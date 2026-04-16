Every Upcoming Marvel Movie: Release Dates and What We Know

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Marvel Studios has entered a leaner, more deliberate era, and the production factory has never looked more focused. After a bruising couple of years at the box office, Kevin Feige and company have pruned the release slate, retired underperforming threads and reshaped the back half of the Multiverse Saga around a single villain and two Avengers films. The result is a tighter pipeline that finally has clear shape through to the end of 2027, and the future is looking brighter than it has since Endgame.

Phase Five wrapped in 2025 with Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*. Phase Six opened with The Fantastic Four: First Steps in July 2025 and will run through Avengers: Secret Wars in December 2027. Between now and then, the superhero conglomerate has three theatrical releases on the books: a Tom Holland-led Spider-Man reboot, the long-awaited Russo Brothers return in Avengers: Doomsday, and the saga-closing Secret Wars. Several more titles, including an MCU X-Men reboot, a Shang-Chi sequel and a long-delayed Blade, remain in development without confirmed release dates.

Here’s every upcoming Marvel Studios film, what we know about it, and where each sits in the bigger picture.

Upcoming Marvel Releases at a Glance

The following schedule reflects confirmed Marvel Studios theatrical releases. Australian cinema dates track the United States release in each case. TV series and Disney+ specials are not included.

Film Release Date (AU) Phase Status Spider-Man: Brand New Day 31 July 2026 Phase Six Confirmed, filming wrapped Avengers: Doomsday 18 December 2026 Phase Six Confirmed, post-production Avengers: Secret Wars 17 December 2027 Phase Six Confirmed, pre-production X-Men (untitled reboot) Reportedly 5 May 2028 Phase Seven Announced, script in development Shang-Chi sequel TBD TBD Announced, script in development Blade TBD TBD Shelved, no active production Armor Wars TBD TBD Announced, converted from series to film Deadpool 4 TBD TBD Unofficial, Reynolds developing Scroll horizontally to view full table

In the Next Twelve Months

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (31 July 2026)

Tom Holland’s fourth Spider-Man film is set four years after the memory-wiping events of No Way Home. Peter Parker is living alone, erased from the lives of everyone he loves, when a new threat pulls him out of isolation. Destin Daniel Cretton, previously attached to the scrapped Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, directs from a script by returning writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Zendaya returns as MJ and Jacob Batalon is back as Ned, with Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher joining the cast. Michael Mando finally gets to play Scorpion properly, years after his tease in Homecoming. Sadie Sink and Trammell Tillman are on the billing in undisclosed roles. At CinemaCon 2026, Holland described it as “the most emotional Spider-Man, and in some ways, the most grown up”, which sets a very different tone to the effects-driven multiverse spectacle of No Way Home.

Avengers: Doomsday (18 December 2026)

Originally announced as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, this film has been reshaped more than any MCU project to date. After Marvel parted ways with Jonathan Majors and abandoned the Kang-centric plan, the studio pivoted hard, renaming the film Doomsday, elevating Doctor Doom as the central antagonist, and bringing back Joe and Anthony Russo as directors. Robert Downey Jr. plays Victor Von Doom, in one of the most audacious recasting moves in modern blockbuster history.

The cast list is enormous. Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Letitia Wright, Florence Pugh, Simu Liu, Tom Hiddleston, Wyatt Russell, David Harbour and Winston Duke represent the core MCU. The newly cast Fantastic Four (Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn) join the ensemble, alongside Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Kelsey Grammer, James Marsden, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn and Channing Tatum reviving their X-Men roles from the 20th Century Fox era. Filming began at Pinewood Studios in April 2025 and wrapped in September. For a deeper look at the cast and story, we have a full breakdown of what Marvel has confirmed.

Phase Six Outlook: The Saga’s Final Act

Avengers: Secret Wars (17 December 2027)

Secret Wars is the fortieth film in the MCU and closes out Phase Six and the Multiverse Saga. Originally slated for May 2026, the film has been pushed twice, first to May 2027 and now to December 2027, as Marvel rearranged its entire slate around the Doomsday rewrites. The Russo Brothers direct again from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with filming scheduled to begin in mid-2026 once Doomsday post-production clears.

Few plot details have been confirmed. Based on the studio’s framing of Doomsday as a direct lead-in, expect Secret Wars to pay off the multiversal incursions that have been seeded since Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and to function as an Endgame-scale reset before Marvel moves into a new saga. Downey Jr.’s Doom is the throughline.

