First Look Inside Ultra-luxe InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 27 Oct 2025

InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach opens in December 2025 with 198 rooms.

Features Rick Stein’s newest Australian restaurant and Shutters Bar & Restaurant.

Coastal design blends sun-washed interiors with ocean views throughout.

Leisure deck with infinity pool, bar, and spa opens March 2026.

A sanctuary for food, wellness, and relaxed coastal living near Sydney

We’ve had our first look inside the Intercontinental Sydney Coogee Beach, which will open in December 2025. The ultra-luxe coastal hotel will have 198 guest rooms, including 22 suites, and will be home to Rick Stein at Coogee Beach (the celebrity chef’s latest Australian location) and Shutters Restaurant & Bar.

With sun-washed interiors and ocean views from nearly every corner of the hotel, it’s shaping up as the perfect coastal retreat, just 20 minutes from Sydney’s CBD.

Perfect for weekend getaways or tourists looking to weave in extended coastal living as part of their Australian holiday, the focus here will be great food, comfortable living, and wellness. The aim is not to offer a “luxury hotel” as per tradition, but a sanctuary that feels restorative and deeply connected to its natural setting at Coogee Beach. More will be revealed closer to the hotel’s opening, but for now, let’s take a closer look inside the InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach.

InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach | Image: Supplied / IHG

It’s still early days for the hotel, with the unveiling of the leisure deck, featuring the ocean-facing infinity edge swimming pool, poolside bar, outdoor event terrace, indulgent Day Spa, and Club InterContinental, still to come before it opens in March 2026. However, the details of the guest experience are evident.

You’ll be able to begin your day with sunrise yoga by the sea or an invigorating game of pickleball on the hotel’s dedicated courts. Alternatively, go for a walk along Coogee’s coastal paths or indulge in breakfast delivered to your ocean-facing room.

Design-wise, the hotel gives us the impression of the Huntington, Newport Beach, California lifestyle, with curved, wave-like joinery that traces the lines of the shore outside. Sun-washed whites and smooth textures create a contemporary calm connected to the sea. There appears to be thoughtful design everywhere you look, most notably, in the floor-to-ceiling windows and abundance of open-air spaces, that flow from coastline to interior.

InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach | Image: Supplied / IHG InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach | Image: Supplied / IHG InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach | Image: Supplied / IHG InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach | Image: Supplied / IHG

The InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach will open in December 2025 with 198 guestrooms and suites and Shutters Restaurant & Bar.

Then, in March 2026, the leisure deck, featuring the ocean-facing infinity-edge swimming pool, poolside bar, outdoor event terrace, spa, and Club InterContinental, is scheduled to open.

More information about the new coastal hotel near Sydney CBD can be found at the brands website, linked below.