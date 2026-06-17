MCU Chronological Order: How to Watch Every Marvel Movie and Series in the Timeline

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is easily one of the most ambitious pieces of cinematic work ever created – spanning thousands of years of fictional history told across films, television series, and one-off specials. The total picture is hard to keep track of, especially because many projects have dropped out of order – detailing different parts of the super-hero led world that combine to form a greater whole.

With with the dual release of 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday, and 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars, we’ve nailed down the entire MCU chronological order – starting all the way back in 1260 BC, and ending at the universe’s present. Here, we’ll list out every piece of media Marvel has launched that exists in its main series timeline – we’re not including any ‘What If’ stories, or alternative universes that haven’t yet been shown to cross-over with the ‘Sacred Timeline’.

So, if the idea of taking a journey through 18 years’ worth of MCU goodness appeals, strap yourself in – this is a long one.

Eyes of Wakanda (2025) | Image: Marvel Studios

The Entire MCU in Chronological Order

1. Eyes of Wakanda

Release Year : 2025

: 2025 Timeline : 1260 BC – 1896

: 1260 BC – 1896 Director : Todd Harris

: Todd Harris Cast: Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Larry Herron, Adam Gold

A short animated series following Wakandan warriors who are sent to recover lost vibranium artefacts throughout history, showing what impact such super-powered beings had throughout the pre-cinematic era of Marvel’s main timeline.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) | Image: Marvel Studios

2. Captain America: The First Avenger

Release Year : 2011

: 2011 Timeline : 1943 – 1945

: 1943 – 1945 Director : Joe Johnston

: Joe Johnston Cast: Chris Evans, Tommy Lee Jones, Hugo Weaving, Sebastian Stan, Hayley Atwell

The origin story of one of the MCU’s most influential heroes, The First Avenger showcases how Steve Rogers – the original Captain America – rose to prominence during the second World War, as well as how he ended up lost to time.

Agent Carter: Season 1 (2015) | Image: Marvel Studios

3. Agent Carter

Release Year : 2015

: 2015 Timeline : 1946

: 1946 Director : Louis D’Esposito

: Louis D’Esposito Cast: Hayley Atwell, Bradley Whitford, Dominic Cooper

Set a year after Captain America’s disappearance, his beau Peggy Carter has taken up a job as an agent of a pre-S.H.I.E.L.D. intelligence agency, and has dealings with genius industry tycoon Howard Stark.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) | Image: Marvel Studios

4. The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Release Year : 2025

: 2025 Timeline : 1964 (Earth-828)

: 1964 (Earth-828) Director : Matt Shakman

: Matt Shakman Cast: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, Julia Garner

A reimagining of the Fantastic Four for the MCU, First Steps eschews the well-trodden origin story to instead tell of the coming of Galactus, the World-Eater, as well as its emissary The Silver Surfer to an alternate-dimension Earth. Plus, you might spy a little cameo by one Victor von Doom – he might be important later!

Captain Marvel (2019) | Image: Marvel Studios

5. Captain Marvel

Release Year : 2019

: 2019 Timeline : 1995

: 1995 Director : Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck

: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck Cast: Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Lee Pace, Jude Law

Captain Marvel details the first time S.H.I.E.L.D. commander Nick Fury meets a superhero, while also explaining the origins of The Avengers initiative. It also set up the threat of the Skrulls, an intergalactic race of shapeshifters who intend on making Earth their home – a story that plays a larger role in the MCU moving forward.

Iron Man (2008) | Image: Marvel Studios

6. Iron Man

Release Year : 2008

: 2008 Timeline : 2010

: 2010 Director : Jon Favreau

: Jon Favreau Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard, Jeff Bridges, Gwyneth Paltrow

The first MCU film to land in cinemas, Iron Man details the story of genius inventor Tony Stark and begins his transition from billionaire playboy to a mech-powered superhero.

Iron Man 2 (2010) | Image: Marvel Studios

7. Iron Man 2

Release Year: 2010

2010 Timeline : 2011

: 2011 Director : Jon Favreau

: Jon Favreau Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Mickey Rourke

A direct follow-up to Iron Man, Stark’s identity as Iron Man is a known quantity, and while he becomes a celebrity for it, he also draws plenty of unwanted attention from those that want him dead.

The Incredible Hulk (2008) | Image: Marvel Studios

8. The Incredible Hulk

Release Year: 2008

2008 Timeline : 2011

: 2011 Director : Louis Leterrier

: Louis Leterrier Cast: Edward Norton, Liv Tyler, William Hurt

While Norton plays gamma-radiation-infused scientist Bruce Banner here, instead of Mark Ruffalo as in every appearance of the Hulk moving forward, this film is technically part of the MCU canon. It details how the Hulk came to be, as well as set up the big green man for heroics moving forward.

Thor (2011) | Image: Marvel Studios

9. Thor

Release Year : 2011

: 2011 Timeline : 2011

: 2011 Director : Kenneth Branagh

: Kenneth Branagh Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Hopkins

After an attempt to keep the peace on his homeworld fails, Asgardian prince Thor is exiled to Earth for his hubris. While he attempts to figure out a way home, his brother, Loki, learns of his dark ancestry and begins a path of destruction.

Marvel’s The Avengers (2012) | Image: Marvel Studios

10. Marvel’s The Avengers

Release Year : 2012

: 2012 Timeline : 2012

: 2012 Director : Joss Whedon

: Joss Whedon Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson

The first of the MCU’s major cross-over films, The Avengers finalises the story of Phase One of the MCU: An alive-but-embittered Loki brings his path of destruction to Earth, leaving a group of individualist superheroes no option but to work together under S.H.I.E.L.D. in order to keep the planet from certain doom.

