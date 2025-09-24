17 Best Bottomless Brunch Spots in Sydney

Sydney is known for its excellent eating and drinking options, and with warmer days ahead, it’s no surprise that the Harbour City’s best bottomless brunch spots are booming. Popping champagne and sharing plates of food make the perfect weekend venture for large groups and those just after rest and respite. If you simply can’t wait until 5 pm to pop the bubbles, fear not, as these restaurants serve champagne, mimosas, bellinis, bloody marys and everything in between. The best bit is that the booze is free-flowing, so it will be 5 pm before you know it!

Editors’ Picks: Best Bottomless Brunches in Sydney

Highlights from our list include the following options:

Best overall : Darling Pavilion

: Darling Pavilion For a large group : The Winery

: The Winery For value for money: Carbòn

Now we’ve rounded up our favourites, let’s check out the full list.

Mary’s | Image: Supplied

1. Mary’s, North Sydney

Price: AUD$55 per person for a two-hour package

When: 9am–2pm on Saturdays and Sundays

Food : Your choice of a plate and a side dish.

: Your choice of a plate and a side dish. Drinks: Mimosas, Bloody Marys, house wine or beer, plus bottomless Loggerhead filter coffee.

Mary’s bottomless brunch is priced at AUD$55 and packed with brekky staples, making it the best value-for-money option in Sydney. You can take your pick from a plate and a side dish, which includes a Pancake Stacks, Maple Glazed Fried Chicken Stack with whipped butter, The Full Mary (Short stack with whipped butter, trashcan bacon, pork pattie, fried egg & hash browns) or the Full Brekky Burger with Sausage patty, trashcan bacon, fried egg & cheese with Mary’s hash brown, smoked maple sizzurp and house HP.

Combine that with a side of Mary’s Hash Browns (2), French Fries, Mashed n Gravy, Fried Pickles with Ranch, a Doughnut, or a Hot Buttered English Muffin and bottomless drinks, and this is a great way to start your weekend.

Address: 155-189 Miller St, North Sydney NSW 2060

Ikaria | Image: Supplied

2. Ikaria, Bondi

Price: AUD$99 per person

When: Friday to Sunday

Food : Grilled pita bread Hummus, chickpeas, pine nut butter Burrata, heirloom tomatoes, basil oil Cauliflower, goat’s curd, romesco Slow-roasted lamb shoulder, labneh Baked potatoes, goat’s curd

: Drinks: Prosecco, White, Rose, Red wine, and Beer (+35pp Margarita, Aperol, Espresso Martini)

With a relaxed coastal ambience, Ikaria is quickly becoming one of the city’s most talked-about spots for elevated dining. They’ve launched a Mediterranean-inspired bottomless brunch paired with prosecco, white, rosé, red wine, and beer. The menu is extensive, and at no point do you feel like the restaurant is taking advantage of you and serving smaller portions. From the creamy burrata with heirloom tomatoes to the grilled pita bread, it’s a great place to spend a lazy Sunday. However, we’ll return for the slow-roasted lamb shoulder, which is a hit, even in the warmer months.

Address: 70B Campbell Parade, Bondi Beach NSW 2026

Phone: 0422 771 251

Darling Pavilion | Image: Supplied

3. Darling Pavilion, Darling Quarter

Price: AUD$89 per person for a two-hour package

When: Saturday 1pm

Food : Mediterranean shared plates.

: Mediterranean shared plates. Drinks: All-inclusive spritz, wines, and beers.

If you’re looking for the best all-inclusive bottomless brunch package in Sydney, check out Darling Pavilion in Darling Quarter. You’ll start your bottomless from noon on Saturdays and Sundays with an Altos Margarita on arrival before bottomless beers, wines, and sparkling. Food is generous, starting with smoked salmon and flatbread, cauliflower hummus, and grilled pita, and then shifting to fried food, including crispy fried artichokes and baby calamari. The main dishes are fresh and filling, so you won’t walk away hungry, the highlight being the prawn salad and mini lamb burger with tzatziki and spinach.

Located in: Darling Quarter

Address: 1 Harbour St, Sydney NSW 2000

Phone: (02) 8080 7077

The Winery | Image: Supplied

4. The Winery

Price: AUD$99 per person

When:

Saturday (Bellini Disco Brunch): 11:30 am,12 pm, 3 pm

Sunday (Sip & Slay Drag Bottomless Brunch): 12:30 pm

Food: Wild Mushroom Arancini, white bean dip, cult classic Winery Sausage Roll, etc.

