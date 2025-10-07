16 Best New Restaurants in Sydney to Try Right Now

The best new restaurants in Sydney will help you decide in time for a date night, a birthday dinner, a client meeting, or a casual get-together. From new Korean BBQ to French-inspired brasseries, the harbour city stays on top of the latest foodie trends, with new restaurants popping up weekly. We’ve visited the best and narrowed our list of the best new Sydney restaurants to help you decide where to eat.

Best New Restaurants in Sydney at a Glance

Highlights from our list include the following options:

Now you’ve read our favourites, let’s check out the complete list.

Olympus | Image: Nikki To

1. Olympus, Redfern

Olympus might be the highlight of the new Wunderlich Lane precinct at the Redfern and Surry Hills crossroads. Taking its name from Mount Olympus, the home of the gods and a place for gathering and celebratory feasting, the space is designed around a central oculus ceiling, an ode to the ancient amphitheatre.

The menu is taken care of by Head Chef Ozge Kalvo (Baba’s Place, Ester), whose team is commandeering a wood-fired section and a large charcoal oven at the centrepiece of the kitchen. Kalvo has applied her well-considered touch and attitude to the menu offering, including meat and fish dishes such as grilled sardines, king prawn saganaki, milk-fed lamb, and wood-roasted quail. Dishes are accompanied by a vibrant procession of mezedes featuring dolmades, dips, pickled vegetables, and seafood treated with a light touch. We highly recommend the pita pie section, too!

Located in: Surry Hills Shopping Village

Address: Wunderlich Lane, 2 Baptist St, Redfern NSW 2016

Hours: Mon-Fri 12pm-12am, Sat-Sun 11:30am-12am

Phone: (02) 8354 0649

Neptune’s Grotto | Image: Supplied / Jason Loucas

2. Neptune’s Grotto, Sydney

Dan Pepperell, Michael Clift, and Andy Tyson have opened Neptune’s Grotto, arguably Sydney’s most popular new restaurant. Located underneath the sister restaurant Clam Bar, the Italian restaurant has become a fan favourite. You can’t start your meal any other way than with a serving of the house-baked focaccia, one of the best we’ve had in the harbour city.

The zucchine alla scapece is a classic that, when executed well, tells you a lot about the restaurant’s quality. However, you can’t come to Neptune’s Grotto without trying the green tortelloni. Stuffed with a smooth ricotta and artichoke filling, served in a pool of butter with shaved truffle. Pause, and take it all in with a glass of wine. Piedmont, Tuscany, and Sicily—Tyson has worked his magic on this wine list. Bottles that you could only imagine are found here alongside a handful of significant Australian drops. Of course, you can’t finish your meal without a scoop of gelato or two.

Address: Young Street &, Bridge St, Sydney NSW

Hours: Mon-Thur 12-11pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-12am

Phone: (02) 9167 6667

CANESS | Image: Supplied / CANESS

3. Caness, Paddington

CANESS is a new Sydney restaurant opening from the team behind hatted Shaffa. They’re bringing their signature warmth and culinary creativity to a Paddington venue that blends Middle Eastern flavours with Mediterranean tapas culture. The restaurant champions a less-is-more approach that spans the flavour-first share-style menu by renowned chef Ido Zarmi to the thoughtfully curated wine and cocktail list.

The Middle Eastern and Mediterranean flavours are featured in flagship dishes like traditional Prawns Saganaki in a homemade tomato and feta sauce, perfectly charred Grilled Octopus with herb and caper salsa. However, we recommend starting with the Kubaneh Bread, Arak Mussels, and Anchovies & Grilled Capsicums. If fish isn’t your jam, check out the Lamb Kebab with Yogurt, Harissa Oil, Chopped Salad Salsa, or the Beef Sirloin with Mediterranean Chimichurri and Peppercorns.

Drinks start with 80+ wines (over 20 by the glass) and signature cocktails that highlight Mediterranean influences. We recommend the Figroni, a Middle Eastern twist on a Negroni, and the Clear Gazpacho, inspired by Spain’s iconic chilled soup.

