Home/Culture/Travel
Intercontinental sydney coogee beach view 1
TRAVEL

First Look Inside Ultra-luxe InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Published:

Readtime: 3 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach opens in December 2025 with 198 rooms.
  • Features Rick Stein’s newest Australian restaurant and Shutters Bar & Restaurant.
  • Coastal design blends sun-washed interiors with ocean views throughout.
  • Leisure deck with infinity pool, bar, and spa opens March 2026.
  • A sanctuary for food, wellness, and relaxed coastal living near Sydney

We’ve had our first look inside the Intercontinental Sydney Coogee Beach, which will open in December 2025. The ultra-luxe coastal hotel will have 198 guest rooms, including 22 suites, and will be home to Rick Stein at Coogee Beach (the celebrity chef’s latest Australian location) and Shutters Restaurant & Bar.

With sun-washed interiors and ocean views from nearly every corner of the hotel, it’s shaping up as the perfect coastal retreat, just 20 minutes from Sydney’s CBD.

Perfect for weekend getaways or tourists looking to weave in extended coastal living as part of their Australian holiday, the focus here will be great food, comfortable living, and wellness. The aim is not to offer a “luxury hotel” as per tradition, but a sanctuary that feels restorative and deeply connected to its natural setting at Coogee Beach. More will be revealed closer to the hotel’s opening, but for now, let’s take a closer look inside the InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach.

Intercontinental sydney coogee beach view 2
InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach | Image: Supplied / IHG

It’s still early days for the hotel, with the unveiling of the leisure deck, featuring the ocean-facing infinity edge swimming pool, poolside bar, outdoor event terrace, indulgent Day Spa, and Club InterContinental, still to come before it opens in March 2026. However, the details of the guest experience are evident.

You’ll be able to begin your day with sunrise yoga by the sea or an invigorating game of pickleball on the hotel’s dedicated courts. Alternatively, go for a walk along Coogee’s coastal paths or indulge in breakfast delivered to your ocean-facing room.

Design-wise, the hotel gives us the impression of the Huntington, Newport Beach, California lifestyle, with curved, wave-like joinery that traces the lines of the shore outside. Sun-washed whites and smooth textures create a contemporary calm connected to the sea. There appears to be thoughtful design everywhere you look, most notably, in the floor-to-ceiling windows and abundance of open-air spaces, that flow from coastline to interior.

Intercontinental sydney coogee beach room1
InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach | Image: Supplied / IHG
Intercontinental sydney coogee beach bedroom
InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach | Image: Supplied / IHG
Intercontinental sydney coogee beach bathroom
InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach | Image: Supplied / IHG
Intercontinental sydney coogee beach view 3
InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach | Image: Supplied / IHG

The InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach will open in December 2025 with 198 guestrooms and suites and Shutters Restaurant & Bar.

Then, in March 2026, the leisure deck, featuring the ocean-facing infinity-edge swimming pool, poolside bar, outdoor event terrace, spa, and Club InterContinental, is scheduled to open.

More information about the new coastal hotel near Sydney CBD can be found at the brands website, linked below.

Check out InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach
Intercontinental sydney coogee beach dining room
InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach | Image: Supplied / IHG
Intercontinental sydney coogee beach render
InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach | Image: Supplied / IHG
Intercontinental sydney coogee beach pool
InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach | Image: Supplied / IHG
Intercontinental sydney coogee beach lobby
InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach | Image: Supplied / IHG
Intercontinental sydney coogee beach restaurant
InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach | Image: Supplied / IHG
Intercontinental sydney coogee beach render 2
InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach | Image: Supplied / IHG

Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

More about Ben
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

OMEGA Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon Red Hands | Image: OMEGA
WATCHES

OMEGA’s New Speedmasters Venture to the Dark Side of the Moon

Casio CA500WEBF-1A 'Back to the Future' Watch | Image: Casio America Inc.
WATCHES

Great Scott! Casio Just Revived its ‘Back to the Future’ Watch

Best Running Shoes For Men
SNEAKERS & SHOES

9 Best Running Shoes for Men: ASICS, adidas, Nike and More

The James Brand × Timex Automatic GMT Nocturne Edition
WATCHES

Timex Just Dropped the Best Budget GMT Watch We’ve Ever Seen

Toni Colette in 'Hereditary'
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time—According to Science

Ferrari Elettrica News | Image: Martin Katler
CARS

Ferrari’s All-New Elettrica EV Will Redefine Electric Car Sound

MSI Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition | Image: MSI
TECH

MSI’s New Limited-Edition Laptop is an Unmissable Work of Art

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Six different Johnnie Walker premium whisky bottles displayed against a dark blue background | Image: Diageo
DRINKS

The Johnnie Walker Whisky Hierarchy Explained

Man laughing at a book he's reading
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Average australian salary
ADVICE

Average Salary in Australia by Age, State, and Industry Revealed

Motogp 9
SPORT

Forget the AusGP and Bathurst, This Is Australia’s Best Motor Racing Spectacle

Daniel Craig wearing blue beach shorts standing in shallow beach water
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport Twin-Time Rose Gold | Image: TAG Heuer
WATCHES

TAG Heuer Goes to Extremes With New Carrera Chronographs

Russell Coight holding cup
ADVICE

Australian Slang Terms: The Official Aussie Dictionary

Guillermo del Toro and Jacob Elordi in 'Frankenstein' (2025) | Image: Netflix
MOVIES & TV

INTERVIEW: How Horror Master Guillermo del Toro Found His ‘Frankenstein’

Medium shot of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wearing headphones
HEALTH & FITNESS

The Rock’s Diet and Workout Plan

An ASMR YouTuber
ENTERTAINMENT

31 Best ASMR Artists: The Top Channels on Youtube