Thor: The Dark World (2013) | Image: Marvel Studios

11. Thor: The Dark World

Release Year : 2013

: 2013 Timeline : 2013

: 2013 Director : Alan Taylor

: Alan Taylor Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, Christopher Eccleston

While a pretty average entry into the MCU, The Dark World does the franchise a service by taking Loki – well-loved character who’d largely filled the role of villain up until now – and putting him on the path to redemption.

Iron Man 3 (2013) | Image: Marvel Studios

12. Iron Man 3

Release Year : 2013

: 2013 Timeline : 2013

: 2013 Director : Shane Black

: Shane Black Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Guy Pearce

After saving the Earth, Tony Stark’s work-life balance is making a relationship with his girlfriend/assistant Pepper Potts difficult – and when a new terrorist plot threatens to destroy everything he’s built, Stark will need to decide what’s more important: the suit, or Potts.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) | Image: Marvel Studios

13. Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Release Year: 2014

2014 Timeline : 2014

: 2014 Director : Anthony and Joe Russo

: Anthony and Joe Russo Cast: Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Anthony Mackie

Marvel’s first attempt at a spy-thriller, The Winter Soldier is a more grounded superhero film than what had come before: taking Captain America into a world where he can’t trust anyone, and his decade-old enemies, Hydra, have resurfaced with a friendly face at the forefront.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) | Image: Marvel Studios

14. Guardians of the Galaxy

Release Year : 2014

: 2014 Timeline : 2014

: 2014 Director : James Gunn

: James Gunn Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper

If The Avengers serves as the foundation for the MCU, Guardians of the Galaxy serves as the roadmap – arguably the larger universe’s most well-known villain, Thanos, makes his first proper appearance here, alongside the titular Guardians and their galactic antics.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) | Image: Marvel Studios

15. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Release Year : 2017

: 2017 Timeline : 2014

: 2014 Director : James Gunn

: James Gunn Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 takes a more personal stake in the story of Starlord – detailing his true heritage, and the strength his bloodline affords him. Beyond that, it’s just more Guardians, which isn’t a bad thing.

Daredevil: Season 1 (2015) | Image: Marvel Studios

16. Daredevil: Season 1

Release Year : 2015

: 2015 Timeline : 2015

: 2015 Director : Steven S. DeKnight

: Steven S. DeKnight Cast: Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Vincent D’Onofrio

Detailing the work of the titular blind lawyer-by-day, vigilante-by-night superhero, Daredevil showcases how Matt Murdoch’s antics create the legend of the Daredevil throughout Hell’s Kitchen, as well as the beginning of his long-running feud with criminal mastermind Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin.

Jessica Jones: Season 1 (2015) | Image: Marvel Studios

17. Jessica Jones: Season 1

Release Year : 2015

: 2015 Timeline : 2015

: 2015 Director : Melissa Rosenberg

: Melissa Rosenberg Cast: Krysten Ritter, David Tennant

Jessica Jones deals with the post-heroic life of a former superhero and her new life as a detective. While the series appears as a neo-noir crime thriller, it also introduces quite a few of Marvel’s heroes and ties into newer storylines – namely, Daredevil: Born Again.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) | Image: Marvel Studios

18. Avengers: Age of Ultron

Release Year : 2015

: 2015 Timeline : 2015

: 2015 Director : Joss Whedon

: Joss Whedon Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner

While not as influential as the Avengers films that preceded and succeeded it, Age of Ultron effectively sets up what the following five years of Marvel films would focus on: the desire to control the impact super-powered beings have on the world, as seen in Captain America: Civil War, as well as the forthcoming conflict with Thanos over the Infinity Stones.

Ant-Man (2015) | Image: Marvel Studios

19. Ant-Man

Release Year : 2015

: 2015 Timeline : 2015

: 2015 Director : Peyton Reed

: Peyton Reed Cast: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Pena, Michael Douglas

While not the most impactful film in the MCU timeline, Ant-Man nonetheless sets up Scott Lang as the titular subatomic superhero – a former criminal who is tapped to don the high-tech suit and help its creator stop a former protege from creating his own version of the dangerous technology.

Daredevil: Season 2 (2016) | Image: Marvel Studios

20. Daredevil: Season 2

Release Year : 2016

: 2016 Timeline : 2015

: 2015 Director : Douglas Petrie, Marco Ramirez

: Douglas Petrie, Marco Ramirez Cast: Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Jon Bernthal, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elodie Yung

Daredevil: Season 2 pits the Hell’s Kitchen-bound hero up against a fellow vigilante, The Punisher, who wages a deadly one-man war against the city’s organised crime.

Luke Cage: Season 1 (2016) | Image: Marvel Studios

21. Luke Cage: Season 1

Release Year : 2016

: 2016 Timeline : 2015

: 2015 Director : Cheo Hodari Coker

: Cheo Hodari Coker Cast: Mike Colter, Mahershala Ali, Rosario Dawson, Alfre Woodard

After previously appearing in Jessica Jones, superhuman Luke Cage gets his own show – one that weaves social commentary on the lives of Black Americans alongside super-powered fist fights.

Iron Fist: Season 1 (2017) | Image: Marvel Studios

22. Iron Fist: Season 1

Release Year: 2017

2017 Timeline : 2016

: 2016 Director : Scott Buck

: Scott Buck Cast: Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, Tom Pelphrey

A Shaolin-inspired story of multidimensional importance, Iron Fist introduces Danny Rand – a man once thought dead, and who was taught the ancient ways of the Iron Fist in an alternate dimension. Now, he’s back to claim the billion-dollar company his family left behind.