X-Men (reboot, reportedly 5 May 2028)

The MCU’s X-Men reboot will be the first post-Secret Wars film and, by trade reports, is slated for 5 May 2028, which would mark the 20th anniversary of the MCU. Jake Schreier, coming off Thunderbolts*, directs. Lee Sung Jin (Beef) and Joanna Calo (The Bear) are writing the script, a choice that signals a character-first, ensemble tone rather than a straight effects spectacle. Schreier has described the reboot as “recognisably different from what came before”. Casting rumours are circulating but nothing is official.

Shang-Chi sequel

A sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been officially in development since December 2021, with Destin Daniel Cretton attached to write and direct. Cretton’s simultaneous work on Spider-Man: Brand New Day has slowed momentum, and Marvel has not set a release date. Simu Liu has publicly confirmed his return, but the script is still being developed.

Blade

Mahershala Ali was cast as Blade at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. Seven years later, the film has burned through multiple directors and writers, been pulled from Marvel’s release calendar, and is currently shelved without a release date. Kevin Feige has publicly insisted the project is still alive, but trade reporting from Variety and Collider describes “no sense of urgency” at Marvel to get it made. Ali remains attached.

Deadpool 4

There is no official Deadpool 4. The Hollywood Reporter and Puck reported in late 2025 and early 2026 that Ryan Reynolds is working independently to develop the concept before formally pitching Marvel, and he may approach it as an ensemble X-Men-adjacent film with Deadpool in a supporting rather than leading role. Marvel has not commented. For context on where Wade Wilson last landed, revisit our Deadpool & Wolverine rundown.

Armor Wars

Originally developed as a Disney+ series, Armor Wars was upgraded to a feature film in 2022 to give Don Cheadle’s War Machine a cinematic showcase. Yassir Lester is writing. The project has been quiet for most of 2025 and has no release date.

Eternals 2

Kevin Feige has confirmed there are no immediate plans for Eternals 2. After the original film’s $402 million global haul and mixed critical reception, Marvel has quietly moved on. The Celestial Tiamut surfacing from the Indian Ocean, a plot thread introduced in Eternals and referenced again in Captain America: Brave New World, still matters to the wider MCU, but the Eternals themselves are unlikely to headline another feature.

How Phase Five Ended

Phase Five closed with two films. Captain America: Brave New World, released 13 February 2025, saw Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson step into the Cap role opposite Harrison Ford as a transformed Thaddeus Ross. Critical reception was tepid, with a 46% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but the film introduced storythreads that carry into Doomsday. Thunderbolts*, released 1 May 2025 and directed by Jake Schreier, performed better creatively than commercially, leaning on Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova and a team of misfit anti-heroes. The asterisk in the title paid off in the final act, with the team being publicly rebranded as the New Avengers, a thread that now feeds directly into Phase Six.

Phase Six then opened with The Fantastic Four: First Steps on 24 July 2025. The Matt Shakman-directed film introduced Marvel’s first family in a retro-futuristic 1960s alternate Earth, with Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn as the core team. It grossed over $521 million globally, enough to make it one of the stronger non-Avengers launches of the post-Endgame era, and its cast now carries straight through to Doomsday.

Previously Released: Phase 4 and Phase 5

For context on how Marvel got here, the full run of Phase 4 and Phase 5 films is below. Australian cinema dates are listed, with the phase arcing from the pandemic-era reset of Black Widow through to the retro-futurist launchpad of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Phase 4 (2021 to 2022)

Black Widow . Director: Cate Shortland. Australian release: 8 July 2021. Marvel’s pandemic-era return opened with Scarlett Johansson’s long-overdue Natasha Romanoff solo film, a spy thriller set between Civil War and Infinity War.

. Director: Cate Shortland. Australian release: 8 July 2021. Marvel’s pandemic-era return opened with Scarlett Johansson’s long-overdue Natasha Romanoff solo film, a spy thriller set between Civil War and Infinity War. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings . Director: Destin Daniel Cretton. Australian release: 2 September 2021. A Labor Day box-office winner that introduced Simu Liu’s martial-arts master and reframed the Ten Rings organisation teased across earlier Iron Man films.

. Director: Destin Daniel Cretton. Australian release: 2 September 2021. A Labor Day box-office winner that introduced Simu Liu’s martial-arts master and reframed the Ten Rings organisation teased across earlier Iron Man films. Eternals . Director: Chloe Zhao. Australian release: 4 November 2021. The Oscar winner’s sprawling cosmic epic about a race of immortal beings who shaped human history, and the most divisive critical reception of the phase.