Address: 348 Oxford St, Paddington NSW 2021

Hours: Tues-Sat 5-10pm, Sun 5-8pm

Phone: 0406 362 377

Conte Sydney | Image: Supplied / Steven Woodburn

4. Conte Sydney, Sydney

Passionate Italian and famed Negroni enthusiast, Raffaelle Lombardi, has doubled up and brought his ultra-popular Bar Conte in Surry Hills to the Sydney CBD with an ambitious 130-seat, multi-level, multi-purpose drinks and dining destination on Clarence Street. Here, he’s keeping the 40+ Negroni menu going with premium variations, including infused combinations such as rhubarb, beetroot, mezcal, Barollo Chinato, very rare Italian amari and vermouth. However, what we’re most excited about is the food.

Head chef and venue-partner, Steven De Vecchi, has been working for months on the menu alongside Giacomo Rilievo (ex Lumi Dining), and he’s landed on an à la carte menu with Italian gems. These include Gambero Rosso tartare with Red prawn, pickled jalapeno, salmon roe, bottarga and Lobster risotto with acquerello rice, lobster bisque reduction, and chives. However, the show’s star is the Anatra with Duck breast, beetroot puree, crispy cabbage, Merluzzo, blue eye cod, fennel puree, and baby carrots in a beurre blanch.

Of course, drinks are championed by the Negroni, but you’ll also find a wine list presented by Sommelier Marta Carruccio (Chef, Steven De Vecchi’s wife – ex-Bistro REX) with plenty of rare and sought-after drops.

Address: 151 Clarence St, Sydney NSW 2000

Hours: Mon-Wed 11am-11pm, Thur-Fri 11am-1pm, Sat 5pm-1am

Phone: 0424 494 422

Canvas | Image: Supplied

5. Canvas, The Rocks

Price: Two-course menu $85pp, three-course menu $100pp.

With some of Sydney’s best views, Canvas has recently opened in the Museum of Contemporary Art. Josh Raine, Executive Chef of the legendary Tetsuya’s until this year, has taken care of the menu, including fresh, seasonal fare. Look out for entrées such as Asparagus with nori, poached egg, lemon and Prawn, passionfruit furikake and mains such as his signature Tomato essence risotto with fennel and chervil, and Spring lamb with daikon, Tasmanian wasabi and hazelnut.

“The pace of hospitality is moving fast, and our role as industry leaders is to embrace change and to work to ignite and define cities and destinations,” said The Big Group’s Founder Bruce Keebaugh on the opening of Canvas. “At MCA Australia, our dream for CANVAS is to provide beautiful, price-accessible experiential dining by day, during gallery hours, and a dynamic and ever-changing events venue by night. CANVAS complements the MCA Cafe at Tallawoladah, which opened in July on the ground floor of the Museum, offering visitors to MCA Australia and Sydney Harbour a casual all-day menu seven days a week.”

Located in: Museum of Contemporary Art Australia

Address: Level 4/140 George St, The Rocks NSW 2000

Hours: Wed-Sun 11am-4:30pm

Phone: 0459 610 465

Hongdae Pocha | Image: Supplied / Hongdae Pocha

6. Hongdae Pocha, Chippendale

With room for 172 guests and a sprawling outdoor courtyard built for KBBQ feasts, Hongdae Pocha is an exciting new restaurant from Vuza Hospitality (Allta & Buttered) led by Head Chef Haeseung Choi. Choi, who has previously worked at Michelin-Guide restaurant Jueun in Seoul and Sydney’s Firedoor, has created a Korean destination restaurant in Chippendale.

Menu highlights include Gochujang Yukhoe, a traditional Korean beef tartare on a crispy hash brown. It’s joined by Yetnal Tongdak, a nostalgic fried chicken dressed with spring onions and mustard soy glaze on one half and yangnyum sauce (sweet and spicy sauce) on the other. Finally, the menu’s heart is a drinks list with icy-cold Korean beers, makkgeolli (Korean rice wine), classic soju and playful soju cocktails.

“Pocha is a big part of Korean nightlife,” said Choi. “It’s where food and drink come together in a relaxed, social setting. It’s not formal dining, it’s about unwinding with drinks and enjoying bold flavours with good company. With Hongdae Pocha, we wanted to capture that same energy for Sydney – approachable, vibrant, and true to how we eat and socialise back home.”

Address: 5 Central Park Ave, Chippendale NSW 2008

Hours: Mon-Fri 5-10pm, Sat-Sun 11:30am-3pm & 5-10pm

Phone: 0451 829 778

The Grill at The International | Image: Supplied

7. The Grill at The International, Sydney

The International has three venues: The Wine Bar, The Grill and The Panorama Bar. However, The Grill might be our favourite with its mid-century-inspired interiors, glossy walnut bar, and atmosphere.

