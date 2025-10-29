Home/Auto
Sydney harbour tunnel average speed camera
AUTO

11 New Average Speed Camera Locations Being Rolled Out on Major Sydney Roads

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Published:

Readtime: 4 min

Eight of the 11 new average speed camera locations in NSW are being rolled out on some of the busiest roads in and around Sydney. The new cameras have arrived a few months after the Minns government switched on average speed cameras for light vehicles (cars) at two locations in NSW as part of an ongoing trial:

  • a 15km stretch of the Pacific Highway between Kew and Lake Innes
  • a 16km stretch of the Hume Highway between Coolac and Gundagai

The important news for motorists in NSW is that these are the only two average speed camera locations currently enforcing speeding for light vehicles. However, that could easily change if the government switched on all average cameras to enforce cars. This could happen when the state government reports its trial site findings to Parliament in 2026. To many, it feels like the installation of these new average speed cameras on major roads presents a forgone conclusion. Let’s look at which major roads in and around Sydney will be packed to the teeth with average speed cameras.

Average speed camera 2
Two of these average speed cameras are just over a kilometre long, sometimes two | Image: Supplied

New cameras are being installed on major motorways around Sydney, including the M2, M5, Eastern Distributor, and Sydney Harbour Tunnel. Here’s a list of the new camera locations, which are currently only in enforcement mode for heavy vehicles (not cars):

  • M4 Between Eastern Creek and South Penrith 15 (installed 22/03/2025)
  • M2 Motorway Between Naremburn and Baulkham Hills (installed 11/10/2025)
  • Cross City Tunnel Between Sydney and Darlinghurst (Planning stage)
  • Eastern Distributor Between Zetland and Sydney (Planning stage)
  • M7 Motorway Between Baulkham Hills and Prestons (Planning stage)
  • Sydney Harbour Tunnel Between Sydney and North Sydney (Planning stage)
  • Hume Motorway. Between Campbelltown and Wilton (Planning stage)
  • M5 Motorway Kingsgrove and Casula (Planning stage)
  • Newell Highway Between Coonabarabran and Narrabri (Planning stage)
  • Newell Highway Between Moree and Boggabilla (Planning stage)
  • Mitchell Highway Between Vittoria and Windradyne (Planning stage)

Eight of these 11 new average speed camera locations in NSW are in Sydney. However, the most disheartening thing for motorists is that two of these cameras are just over a kilometre long, sometimes two. The planned Sydney Harbour Tunnel camera between Sydney and North Sydney is just 1 km, and the planned Cross City Tunnel average speed camera between Sydney and Darlinghurst is just 2 km.

Previously reserved for long stretches of rural highways between the likes of Port Macquarie and Kempsey (36km), Singleton and Muswellbrook (36km), and Gunnedah to Tamworth (60km), it seems that the idea has been shifted, and speeds could be measured across short distances. Let’s not forget that regional NSW is home to a third of the population, but is where two-thirds of all road deaths happen.

Average speed camera in nsw
Thousands of fines would be handed out to motorists every month if these cameras are switched on | Image: Supplied

If switched to enforcement mode for light vehicles, these average speed cameras would hand out thousands of fines every month. When the two trial cameras were switched on in July 2025, the state government recorded 2,310 infringements in the first month. Considering these average speed cameras carry the same fines and demerit points as standard speeding offences, that’s more than $285,000 worth of fines to motorists in the month.

When the trial locations were announced, Minister for Roads John Graham said: “NSW is the only jurisdiction in the world to use average speed cameras but restrict their use to heavy vehicles only.”

“In the context of a rising road toll, now is the time to trial these cameras for light vehicles and understand if we can keep more people safe on the road more of the time.”

“All other mainland Australian states and countries like the UK, Norway, Italy and the Netherlands have found average speed cameras to be effective and we aim to be as rigorous as possible to be sure they will also reduce road trauma in NSW.”

Whether the Minns Government will switch on these new cameras for light vehicles is still to be determined, but it certainly looks to be heading in that direction.

Read more at Transport for NSW