. Director: Chloe Zhao. Australian release: 4 November 2021. The Oscar winner’s sprawling cosmic epic about a race of immortal beings who shaped human history, and the most divisive critical reception of the phase. Spider-Man: No Way Home . Director: Jon Watts. Australian release: 16 December 2021. The multiverse crossover that reunited Tom Holland with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, and booked USD$1.9 billion at the global box office.

. Director: Jon Watts. Australian release: 16 December 2021. The multiverse crossover that reunited Tom Holland with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, and booked USD$1.9 billion at the global box office. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness . Director: Sam Raimi. Australian release: 5 May 2022. Raimi’s horror-tinged sequel picked up directly from WandaVision and formally cracked open the MCU multiverse.

. Director: Sam Raimi. Australian release: 5 May 2022. Raimi’s horror-tinged sequel picked up directly from WandaVision and formally cracked open the MCU multiverse. Thor: Love and Thunder . Director: Taika Waititi. Australian release: 6 July 2022. Waititi’s follow-up to Ragnarok brought Natalie Portman back as the Mighty Thor and Christian Bale in as Gorr the God Butcher.

. Director: Taika Waititi. Australian release: 6 July 2022. Waititi’s follow-up to Ragnarok brought Natalie Portman back as the Mighty Thor and Christian Bale in as Gorr the God Butcher. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Director: Ryan Coogler. Australian release: 10 November 2022. Coogler’s heartfelt tribute to Chadwick Boseman handed the mantle to Letitia Wright’s Shuri and introduced Tenoch Huerta’s Namor.

Phase 5 (2023 to 2025)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania . Director: Peyton Reed. Australian release: 16 February 2023. Phase Five opened with Paul Rudd in the Quantum Realm and Jonathan Majors’s first full outing as Kang the Conqueror, a villain arc Marvel later abandoned.

. Director: Peyton Reed. Australian release: 16 February 2023. Phase Five opened with Paul Rudd in the Quantum Realm and Jonathan Majors’s first full outing as Kang the Conqueror, a villain arc Marvel later abandoned. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 . Director: James Gunn. Australian release: 4 May 2023. Gunn closed out the Guardians trilogy with an emotionally heavy Rocket Raccoon origin story, his final Marvel film before moving to DC.

. Director: James Gunn. Australian release: 4 May 2023. Gunn closed out the Guardians trilogy with an emotionally heavy Rocket Raccoon origin story, his final Marvel film before moving to DC. The Marvels . Director: Nia DaCosta. Australian release: 9 November 2023. Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel teamed with Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris’s Monica Rambeau, for Marvel’s lowest-grossing theatrical release to date.

. Director: Nia DaCosta. Australian release: 9 November 2023. Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel teamed with Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris’s Monica Rambeau, for Marvel’s lowest-grossing theatrical release to date. Deadpool & Wolverine . Director: Shawn Levy. Australian release: 25 July 2024. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman delivered a USD$1.3 billion hit that formally folded Fox’s X-Men universe into the MCU and became the highest-grossing R-rated film ever.

. Director: Shawn Levy. Australian release: 25 July 2024. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman delivered a USD$1.3 billion hit that formally folded Fox’s X-Men universe into the MCU and became the highest-grossing R-rated film ever. Captain America: Brave New World . Director: Julius Onah. Australian release: 13 February 2025. Anthony Mackie took over as Captain America opposite Harrison Ford’s transformed Thaddeus Ross, setting up threads that feed directly into Doomsday.

. Director: Julius Onah. Australian release: 13 February 2025. Anthony Mackie took over as Captain America opposite Harrison Ford’s transformed Thaddeus Ross, setting up threads that feed directly into Doomsday. Thunderbolts* . Director: Jake Schreier. Australian release: 1 May 2025. Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova led an ensemble of MCU anti-heroes, with the title’s asterisk paying off in the final act as the team was rebranded the New Avengers.

. Director: Jake Schreier. Australian release: 1 May 2025. Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova led an ensemble of MCU anti-heroes, with the title’s asterisk paying off in the final act as the team was rebranded the New Avengers. The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Director: Matt Shakman. Australian release: 24 July 2025. Marvel’s first family debuted in a retro-futuristic 1960s alternate Earth, with Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn carrying the cast straight through to Doomsday.

For a deeper history, including where every Disney+ series fits, our guide to watching the Marvel movies in order lays out both the release and chronological paths. For a wider lens on the slate beyond Marvel, our rundown of the most anticipated films captures where the broader blockbuster calendar is heading.

Editor’s Note and Sources

Release dates, cast and status information in this article are cross-checked against Marvel Studios’ official site and the major industry trades. This piece is updated on a rolling basis as Marvel confirms or changes its schedule. Primary sources used in this update: