Darling Glebe: A New Subterranean Sydney Brasserie To Open in the Heart of Glebe

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 19 Dec 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Sydney has its fair share of grand openings, but only a few of them can claim an address as storied as the former Darling Mills site in Glebe. Hidden below street level on Glebe Point Road, the historic space will soon take on a new life as Darling Glebe, a luxe subterranean brasserie from acclaimed chef Jeff Schroeter. Set to open in February 2026, guests can expect French omakase, a martini lounge called the Ferrari Martini Bar, and enough atmosphere to make a corporate lunch feel more like an occasion.

For those who remember the original Darling Mills, this space carries serious pedigree. It was the birthplace of Sydney’s farm-to-plate movement, where diners first encountered a produce-first dining philosophy almost 40 years ago. Proud to be its next custodian, Schroeter describes the space as an heirloom for Sydneysiders.

Darling Glebe Owner Jeff Schroeter right, and Venue Manager Sarah Biswas, left | Images: David Li Photography

“We want to honour it for what it is, a culinary icon of the city’s hospitality industry, and in doing so, welcome back those who loved it then, and invite a new generation to fall in love with its spirit now.”

As for Schroeter, his culinary history spans The Savoy in London and the Royalton Hotel in New York, where he cooked for Queen Elizabeth II, Madonna, and Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Here in Sydney, he’s led kitchens at institutions like Bayswater Brasserie and Bistro Moncur. Alongside him, as venue manager, is Sarah Biswas, formerly of Odd Culture Group, Restaurant Hubert, and Banksii.

Plus, this isn’t Schroeter’s first tenancy in Glebe. He co-founded Beckett’s here in 2021 and ran the restaurant for three years before moving on to new projects. When the site became available again, he jumped at the chance to create something new with a little of the old mixed in for good measure.

Darling Glebe | Images: David Li Photography

The restaurant will retain the building’s distinctive character. Inside, guests will find original convict-chipped sandstone, arched ceilings, and tables carved from a single native Coachwood tree. Despite its subterranean location, the room feels surprisingly expansive and is divided into five areas, each shifting with the mood of the night.

“You can drink and dine based on your own mood; the venue lets people have that type of freedom,” Schroeter says.

The Ferrari Martini Bar is set to be a standout. Curated by former Australian Bartender of the Year Charlie Ainsbury, drinks will be flowing from late afternoon until midnight, built for the kind of late-night energy Glebe has been missing. The main dining room leans into casual luxury for lunch and dinner, with a private dining room tucked away for quiet occasions. Downstairs sits a rare underground wine cellar that doubles as an event space for larger gatherings.

Darling Glebe | Images: David Li Photography

But those after the most intimate Darling Glebe experience will want a seat at the French omakase chef’s table. Available for exclusive bookings, it places guests directly in front of Schroeter as he prepares and presents each course. The format blends French precision with the quiet theatre of omakase, offering a front-row view of his craft without slipping into the dinnertime spectacle of your local teppanyaki grill.

Schroeter is also honouring the original Darling Mills ethos by sourcing produce from Darling Mills Farm, founded by the Adey family. He plans to revisit the farm’s 35-year-old cookbook from time to time, reimagining dishes that once defined the restaurant’s heyday. But for Schroeter, he says those dishes are simply the room speaking to him.

“This room has always told me what it wants me to serve,” he says.

“I’m just here to listen.”

Darling Glebe will open for dinner from Wednesday to Sunday and lunch on Fridays. More information and early access to reservations are available at darlingglebe.com.au

Darling Glebe Details

Venue Type: A new venue by Chef-Restaurateur Jeff Schroeter

Status: Reservations opening soon

Address: 134A Glebe Point Road, Glebe, Sydney, Australia

Contact: [email protected]

Darling Glebe | Images: David Li Photography

Darling Glebe | Images: David Li Photography

Darling Glebe | Images: David Li Photography