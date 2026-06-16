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Marvel legends series x men '97 cyclops premium roleplay visor 1
CULTURE

Hasbro’s Light-Up Cyclops Visor Lets You Live Your X-Men Fantasy

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 4 min

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  • Hasbro has unveiled a 1:1 wearable Cyclops visor inspired by Marvel Studios’ X-Men ’97.
  • The visor features LED optic-blast effects, with solid and flashing light patterns.
  • A side button activates the lights and adjusts the beam width.
  • Spring-loaded ear pieces and a swappable nose piece help with fit.
  • It’s listed on EB Games Australia for AUD$129, with pre-orders opening Wednesday, 17 June 2026.

If you’ve been practising your two-finger temple pose in the mirror hoping to shoot laser beams out of your eyes, you’re in luck. Hasbro has made the Cyclops visor from X-Men ’97 a real, wearable thing.

The Marvel Legends Series X-Men ’97 Cyclops Premium Roleplay Visor is about as close as you can get to joining the X-Men without being born a mutant, or trawling through cosplay forums for a full Scott Summers fit.

Just one look, and you can already hear the iconic X-Men theme. The rounded yellow shell and clear, red-tinted lens make it look like it’s been ripped straight from X-Men ’97 and strapped across your face. Put it on, and you’ll be one uncovered set of eyes away from feeling far more dangerous than anyone wearing plastic headgear reasonably should.

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series X-Men 97 Cyclops premium roleplay visor front view
Marvel Legends Series X-Men ’97 Cyclops Premium Roleplay Visor | Image: Hasbro

Hasbro Marvel Legends Cyclops Visor Features

Of course, the only way you’re going to be firing anything through the classic ruby quartz lens is with the side button. Press it and the visor lights up with LED patterns, including solid and simple flashing effects. The same button also adjusts the beam width, which is the closest most of us should legally get to firing a controlled optic blast indoors.

It’s not quite the destructive mutant power you might have been hoping for. And since there are no sound effects, you’ll have to keep making those pew-pew noises yourself.

Profile of the light up Cyclops visor showing the activation button and spring-loaded earpieces
Marvel Legends Series X-Men ’97 Cyclops Premium Roleplay Visor | Image: Hasbro

That lack of audio is a little funny, mostly because the visor looks more like a pair of mutant-grade headphones than a simple plastic mask. Those chunky side pieces are there for fit rather than sound, with spring-loaded ear pieces and a swappable nose piece helping keep the visor in place. The last thing you want is your optic-blast roleplay being ruined by a visor that keeps sliding down your face.

Once you’re finished pretending to lead the X-Men, the visor also includes a stand and coloured lens insert for display, so it can sit on a shelf or desk without looking like you abandoned it there mid-mission.

Marvel legends series x men '97 cyclops premium roleplay visor 4
Marvel Legends Series X-Men ’97 Cyclops Premium Roleplay Visor | Image: Hasbro

Hasbro X-Men ’97 Cyclops Visor Price & Release Date

Aside from Wolverine’s claws and Professor X’s bald head, there are few X-Men visuals more recognisable than Cyclops’ visor. Just the colours alone are enough. It’s the character’s entire identity wrapped into one very obvious piece of superhero gear. You don’t need a full costume, a deep-cut comic reference or a lecture on mutant politics.

All you need is the yellow visor, the red lens and that all-important two-finger temple pose.

It’s officially licensed Marvel merchandise and rated for ages 14 and up, but the obvious buyer here is the grown-up X-Men fan who watched the original series and now has the money to justify a Cyclops visor. Hasbro has even preserved one great toy-store tradition: batteries not included.

No actual optic blasts are included either, which is probably for the best.

The Marvel Legends Series X-Men ’97 Cyclops Premium Roleplay Visor is listed on EB Games Australia for AUD$129, with pre-orders opening Wednesday, 17 June 2026.

Buy Hasbro X-Men ’97 Cyclops Visor From EB Games Australia
Marvel legends series x men '97 cyclops premium roleplay visor 3
Marvel Legends Series X-Men ’97 Cyclops Premium Roleplay Visor | Image: Hasbro
Marvel legends series x men '97 cyclops premium roleplay visor 9
Marvel Legends Series X-Men ’97 Cyclops Premium Roleplay Visor | Image: Hasbro
Official packaging box for the Marvel Legends Cyclops premium roleplay visor
Marvel Legends Series X-Men ’97 Cyclops Premium Roleplay Visor | Image: Hasbro

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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