The menu is taken care of by culinary director Joel Bickford and head chef Charles Woodward, who has worked with Michelin-starred chefs Marcus Wearing and Gary Rhodes OBE, as well as London chef and restaurateur Jackson Boxer at Brunswick House. Locally, Charles worked at Cottage Point on the Hawkesbury River, Pilu at Freshwater with Giovanni Pilu, The Lakehouse in Daylesford and Borrodell Winery in Orange before he landed at Shell House. Head sommelier Thomas Groeneveld previously worked in three Michelin-starred restaurant Pure C and has worked locally at Rick Stein’s Bannisters, Icebergs in Bondi and Sepia.

Menu highlights include Blackmore Wagyu tongue, Westholme Wagyu rump cap MS5+, Coppertree retired dairy cow Delmonico, and a flagship 160-day dry-aged Bistecca Florentina. It’s a share-style menu in a New York steakhouse style, and you can even order three types of caviar, should that hit the spot on a casual Tuesday dinner. Of course, plenty of seafood options are available, including toothfish and Barbecued whole Aquna Murray Cod. You can pair all of these with sides, and there’s a fantastic selection, with the highlight being the wood-roasted carrots and hand-cut fries.

Located in: 25 Martin Place

Address: 25 Martin Pl, Sydney NSW 2000

Phone: (02) 9241 6000

Vin-Cenzo’s | Image: Supplied

8. Vin-Cenzo’s, Darlinghurst

Friends and co-owners Morgan McGlone and Sali and Nathan Sasi (Bar Copains, Bessie’s, and Alma’s) recently opened Vin-Cenzo’s with a produce-driven shared Italian menu. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday to Saturday, with a supper club for late-night dining on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, open until 2am. Menu highlights include agnolotti con pollo e mortadella (roasted chicken and mortadella agnolotti in brodo); salsiccia di maiale (house made pork belly sausage with lentils and quince mustard); and costata di vitello e marsala (veal t-bone with shimeji mushroom and marsala).

“We’re excited to introduce a new era for this influential site on Liverpool St. Vin-Cenzo’s has been a labour of love, and it’s been fun reimagining the space as something a little more playful and late-night leaning, while still honouring its roots,” said Nathan Sasi. “The menu leans into classic Italian flavours, but with a few unexpected twists inspired by our recent travels in North America eating in some of the more influential restaurants that hero contemporary Italian menus.”

“We want people to come here for dinner and stay until late, share a bottle of wine and come back again

next week. That’s what Vin-Cenzo’s is all about.”

Address: 174 Liverpool St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010

Hours: Tues-Fri 12–3 pm, 5 pm–12 am, Sat 12pm-12am

Jaaks | Image: Supplied

9. Jaaks, Kyle Bay

Finally there’s a new restaurant in Sydney that’s not in the CBD! Enter Jaaks, the 40-seat waterfront Sydney restaurant and bar in Kyle Bay that brings outstanding views, first and foremost, and a relaxed Greek mezedopolio (tapas) bar that’s perfect for summer nights with souvlakia and ouzo. At least, that’s the goal of the rotating selection of small Greek dishes by new executive chef Arman Uz (ex-Efendy Group), a departure from the high-end, Greek cuisine that was previously the focus.

Souvlakia is served in Japanese-style individual portions, including popular meats like pork belly and wagyu alongside lesser-known cuts like ox tongue and kingfish collar.

“This is how our families cooked during our childhood,” said Uz. “They couldn’t afford expensive cuts so they had to make do with what they had, by utilising every last part of an animal or vegetable. It doesn’t always have to be wagyu or lobster to be high-quality, good food. We want to show that there are plenty of options available that can be celebrated and enjoyed.”

Address: 12 Merriman St, Kyle Bay NSW 2221

Hours: Thur 6-9pm, Fri-Sat 12-3pm & 6-9pm, Sun 12-4pm

Phone: (02) 9546 5953

10. Young’s Palace, Potts Point

Grace Chen and Big Sam Young’s newest venture, Young’s Palace has opened in the former home of Raja and Teddy as a casual eatery that’s serving some of Sydney’s best “Westernised” Chinese food. What that really means is up for intepretation, best reserved until you’ve visited, but BSY says it’s all about flipping assumptions and changing the outdated image of immigrant-run restaurants in Australia. The menu is inspired by the couples travels to Paris, Amsterdam, New York, Vancouver and Sydney, and the best way to start your dinner is with Chen’s Prawn Toast with Mayo and Hot Sauce.

