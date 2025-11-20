Home/Watches
Kalmar Antiques Launches Watchmaking Workshop | Image: Nicholas Hall
WATCHES

A ‘One-of-a-Kind’ Watchmaking Workshop is Coming to Sydney

Nick Hall
By Nick Hall - News

Published:

Readtime: 4 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Vintage watch specialist Kalmar Antiques has announced it will launch a series of watchmaking workshops in 2026.
  • The heritage business, located on the top floor of the Queen Victoria Building in Sydney’s CBD, will open its doors to the general public for a unique hands-on experience.
  • Helmed by head watchmaker Lorenzo Del Rosso, customers will learn to assemble a watch movement, with no experience necessary.
  • The workshop program will commence in 2026, via ticketed sessions available through the Kalmar Antiques website.

A Sydney watchmaking icon is flinging open its doors, inviting the general public to peek behind the scenes of the enigmatic industry for the very first time. Vintage watch and antique jewellery business Kalmar Antiques has announced it will launch a series of hands-on watchmaking workshops in 2026.

The events, helmed by head watchmaker Lorenzo Del Rosso, will invite customers to try their hand at assembling a working watch movement, gaining practical insights into the complexities, challenges and painstaking intricacies of the time-honoured profession.

Kalmar Antiques Launches Watchmaking Workshop | Image: Nicholas Hall
Kalmar Antiques Launches Watchmaking Workshop | Image: Nicholas Hall

Designed for practicality, the upcoming workshops are tailored to watch lovers of all experience levels, from casual fans to true horophiles, with no prior watchmaking experience necessary. The event
sessions include light refreshments and a selection of Australian whisky and wine. Best of all, guests will have unprecedented access to Del Rosso himself.

Having previously held roles at TAG Heuer, Hublot, Zenith, and Rolex, the Florentine-trained watchmaker is among the nation’s most decorated industry professionals. As Del Rosso explained, the new initiative allows him to share some of his knowledge with the general public.

“We are excited to offer a new in-store experience to our customers with the commencement of our watchmaking workshops next year,” Lorenzo Del Rosso, horologist at Kalmar Antiques said. “This is a chance for anyone to experience the practical side of watchmaking. These events are perfect for watch enthusiasts or anyone interested in the craftsmanship of watchmaking.”

Kalmar Antiques Head Watchmaker, Lorenzo Del Rosso | Image: Nicholas Hall
Kalmar Antiques Head Watchmaker, Lorenzo Del Rosso | Image: Nicholas Hall
Kalmar Antiques Launches Watchmaking Workshop | Image: Nicholas Hall
Kalmar Antiques Launches Watchmaking Workshop | Image: Nicholas Hall
Kalmar Antiques Launches Watchmaking Workshop | Image: Nicholas Hall
Kalmar Antiques Launches Watchmaking Workshop | Image: Nicholas Hall

Located on the top floor of the Queen Victoria Building in Sydney’s CBD, the family-run organisation has been servicing watch lovers and jewellery fans for over four decades. Specialising in jewellery valuations, custom jewellery design, repairs and remodels, servicing and repairs of watches, pocket watches and carriage clocks, Kalmar Antiques has built a reputation as one of the nation’s premier horological destinations. Now, watch fanatics can peer behind the curtain.

According to Damien Kalmar, director of Kalmar Antiques, the upcoming workshops represent the latest development in the business’ ever-expanding watchmaking endeavours. In 2023, the business expanded its storefront, introducing a dedicated servicing workshop and receiving official OMEGA repair centre certification.

“The commencement of our watchmaking workshops in 2026 marks a new milestone for our business,” Damien Kalmar said. “With the addition of our state-of-the-art watchmaking workshop within our Queen Victoria Building premises in 2023, the workshops are an exciting opportunity to allow our customers the experience of a practical insight into watchmaking. The events are an extension of our commitment to the industry and a display of our team’s passion for watchmaking.”

The workshop program will commence in 2026 with ticketed sessions available through the Kalmar
Antiques website. The full schedule of dates will be revealed in the coming months. For more information or to be notified about upcoming sessions, you can lodge an expression of interest by sending your contact details to [email protected].

Visit Kalmar Antiques
Kalmar Antiques Launches Watchmaking Workshop | Image: Nicholas Hall
Kalmar Antiques Launches Watchmaking Workshop | Image: Nicholas Hall
Kalmar Antiques Launches Watchmaking Workshop | Image: Nicholas Hall
Kalmar Antiques Launches Watchmaking Workshop | Image: Nicholas Hall
Kalmar Antiques Launches Watchmaking Workshop | Image: Nicholas Hall
Kalmar Antiques Launches Watchmaking Workshop | Image: Nicholas Hall
Kalmar Antiques Launches Watchmaking Workshop | Image: Nicholas Hall
Kalmar Antiques Launches Watchmaking Workshop | Image: Nicholas Hall

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Nick Hall

Editor-in-Chief

Nick Hall

Nick Hall is an award-winning journalist and the current Editor-in-Chief of Man of Many. With an extensive background in the media industry, he specialises in feature writing, lifestyle and entertainment content. Nick is a former Mumbrella Publish Awards ‘Editor of ...

More about Nick
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Valve's Steam Machine | Image: Valve
GEAR

Everything We Know About Valve’s ‘Steam Machine’

Warren buffett
CULTURE

10 Life Lessons Warren Buffett Left Behind in His Final Letter

MSI Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition | Image: MSI
TECH

MSI’s New Limited-Edition Laptop is an Unmissable Work of Art

2026 toyota hilux
CARS

2026 Toyota HiLux Price and Specs Revealed for Australia

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Best Gifts under $200 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

20+ Best Gifts Under $200

2026 toyota rav4 edge feature
CARS

2026 Toyota RAV4 Price and Specs Revealed for Australia

Daniel Craig wearing blue beach shorts standing in shallow beach water
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Man laughing at a book he's reading
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Man of Many's best Black Friday deals for 2023 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

Best Early Black Friday Deals 2025: A Complete Guide

Dji neo 2 review flying
TECH

DJI Neo 2 Revew: BIG Improvements, But are They Enough?

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Six different Johnnie Walker premium whisky bottles displayed against a dark blue background | Image: Diageo
DRINKS

The Johnnie Walker Whisky Hierarchy Explained

2026 porsche cayenne turbo electric front three quarter
CARS

Quick as a 911 Turbo S! 2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric Price and Specs Revealed

2026 mclaren 750s spider project viva feature
CARS

One-of-One McLaren 750S Spider ‘Project Viva’ is Inspired by Las Vegas

Back of a man with two jeans on his shuolder
STYLE

14 Best Japanese Denim Brands

Medium shot of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wearing headphones
HEALTH & FITNESS

The Rock’s Diet and Workout Plan

Toni Colette in 'Hereditary'
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time—According to Science

Russell Coight holding cup
ADVICE

Australian Slang Terms: The Official Aussie Dictionary