Drinks: Bottomless Bellinis and Spritzes

Nestled in perhaps the most romantic, whimsical garden restaurant in Sydney, The Winery is what dreams are made of. The leafy, floral laneway is home to one of the best bottomless brunches in Sydney- including limitless bellinis and a three-course brunch feast! They have a huge outdoor and upstairs dining area to accommodate the brunch-hungry masses, so you’ll get a spot at a time that suits you.

Address: 285A Crown St, Surry Hills

Phone: (02) 8322 2007

Li’l Darlin Crows Nest | Image: Supplied

5. Li’l Darlin, Surry Hills

Price: AUD$89 per person ($10pp cocktail add on)

When: Tues-Sat 12-1:30pm, 1-2:30pm, 2:30-4pm

Food : Flatbread dip, cured meat and cheese board, arancini balls, salt and pepper calamari, etc.

: Flatbread dip, cured meat and cheese board, arancini balls, salt and pepper calamari, etc. Drinks: 90 minutes of house sparkling, white wine, red wine, rosé, and tap beer

One of Surry Hills’ favourite bottomless brunch spots, Li’l Darlin, has just opened a new venue on the north side of the bridge and is just a 5-minute walk from the new Crows Nest Metro station. It’s a cosy, intimate venue, so bookings are recommended, but once you arrive, you’ll indulge in 90 minutes of house sparkling, white wine, red wine, rosé, tap beer, and plenty of food options.

Pizza is the food focus, but you’ll also get a selection of cured meats, cheese, arancini balls, salt-and-pepper calamari, charred broccolini, and shoestring fries on the side. If serving a larger group of 4+ people, we’d highly recommend adding a burrata and prosciutto plate ($26).

Address: 420 Elizabeth St, Surry Hills NSW 2010

Phone: (02) 8018 8926

RAFI | Image: Supplied

6. RAFI, North Sydney

Price: AUD$95 per person

When: Every Saturday

Food : Signature pita and silky hummus, green asparagus with tarragon salsa and spring lamb

: Signature pita and silky hummus, green asparagus with tarragon salsa and spring lamb Drinks: Two hours of wines and beers

One of the most luxurious bottomless brunches in Sydney, RAFI is located in North Sydney and in URBRNSRF at Homebush, and with warmer months approaching, they’ve launched their new experience just in time. You’ll get two hours of bottomless wine and beer and a menu filled with signature pita and silky hummus, green asparagus with tarragon salsa and a show-stopping spring lamb, amongst other highlights. Being a slightly higher-brow affair, this bottomless brunch is more suited to semi-formal catch-ups and dates.

Address: 99 Mount St, North Sydney NSW 2060

Phone: (02) 8376 2900

Address: 15 Hill Rd, Homebush NSW 2127

Phone: (02) 8529 8740

20 Chapel | Image: Supplied

7. 20 Chapel, Marrickville

Pricing: $95 per person

When: Saturday

Food : Potato Wedges, CopperTree Farms Creme Fraiche, Chilli Jam Raw Fish ‘Kokoda’, Sweet Potato, Coconut, Sago Abrolhos Island Scallops, Harissa Butter Garlic Prawn Pot, White Pepper, Garlic Chives 20 Chapel Wagyu Burger, American Cheese, Tonkatsu Sauce, Daikon Pickle Potato Wedges, CopperTree Farms Creme Fraiche, Chilli Jam

: Drinks: 1 hour 45 minutes of Prosecco, wine and beer

With some of the best food of any bottomless brunch in Sydney, 20 Chapel in Marrickville serves up a range of top-tier items from their set menu every Saturday and Sunday. The menu is headlined by the 20 Chapel Wagyu Burger with American cheese, Tonkatsu sauce, and daikon pickle. However, you’ll also find Potato Wedges with CopperTree Farms Creme Fraiche, and Chilli Jam alongside Abrolhos Island Scallops, Harissa Butter and even dessert with a Chocolate Custard and Marmalade Flan. Pair this with 1 hour 45 minutes of prosecco, wine and beer. Win-win!

Address: 20 Chapel St, Marrickville NSW 2204

Phone: 0432 114 950

Rocker Bondi | Image: Supplied

8. Rocker, North Bondi

Price: AUD$85 per person

When: Thursday to Sunday, 11:30am / 1:45pm / 4pm

Food : Sharing-style starters and mains

: Sharing-style starters and mains Drinks: 90 minutes of free-flowing drinks

For a beachy, coastal-infused, bottomless brunch dining experience, head to Rocker Bondi. The trendy spot offers a seasonal bottomless brunch with 1.5 hours of free-flowing drinks and food highlighted by bottomless Mimosas, bubbles and wine. We highly recommend the $10 upgrade to spritz on arrival or an espresso martini to finish.

Address: 5/39-53 Campbell Parade, North Bondi

Phone: 0451 845 269

Carbòn | Image: Supplied

9. Carbòn, Bondi

Price: AUD$89 per person

When: Saturday and Sunday from 12-5pm

Food : 90 minutes of all-you-can-eat tacos

: 90 minutes of all-you-can-eat tacos Drinks: 90 minutes of bottomless classic Margaritas

Carbòn is one of Bondi’s most loved destinations for a weekend morning pick-me-up. Inspired by a Mexican twist, this bottomless brunch has flowing margaritas and all-you-can-eat tacos to help line the stomach. Make a day out of it and go for a swim at nearby Bondi before brunch to make you that extra bit hungry! Live music / DJs and bottomless margaritas is what the weekend is made of! Food-wise, expect guacamole with blue corn chips, vegetarian quesadillas, and cheesy jalepeño dip with homemade corn chips before tacos filled with tender beef cheeks, pork belly with salsa verde, crispy battered fish, or seasonal mushrooms with guajillo chilli.

Address: 288 Bondi Rd, Bondi NSW 2026

Phone: (02) 9388 1451

Frank Mac’s | Image: Supplied

10. Frank Mac’s, The Rocks

Price: AUD$99 per person (minimum four people)

When: Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm

Food : 5-course shared menu with olives, hummus, sourdough bread, arancini, charcuterie, etc.

: 5-course shared menu with olives, hummus, sourdough bread, arancini, charcuterie, etc. Drinks: Two hours of bottomless Prosecco, Wine, Lager, and Guinness

Frank Mac’s is a gin lover’s paradise in The Rocks, and you won’t feel disappointed with one of the best bottomless brunch offerings in Sydney. The gin bar features over 100 gins and is now serving up a meat board, flatbread, and arancini to go with it. The menu is also perfect for satisfying your indulgent side, and we can’t go past the cheese platters and cured salmon.

Address: 83 George St, The Rocks NSW 2000

Phone: 0450 701 083

Salty’s Bondi | Image: Supplied

11. Salty’s Bondi, Bondi Beach

Price: AUD$109 per person (bottomless margaritas (classic, chilli, and coconut) for $149pp)

When: Available every day

Food : 9-course shared menu

: 9-course shared menu Drinks: Two hours of tap beer, wine and seltzers

Salty’s Bondi knows how to have a good time, and the bottomless brunch is no different. On arrival, you’ll be treated to a classic margarita and a delicious nine-course shared menu of Salty’s favourites, including Buffalo Wings, Broccolini with Almonds & Parmesan, and Mac ‘N’ Cheese Balls. The biggest drawcard has to be the two hours of free-flowing vino, tap beers and an endless supply of seltzers, all for AUD$109 per person. Bookings are available for groups of four or more guests.

Address: 108 Campbell Parade, Bondi Beach NSW 2026

Hours: Mon-Fri 12pm-12am, Sat-Sun 11am-12am

Phone: (02) 9288 7889

Hello Auntie | Image: Supplied

12. Hello Auntie, Haymarket

Price: AUD$85 per person (2 – 10 people)

When: Saturday and Sunday

Food : Beef tartare, rice paper roll kit, fried rice, etc.

: Beef tartare, rice paper roll kit, fried rice, etc. Drinks: Bottomless spritz

Not only can your pup join in on the fun at Hello Auntie, but you’ll be treated to traditional Vietnamese brunch fare and bottomless glasses of fruity spritz, which come in passionfruit and grape, strawberry and lime, and lychee and ginger.