This is a shared-style affair, so you won’t struggle trying a little bit of everything. However, it’s hard to pick a winner between the Kung Pao Chicken, Lemon Chicken, Satay Chicken with Chinese Broccoli, Young’s Signature Sweet and Sour Pork, Salt & Pepper Pork Rib with Fried Garlic, Chilli, and Black Pepper Beef Fillet with Mushroom. Oh, and the Uncle Sammy XO Egg Fried Rice. Ultimately, the best way to visit is with a group of six, which opens up the Banquet Menu ($98 per person), including:

Chen’s Juicy Prawn Toast

Loempia, Spring Roll de Amsterdam

Bang Bang Potato Salad

Steamed Scallop on Shell, Ginger Shallot, Soy

Chicken Sweet Corn Soup

Live Lobster Noodles

Salt and Pepper Pork Rib

Signature Sweet and Sour Pork

Wok Tossed Jade Vegetable

Uncle Sammy’s XO Rice

Selection of Dessert to Share

That’s a feast! If you want a great Chinese feed, check out Young’s Palace.

Address: 1 Kellett St, Potts Point NSW 2011

Hours: Tues-Sat 5-10pm

Le Frérot | Image: Supplied

11. Le Frérot, Potts Point

It’s the year of the café-bistro, and Potts Point has added another to the harbour city with Le Frérot. The ‘little brother’ (literally, that’s the name) to Franca Brasserie, it’s a new venture from Andrew Becher’s Rivage Hospitality group and executive chef José Saulog, who leads the kitchen.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be opening Le Frérot in the heart of Potts Point,” said Managing Director Rivage Hospitality Group, Andrew Becher on the opening. “This new café, bar and bistro will bring a fresh French concept to the neighbourhood, right alongside our beloved Franca. Open seven days a week from morning through late evening, Le Frérot gives our guests an all-day dining experience while adding an exciting new layer to what we offer across Franca and Armorica. It’s a natural little brother to Franca, with familiar nods to what has made it so successful, but with its own unique character and energy.”

Breakfast starts with boulangerie treats, alongside a selection of wood-fired tartines, steak and eggs, Moreton Bay bug benedict and spanner crab omelette. Meanwhile, lunch brings casual sandwiches with dishes such as tuna nicoise salad or smoked duck salad with walnuts, radicchio, and pickled beetroot. Finally, dinner transforms Le Frérot into a bistro where bottomless frites take centre stage. Mussels in white wine and kombu butter, roast Wollemi duck breast, Berkshire pork cutlet, and Black Angus hanger steak arrive with endless fries and a line-up of sauces.

Address: 81 Macleay St, Potts Point NSW 2011

Hours: Sun-Tues 7am-4pm, Wed-Sat 7am-11pm

Phone: (02) 8358 5560

Olympic Meats | Image: Supplied

12. Olympic Meats, Marrickville

Price: $ ($10-40 per person)

Still one of the hottest restaurants in Sydney, Olympic Meats in Marrickville is a walk-in-only meat lover’s dream. The casual Greek eatery is run by Chef Timothy Cassimatis and named after his grandmother, Olympia. Nothing on the menu costs more $21 (besides the $49 meat platter), and that includes the meat, which is portioned into 250 gram scoops for Pork and Chicken Gyros.

Cassimatis has worked at Vic’s Meats, Kosta’s Takeaway, and his current supplier, Whole Beast Butchery. Next to the meat, the standalone meals are inspired by those from Peloponnese in southern Greece, including Chicken Pitogyro, Pork Pitogyro, Kebab Pita, and a range of Greek sides and salads that complement these perfectly. Vibe-wise, don’t expect white table cloths, but the steel chairs outside and street ambiance make this a great Friday night hang-out. Oh, and it’s BYO!

Address: 12 Dudley St, Marrickville NSW 2204

Hours: Wed-Fri 5-9:30pm, Sat 12-3:30pm & 5-10pm, Sun 12-7:30pm

Bar Freda | Image: Supplied / Maria Boyadgis

13. Bar Freda’s at The Abercrombie, Chippendale

Bar Freda has reopened inside The Abercrombie in Chippendale. It offers some of Sydney’s best happy hour specials (Tuesday to Saturday from 5–7 pm), including $7 schooners, $12 frozen cocktails, $15 Tommy’s Margaritas, and 10% off all bottled wine. Of course, it’s serving up more than just cheap drinks, with a food offering that brings together the best of Freda’s past and present.

Expect staples like Sydney Rock Oysters, housemade pickles, sliced meats, and Lasagne Croquette with hot sugo. However, we’re heading back for the pasta, a throwback to Freda’s cult pasta nights, with Rigatoni with eggplant ragu and stracciatella, and Mafaldine with crab, tomato, chilli and pangrattato. Deli-style sandwiches round the menu at this exciting new restaurant reopening in Sydney! Perfect for a casual dinner after work.

Address: 100 Broadway, Chippendale NSW 2008

Hours: Tues-Thurs 5pm-12am, Fri-Sat 5pm-3am

Phone: (02) 8823 0555

The Malaya | Image: Supplied / Steven Woodburn

14. The Malaya, Sydney CBD

One of Sydney’s longest-standing family-run restaurants, The Malaya, has reopened at its OG stomping ground in Grosvenor Place. If you’re looking for a luxurious new restaurant opening right in the heart of Sydney CBD, then we’ve found your next spot.

These guys are serving up spice-driven Malaysian and Southeast Asian flavours with an essentially unchanged menu. The original Malaya from 1963 returns unchanged with beef or duck, while the laksa (made with dairy milk because of the unavailability of coconut milk in the 1960s) is also back. Our favourite seafood options are the XO pipies ($MP) and Kam Heong Mud Crab ($MP), now permanent menu items. Suppose you’re looking for a simpler after-work dinner. The Cold Beef Salad with sambol dressing, lemongrass, and herbs is a favourite alongside the classic Satay Skewers with chunky peanut dressing.

Wine is taken care of by sommelier Eleonora Vaccarini, and Riesling is the hero, accounting for nearly half the options on the menu. Don’t worry, however, because there’s plenty of Chardonnay and Shiraz too! Fifteen wines are available by the glass.

Located in: Grosvenor Place

Address: Grosvenor Place, 225 George St, Sydney NSW 2000

Hours: Mon 5:30-11pm, Tues-Sat 12-2:30pm & 5:30-11pm

Phone: (02) 9279 1170

Firepop | Image: Supplied

15. Firepop, Enmore

Are you stuck wondering where your next 9+ Wagyu “pop” will come from? Wonder no more because food truck institution ‘Firepop’ has opened a permanent restaurant and bar in Sydney’s Inner West. They’re up all of your favourites alongside a legit wine and drinks menu. Expect fullblood MBS 9+ Wagyu beef cubes, pork belly with fermented chilli, garlic, soy, kohlrabi, and even a 300-gram fullblood MBS 9+ Wagyu beef Scotch fillet. All of these are prepared over an open flame in true Firepop fashion. Don’t forget the cumin-spiced lamb skewers!

Co-owner Alina Van became a sommelier in preparation for the opening and has curated a solid list of local and international wines alongside non-alcoholic beers and even an Eric Bordelet, Sydre Brut Tendre French cider.

Address: 137 Enmore Rd, Enmore NSW 2042

Hours: Tues-Wed 5:30-10pm, Thur 5:30-11:30pm, Fri 5:30pm-12am, Sat 12–2:30 pm, 5:30 pm–12 am

Phone: (02) 9360 8558

Miji Bar & Grill | Image: Supplied

16. Miji Bar & Grill, North Sydney

With so many new restaurant openings in North Sydney (thanks to the new Metro line) it’s becoming increasingly challenging to know exactly what’s worth checking out. You’ve got Genzo, Poetica, and more, but the latest opening, Miji Bar & Grill, is already one of our favourites. This Japanese Izakaya specialises in grilled seafood and fine sake, and comes to us from Miji’s Head Chef Jacob Lee, who has worked in Michelin-starred restaurant Mingles in South Korea and one-hat Sydney restaurant Matkim.

