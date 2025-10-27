12 Best Fried Chicken Spots in Sydney

No longer just a place for charcoal chicken, Sydney has fast become home to some of the best fried chicken shops in Australia. Led by a wave of new openings, including Super Nash Brothers and Flappy’s Fried Chicken, the bubble has officially burst, and you’d struggle to find a suburb that doesn’t have good fried chicken. However, these places we’ve rounded up below are not ‘good’, they’re GREAT. It may seem like a simple snack to some, but making the perfect piece of crispy chicken takes skill and eating it is deeply satisfying (and filling). We all love getting our caveman on and eating meat off the bone, so here’s a list of our favourite spots for the best fried Sydney offers.

1. Super Nash Brothers

Price: $$$ ($20-30 per person)

Pros : Consistent quality chicken, fried to perfection. The menu updates often, with heaps of choice.

Consistent quality chicken, fried to perfection. The menu updates often, with heaps of choice. Cons: This is gourmet fried chicken people, so expect to pay a higher price.

It says it in the name, this Sydney institution is serving up some of the best Nashville-style fried chicken in town. Inspired by the flavours of the US, the tight and concise menu is packed with chicken, known for its bright red cayenne-spiced hue and tenderness. Along with the usual tenders, mozzarella sticks and drumsticks, standouts include the Super Nash Sando, a Nashville-style thigh, pickles, iceberg lettuce and ranch sauce on a garlic milk bun (our tip? add the peach jam!) and the ‘World’s Hottest Sando’, but be warned, this one is reserved for the brave, it even requires to sign a waiver.

Address: 29 Amelia St, Waterloo NSW 2017

Hours: Mon 5:30pm-9pm, Tues-Thurs 11:30am-9pm, Fri-Sat 11:30am-9:30pm, Sun 11:30am-9pm,

Phone: 0457 357 212

Address: 503 Willoughby Rd, Willoughby NSW 2068

Hours: Mon 5:30pm-9pm, Tues-Thurs 11:30am-9pm, Fri-Sat 11:30am-9:30pm, Sun 11:30am-9pm,

Phone: 0460 932 263

Address: 22 Waitara Ave, Waitara NSW 2077

Hours: Mon 5:30pm-9pm, Tues-Thurs 11:30am-9pm, Fri-Sat 11:30am-9:30pm, Sun 11:30am-9pm,

Phone: 0486 028 723

2. Flappy’s Fried Chicken

Price: $$$ ($20-30 per person)

Pros : Quality chicken with various options, but with fast-food wait times and affordable prices.

Quality chicken with various options, but with fast-food wait times and affordable prices. Cons: The non-spicy menu options can sometimes lack oomph, not usually an issue though.

Serving up some of the best fried chicken in Sydney, Louisiana style, Flappy’s is one of the most popular spots for a good reason. The menu is packed with simple, juicy chicken goodness, and you can choose from chicken boxes, whole or half chickens, nuggets, sandwiches and a selection of sides and sauces. We’re obsessed with the ‘chilli bang’ with hot and spicy southern fried tenders, pickles, American cheese and Flappy’s infamous chilli mayo. Oh, and you can’t leave without getting the chicken and waffles.

Address: Multiple locations (Penrith, Sydney CBD)

3. Butter

Price: $$$ ($20-30 per person)

Pros : Known for its fried chicken ramen, Butter is an institution for Sydneysiders .

It's a little more expensive than some other venues. However, the quality is there.

Previously a mix between streetwear, fried chicken, and champagne, Butter has recently honed in on what they do best: fried chicken. Whether you’re slurping down one of their fried chicken ramen, smashing one of the best fried chicken burgers in Sydney, a couple of wings, or collared greens, you’ll want to pair it with your choice of champagne and a dash of class on the side.

Address: 6 Hunt Street, Surry Hills NSW 2010

Hours: Mon-Wed 11:30am-10pm, Thu-Sat 11:30am-12am, Sun 12pm-10pm

Phone: (02) 8283 9146

4. Pappa Flock

Price: $$$ ($20-30 per person)

Pros : A great variety of juicy fried chicken options and other meals at an affordable price point.

A great variety of juicy fried chicken options and other meals at an affordable price point. Cons: Size-wise, 'The Flock Box' tenders are slightly inconsistent.

Don’t let the neon lights fool you; this fried chicken joint means serious business. Serving up some of the best fried chicken in Sydney’s western suburbs, Pappa Flock has an extensive menu. Choose from tenders, burgers, wraps, and bowls. We suggest going all out and ordering the O.G. Box with four chicken tenders, Pappa Flock sauce, chips, buttery toast, fresh coleslaw, and a drink. The deliciously tender, crispy tenders are always on point here.