Located in: Darling Square

Address: Shop 2/16 Nicolle Walk, Haymarket NSW 2000

Phone: (02) 8072 8838

Bopp & Tone | Image: Supplied

13. Bopp & Tone, Sydney CBD

Pricing (minimum of 4 guests):

$130 per person – lunch banquet menu + 2 hours of bubbles, mimosas, house wine and beers

$195 per person – lunch banquet menu + 2 hours Taittinger package

$110 per person – lunch banquet menu + 2 hours of non-alcoholic beverages

When: Saturday

Food: Banquet-style scallop crudo, zucchini flowers, grilled king prawns, Angus flank grain-fed, etc.

Drinks: 2 hours of bubbles, mimosas, house wine and beers

For the best bottomless brunch in Sydney, serving up your Mediterranean favourites, Bopp & Tone seriously now has to jazz things up—literally. They also have live jazz to accompany your brunching. The six-course menu is vibrant and delicious, with all the bubbles, bellinis, and beers you can manage in the two-hour sitting.

Address: 60 Carrington St, Sydney NSW 2000

Phone: (02) 9299 9997

NOUR | Image: Supplied

14. NOUR, Surry Hills

Price: AUD$119 per person

When: Saturday and Sunday

Food : Shawarma, tuna, eggplant, lamb shoulder, etc.

: Shawarma, tuna, eggplant, lamb shoulder, etc. Drinks: 90 minutes of free-flowing French Rosé and beers, or upgrade to premium cocktails

Next time you find yourself on Crown Street looking for something fun to do, head to Nour for the bottomless brunch. Featuring a traditional Lebanese brunch banquet alongside your choice of bottomless rosé, cocktails or beer, the beautiful setting and good vibes will have you returning for more.

Address: 3/490 Crown St, Surry Hills

Phone: (02) 9331 3413

SoCal | Image: Supplied

15. SoCal, Neutral Bay

Price: AUD$99 per person (+$15 for bottomless margaritas)

When: Friday to Sunday from 12pm – 3pm.

Food : Guacamole, sweetcorn, DIY taco platter, etc.

: Guacamole, sweetcorn, DIY taco platter, etc. Drinks: House wines, selected beer, and a welcome mimosa upon arrival

For the best bottomless brunch in Sydney, if you’re a fan of rosé, SoCal knows what’s up. The Neutral Bay brunch icon offers two hours of unlimited rosé and rosé sangria alongside a tasty sharing banquet. Also, you can if you feel like getting boozy and brunching on a Friday! SoCal is one of the few spots offering seatings on a day other than just the weekend, open from Friday to Sunday. Oh, and while you’re there, why not upgrade to bottomless margaritas for $15pp?!

Address: 1 Young St, Neutral Bay

Phone: (02) 9904 5691

Hyde Hacienda Sydney Bar & Lounge | Image: Supplied

16. Hacienda Sydney, Sydney CBD

Price: AUD$99 per person

When: Sat-Sun 12-2:30pm

Food : Tapas-style South American-inspired

: Tapas-style South American-inspired Drinks: 2 hours of wine, rosé, & beer

Who said you can’t have tapas and wine for brunch? No one! That’s why a boozy session at Hyde Hacienda never goes amiss, offering a South American tapas-style affair, with oysters, kingfish and fermented chilli tacos, buttermilk fried chicken, and manchego empanadas before a main of sticky lamb ribs, fries, and salad. The free-flowing drinks include prosecco, white, red, rosé, beers, but you can upgrade to a 2-hour free-flow package featuring signature Hacienda Cocktails (Tommy’s Margarita, Hacienda Spritz) for AUD$124 per person.

Located in: Pullman Quay Grand Sydney Harbour

Address: 61 Macquarie St, Sydney NSW 2000

Phone: (02) 9256 4083

Sonora | Image: Supplied

17. Sonora, Potts Point

Price: AUD$89 per person

When: Sat-Sun 12-5pm

Food : 90 minutes of unlimited tacos and salsas

: 90 minutes of unlimited tacos and salsas Drinks: 90 minutes of unlimited margaritas, beers and wine

Another Mexican-inspired brunch spot to make the list, Sonora in Potts Point, is guaranteed to be a good time. The sleek, modern restaurant serves bottomless brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 5 pm, so you can enjoy margaritas all weekend long.