The Defenders: Season 1 (2017) | Image: Marvel Studios

23. The Defenders: Season 1

Release Year : 2017

: 2017 Timeline: 2016

Director: Douglas Patrie, Marco Ramirez

Cast: Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, Finn Jones

You’ve heard of the Avengers, but what about the Defenders? An alternate superhero group made up of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist, The Defenders work together to take on ancient criminal syndicate The Hand.

Captain America: Civil War (2016) | Image: Marvel Studios

24. Captain America: Civil War

Release Year : 2016

: 2016 Timeline : 2016

: 2016 Director : Anthony and Joe Russo

: Anthony and Joe Russo Cast: Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland

One of the bigger MCU crossover films that isn’t technically an Avengers film, Civil War instead pits a lot of our favourite superheroes against one another based on a proposed UN panel to control the actions of superheroes – with Iron Man supporting the idea after he accidentally created a supervillain in Ultron, and Captain America rejecting it, having seen what happens when governments control the use of super-powered soldiers. It’s one of the better Marvel films, and acted as the introduction of Spider-Man and Black Panther to the MCU proper.

Black Widow (2021) | Image: Marvel Studios

25. Black Widow

Release Year : 2021

: 2021 Timeline : 2016

: 2016 Director : Cate Shortland

: Cate Shortland Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour

Scar-jo finally gets her own spin off! Set just after the events of Civil War, Black Widow is on the run after violating the UN’s Sokovia Accords, and finds herself in a head-on collision with her past as a Russian super soldier program, bringing old friends and enemies out of the woodwork – including Black Widows’ adopted sister, Yelena Belova, and Russia’s own patriotic super-soldier Red Guardian, both of whom return in Thunderbolts*.

Black Panther (2018) | Image: Marvel Studios

26. Black Panther

Release Year : 2018

: 2018 Timeline : 2016

: 2016 Director : Ryan Coogler

: Ryan Coogler Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright

The new king of a secretive and highly-advanced African nation, Wakanda, is thrust into battle with a rogue anti-isolationist who wants to share Wakandan technology with people of African descent world-wide to break the cycle of oppression – with an unfortunate side of ‘world domination’.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) | Image: Marvel Studios

27. Spider-Man: Homecoming

Release Year : 2017

: 2017 Timeline : 2016

: 2016 Director : Jon Watts

: Jon Watts Cast: Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon

A new Spider-Man for a new time, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker takes up fighting crime in between classes after being bitten by a radioactive spider and gaining his signature superpowers. In his first major adventure following appearing in Civil War, Spider-Man is taking on the Vulture – a disgruntled salvager with a chip on his shoulder. It’s more compelling than it sounds, trust me.

The Punisher: Season 1 (2017) | Image: Marvel Studios

28. The Punisher: Season 1

Release Year : 2017

: 2017 Timeline : 2016

: 2016 Director : Steve Lightfoot

: Steve Lightfoot Cast: Jon Bernthal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Deborah Ann Woll

Jon Bernthal’s rendition of The Punisher – the vigilante anti-hero more than willing to kill his enemies, unlike many Marvel heroes – finally gets his own series. Here, the traumatised former marine ends up face-to-face with a former war buddy who may not be so excited to see him again.

Doctor Strange (2016) | Image: Marvel Studios

29. Doctor Strange

Release Year : 2016

: 2016 Timeline : 2016-2017

: 2016-2017 Director : Scott Derrickson

: Scott Derrickson Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Tilda Swinton

Marvel’s first real foray into multiverse shenanigans, Doctor Strange tells the story of a neurosurgeon-turned-mystic who utilises spells, rather than superpowers, to move through the MCU. While this is something of an origin story for the Doctor, it also continues the ongoing fight over the Infinity Stones and sets up the concept of different, diverging universes that we’ll be diving deep into soon enough.

Jessica Jones: Season 2 (2018) | Image: Marvel Studios

30. Jessica Jones: Season 2

Release Year : 2018

: 2018 Timeline : 2017

: 2017 Director : Melissa Rosenberg

: Melissa Rosenberg Cast: Krysten Ritter, Rachel Taylor, Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville

After becoming known as a vigilante hero to the people of New York following her defeat of Kilgrave in season one, Jessica Jones starts to investigate the inhuman experiments that gave her – and others like her – superhuman abilities.

Luke Cage: Season 2 (2018) | Image: Marvel Studios

31. Luke Cage: Season 2

Release Year : 2018

: 2018 Timeline : 2017

: 2017 Director : Cheo Hodari Coker

: Cheo Hodari Coker Cast: Mike Colter, Simone Missick, Theo Rossi

Cage is also well known as a hero of New York following the events of The Defenders’ first season, which puts him in direct conflict with a number of gang leaders looking to stake their claim in Harlem – including one, known as Bushmaster, who is on his own quest for vengeance.

Iron Fist: Season 2 (2018) | Image: Marvel Studios

32. Iron Fist: Season 2

Release Year : 2018

: 2018 Timeline : 2017

: 2017 Director : M. Raven Metzner

: M. Raven Metzner Cast: Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, Simone Missick, Alice Eve

Billionaire-martial-artist Danny Rand, known as the Iron Fist, faces off against a childhood friend who, now, wishes to take the mantle of Iron Fist for himself. Throw in some more gang warfare, and a wild-card supervillain in the form of Typhoid Mary, and you’ve got yourself a good time.

Daredevil: Season 3 (2018) | Image: Marvel Studios

33. Daredevil: Season 3

Release Year : 2018

: 2018 Timeline : 2017

: 2017 Director : Erik Oleson

: Erik Oleson Cast: Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Vincent D’Onofrio

After a near-death experience, Matt Murdoch decides he’d rather live on as The Daredevil and goes all-in on his vigilante crime-fighting ways. However, Wilson Fisk, now working alongside the FBI as an informant, manages to pull enough strings to make the hero of Hell’s Kitchen appear more like a supervillain than he really is.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) | Image: Marvel Studios

34. Thor: Ragnarok

Release Year : 2017

: 2017 Timeline : 2017

: 2017 Director : Taika Waititi

: Taika Waititi Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum

While Ragnarok is a fun movie, it is also a bit like a Guardians of the Galaxy-lite. After Thor and Loki’s father Odin dies, the mythical endtimes, Ragnarok, is unleashed upon Asgard – alongside Odin’s firstborn, Hela (Blanchett).

Both Loki and Thor are thrown through space onto a garbage-laden planet, and Thor is thrown into a gladiatorial arena where he’ll inexplicably find himself face to face with The Hulk. The heroes will need to figure out a way back to Asgard to save his people from what appears to be certain destruction.

The Punisher: Season 2 (2019) | Image: Marvel Studios

35. The Punisher: Season 2

Release Year : 2019

: 2019 Timeline : 2018

: 2018 Director : Steve Lightfoot

: Steve Lightfoot Cast: Jon Bernthal, Ben Barnes, Amber Rose Revah, Jason R. Moore

Frank Castle, also known as The Punisher, finds himself stuck between protecting a mysterious girl on the run after witnessing a murder, and the religious zealot blackmailed into tracking Castle and his new ward down.

Jessica Jones: Season 3 (2019) | Image: Marvel Studios

36. Jessica Jones: Season 3

Release Year : 2019

: 2019 Timeline : 2018

: 2018 Director : Melissa Rosenberg, Scott Reynolds

: Melissa Rosenberg, Scott Reynolds Cast: Krysten Ritter, Rachael Taylor, Eke Darville, Carrie-Ann Moss

The third (and final) season of Jessica Jones picks up right where season two ended, with Jones’ adoptive sister Trish Walker awakening to her own superpowers. Deciding to embark on her own, far more violent vigilante crusade, Walker and Jones inevitably collide.

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) | Image: Marvel Studios

37. Ant-Man and The Wasp

Release Year : 2018

: 2018 Timeline : 2018

: 2018 Director : Peyton Reed

: Peyton Reed Cast: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglass, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne

Here, Scott Lang aka Ant-Man must work with Hank Pym – the original Ant-Man – to enter the Quantum Realm to track down Pym’s missing wife, Janet van Dyne aka Wasp, alongside his daughter Hope, who is also known as Wasp. If that’s not confusing enough, there’s also a quantumly-unstable ghost following them around.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) | Image: Marvel Studios

38. Avengers: Infinity War

Release Year : 2018

: 2018 Timeline : 2018

: 2018 Director : Anthony and Joe Russo

: Anthony and Joe Russo Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Tom Holland

Finally, Thanos is here! After multiple teases the Mad Titan arrives on Earth, manages to bring together the powerful Infinity Stones and – spoilers, if you have somehow missed this – manages to wipe out half of all existence in the blink of an eye. While it all seems pretty hopeless at the end of Infinity War, there’s still Endgame to come.

Avengers: Endgame (2019) | Image: Marvel Studios

39. Avengers: Endgame

Release Year : 2019

: 2019 Timeline : 2023

: 2023 Director : Anthony and Joe Russo

: Anthony and Joe Russo Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth

Five years after ‘the Blip’, what remains of The Avengers work to create a better future by changing the past – going back in time to restore the destroyed Infinity Stones in an attempt to undo Thanos’ work. Of course, things are never simple, and while you can rest assured the good guys will win this time, some of our heroes won’t make it out alive.

Wandavision (2021) | Image: Marvel Studios

40. Wandavision

Release Year : 2021

: 2021 Timeline : 2023

: 2023 Director : Matt Shakman

: Matt Shakman Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany

A fascinating story of chaos and grief, Wandavision is one of the more creative ideas in the entirety of the MCU. Here, Wanda Maximoff uses her powerful magic to effectively take a town hostage by way of turning reality into a sitcom – creating a more comfortable world for her to live in, rather than face the things she lost. A fellow witch, Agatha Harkness, makes her way into the town to try to siphon Wanda of her strength.

Loki: Season 1 (2021) | Image: Marvel Studios

41. Loki: Season 1

Release Year : 2021

: 2021 Timeline : Yes

: Yes Director : Michael Waldron

: Michael Waldron Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku. Tara Strong, Owen Wilson

While much of Loki takes place outside of chronological time, it relies on Endgame having happened – hence its placement here. The Asgardian god of mischief finds himself separated from reality by the Time Variance Authority to help them stop the larger multi-verse from collapsing, and pits him up against a version of himself.

Loki: Season 2 (2023) | Image: Marvel Studios

42. Loki: Season 2

Release Year : 2023

: 2023 Timeline : Also Yes

: Also Yes Director : Michael Waldron

: Michael Waldron Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia De Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, Owen Wilson

Following the end of season one, Loki sets his sights firmly on confronting the dangerous He Who Remains – a powerful being who stands at the centre of the multiverse. While the majority of this series takes place outside of the main timeline, it sets up a greater role for Loki moving forward as the MCU moves further into multiverse shenanigans.

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) | Image: Marvel Studios

43. Deadpool & Wolverine

Release Year : 2024

: 2024 Timeline : 2024

: 2024 Director : Shawn Levy

: Shawn Levy Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney

Another film that hops between dimensions and timelines, Deadpool & Wolverine brings together the two titular heroes in an effort to save Deadpool’s universe from collapsing – while also connecting the classic X-Men movie franchise to the modern MCU, something that will be important heading into The Avengers: Doomsday.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) | Image: Marvel Studios

44. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Release Year : 2021

: 2021 Timeline : 2024

: 2024 Director : Destin Daniel Cretton

: Destin Daniel Cretton Cast: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Benedict Wong

After abandoning the Ten Rings terrorist organisation, Shang-Chi settled in San Francisco to live a normal life. Unfortunately, the Ten Rings’ leader, his father Wenwu, is on the warpath and needs his son’s magic pendant.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Season 1 (2021) | Image: Marvel Studios

45. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Release Year : 2021

: 2021 Timeline : 2024

: 2024 Director : Kari Skogland

: Kari Skogland Cast: Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Don Cheadle

Following on from the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, this series follows The Falcon and Winter Soldier as they navigate a post-Captain America world, teaming up to take on an anti-patriotist terrorist group looking to return things to how they were during the Blip. All the while, The Falcon must step up to the plate to take his new identity as Captain America, while the Winter Soldier suffers from having lived a life of violence.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) | Image: Marvel Studios

46. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Release Year : 2019

: 2019 Timeline : 2024

: 2024 Director : Jon Watts

: Jon Watts Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jake Gyllenhaal

Following the death of his mentor, Tony Stark, Peter Parker is still in mourning. However, a new threat – master of illusions, Mysterio – begins to use Stark’s technology to fool people into thinking he is a hero, causing Spider-Man to step up to try and save the day.

Eternals (2021) | Image: Marvel Studios

47. Eternals

Release Year : 2021

: 2021 Timeline : 2024

: 2024 Director : Chloe Zhao

: Chloe Zhao Cast: Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry

The Eternals – a group of immortal beings living on Earth – are thrust into a battle for their new home when the burgeoning population of the planet makes it fertile ground for the birth of a powerful Celestial being, Tiamat, growing in the planet’s core.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) | Image: Marvel Studios

48. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Release Year : 2021

: 2021 Timeline : 2024

: 2024 Director : Jon Watts

: Jon Watts Cast: Tom Holland, Tobey Macgurire, Andrew Garfield, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Fox, Alfred Molina

Following Far From Home, the world knows Peter Parker is Spider-Man. Working with Dr. Strange to fix his rapidly unraveling life, a spell-gone-wrong causes several Spider-related multiverses to converge, bringing more Spider-Men, and their enemies, to town.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) | Image: Marvel Studios

49. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Release Year : 2022

: 2022 Timeline : 2024

: 2024 Director : Sam Raimi

: Sam Raimi Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong

A follow-up to the excellent Wandavision, this film sees the mystic Doctor Strange pitted against the sorcerous Scarlet Witch, Wanda Maximoff. With Wanda aiming to use forbidden magic to travel the multiverse in an effort to find a way to reunite with the children she never had, risking a universe-ending “incursion” by doing so, Strange must step up to find a way to stop the witch from destroying everything.

Hawkeye: Season 1 (2021) | Image: Marvel Studios

50. Hawkeye

Release Year : 2021

: 2021 Timeline : 2024

: 2024 Director : Jonathan Igla

: Jonathan Igla Cast: Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Tony Dalton, Florence Pugh, Vincent D’Onofrio

Following the events of Endgame, Hawkeye follows former Avenger Clint Barton as he tackles organised crime syndicates under the name Ronin. However, when a new protege appears, Burton will need to step up to teach her how to be a hero while also grappling with some familiar faces from his past.

Moon Knight: Season 1 (2022) | Image: Marvel Studios

51. Moon Knight

Release Year : 2022

: 2022 Timeline : 2025

: 2025 Director : Jeremy Slater, Mohamed Diab

: Jeremy Slater, Mohamed Diab Cast: Oscar Isaac, May Calamawy, Karim El Hakim, Ethan Hawke

A surprisingly one-and-done affair from Marvel, Moon Knight came out at a time where interest in the MCU was starting to wane a bit – which is a shame, because it’s pretty good: Oscar Isaac plays three dissociated identities trapped in the same body who must overcome an ancient Egyptian cult using the spirit of an ancient god.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) | Image: Marvel Studios

52. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Release Year : 2022

: 2022 Timeline : 2025

: 2025 Director : Ryan Coogler

: Ryan Coogler Cast: Letita Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke

Following the off-screen death of actor Chadwick Boseman, the second Black Panther film focuses instead on a new Black Panther, Letitia Wright’s Shuri, who uses her new powers to navigate an uneasy tension between Wakanda, the CIA, and an underwater city inhabited by superpowered mermen.

Echo: Season 1 (2024) | Image: Marvel Studios

53. Echo

Release Year : 2024

: 2024 Timeline : 2025

: 2025 Director : Sydney Freeland

: Sydney Freeland Cast: Alaqua Cox, Chaske Spencer, Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio

A follow-up to 2021’s Hawkeye, Echo follows Maya Lopez as she continues to run from Wilson Fisk – also known as Kingpin. During her adventure, she’ll connect to her Native American heritage to draw the strength she needs to deal with her adopted uncle.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Season 1 (2022) | Image: Marvel Studios

54. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Release Year : 2022

: 2022 Timeline : 2025

: 2025 Director : Kat Coiro

: Kat Coiro Cast: Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Mark Ruffalo

After accidentally getting cross-contaminated with the blood of her cousin, Bruce Banner (the Hulk), attorney Jennifer Walters finds herself undergoing her own superpowered transformation into She-Hulk. It’s a bit cringe, and doesn’t do a lot for the broader universe, but isn’t the worst thing on this list.

