First Australian Collab

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 4 min

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  • First Australian collaboration for Birkenstock
  • Four character-led designs across classic silhouettes
  • Prices range from AUD$360–$605
  • Available from 16 April via brand sites and select retailers

We all know someone who buys a pair of Birkenstocks, wears them every day and doesn’t think twice about how they look six months later. Well, now there’s a whole host of Birkenstock-wearing characters thanks to a new collaboration with Australian fashion label Song for the Mute.

It’s the German brand’s first Australian partnership, built around four distinct takes on its classic silhouettes. Same shapes, new characters, all treated like they’ve already been lived in rather than kept fresh out of the box.

Birkenstock x song for the mute collaboration 1
Birkenstock X Song for the Mute | Image: Supplied

The Four Characters

Each of the four new Birkenstock characters lean into a different kind of lived-in wear. The Artist is marked, expressive and practical. The Rebel is zipped and sharp-edged. The Gardener is softened by time and toil, wearing comfort as a uniform, while The Collector is more refined, but still textural and slightly archival in feel. Each one balances refinement and imperfection, a calling card for both brands here.

Birkenstock x song for the mute collaboration london the artist 1
The Artist Birkenstock X Song for the Mute | Image: Supplied
Birkenstock x song for the mute collaboration london the artist 3
The Artist Birkenstock X Song for the Mute | Image: Supplied
Birkenstock x song for the mute collaboration london the artist 2
The Artist Birkenstock X Song for the Mute | Image: Supplied

The Artist – $470

London silhouette in paint-splattered suede. Feels like it’s already done a few long days on a studio floor. It’s the kind of pair that looks better the more uneven it gets. If anything, The Artist is asking for a few more paint splatters to finish the job.

Birkenstock x song for the mute collaboration paris the rebel 3
The Rebel Birkenstock X Song for the Mute | Image: Supplied
Birkenstock x song for the mute collaboration paris the rebel 2
The Rebel Birkenstock X Song for the Mute | Image: Supplied
Birkenstock x song for the mute collaboration paris the rebel 1
The Rebel Birkenstock X Song for the Mute | Image: Supplied

The Rebel – $605

Paris silhouette in black pony hair– probably the hardest sell of the range, but also the one that commits the most to its character. It’s a long way from what Birkenstock usually does. Not for everyone, but that’s kind of the point when you add pony hair to a shoe.

Birkenstock x song for the mute collaboration super birki 2 0 the gardener 3
The Gardener Super Birki 2.0 Birkenstock X Song for the Mute | Image: Supplied
Birkenstock x song for the mute collaboration super birki 2 0 the gardener 2
The Gardener Super Birki 2.0 Birkenstock X Song for the Mute | Image: Supplied
Birkenstock x song for the mute collaboration super birki 2 0 the gardener 1
The Gardener Super Birki 2.0 Birkenstock X Song for the Mute | Image: Supplied

The Gardener – $360

Super Birki 2.0 in tan rubber with grass-printed insoles. This is the one most people will actually want to wear. Easy to clean, built to take a hit, and the kind of pair you don’t have to think about before stepping outside. That is, until someone asks where you got them.

Birkenstock x song for the mute collaboration amsterdam the collector 3
The Collector Birkenstock X Song for the Mute | Image: Supplied
Birkenstock x song for the mute collaboration amsterdam the collector 2
The Collector Birkenstock X Song for the Mute | Image: Supplied
Birkenstock x song for the mute collaboration amsterdam the collector 1
The Collector Birkenstock X Song for the Mute | Image: Supplied

The Collector – $550

Amsterdam silhouette in polished black leather. Cleaner, quieter, and easier to fold into everything else. More formal up front, with that familiar slip-on ease at the back.

A Collection of Characters

All four pairs feature a custom metal rivet that marks the collaboration. It might sound like they just added a bit of bling, but Birkenstock has barely touched the design of their rivets, making this an important, albeit small, detail in their 250-year legacy.

Birkenstock clearly understands how its shoes are actually worn. Not kept clean, not babied, just used. And while some of these lean further into style than others, none of them feel forced. They sit comfortably within the Birkenstock lineup, just pushed a little further than the usual characters.

Visit Birkenstocks (AU)
Birkenstock x song for the mute collaboration 5
Birkenstock X Song for the Mute | Image: Supplied
Birkenstock x song for the mute collaboration 3
Birkenstock X Song for the Mute | Image: Supplied

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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