“I bring all the skills and experience I’ve gained over the years to Miji,” said Lee. “Diners can expect a menu that focuses on the basics done properly, elevated with a creative twist. I bring my influence by combining meticulous technique with fresh, high-quality ingredients to reimagine classic dishes in unique and exciting ways, ensuring every plate is both familiar and surprising.”

Lee’s menu features everything from Rainbow Trout to kingfish crudo and the Kanimiso Okonomi. However, the highlight of our media dinner had to be the King Crab and Wagyu Short Rib.

When you get thirsty, check out the self-serve wine bar. Yes, self-serve. It’s pre-loaded with 24 wines, sakes and mocktails (priced around $10). You can use a pre-paid membership card to tap, pay and pour. Don’t worry, the card is limited to three standard drinks and the Responsible Service of Alcohol-trained staff must be on hand to assess if a customer’s card should be topped up. It’s all part of the fun at this new restaurant in North Sydney!

Address: 100 Miller St, North Sydney NSW 2060

Hours: Mon-Sun 11:30am-9:30pm

Phone: (02) 9558 2182

Alternatives to These New Restaurants

Our list of the best new restaurants in Sydney focuses on venues that have opened in the last 12 months. However, those strict criteria leave several restaurants you’ve probably never heard of off our list. The following restaurants are worth checking out, even if they’re not the biggest and best new thing in town.

Bartiga | Image: Supplied

Bartiga, Double Bay

Dishes such as Butter-Poached Bug Rolls with Red Curry Pesto, BBQ prawn tom yum spaghettini, Scotch MB4 with Asian Herb Chimichurri and Crispy Onions, and a decadent Bartiga Chocolate Boat with Salted Caramel are the headline acts at Charlie Kelly and Head Chef Faheem Noor’s new restaurant in Double Bay.

Doing their part in the revival of the dining precinct, Bartiga is providing an upmarket dining experience in an intimate and relaxed setting at the centre of town. “Double Bay has had its ups and downs, but the current atmosphere is the most exciting it’s ever been. With visionaries like Charles Melic, Double Bay is poised to compete with James St and Rodeo Dr,” said Kelly.

Located in: Cosmopolitan Shopping Centre

Address: Corner Short Street &, Bay St, Double Bay NSW 2028

Phone: (02) 9058 2878

Izgara | Image: Katje Ford

Izgara, Sydney

Honest Turkish food in the heart of Sydney’s CBD, Izgara is a new restaurant opening that we’d recommend for lunch and dinner. Plates are share-style and based on modernised Middle Eastern street-food classics with everything from Kokoreç (Saslik Kebab served with eggplant puree and crispy potato) to Yamba Prawns with dill and herb oil, and Lamb Köfte (accompanied by tomato salsa, hung yoghurt and Malika Bakehouse’s famous pita bread).

Pricing is around $25-40 for mains, with sides around the $15 mark, so it won’t break the bank. For dessert, we’d highly recommend the Katmer crunchy pancake with pistachio. Drinks include more than 250 wines worldwide and plenty of cocktails.

Address: 215 Clarence St, Sydney NSW 2000

Hours: Mon-Fri 12–3 pm & 5:30–10 pm, Sat 5:30-10pm

Phone: (02) 8033 7585

Fior | Image: Supplied

Fior, Gymea

Fior haven’t forgotten about our friends in The Shire, and they’ve nestled a 120-seat restaurant and open kitchen inside an old clock tower, serving an Australian riff on Italian cuisine that uses plenty of local ingredients and suppliers. The menu features rustic dishes designed for sharing, starting with a strong antipasti offering with more than 18 dishes carefully curated with quality producers, including Saison pork & pepper berry salami, LP’s mortadella, Vanella burrata, Olagasti anchovies, Toolunka olives, creamed almonds, mussels, octopus, crudo and calamari frito.

Of course, that merely makes room for the fresh pasta options, which include mafalde corte with cavolo nero pesto and stracciatella, spaghetti with pippies and bottarga, gnocchetti sardi with prawns and chilli and pappardelle with pork sausage ragu. Don’t think about leaving before trying the O’Connor Superior Angus beef steak, chicken with radicchio and balsamic, grilled prawns with nduja, or eggplant parmigiana.

Address: 756 Kingsway, Gymea NSW 2227

Hours: Mon-Thur 5:30-10pm, Fri-Sun 12-3pm & 5-10pm

Phone: (02) 9534 2208

Genzo | Image: Dexter Kim

Genzo, North Sydney

Two legendary chefs lead the 28-seater cocktail, sake bar, and kitchen at Genzo in the newly opened Walker Street precinct in North Sydney. Executive chef Rhys Connell (The Gantry, Sepia) and head chef Tuan Colombo (Sokyo, Kyubi, London, Nobu London) combine the elegance of Japanese flavours and dishes with Australian influences for a refined and approachable menu.

“I love the complexity and elegance of Japanese flavours and dishes and how incorporating Australian influences can work beautifully,” said Connell. “The menu is refined but very approachable – apart from a few one-bite snacks, everything is either on sticks or eaten with sticks. It works whether you are at the bar or in it for a full dining experience in the restaurant.”

Start with one-bite dishes like the playful avocado and Vegemite on crispy rice cake, before moving to larger dishes such as the Roasted duck and house-made soba noodle tsukemen, or our favourite, the deconstructed ramen, where you can dip the noodles in the hot broth before slurping them up. Ramen all’Assassina is an umami-packed combination of spicy assassina sauce and wafu spaghetti, and the curried Hiroshima-style okonomiyaki (savoury pancake) layers yakisoba noodles, grilled cabbage, nori, and bonito flakes. Finally, the Murray cod is coated in kombu butter and wrapped in a cabbage leaf before oven-roasting.

Don’t leave before you get the Kitto Katto (Kit Kat) dessert, which has five layers: a chocolate sponge base, sesame feuilletine crunch, chocolate ganache, sesame praline, and a black sesame mousse topping frozen and set in tempered dark chocolate.

Address: Shop 4/168 Walker St, North Sydney NSW 2060

Hours: Tues-Sat 12-3 pm & 5-10 pm

Phone: (02) 9044 6990

Good Luck Restaurant Lounge | Image: Steven Woodburn

Good Luck Restaurant Lounge, Sydney

Head into Merivale’s new opening, ‘Good Luck,’ to feel what it’s like to step back inside a 1970s underground dining room in New York, Tokyo, and Hong Kong. Executive Chef Mike Eggert is serving up an Asian-inflected menu at the 200-seat venue alongside a wine list curated by ex-Geranium sommelier Jacqueline Doucette and genre-bending cocktails from Merivale’s Group Creative Cocktail Lead, James Irvine.

Highlight dishes are prepared on the four-metre charcoal grill at the front of the restaurant and include fire-roasted prawns in tomato miso with chicken skin and cereal crunch, fish and prawn sausage with lime and cucumber, smoked soy-poached chicken in shiso dressing and housemade egg noodles with Japanese whitebait and shishito peppers. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what this cuisine is, but it’s delicious and fun.

Our favourite drinks from James Irvine’s cocktail list include the Laat Jam, an elevated spicy marg, and the Matcha Kit Kat, which is created tableside with vodka, green tea, white chocolate, and coconut.

Address: 11 Bridge St, Sydney NSW 2000

Hours: Tues-Sat 12-10:30pm

Phone: (02) 8070 1311

The White Horse | Image: Gavin Green

The White Horse, Surry Hills

Once a hangout for students, The White Horse in Surry Hills has been completely revamped with a new restaurant downstairs, bar upstairs, rooftop garden terrace, and private dining room. The downstairs restaurant is led by Jed Gerrard, who uses ethically sourced produce to bring his menu to life. Highlights include ‘Dry aged Aylesbury duck, rhubarb, native fruit, and cranberry hibiscus’, ‘Manjimup marron with sweetcorn and ice plant,’ and Cordon cut riesling custard, desert lime frozen yoghurt, and crispy milk for dessert.

Wine consultant James Audas (Lo-Fi Wines, Bar Heather, Noma, Tetsuya’s) and bartender Michael Chiem (PS40, Bulletin Place, Sokyo) lead the drinks menu. Expect plenty of natty, biodynamic, and classic old-world wines from makers in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and worldwide. There’s a great selection of wines under $80, and, of course, plenty of tap beers, too.

Our hot tip is to take advantage of the $75pp set menu, which includes three snacks, an entrée and main, two sides, and a dessert.

Address: 381 Crown St, Surry Hills NSW 2010

Hours: Tues-Wed 5:30-11:30pm, Thur 5-11:30pm, Fri-Sat 12-11:30pm, Sun 12-10pm

Nopales | Image: Supplied

Nopales, Newport

Newport’s first Mexican and South American eatery, Nopales, brings high-quality, unique flavours to the Northern Beaches. Menu highlights include banging prawn tostadas featuring guajillo prawns, creamy avocado, pickled onion, jalapenos, and hibiscus served on a bed of coals. If you’re into your meats, the indulgent mix rib platter with lamb, pork, and beer short ribs is served with salad, tortillas

and kipfler potatoes. Visit on weekends for an outstanding bottomless brunch ($99pp) with endless Margs, or come through on Tuesday to nab yourself cut-price tacos!

Address: 352 Barrenjoey Rd, Newport NSW 2106

Hours: Wed-Fri 4-10pm, Sat-Sun 12-10pm

Phone: 0493 790 491

Folly’s Bar & Bistro | Image: Supplied

Folly’s Bar & Bistro, Cammeray

The latest and greatest addition to North Sydney’s ever-growing restaurant and bar scene, Folly’s is brought to you by ex-Applejack Hospitality (RAFI, Bopp & Tone) group bars manager Lachy Sturrock and Camperdown’s Alfred Hotel licensee Sam Smith. The duo has transformed The Public and Epoque Belgian Beer Cafe site on Miller Street into a relaxed 130-seat venue for locals and Sydney foodies.

Food and drinks are focused on local partners, and include Gospel Whiskey in the locally-sourced skirt steak’s peppercorn sauce, to Four Pillars Fresh Yuzu Gin-infused Sydney Rock Oysters and on-tap pilsner from Brookvale’s Freshwater Brewing Co. If you’re hungry, jump into the bistro menu that includes a 600g Pasture-fed Rib Eye with bone marrow-koji butter or the Pappardelle beef ragu with kale, parmesan, and pangrattato.

Address: 429 Miller St, Cammeray NSW 2062

Hours: Tues-Thurs 3-11pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-12am, Sun 12-10pm

Phone: (02) 9460 3939

Why You Should Trust Our List

With an editorial team full of foodies and a dedicated, highly successful social media food series, ‘Monday Munchies’, Man Of Many has had the unique opportunity to directly sample and experience food from the best new restaurants in Sydney. Our list is primarily based on experience, in-depth research and customer reviews of these venues. It’s our job to guide readers between competing products and services. For this article, we’ve provided our independent opinion in formulating these selections.

Our editors have taken into account food, price, quality and atmosphere while also making a concerted effort to highlight a few new restaurants around Sydney. You can read our review policy on how we maintain our independence in our editorial lists.

Update 07/10/2025 : We added Vin-Cenzo’s, Young’s Palace, Jaaks.

: We added Vin-Cenzo’s, Young’s Palace, Jaaks. Update 25/06/2025 : We added Hongdae Pocha in Chippendale to the list as a favourite new Korean restaurant in Sydney. The Gochujang Yukhoe is mega!

: We added Hongdae Pocha in Chippendale to the list as a favourite new Korean restaurant in Sydney. The Gochujang Yukhoe is mega! Update 21/02/2025 : We added a new North Sydney restaurant, Miji Bar & Grill.

: We added a new North Sydney restaurant, Miji Bar & Grill. Update 10/07/2024 : We added Mexican restaurant Comedor in Newtown, Japanese restaurant Genzo in North Sydney, and The White Horse in Surry Hills, which doubles as a restaurant and public bar. We moved Penelope’s, Le Foote, and Longshore down the list as they’ve been open for almost 12 months and have established themselves as top players in the Sydney restaurant scene.

: We added Mexican restaurant Comedor in Newtown, Japanese restaurant Genzo in North Sydney, and The White Horse in Surry Hills, which doubles as a restaurant and public bar. We moved Penelope’s, Le Foote, and Longshore down the list as they’ve been open for almost 12 months and have established themselves as top players in the Sydney restaurant scene. Update 09/04/2024: We added Sydney Common to the list after being impressed by the wood-fired, Japanese-inflected menu full of quality ingredients: Baker Bleu bread, L.P. Meats, etc. To make space for this restaurant, we removed Darling Pavilion because it’s one of the older openings on our list, having poured its first beers back in August 2023. Still, it’s home to one of our favourite bottomless brunch spots, so check it out.

You’ll also like: