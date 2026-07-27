Citizen Unveils Glow-In-The-Dark ‘Spider-Man Swings’ Eco-Drive Watch

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 27 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Citizen has unveiled a brand new, glow-in-the-dark ‘Spider-Man Swings’ watch.

The watchmaker commissioned veteran Marvel artist Adam Kubert to create the custom Spider-Man artwork across the dial.

The luminous eyes and webbing reveal a second version of the scene once the lights go out.

The 43mm Eco-Drive watch is listed at USD$525, with Australian pricing and availability yet to be confirmed.

At first glance, Citizen‘s new “Spider-Man Swings” Eco-Drive looked like another comic-book illustration spread across a watch dial. Spider-Man takes up most of the face, swinging over New York in the familiar red-and-blue suit. Instantly recognisable, slightly chaotic and very clearly made for Marvel fans.

Then you learn that the artwork was created specifically for the watch by Adam Kubert. The veteran Marvel artist brings an insane comic-book pedigree, with decades spent drawing characters including Wolverine, the X-Men, Hulk and Spider-Man. His work with the web-slinger stretches from Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man alongside Chip Zdarsky to the current Spider-Man: Long Way Home series with Jonathan Hickman.

And then the lights go out, and another surprise reveals itself. Citizen has used the lume to redraw Kubert’s scene after dark, leaving Spider-Man’s eyes, the web around his body and the strands dropping through the skyline glowing against the dial.

1/ 5 The luminous webbing and Spider-Man’s eyes light up the dial after dark | Image: Citizen

Adam Kubert’s Spider-Man Artwork Comes Alive After Dark

Citizen embossed Kubert’s artwork across the dial rather than relying on a flat print, giving Spider-Man, the skyline and those luminous web strands some genuine depth. In daylight, the scene is busy and colourful. After dark, most of it disappears, leaving the eyes and webbing suspended over the watch face.

Around it sits a noticeably subdued 43mm grey ion-plated stainless-steel case and matching bracelet. That blacked-out hardware does the right thing by staying out of the way. There’s already plenty happening on the dial without Citizen throwing more red, blue or Marvel branding around the edges.

Inside is Citizen’s J810 Eco-Drive movement, which converts light into energy and should mean you’ll rarely need to think about the battery. It’s a little more Superman than Spider-Man, admittedly, but a radioactive-spider-powered movement was probably asking too much.

The rest of the watch is fairly straightforward: three hands, a date window, mineral crystal and 100 metres of water resistance. Flip it over and the caseback carries a “THWIP” engraving, the familiar sound of Spider-Man’s web-shooters, while the boxed set includes a matching collectible pin.

The blacked-out case and bracelet keep attention on the dial artwork | Image: Citizen

Where It Sits In Citizen’s Marvel Collection

You’d probably sooner see me wearing one of those Hasbro web shooters than this, but I’m also not the audience. Citizen has been mining the Marvel universe for watches for some time, with 18 models currently covering everyone from Spider-Man and Miles Morales to Venom, Wolverine, Black Panther and the X-Men.

There are already a few Peter Parker watches in the range, making this glow-in-the-dark one a fun addition to the pack. It’s a neat party trick, but for a committed Spider-Man fan, Kubert’s custom artwork provides something more substantial to talk about once the lights come back on in the theatre.

That conversation could run through Kubert’s history with the character, the speculation surrounding Spider-Man: Brand New Day, why Peter Parker was nowhere to be seen in the latest Avengers: Doomsday trailer, or how Tom Holland may have made Hot Ones history by throwing up after all ten wings. Either way, this is a far better conversation starter than another logo slapped onto a dial.

Citizen “Spider-Man Swings” Eco-Drive Key Specs

Reference: AW1437-61W

AW1437-61W Case: 43mm grey ion-plated stainless steel

43mm grey ion-plated stainless steel Bracelet: Grey ion-plated stainless steel

Grey ion-plated stainless steel Movement: Citizen J810 Eco-Drive

Citizen J810 Eco-Drive Functions: Three hands and date

Three hands and date Crystal: Mineral

Mineral Water resistance: 100 metres

100 metres Dial: Embossed Adam Kubert artwork with luminous webbing

Embossed Adam Kubert artwork with luminous webbing Caseback: “THWIP” engraving

“THWIP” engraving Included: Collectible Spider-Man pin and presentation box

The Citizen “Spider-Man Swings” Eco-Drive is listed at USD$525. Australian pricing and availability haven’t been confirmed.

The 43mm watch wears with plenty of presence on the wrist | Image: Citizen

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