Address: Various locations

Char’d | Image: Supplied

5. Char’d

Price: $$$ ($20-30 per person)

Pros : Very crispy, very fresh fried chicken (marinated for 12 hours and cooked fresh to order).

Very crispy, very fresh fried chicken (marinated for 12 hours and cooked fresh to order). Cons: The charcoal chicken might be even better, marinated for 48 hours, cooked over real coals.

Founded by former Red Rooster brand manager, James Estephan, the man knows chicken, and he’s bringing his secrets to Char’d. Every charcoal chicken is marinated for 48 hours, cooked over real coals, and never held for more than 15 minutes. However, the fried chicken tenders, which are marinated for 12 hours and cooked fresh to order, never sit in warmers or are pre-fried in bulk, will catch you by surprise with a crispy, fresh, and perfectly seasoned exterior. Every sauce, dip and seasoning is made in-house, which isn’t something that you’ll find at a local takeaway spot. Pricing is slightly higher than your KFCs of the world (5 Pieces Fried Chicken is around AUD$16), but as the saying goes, you get what you pay for.

Fat Belly Jacks | Image: Fat Belly Jacks

6. Fat Belly Jacks

Price: $$$ ($20-30 per person)

Pros : Vibrant spot with succulent chicken and the perfect amount of spice.

Vibrant spot with succulent chicken and the perfect amount of spice. Cons: The fried chicken outshines the burger, not a bad thing, but choose wisely.

In terms of the juiciness, Fat Belly Jacks know how to do it. The Nashville-style fried chicken here is succulent and hot, just how they like it down south. Choose the chicken you want, the spice level (from zero heat to red hot) and a side, either fires, slaw, potato and gravy or mac and cheese. The sauces here are almost as good as the chicken; choose from blue cheese, ranch FBJ sauce, red eye mayo, Buffalo, Kentucky BBQ, beer gravy and cheese sauce. Given the fact it sits within a pub, there are also plenty of drinks on offer to wash it all down.

Address: Beer Garden, 145 King St, Newtown NSW 2042

Hours: Mon-Tues 5-9pm, Weds-Thurs 12-9pm, Fri-Sat 12-10pm, Sun 12-9pm

Phone: 0448 645 581

Chunky Boss | Image: Chunky Boss

7. Chunky Boss

Price: $$ ($10-20 per person)

Pros : One of the few places in Sydney serving Taiwanese-style fried chicken

One of the few places in Sydney serving Taiwanese-style fried chicken Cons: Not many side options, only serving fried mashed potatoes and waffles

Serving up the Taiwanese fried chicken experience in the heart of Burwood, Chunky Boss is known for its crunch and juiciness of chicken. Try their signature golden crispy chicken cutlet; it is thick, juicy, and delicious. Add chips and a milk tea, and the ultimate, indulgent meal awaits you, perfect for a midday snack.

Address: 127/133 Burwood Rd, Burwood NSW 2134

Hours: Sun-Thurs 11:30am-9pm, Fri-Sat 11:30am-10pm

Red Pepper | Image: Red Pepper

8. Red Pepper

Price: $$$ ($20-30 per person)

Pros : Variety! The menu is stacked full of authentic Korean flavours, including juicy fried chicken.

Variety! The menu is stacked full of authentic Korean flavours, including juicy fried chicken. Cons: Recent renovations mean Red Pepper is now housed within a sports club, which means the ambience isn't the most traditional.

Some of the best fried chicken in Sydney that is packed full of flavour without being OTT or drenched in batter, Red Pepper is our go-to for Korean fried chicken in Strathfield. Besides the juicy tenders, the best thing about this place is the sauces coating the chicken, ranging from cheesy, sweet and spicy, garlic soy and a creamy jalapeno sauce, plus many more. The menu here isn’t just limited to chicken; there are ten pages of delicious feeds, including noodles, hot pots, bibimbap, stir-fries and plenty more.

Address: 19 Morwick St, Strathfield NSW 2135

Hours: Sun-Thurs 11am-10:30pm, Fri-Sat 11am-11pm

Phone: 0421 662 263

Wing Shack | Image: Wing Shack

9. Wing Shack

Price: $$$ ($20-30 per person)

Pros : Unfussy go-to for Southern Fried Chicken, serving succulent chook for affordable prices.

Unfussy go-to for Southern Fried Chicken, serving succulent chook for affordable prices. Cons: Little heavier and greasier than other options on our list.

This hole-in-the-wall chicken shack is one of Sydney’s best-kept secrets. This is where we come when we want a juicy, tender chicken burger with all the right toppings and a side of wings. The breaded wings come in an OG style or a Nashville style, infused with sweet and spicy cayenne butter and served on white bread with pickles. The saucy wings are also amazing, and the smoky BBQ, honey siracha, and biting buffalo sauces are at the next level. For sides, choose from mac n cheese, loaded fries, onion rings, slaw, mozzarella sticks and jalapeno bites (our personal favourite).

Address: 178 Sunnyholt Rd, Kings Park NSW 2148

Hours: Tyes-Fri 11:30am-3:30pm & 5:30-10:30pm, Sat 5-10:30pm, Sun 5-10pm

Phone: (02) 9797 9787

Hillbilly’s Crispy Chicken | Image: Hillbilly’s Crispy Chicken

10. Hillbilly’s Crispy Chicken

Price: $$$ ($20-30 per person)

Pros : An indulgent chicken shack with an extensive menu and all-you-can-eat wings.

An indulgent chicken shack with an extensive menu and all-you-can-eat wings. Cons: Closed on Sunday and Monday. We'd eat it every day!

The chicken at Hillbilly’s Crispy Chicken is cooked to perfection-it is crispy, juicy, and bursting with flavour, plus you can choose the heat level according to your tolerance. With such an extensive menu, it’s hard to choose. Devour crispy chicken, wings (all-you-can-eat every Tuesday for $24), burgers, wraps, desserts and a range of sauces and sides. The ‘Mafia Mama’ burger is delicious, with fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, loaded pepperoni, grilled zucchini, cheese, garlic aioli and hot honey. A standout side is the eggplant wedges- we have yet to come across these anywhere else. Our tip? Try the McDonnell’s Curry Sauce.

Address: Shop 7/6-8 Seven Hills Rd, Baulkham Hills NSW 2153

Hours: Tues-Thurs 4-8pm, Fri 11am-9pm, Sat 11am-8pm

Phone: 0402 292 825

Chicken Boom | Image: Chicken Boom

11. Chicken Boom

Price: $$$ ($20-30 per person)

Pros : Delicious crispy chicken in the heart of Hurstville with an extensive menu and great meal deals.

Delicious crispy chicken in the heart of Hurstville with an extensive menu and great meal deals. Cons: Each order is cooked fresh, so wait times can be long. No original sauces.

Chicken Boom is the place for you if you’re hunting for tasty, crispy chicken (duh). Whether you want one chicken piece or 50, these guys have your back. We love ordering a few wings, tender and a burger if we feel extra hungry (the crispy chicken burger is always a hit.) Regarding sides, choose from extra-crispy mozzarella sticks, fries and coleslaw.

Address: Shop 3/380 Forest Rd, Hurstville NSW 2220

Hours: Mon-Sat 11am-11pm, Sun 4pm-9:30pm

Phone: (02) 8957 8351

Fried Brothers | Image: Fried Brothers

12. Fried Brothers

Price: $$$ ($20-30 per person)

Pros : Juicy chicken cooked to perfection, with a fun atmosphere to match.

Juicy chicken cooked to perfection, with a fun atmosphere to match. Cons: Limited options in terms of sides.

Some of the best fried chicken in Sydney, Nashville-style, Fried Brothers is known for their spicy, tender chicken and flavoursome burgers and wraps. Sides include crinkle cut fries, sweet potato fries and wedges and choose from a range of sauces, including the infamous cracka sauce and brother’s burger sauce (we will let you try these for yourself to figure out what they mean).

Address: 7 Luxford Rd, Mount Druitt NSW 2770

Hours: Mon-Fri 3pm-12am, Sat-Sun 12pm-12am

Phone: 0430 537 433

Alternatives to These Fried Chicken Spots

Hot Clucker, Auburn : Serving American-style hot chicken, Hot Clucker does not hold back on spice. Only the brave come here because the chicken seriously packs a punch. Grab a burger or some chicken tenders and choose from three levels of spiciness: mild, medium, hot, and clucked hot. The churros are also always a great option.

: Serving American-style hot chicken, Hot Clucker does not hold back on spice. Only the brave come here because the chicken seriously packs a punch. Grab a burger or some chicken tenders and choose from three levels of spiciness: mild, medium, hot, and clucked hot. The churros are also always a great option. Broaster Chicken, Strathfield : With an extensive, diverse menu, Broaster Chicken is our go-to when we feel like trying something new or a bit adventurous. Most popular for its variety of Broaster and crispy tender meals, choose from hot wings, crispy burgers and sides like coleslaw, gravy, and garlic sauce.

: With an extensive, diverse menu, Broaster Chicken is our go-to when we feel like trying something new or a bit adventurous. Most popular for its variety of Broaster and crispy tender meals, choose from hot wings, crispy burgers and sides like coleslaw, gravy, and garlic sauce. Flying Tong, Newtown : Feeling boujee? This is probably the fanciest fried chicken restaurant in Sydney we could find. The Korean fried chicken joint makes four flavours. A salty, thick-battered style, a spicy, dried chilli flavour, salty soy-and-garlic blend with sesame and spring onion and a sweet chilli sauce with peanuts and parsley.

: Feeling boujee? This is probably the fanciest fried chicken restaurant in Sydney we could find. The Korean fried chicken joint makes four flavours. A salty, thick-battered style, a spicy, dried chilli flavour, salty soy-and-garlic blend with sesame and spring onion and a sweet chilli sauce with peanuts and parsley. Clems, Newtown : Clems is loved by Newtown locals and visitors alike, serving fried and BBQ chicken, baked veggies and salads. It’s the classic corner chicken shop every Aussie town has. The chicken is always crispy, and the flavours are simple but delicious.

: Clems is loved by Newtown locals and visitors alike, serving fried and BBQ chicken, baked veggies and salads. It’s the classic corner chicken shop every Aussie town has. The chicken is always crispy, and the flavours are simple but delicious. Hariri, Kogarah : This casual dining spot specializes in pollo. The menu features hearty options like BBQ ribs, burgers, and big family meal deals. The fried chicken is spicy and original, served with the infamous ‘Franky mayo.’

: This casual dining spot specializes in pollo. The menu features hearty options like BBQ ribs, burgers, and big family meal deals. The fried chicken is spicy and original, served with the infamous ‘Franky mayo.’ El Jannah, Sydney : Sydney’s cult chicken chain is showing no signs of slowing done, recently expanding to other Australian cities. They specialise in both fried and charcoal-cooked, served alongside delicious chicken sandwiches, chips, a flurry of sides and pita bread. Such a popular spot, the only downside is the wait times when it gets busy.

: Sydney’s cult chicken chain is showing no signs of slowing done, recently expanding to other Australian cities. They specialise in both fried and charcoal-cooked, served alongside delicious chicken sandwiches, chips, a flurry of sides and pita bread. Such a popular spot, the only downside is the wait times when it gets busy. Red Rooster, Sydney : Offering quality takeaway fried chicken for affordable prices, Red Rooster is underrated and often overshadowed by KFC. In addition to their fried chicken options, the roast chicken here hits the spot.

: Offering quality takeaway fried chicken for affordable prices, Red Rooster is underrated and often overshadowed by KFC. In addition to their fried chicken options, the roast chicken here hits the spot. KFC, Sydney: The most famous fried chicken spot in the world, KFC never disappoints. It is fuss-free, always reliable, and affordable, so you can’t go wrong. The potato gravy also simply can’t be matched.

Joy Korean Fried Chicken | Image: Joy Korean Fried Chicken

Joy Korean Fried Chicken (Temporarily Closed)

Price: $$$ ($20-30 per person)

Pros : Simple yet tasty Korean Fried Chicken with fresh, authentic Korean taste.

: Simple yet tasty Korean Fried Chicken with fresh, authentic Korean taste. Cons: With little space to sit inside, it is usually takeaway only.

Who doesn’t love a bit of Korean fried chicken now and then? Order crispy fried chicken pieces on the bone for $4.50–5.90, a pop served with coleslaw and pickles, or choose from a loaded burger. The best thing about Joy is the unique flavours on offer; choose from sweet and spicy honey, soy, lemon and parsley or bulgogi. But really, no matter what you choose, you can’t go wrong.

Why You Should Trust Our List

Simply put, we’ve been eating the best fried chicken in Sydney for the better part of a decade. However, you don’t have to take our word for it; look at the videos we’ve included throughout this article as part of our Monday Munchies food series, where we go to these places and try them on camera. As such, we’ve compiled this list through extensive personal experiences of the shops themselves, but more importantly, the chicken. For this article, we’ve considered price points, opening times, and menu options while also making a concerted effort to highlight a few spots around Sydney and in the Western Suburbs where some hidden gems reside.

