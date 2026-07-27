Few superheroes have enjoyed a cinematic legacy quite like Spider-Man. Across three different live-action iterations and generations of audiences, the web-slinger has remained one of the most consistently entertaining characters in the superhero genre. Balancing spectacular action with surprisingly heartfelt coming-of-age stories. A character that both children and adults will likely forever love, Spider-Man is in the hearts of millions across the world.

Whether it’s Tobey Maguire’s earnest take on Peter Parker, Andrew Garfield’s emotionally charged and charismatic performance, or Tom Holland’s youthful MCU hero, every actor has brought something unique to the mask. While the actors themselves have always put their best foot forward in each film they’ve starred in, there is no denying that some live-action Spider-Man films rise above the rest.

Ahead of the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland’s fourth standalone outing as the friendly neighbourhood hero, it’s now time to look back on previous Spider-Man films and see just how they compare.

Without further ado, here’s every live-action Spider-Man movie ranked from worst to best.

Image: Sony Entertainment

8. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

We begin this list with what is almost universally considered the weakest Spider-Man film. If there was ever a movie that suffered from trying to do too much, it’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. It’s truly unfortunate that Andrew Garfield never got to complete his Spider-Man trilogy, but it’s not a big surprise that Sony decided to move in a completely new direction with the character after The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

After all, this sequel was littered with rewrites and no clear direction. Packed with multiple villains and what felt like an almost endless number of spinoff teases, the movie often loses sight of the emotional story at its core.

That isn’t to say it lacks redeeming qualities. Andrew Garfield’s revamped and upgraded Spider-Man suit in the sequel is still the most comic-accurate to date. Of course, there is also another great showing of Emma Stone’s undeniable chemistry as Peter and Gwen remains the franchise’s strongest romance, effortlessly balancing awkward humour with genuine vulnerability. Her death in this sequel remains one of the most shocking and devastating moments in any superhero film, let alone a Spider-Man outing.

Unfortunately, everything surrounding them feels unfocused. The version of Electro featured in the film is both an insult to the iconic comic book villain’s origins and Jamie Foxx’s capabilities as an actor. What’s more, Harry Osborn’s transformation into the Green Goblin feels rushed, and the film spends far too much time setting up future movies that never arrived.

Image: Sony Entertainment

7. The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Rebooting Spider-Man just five years after Sam Raimi’s trilogy ended was always going to be a difficult task. While The Amazing Spider-Man may not be a perfect film, it manages to distinguish itself enough from its predecessors to stand on its own.

Andrew Garfield delivers a more confident, sarcastic Peter Parker who feels closer to the comic books. The distinction between Peter Parker and the persona he adopts while donning his suit perfectly captures the dual identities that make the hero and his anonymity so compelling and central.

The Amazing Spider-Man also cleverly avoided including any villains from the original trilogy, with The Lizard serving as a formidable and compelling antagonist. Most importantly, however, Garfield’s first outing deserves praise for finally making Spider-Man move like Spider-Man, with fluid web-swinging sequences that still look fantastic today.

Unfortunately, its biggest issue is familiarity. Origin stories had already become well-trodden territory by 2012, making much of the first half feel like a retread of ground audiences had already covered.

Image: Sony Entertaiment

6. Spider-Man 3 (2007)

If this list were ‘which Spider-Man film is the most meme-worthy?’, Spider-Man 3 would absolutely be sitting right at the top spot. However, if you can block out Peter Parker’s infamous emo montage, what lies beyond is a poignant and entertaining conclusion to Maguire’s outing as the titular hero.

The biggest criticism of Spider-Man 3: there are simply too many villains. Despite the initial excitement of Venom’s introduction, it arrives far too late to make much of an impact. Now, Sandman receives a genuinely sympathetic arc and is a really fantastic villain, while Harry Osborn’s story finally reaches its conclusion in quite a poetic way. Individually, each storyline has merit. Together, they just compete for attention.

Even so, Sam Raimi’s trademark heart still shines through, and for those who have written this film off thanks to the years of internet jokes, Spider-Man 3 still deserves a re-watch on occasion.

Image: Marvel Entertainment

5. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Between the excitement of Homecoming and the spectacle of No Way Home, Far From Home is often overlooked. However, this sequel quietly delivers one of the most unique Spider-Man narratives on this list and is also one of Tom Holland’s strongest outings as the character.

Still dealing with the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, Peter simply wants a normal school trip across Europe. Naturally, those plans don’t last long. A very different setting paired with emotional depth delivered a naturally grittier follow-up for Tom Holland’s Spidey.

The absolute highlight of the film is Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio, who steals every scene he’s in, bringing one of Spider-Man’s most iconic comic villains to life. The illusion sequences remain some of the most visually inventive moments in the MCU, while the film continues Peter’s journey from eager protege to independent hero. Its shocking ending also fundamentally changed Spider-Man’s future, setting the stage for one of the biggest MCU films of all time.

Image: Sony Entertainment

4. Spider-Man (2002)

Without Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man, modern superhero cinema probably looks very different. Released before comic book movies became Hollywood’s biggest genre, the film proved audiences would wholeheartedly embrace larger-than-life heroes if the characters were compelling enough. Full of heart, real character motivations and emotional depth and of course, plenty of exciting, inventive action.

Tobey Maguire perfectly captures Peter Parker’s awkward sincerity, while Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin remains one of the genre’s most memorable villains. Sure, the visual effects haven’t aged perfectly, but the film’s charm hasn’t faded in the slightest.

Raimi’s sincerity, Danny Elfman’s iconic score, and its unforgettable emotional moments ensure Spider-Man still feels like a genuine classic more than two decades later. The upside-down kiss will never be topped, nor will the first time we ever see Maguire appear in his suit.

The charm of seeing Spider-Man appear on the big screen for the first time is undoubtedly always a magical moment that no other Spider-Man film will ever be able to capture quite like this film does.

3. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

After making an unforgettable MCU debut in Captain America: Civil War, the pressure was well and truly on Tom Holland as he stepped into his first solo outing with Spider-Man: Homecoming. The third revamp of the character in less than two decades, but thankfully, it immediately felt different from every Spider-Man film before it.

Rather than revisiting Uncle Ben or Peter’s radioactive spider bite, Homecoming opts to skip the origins that audiences have watched multiple times already. Rather, the film embraces the awkwardness of being a teenager desperate to prove himself in a larger universe filled with plenty of older, more experienced heroes.

Homecoming is less about saving the world and more about balancing homework, school dances, and neighbourhood crime-fighting. Michael Keaton’s Vulture is one of Marvel Studios’ strongest villains, grounding the conflict in relatable motivations instead of world-ending stakes.

Combined with Holland’s endlessly likeable performance, Homecoming succeeds by remembering that Peter Parker is still just a kid trying to do the right thing. Robert Downey Jr.’s inclusion as a mentor figure is also a real stroke of genius, in many ways still one of the best examples of how the MCU should use more established heroes to elevate the next generation.

Image: Marvel Entertainment

2. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Few superhero movies have generated as much anticipation as Spider-Man: No Way Home, and somehow it still managed to exceed expectations. You’d be hard-pressed to find a person who doesn’t remember what it felt like when Spider-Man: No Way Home hit cinemas. After all, the movie did gross USD$1.921 billion worldwide during its theatrical run.

Clips of audiences reacting to the movie’s most epic moments flooded social media, in particular when Tobey and Andrew finally made their entrance. For die-hard Spider-Man fans, no film will likely ever compare to No Way Home, and it’s not hard to understand why.

However, bringing together all three live-action Spider-Men could easily have been little more than nostalgia bait. Instead, the film gives each character meaningful emotional closure (in particular, Andrew Garfield) while allowing Tom Holland’s Peter Parker to finally experience the defining tragedy that shapes the character.

Almost all villains across previous Spider-Man films return, with Willem Dafoe once again proving why the Green Goblin will always be an all-time great villain. Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx also shine in their reprisals as Doc Oc and Electro, the latter getting a much-needed revamp. It is fan service done exactly right. Earned, emotional, and completely committed to the characters rather than simply delivering crowd-pleasing moments.

Image: Marvel Entertainment

1. Spider-Man 2 (2004)

More than 20 years after its release, Spider-Man 2 remains the gold standard for Spider-Man movies. While there is a preconceived notion that sequels struggle to live up to their predecessors, superhero films often buck this trend. Think The Dark Knight as an example, and of course, Spider-Man 2.

Everything that made the original great is refined here. Peter Parker’s internal struggle between responsibility and personal happiness feels timeless, but this time, the stakes are higher than ever. Alfred Molina’s performance gives Otto Octavius genuine humanity before tragedy transforms him into Spider-Man’s greatest challenge. Unlike many superhero films, the conflict never feels driven solely by spectacle. It’s rooted in character, sacrifice, and impossible choices.

Of course, we’d be remiss not to mention the famous train sequence, which still remains one of the greatest action scenes ever filmed. After seeing Peter lose his powers and struggle with his status as a hero his whole life, his relentless determination to keep getting back up, despite everything life throws at him, is what makes this movie continue to resonate.

Superhero cinema has evolved dramatically since 2004, becoming bigger, louder, and more interconnected than anyone could have imagined. Yet Spider-Man 2 still stands above the pack because it understands a simple truth: the best Spider-Man stories have never been about powers. They’ve always been about the person underneath the mask.

A Brand New Day For Spider-Man

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day swinging into cinemas soon and shaping up to be one of the biggest films of 2026, there’s never been a better time to revisit every live-action adventure Peter Parker has had on the big screen. Whether the next chapter ultimately joins Spider-Man 2 and No Way Home among the character’s very best remains to be seen, but expectations couldn’t be higher.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is entering an entirely new era with a clean slate, fresh challenges, and endless possibilities, and if history has proven anything, it’s that Spider-Man’s greatest stories are often the ones that surprise audiences the most.

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