Felon's Manly
CULTURE

Best Things To Do this Weekend, According to our Editors

Our ‘Best Things to Do’ in Sydney, Melbourne, and cities all around Australia is a new series where we break down the most exciting things happening each weekend. Whether it be a cultural event, a culinary experience, or just a great chance for a sunny day at the pub with some mates to see some live music, you’ll find it in this series.

For the series’ debut, we have a weekend of cricket and golf ahead of us, as well as a new exhibit launching at the National Gallery of Victoria that any aspiring designer should be keeping their eye on.

Of course, we’ve also found plenty of ways to have a few beers in the sun—just remember to drink responsibly! These are the best things to do this weekend.

Felon's manly
Felon’s Manly | Image: Supplied / Felon’s Manly

Felon’s Manly Barrel Room Opening, Sydney

  • Where is it? E Esplanade, Manly 2095
  • When is it? Friday, 5 December to Sunday, 7 December

What is it? Brisbane-based brewery Felons is launching a microbrewery in an abandoned Aldi supermarket, where it’ll brew up fresh beers on the esplanade of Manly Wharf. This weekend (5-7 December) will see an opening celebration, which is free for anyone to attend, and will feature music, food, and delicious barrel-aged beer.

The Barrel Room will feature a Vietnamese-inspired menu for those looking for a feed, and has been kitted out to hold up to 700 people, though it can only seat about 300, so get in quick if you don’t want to be standing all day.

Check out Barrel Room
Factory Theatre's Freekin Weekends
Factory Theatre’s Freekin Weekends | Image: Factory Theatre

Factory Theatre’s Freekin Weekends!, Sydney

  • Where is it? The Factory Theatre, 105 Victoria Road, Marrickville 2204
  • When is it? Every Weekend

What is it? Free live music at the Factory Theatre! Every weekend, the Factory Theatre opens up its courtyard bar, hosts food trucks, and brings in local Sydney bands to put on a free community concert. If you RSVP via the Factory Theatre website, you’ll even get a $5 credit at the bar.

This weekend, you’ll be able to hear from a line-up of DJs on Saturday, from Boo Boo Muck and Miss Whiskey T Foxtrot, to Captain K and Midnight Siren. On Sunday, Spaghetti Confetti are launching a Christmas single, “Christmas is a Time for Rocking Out”, while The Lex Man and Emily Who jump on stage to finish the weekend off. If you’re looking for a free afternoon of tunes and brews, the Factory Theatre has you covered.

Check out Freekin Weekends at Factory Theatre
Le Marché French Markets | Image: Le Marché French Markets
Le Marché French Markets | Image: Le Marché French Markets

Le Marché French Markets, Sydney

  • Where is it? Woolwich Dock, Clarke Road, Woolwich 2110
  • When is it? Sunday, 6 December

What is it? Le Marché French Market is Sydney’s monthly authentic French market, and is coming to Woolwich this weekend to serve up flaky croissants, savoury crepes, and delicious cheeses. Alongside 40+ artisanal stalls, bringing authentic fashion and crafts to Sydneysiders, Le Marché also brings traditional French music and dancing—and even a mini French supermarket, in case you need to stock up on some French staples to improve your own cooking.

If you’re looking to dip your toes into French culture, or just really want some actual champagne, this is your chance to check it out this weekend.

Check out La Marché French Market
2025 Crown Australian Open
2025 Crown Australian Open | Image: Golf.com.au

2025 Crown Australian Open, Melbourne

  • Where is it? The Royal Melbourne Golf Course, 88 Cheltenham Road, Black Rock 3193
  • When is it? Thursday, 4 December to Sunday, 7 December

What is it? The 2025 Crown Australian Open brings some of the best golfers in the world together to play in a 72-hole strokeplay tournament, with around $2 million in prizes up for grabs. The oldest and most prestigious event on the PGA Tour of Australasia, the AO returns to the Royal Melbourne Golf Course for the first time since ’91.

Tune in to watch major players, such as Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee, and Cam Smith drive, chip, and putt their way to glory. You can watch the open on Channel 9, Kayo, or Fox Sports.

Comme des Garçons Look 2, from the Smaller is Stronger collection, autumn–winter 2025. Paris, March 2025. Image © Comme des Garçons. Photo: Yannis Vlamos / Pixelformula. Model: Mirre Sonders
Comme des Garçons Look 2, from the Smaller is Stronger collection, autumn–winter 2025. Paris, March 2025. Image © Comme des Garçons. Photo: Yannis Vlamos / Pixelformula. Model: Mirre Sonders | Source: National Gallery of Victoria
  • Where is it? National Gallery of Victoria, 180 St. Kilda Road, Southbank 3006
  • When is it? Sunday, 7 December to Sunday, 19 April

What is it? Bringing together the works of two of the most influential fashion designers in recent history, Vivienne Westwood and Rei Kawakubo, the NGV is delivering an exhibit bolstered by loans from international museums, as well as private collections, to showcase over 140 pieces of art. Both designers express unconventional ideas and originality through the medium of fashion, and you’ll now have the chance to check out their work in person.

The exhibition will be on display until April, and guided tours will be available throughout to help fans and newcomers alike to appreciate the works more deeply.

Check out the Westwood | Kawakubo Exhibit
Steve smiths cricket diet workout plan steve smiths workout plan
Steve Smith | Image: AFP

Second Ashes Test: Australia v England, Perth

  • Where is it? The Gabba, 411 Vulture Street, Woolloongabba 4102
  • When is it? Friday, 4 December to Monday, 8 December

What is it? The second test in the annual Ashes rivalry between Australia and England! Australia won the first test by eight wickets, raising the stakes for the travelling poms to come back swinging (literally) into the second test this weekend. We’re hoping for a long one, so we can spend the whole weekend watching the wickets fall, but it could end a bit faster: the first test was finished in two days, after all.

Australia’s down a few of its key players, with Captain Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja out with back injuries—though word on the street is Cummins might play after all. Honestly, we’ll just wait and see who takes the pitch on Friday. You can watch the test on Channel 7, Kayo, or Fox Sports.

