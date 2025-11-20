A ‘One-of-a-Kind’ Watchmaking Workshop is Coming to Sydney

By Nick Hall - News Published: 21 Nov 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

A Sydney watchmaking icon is flinging open its doors, inviting the general public to peek behind the scenes of the enigmatic industry for the very first time. Vintage watch and antique jewellery business Kalmar Antiques has announced it will launch a series of hands-on watchmaking workshops in 2026.

The events, helmed by head watchmaker Lorenzo Del Rosso, will invite customers to try their hand at assembling a working watch movement, gaining practical insights into the complexities, challenges and painstaking intricacies of the time-honoured profession.

Designed for practicality, the upcoming workshops are tailored to watch lovers of all experience levels, from casual fans to true horophiles, with no prior watchmaking experience necessary. The event

sessions include light refreshments and a selection of Australian whisky and wine. Best of all, guests will have unprecedented access to Del Rosso himself.

Having previously held roles at TAG Heuer, Hublot, Zenith, and Rolex, the Florentine-trained watchmaker is among the nation’s most decorated industry professionals. As Del Rosso explained, the new initiative allows him to share some of his knowledge with the general public.

“We are excited to offer a new in-store experience to our customers with the commencement of our watchmaking workshops next year,” Lorenzo Del Rosso, horologist at Kalmar Antiques said. “This is a chance for anyone to experience the practical side of watchmaking. These events are perfect for watch enthusiasts or anyone interested in the craftsmanship of watchmaking.”

Located on the top floor of the Queen Victoria Building in Sydney’s CBD, the family-run organisation has been servicing watch lovers and jewellery fans for over four decades. Specialising in jewellery valuations, custom jewellery design, repairs and remodels, servicing and repairs of watches, pocket watches and carriage clocks, Kalmar Antiques has built a reputation as one of the nation’s premier horological destinations. Now, watch fanatics can peer behind the curtain.

According to Damien Kalmar, director of Kalmar Antiques, the upcoming workshops represent the latest development in the business’ ever-expanding watchmaking endeavours. In 2023, the business expanded its storefront, introducing a dedicated servicing workshop and receiving official OMEGA repair centre certification.

“The commencement of our watchmaking workshops in 2026 marks a new milestone for our business,” Damien Kalmar said. “With the addition of our state-of-the-art watchmaking workshop within our Queen Victoria Building premises in 2023, the workshops are an exciting opportunity to allow our customers the experience of a practical insight into watchmaking. The events are an extension of our commitment to the industry and a display of our team’s passion for watchmaking.”

The workshop program will commence in 2026 with ticketed sessions available through the Kalmar

Antiques website. The full schedule of dates will be revealed in the coming months. For more information or to be notified about upcoming sessions, you can lodge an expression of interest by sending your contact details to [email protected].