Ms. Marvel: Season 1 (2022) | Image: Marvel Studios

55. Ms. Marvel

Release Year: 2022

2022 Timeline : 2025

: 2025 Director : Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah

: Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah Cast: Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff

Something of a Spider-Man-esque story, Ms. Marvel follows 16-year-old student Kamala Khan who is obsessed with superheroes, notably Captain Marvel, but ends up finding her own powers – gaining the attention of the Department of Damage Control in the process.

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) | Image: Marvel Studios

56. Thor: Love and Thunder

Release Year : 2022

: 2022 Timeline : 2025

: 2025 Director : Taika Waititi

: Taika Waititi Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman

Still recovering from the events of The Avengers: Endgame, Thor (Hemsworth), Valkyrie (Thompson), Korg (Waititi) and Mighty Thor (Portman) must defeat Gorr, the God Butcher, who perhaps unsurprisingly wants to butcher all gods after being corrupted by the ancient Necrosword (which happens to be the first symbiote, IYKYK).

Werewolf by Night (2022) | Image: Marvel Studios

57. Werewolf by Night

Release Year : 2022

: 2022 Timeline : 2025

: 2025 Director : Michael Giacchino

: Michael Giacchino Cast: Gael Garcia Bernal, Laura Donnelly, Harriet Sansom Harris

An unexpected side-story, Werewolf by Night is a black-and-white hokey horror sendup of the 30s and 40s that follows a group of monster hunters as they battle for a powerful relic, the Bloodstone, while also contending with the release of a dangerous and vicious monster. It’s bloody, and a lot of fun, but you should probably wait to watch it closer to Halloween.

Ironheart: Season 1 (2025) | Image: Marvel Studios

58. Ironheart: Season 1

Release Year : 2025

: 2025 Timeline : 2025

: 2025 Director : Chinaka Hodge

: Chinaka Hodge Cast: Dominique Thorne, Lyric Ross, Manny Montana, Sacha Baron Cohen

A spin-off of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ironheart follows MIT student Riri Williams, who created an Iron-Man-esque suit of armour (inhabited by an AI-recreated of her deceased best friend) to become Ironheart. Here, she gets wrapped up in a plot involving her family, ancient magic, and timeless demons.

Wonder Man: Season 1 (2026) | Image: Marvel Studios

59. Wonder Man: Season 1

Release Year : 2026

: 2026 Timeline : 2025

: 2025 Director : Andrew Guest

: Andrew Guest Cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, X Mayo, Zlatko Buric, Ben Kingsley

Wonder Man follows actor Simon Williams’ attempt to get cast in the new ‘Wonder-Man’ film – a fictional superhero that exists within the MCU – while also being trailed by the Department of Damage Control, who believe him to be superpowered and unstable.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) | Image: Marvel Studios

60. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Release Year : 2023

: 2023 Timeline : 2026

: 2026 Director : Peyton Reed

: Peyton Reed Cast: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Bill Murray, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas

Another trip into the quantum realm, Quantamania sees Ant-Man and co. pitted against the realm’s ruler, Kang, and his subordinate M.O.D.O.K, as they seek to escape their quantum prison to destroy the entire multiverse. This storyline got dropped after Majors was found guilty of assault and harassment, leading Marvel to rework the rest of the ‘Multiverse Saga’ to remove Kang from the story.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) | Image: Marvel Studios

61. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Release Year : 2023

: 2023 Timeline : 2026

: 2026 Director : James Gunn

: James Gunn Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper

Something of an origin story for Rocket Raccoon, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 takes the group into the depths of Orgocorp, the galactic super-corporation that created him, in an effort to save the little guy’s life.

Secret Invasion: Season 1 (2023) | Image: Marvel Studios

62. Secret Invasion

Release Year : 2023

: 2023 Timeline : 2026

: 2026 Director : Ali Selim

: Ali Selim Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Christopher McDonald

Nick Fury finally gets his own story, working alongside extraterrestrial Talos to stop an impending invasion by the shapeshifting Skrulls. The series’ heavy subject matter, however, turned a lot of viewers off – though at least the performances were pretty good.

The Marvels (2023) | Image: Marvel Studios

63. The Marvels

Release Year : 2023

: 2023 Timeline : 2026

: 2026 Director : Nia DaCosta

: Nia DaCosta Cast: Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani

A follow-up to both Captain Marvel and Ms Marvel, The Marvels follows the three individual ‘Marvels’ as they seek to stop the war-like Kree Empire from harvesting Earth’s sun, while suffering from a ‘quantum entanglement’ that causes them to trade places whenever they use their powers at the same time.

Agatha All Along: Season 1 (2024) | Image: Marvel Studios

64. Agatha All Along: Season 1

Release Year : 2024

: 2024 Timeline : 2026

: 2026 Director : Jac Schaeffer

: Jac Schaeffer Cast: Kathrun Hahn, Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza

Following the events of Wandavision, Agatha Harkness forms a new coven of witches in an effort to regain her lost magic, while powerful members of Agatha’s past reappear – including Death herself.

Daredevil: Born Again: Season 1 (2025) | Image: Marvel Studios

65. Daredevil: Born Again: Season 1

Release Year : 2025

: 2025 Timeline : 2027

: 2027 Director : Dario Scardapane

: Dario Scardapane Cast: Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Jon Bernthal

A continuation of a number of Marvel’s TV series, Born Again pits lawyer Matt Murdoch, having given up his Daredevil ways, up against Wilson Fisk – Kingpin – as he takes up the position of New York City’s mayor, with a clear goal to eradicate vigilantes. However, when a group begins using the symbol of The Punisher to kill vigilantes, Murdoch picks up his costume and takes to the streets.

Captain America: Brave New World (2025) | Image: Marvel Studios

66. Captain America: Brave New World

Release Year : 2025

: 2025 Timeline : 2027

: 2027 Director : Julius Onah

: Julius Onah Cast: Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Harrison Ford

After Sam Wilson takes up the mantle of Captain America, he witnesses an attempt on the President’s life which, after some digging, leads to the uncovering of a vast conspiracy of revenge which ultimately leads to the birth of the Red Hulk.

Thunderbolts* (2025) | Image: Marvel Studios

67. Thunderbolts*

Release Year : 2025

: 2025 Timeline : 2027

: 2027 Director : Jake Schreier

: Jake Schreier Cast: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman

Thunderbolts* details what happens when superpowers and politics collide, with CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine impeached for human testing to create a new state-controlled superhero, and the chaotic group of superpowered misfits, the ‘Thunderbolts’ caught up in the resulting fallout.

Daredevil: Born Again: Season 2 (2026) | Image: Marvel Studios

68. Daredevil: Born Again: Season 2

Release Year : 2026

: 2026 Timeline : 2027

: 2027 Director : Dario Scardapane

: Dario Scardapane Cast: Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Matthew Lillard

Matt Murdoch fights against the wrath of New York’s deranged mayor, Kingpin – both as the vigilante Daredevil, and as an attorney in the courts, fighting against Fisk’s ‘Safer Streets Initiative’. And, with the CIA involved in Kingpin’s rise to power, things start getting messy quickly.

The Punisher: One Last Kill (2026) | Image: Marvel Studios

69. The Punisher: One Last Kill

Release Year : 2026

: 2026 Timeline : 2027

: 2027 Director : Reinaldo Marcus Green

: Reinaldo Marcus Green Cast: Jon Bernthal, Deborah Ann Woll, Jason R. Moore, Judith Light

One Last Kill sees Frank Castle – The Punisher – haunted by his past. After achieving his revenge against the Gnucci crime family, who murdered his wife and daughter, he finds himself aimless and despondent. However, when a surviving Gnucci puts a hit out on him, Castle must fight to protect himself, as well as the innocent people caught in the crossfire.

How to Watch the MCU: Chronological vs Release Order

There are two ways to watch the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the right one depends on what you want from it. The guide above runs in chronological order, following events as they unfold inside the MCU’s timeline, from the ancient history of Wakanda through to the multiversal threats building toward Avengers: Doomsday. It is the most immersive way to experience the saga as a single, continuous story.

Release order, by contrast, follows the films and series in the sequence Marvel actually put them out, starting with Iron Man in 2008. This is how audiences first experienced the MCU, and many fans argue it is the better introduction: the storytelling, scale and visual effects evolve in real time, and the big reveals land with the impact they were designed to have.

Our take: first-time viewers are generally best served by release order, which preserves the surprises and lets the universe grow as intended. Returning fans, or anyone revisiting ahead of Doomsday, will get more from the chronological order above, which rewards knowledge of the wider story with a richer sense of cause and effect. Man of Many has tracked the MCU since its earliest entries, and we update this guide with every new release.

The Complete MCU in Release Order

Here is every film and series in this guide in the order Marvel released it, from Iron Man in 2008 to the projects leading into Avengers: Doomsday.

# Title Release Date Type 1 Iron Man 30 April 2008 Film 2 The Incredible Hulk 12 June 2008 Film 3 Iron Man 2 7 May 2010 Film 4 Thor 28 April 2011 Film 5 Captain America: The First Avenger 22 July 2011 Film 6 Marvel’s The Avengers 26 April 2012 Film 7 Iron Man 3 3 May 2013 Film 8 Thor: The Dark World 8 November 2013 Film 9 Captain America: The Winter Soldier 4 April 2014 Film 10 Guardians of the Galaxy 1 August 2014 Film 11 Agent Carter: Season 1 6 January 2015 Series 12 Avengers: Age of Ultron 1 May 2015 Film 13 Ant-Man 15 July 2015 Film 14 Captain America: Civil War 5 May 2016 Film 15 Doctor Strange 4 November 2016 Film 16 Iron Fist: Season 1 17 March 2017 Series 17 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 5 May 2017 Film 18 Spider-Man: Homecoming 7 July 2017 Film 19 The Defenders: Season 1 18 August 2017 Series 20 Thor: Ragnarok 3 November 2017 Film 21 Black Panther 16 February 2018 Film 22 Avengers: Infinity War 25 April 2018 Film 23 Luke Cage: Season 1 22 June 2015 Series 24 Luke Cage: Season 2 22 June 2018 Series 25 Ant-Man and the Wasp 6 July 2018 Film 26 Iron Fist: Season 2 7 September 2018 Series 27 Daredevil: Season 1 19 October 2015 Series 28 Daredevil: Season 2 19 October 2016 Series 29 Daredevil: Season 3 19 October 2018 Series 30 The Punisher: Season 1 18 January 2019 Series 31 The Punisher: Season 2 18 January 2019 Series 32 Captain Marvel 8 March 2019 Film 33 Avengers: Endgame 24 April 2019 Film 34 Jessica Jones: Season 1 14 June 2015 Series 35 Jessica Jones: Season 2 14 June 2018 Series 36 Jessica Jones: Season 3 14 June 2019 Series 37 Spider-Man: Far From Home 2 July 2019 Film 38 Wandavision 15 January 2021 Series 39 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Season 1 19 March 2021 Series 40 Loki: Season 1 9 June 2021 Series 41 Black Widow 9 July 2021 Film 42 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 3 September 2021 Film 43 Eternals 5 November 2021 Film 44 Hawkeye: Season 1 24 November 2021 Series 45 Moon Knight: Season 1 30 March 2022 Series 46 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 6 May 2022 Film 47 Ms. Marvel: Season 1 13 July 2022 Series 48 Thor: Love and Thunder 21 July 2022 Film 49 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Season 1 18 August 2022 Series 50 Spider-Man: No Way Home 8 September 2022 Film 51 Werewolf by Night 25 September 2022 Film 52 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 11 November 2022 Film 53 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania 17 February 2023 Film 54 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 5 May 2023 Film 55 Secret Invasion: Season 1 21 June 2023 Series 56 Loki: Season 2 5 October 2023 Series 57 The Marvels 10 November 2023 Film 58 Echo: Season 1 9 January 2024 Series 59 Deadpool & Wolverine 25 July 2024 Film 60 Agatha All Along: Season 1 30 October 2024 Series 61 Captain America: Brave New World 13 February 2025 Film 62 Daredevil: Born Again: Season 1 4 March 2025 Series 63 Daredevil: Born Again: Season 2 4 March 2025 Series 64 Thunderbolts* 1 May 2025 Film 65 Ironheart: Season 1 24 June 2025 Series 66 The Fantastic Four: First Steps 24 July 2025 Film 67 Eyes of Wakanda 27 August 2025 Series 68 Wonder Man: Season 1 27 January 2026 Series 69 The Punisher: One Last Kill 12 May 2026 Film Scroll horizontally to view full table

Marvel Movies & Series Chronological Order: Quick Reference

Prefer the at-a-glance version? Here is the full chronological watch order. Every title is available to stream on Disney+ in Australia.

# Title Year Where to Watch 1 Eyes of Wakanda 2025 Disney+ 2 Captain America: The First Avenger 2011 Disney+ 3 Agent Carter: Season 1 2015 Disney+ 4 The Fantastic Four: First Steps 2025 Disney+ 5 Captain Marvel 2019 Disney+ 6 Iron Man 2008 Disney+ 7 Iron Man 2 2010 Disney+ 8 The Incredible Hulk 2008 Disney+ 9 Thor 2011 Disney+ 10 Marvel’s The Avengers 2012 Disney+ 11 Thor: The Dark World 2013 Disney+ 12 Iron Man 3 2013 Disney+ 13 Captain America: The Winter Soldier 2014 Disney+ 14 Guardians of the Galaxy 2014 Disney+ 15 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 2017 Disney+ 16 Daredevil: Season 1 2015 Disney+ 17 Jessica Jones: Season 1 2015 Disney+ 18 Avengers: Age of Ultron 2015 Disney+ 19 Ant-Man 2015 Disney+ 20 Daredevil: Season 2 2016 Disney+ 21 Luke Cage: Season 1 2016 Disney+ 22 Iron Fist: Season 1 2017 Disney+ 23 The Defenders: Season 1 2017 Disney+ 24 Captain America: Civil War 2016 Disney+ 25 Black Widow 2021 Disney+ 26 Black Panther 2018 Disney+ 27 Spider-Man: Homecoming 2017 Disney+ 28 The Punisher: Season 1 2017 Disney+ 29 Doctor Strange 2016 Disney+ 30 Jessica Jones: Season 2 2018 Disney+ 31 Luke Cage: Season 2 2018 Disney+ 32 Iron Fist: Season 2 2018 Disney+ 33 Daredevil: Season 3 2018 Disney+ 34 Thor: Ragnarok 2017 Disney+ 35 The Punisher: Season 2 2019 Disney+ 36 Jessica Jones: Season 3 2019 Disney+ 37 Ant-Man and the Wasp 2018 Disney+ 38 Avengers: Infinity War 2018 Disney+ 39 Avengers: Endgame 2019 Disney+ 40 Wandavision 2021 Disney+ 41 Loki: Season 1 2021 Disney+ 42 Loki: Season 2 2023 Disney+ 43 Deadpool & Wolverine 2024 Disney+ 44 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 2021 Disney+ 45 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Season 1 2021 Disney+ 46 Spider-Man: Far From Home 2019 Disney+ 47 Eternals 2021 Disney+ 48 Spider-Man: No Way Home 2021 Disney+ 49 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 2022 Disney+ 50 Hawkeye: Season 1 2021 Disney+ 51 Moon Knight: Season 1 2022 Disney+ 52 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 2022 Disney+ 53 Echo: Season 1 2024 Disney+ 54 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Season 1 2022 Disney+ 55 Ms. Marvel: Season 1 2022 Disney+ 56 Thor: Love and Thunder 2022 Disney+ 57 Werewolf by Night 2022 Disney+ 58 Ironheart: Season 1 2025 Disney+ 59 Wonder Man: Season 1 2026 Disney+ 60 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania 2023 Disney+ 61 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 2023 Disney+ 62 Secret Invasion: Season 1 2023 Disney+ 63 The Marvels 2023 Disney+ 64 Agatha All Along: Season 1 2024 Disney+ 65 Daredevil: Born Again: Season 1 2025 Disney+ 66 Captain America: Brave New World 2025 Disney+ 67 Thunderbolts* 2025 Disney+ 68 Daredevil: Born Again: Season 2 2026 Disney+ 69 The Punisher: One Last Kill 2026 Disney+ Scroll horizontally to view full table

Frequently Asked Questions About the Marvel Cinematic Universe