Address: Shop 1/37-41 Bayswater Rd, Potts Point

Phone: (02) 9160 9712

Temporarily Paused Bottomless Brunches in Sydney

Pumphouse Bar and Restaurant | Image: Supplied

Pumphouse Bar and Restaurant, Darling Harbour

Price: AUD$63 per person

When: Sunday from 11am-2pm

Food : A-la-carte food menu includes acai bowl, avocado toast, soufflé pancake, and market fish

: A-la-carte food menu includes acai bowl, avocado toast, soufflé pancake, and market fish Drinks: Two hours of wines (including vegan-friendly options), beer, juice, and soft drinks

Pumphouse is in the bustling Darling Square food district in Sydney’s CBD. Having recently undergone a makeover to become one of the nicest venues in the area, it was only a bottomless brunch menu away from becoming a must-visit location. In a recent media preview, we had the chance to sample every item on the menu (you can see us sitting at the table in the picture above), and there are standout items up and down the list.

We couldn’t resist the avocado toast—it’s a star with perfect bread, fresh avocado, and delicious goat’s cheese. It sits right alongside our other favourites, including the souffle pancakes for the sweet-toothed and the baked eggs (a delicious shakshuka-like dish), which are perfect for starting the morning on a good note. With the addition of a main, the price remains reasonable at around AUD$63pp, although we’d highly recommend choosing three or four dishes amongst friends so you can sample as much as possible!

Address: 17 Little Pier St, Darling Harbour NSW 2000

Phone: (02) 8217 4100

Why You Should Trust Our List

When selecting our favourite bottomless brunches in Sydney, we applied the same action plan as when we compiled our favourite brunches. After all, this is our stomping ground. Because our office is located right near the foodie capitals of Darlinghurst, Surry Hills, and Sydney CBD, we have the unique opportunity to sample bottomless from the best spots in Sydney. Where we haven’t had a chance to visit, we’ve turned to food critics and experts to compile this list. Man of Many’s editors have considered price points, coffee, and food choices while also making a concerted effort to highlight a few brunch spots outside the CBD. Now, let’s check out the list below.

What is Bottomless Brunch?

A relatively new term, you may not know what a bottomless brunch is. Firstly, it doesn’t mean ‘no pants’, so please ensure you’re fully dressed! Instead, the ‘bottomless’ refers to free-flowing booze served with your brunch. Most bottomless brunches are a set menu and dining time, so be sure to book. This also means you have limited time to consume all the drinks! So, arrive on time feeling fresh, eat yourself silly and drink lots of water.

How to Make the Most of Your Time

If you want to make the most of your time at a Sydney bottomless brunch experience, there are a few ground rules to follow. Here are some bottomless brunch basics to get yourself in the right frame of mind.

1. Plan your drinks

Like a regular night on the town, planning your drinks is key to a good, head-in-the-toilet-bowl-free, bottomless brunch. We recommend starting with the lighter stuff like mimosa and then working your way up to the heavier drinks- don’t start with the Negroni straight up! Also, be careful with mixing. We know there are so many delicious options served at most bottomless brunches that it can be tempting to have them all! But stick to one or two beverages, as despite missing out on some yummy drinks, you’ll feel better at the end of brunch.

2. Be nice to the wait staff

There’s nothing worse than a pushy, impatient customer, so don’t be that person! Because bottomless brunch has a limited time window, and it’s up to the waiter to pour your drink, it is possible to become impatient. We understand you want your beverages pronto, but remember that waiters are doing their best and aren’t there to rip you off! To help them out, perhaps think ahead and ask for another drink when your current one is half full, so you’re not waving your arms at them impatiently while your glass sits there empty for precious minutes.

3. Read the terms and conditions

Every bottomless brunch is different, so you can’t go in with any expectations. This is also why it’s essential to read the T&Cs, so you know exactly what you’re in for, to help you decide whether the cost is justifiable and to compare with other places offering a bottomless brunch. For example, there will be somewhere the food is not included or only one beverage is available. If you don’t like mimosas and this is all they serve, pat yourself on the back for planning ahead, and perhaps consider dining elsewhere.

Your FAQs Answered

What is bottomless brunch? Bottomless brunch refers to free-flowing alcoholic beverages served alongside your brunch. How long does bottomless brunch take? Bottomless brunch is usually a two-hour sitting.

You’ll also like: