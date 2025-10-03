Everything We Know About ‘Landman’ Season 2: New Trailer, Release Date, and More

By Dean Blake - News Published: 3 Oct 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Yellowstone-creator Taylor Sheridan’s oil-field drama Landman is officially returning to screens 16 November, 2025. While the show initially debuted on Paramount+ back in 2024, and found a dedicated audience, it wasn’t initially clear it’d be getting a second season: thankfully, though, we’ll be getting another glimpse into the life of Landman Tommy Norris, played perfectly by Billy Bob Thornton.

Set to the backdrop of Midland, Texas, Landman is a story of greed, family, morality, and power. We follow Tommy, a landman (someone employed by an oil company to serve as a boots-on-the-ground professional) working for M-Tex Oil, who finds ways to navigate working with the drillers themselves, as well as the dealings of a local chapter of an international drug cartel who has claims over the land. As you’d expect, things get bloody.

While the show is launching pretty soon, we know almost nothing about what we’re likely to see. Paramount+ tells us that “as oil rises from the earth, so do secrets – and Tommy Norris’s (Thornton) breaking point may be closer than he realises.

“Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Moore), and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn’t noble – it’s brutal. And sooner or later something’s got to break.”

That’s pretty vague, so let’s drill into everything we know so far about Landman Season 2.

What is ‘Landman’?

While Sheridan is perhaps better known for Yellowstone, as well as the myriad spinoffs already in production, Landman is something a bit different. Though on first blush the two shows are modern-day Westerns, focused on the shaky familial bond of the Dutton and Norris families, Landman dives deeper into corporate intrigue, while highlighting the pragmatic balance that people such as Tommy need to strike. Life on the oilfield is incredibly lucrative, but it’s also incredibly dangerous. From episode one, we’re shown gangland torture and erupting oilfields, costing more than one character their lives before the episode is over.

That is to say that, if you’ve watched Yellowstone and want something similar, but different, Landman will absolutely tick that box.

Tommy is certainly the main focus of the story in Landman, but the show is far more of an ensemble affair than you’d expect. Largely, the show follows the Norris Family—divorcees Tommy and Angela (Ali Larter), as well as son Cooper (Jacob Lofland) and daughter Ainsley (Michelle Randolph)—though also features a strong surrounding cast of M-Tex associates.

Billy Bob Thornton in ‘Landman’ | Image: IMDB

Tommy is a landman for M-Tex Oil, and effectively keeps its operations running across parts of Texas. At the beginning of the show his son, Cooper, drops out of college to take a job on the oil field and, despite literally witnessing the death of his entire team on his first day, hopes to make it work: he has a girlfriend, after all, and wants to provide a better life for her and their potential family.

Tommy’s ex-wife Angela and daughter Ainsley also join the story early on, and despite having complicated relationships with the Landman himself, play a huge role in reminding him of what is important when things start getting hairy, lives are lost, and his future is on the line.

Throughout the 10-episode first season, the Norris family serves as the backbone of the entire story: though M-Tex employees, such as founder Monty Miller (Jon Hamm) and hard-ass lawyer Rebecca Falcone (Kayla Wallace) keep the story from being too family focused.

Jacob Lofland in ‘Landman’ | Image: IMDB

Confirmed Cast Members (So Far)

Given where the first season ended up, there’s a few characters were likely to see a lot more of in the upcoming season 2 (and a few we’re likely to see a lot less of). Firstly, Andy Garcia’s Gallino, who heads up an international crime syndicate and spared Tommy’s life following a brutal torture scene, will certainly play a bigger role. Demi Moore’s Cami Miller will also play a large role, now being the head of M-Tex Oil, though much of the operational responsiblity will be left to Tommy.

As far as new faces, we know Sam Elliott will be joining the cast. Elliott previously portrayed Shea Brennan in Yellowstone spin-off 1883, though it isn’t clear who he’ll be playing in Landman.

Here’s the confirmed cast members (so far) for Landman Season 2:

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris

Ali Larter as Angela Norris

Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris

Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris

Paulina Chavez as Ariana

Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Falcone

Mark Collie as Sheriff Walt Joeberg

James Jordan as Dale Bradley

Demi Moore as Cami Miller

Colm Feore as Nathan

Andy Garcia as Gallino

Sam Elliott

Stefania Spampinato

Landman will be dropping on 16 November, 2025 exclusively on Paramount+.