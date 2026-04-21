The Art of the Accent: A Simple Guide to Men’s Accessories

In an era of quiet luxury and post-trend dressing, the clothes are the canvas, and the accessories are the signature. The problem is, most men either throw on a watch and sunnies and call it a day, or skip accessorising altogether for fear of overdoing it. Neither approach is doing you any favours.

The good news is there’s a spectrum here, and it helps to know where you’re aiming. Think of it as the Johnny Depp vs Steve McQueen scale. Depp layers on rings, scarves and hats until the outfit disappears. McQueen kept it simple with a watch and a pair of shades and let his confidence do the rest. One feels cluttered, one feels curated.

That’s where this guide comes in. We don’t chase trends at Man of Many. We’re all about timeless fashion. This men’s style guide for 2026 highlights the best men’s accessories in Australia right now, how to wear men’s jewellery without overthinking it, and why a few well-chosen pieces will always beat a drawer full of forgettable ones.

How to Accessorise Without Overdoing It

The Rule of Three

If you’ve been wondering how to dress like Jacob Elordi, the secret isn’t what he wears, it’s what he leaves off. If you’re a t-shirt and jeans kinda guy and accessorising feels foreign to you, the rule of the three is the simplest framework to follow. Never wear more than three visible “hard” accessories at once. A watch, a ring and a pair of sunglasses is the complete look. “Soft” accessories like a pocket square, patterned socks or a textured belt don’t count toward those three and can be added to complete the look.

Men’s Personal Stylist Elle Lavon says when it comes to choosing accessories, it’s important to go for pieces that feel right for your personality and your overall vibe.

“If you’re a classic guy, chances are you don’t want to go all ‘Russell Brand’ with things. And if you’re more of a natural, rugged dude, chances are shiny bling isn’t going to feel right,” Lavon says.

Match the Moment

The mistake most of us make isn’t picking the wrong accessories, it’s wearing the right ones at the wrong time. A mate’s wedding calls for refined choices: a dress watch, a silk pocket square, polished leather boots. Wear that same combination to a Saturday brunch, and you’ll look like you’ve pulled an all-nighter.

Accessorising well isn’t about building a signature look and forcing it into every setting. It’s about having a bit of range, and knowing when to tone it down or step it up.

The Head-to-Toe Guide to Accessorising

Here are our picks of some of the best men’s accessories available in Australia right now.

Head & Face

The Traveller. Image: Akubra

Akubra: The Traveller

The Akubra hat is about as Australian as it gets. But unless you’re auditioning for Farmer Wants a Wife, it can feel a little out of place in the city. Enter, the Traveller Hat.

Made from 100% rabbit fur felt, it’s designed to be packed down flat and bounce back into shape without fuss. Structured enough to hold its shape, relaxed enough not to feel like fancy dress, it works just as well on a weekend away as it does on a coffee run.

Tasmanian-born Queen Mary of Denmark recently wore one on a trip to Uluru, so if anyone questions the look, you’ve got a pretty strong reference point.

Price: $320 AUD.

$320 AUD. Why it works: UPF50+ sun protection, durable felt construction and available in 11 colours.

UPF50+ sun protection, durable felt construction and available in 11 colours. Best for: Guys (or gals) who want a hat that works just as well in the city as it does outdoors, without leaning too far into outback cosplay.

Jacques Marie Mage: The Dealan

If you’re a low maintenance man, finding the perfect pair of men’s sunglasses is one of the easiest ways to level up your style. Minimal effort, immediate impact. Jacques Marie Mage’s The Dealan is bold without being loud, featuring thick, sculptural frames that hold their own but don’t overwhelm everything else you’re wearing.

There’s a reason you’ll see them on the likes of Jeff Goldblum and Brad Pitt (who famously wore them in the film Babylon). They don’t feel trend-driven, they feel like a considered choice.

Price: $960 USD (approximately $1,500 AUD).

$960 USD (approximately $1,500 AUD). Why it works: Small-batch production, handcrafted in Japan, and released in limited runs that rarely come back, so you’ll feel like part of the exclusive JMM club.

Small-batch production, handcrafted in Japan, and released in limited runs that rarely come back, so you’ll feel like part of the exclusive JMM club. Best for: Anyone ready to move on from throwaway sunglasses and invest in one pair that carries everything else you’re wearing.

Neck & Torso

Knowing how to wear men’s jewellery comes down to confidence and context. Start with one piece, live with it for a while and build from there.

Paspaley: Kimberley Dusk Pearl Bracelet (Worn as a Stack)

Harry Styles made them cool, Pharrell’s been wearing them for years, but you don’t need to be famous to pull off pearls. Personal stylist Kerrie Carucci sees this kind of confidence becoming the norm. “Men have become far more confident in using accessories as a form of self-expression, not just a finishing touch, but a focal point of their outfit.”

If you’re ready to experiment, Paspaley’s Kimberley Dusk collection is a gentle ease into pearls without feeling too out there. Worn solo or as a stack, these are pieces you buy once and wear for years.

Price: From around $1,080 AUD.

From around $1,080 AUD. Why it works: The baroque pearls are naturally irregular, so no two pieces are the same, and with 20% of proceeds supporting cancer research through the Garvan Institute, you can feel good about this purchase too.

The baroque pearls are naturally irregular, so no two pieces are the same, and with 20% of proceeds supporting cancer research through the Garvan Institute, you can feel good about this purchase too. Best for: Those already comfortable with jewellery who want to invest in something more distinctive that will hold up over time.

Image: M.J. Bale

M.J. Bale: Pure Silk Pocket Squares & Knitted Silk Ties

Adding a pocket square or tie to your fit is the easiest low-effort win in menswear. M.J. Bale’s silk pocket squares and knitted silk ties do what the best accessories should: make the stuff you already own look better.

If you’ve recently built a capsule wardrobe, these are what turn a navy blazer from safe to sharp. And if your pocket square technique is still the “scrunch it up and hope for the best” method, our guide on how to fold a pocket square will sort you out.

Price: Pocket squares from $49 AUD, knitted silk ties from $89 AUD.

Pocket squares from $49 AUD, knitted silk ties from $89 AUD. Why it works: Knitted silk has a texture and drape that feels relaxed rather than boardroom, which is exactly where modern tailoring has landed.

Knitted silk has a texture and drape that feels relaxed rather than boardroom, which is exactly where modern tailoring has landed. Best for: Weddings, formal dinners and any event where a suit or blazer needs that final touch.

Tom Wood: Curb Chain Slim in Sterling Silver

Every man needs a “set and forget” necklace. One you put on in the morning, don’t think about all day and somehow still get compliments on at dinner. Norwegian brand Tom Wood’s Curb Chain Slim in sterling silver is exactly that. It’s clean, weighty but not so heavy that you feel like a bouncer, and looks good with just about anything.

Wearing a chain for the first time can feel like a stretch, like maybe it’s not for you. Trust us, it is. You’ll forget you’re wearing it until you hear: “mate, where’d you get that?”

Price: From $239 USD.

From $239 USD. Why it works: The flat, interlocking links sit flush against skin so it never snags or twists, and every piece is made from 100% recycled sterling silver, so it’s a sustainable buy too.

The flat, interlocking links sit flush against skin so it never snags or twists, and every piece is made from 100% recycled sterling silver, so it’s a sustainable buy too. Best for: Every day wear. Under a T-shirt, against an open collar, or layered with other chains.

Wrists & Hands

Bausele: Elemental Oceanic Blue

We’re suckers for a good origin story at Man of Many, and Bausele’s hits close to home. Swiss-born Founder Christophe Hoppé left a finance career to build a watch brand in Sydney and as he puts it: “I didn’t set out to build a watch brand. I set out to build something that mattered.” We’d say it’s worked out pretty well.

Our pick is the Bausele Elemental Oceanic Blue. It features a 40mm stainless steel case, Swiss automatic movement and 200m water resistance, and inspired by the Australian landscape, contains actual sand from Sydney’s Manly Beach.

Price: $1,200 AUD.

$1,200 AUD. Why it works: Everything you’d expect from a solid everyday dive watch, and limited batch releases keep it feeling considered rather than mass-produced.

Everything you’d expect from a solid everyday dive watch, and limited batch releases keep it feeling considered rather than mass-produced. Best for: Ocean swimmers, watch collectors and anyone living a coastal lifestyle.

Cartier: The Tank Must

If the Bausele was built for Chris Hemsworth on a jet ski, then the Cartier Tank Must was made for James Bond at a black-tie dinner. With a clean rectangular case, blue hands and a sapphire cabochon crown, this sleek wristwatch is a timeless classic that adds sophistication to any attire. If you want to explore more options at different price points, our luxury watch guide covers the full range.

Price: $5,700 AUD.

$5,700 AUD. Why it works: Smaller proportions add sophistication and confidence, without the boldness of a bulky oversized watch. When it comes to luxury men’s accessories, you can never go wrong with Cartier.

Smaller proportions add sophistication and confidence, without the boldness of a bulky oversized watch. When it comes to luxury men’s accessories, you can never go wrong with Cartier. Best for: Those who want a tailored, understated style that works just as well with a suit as it does dressed down on a weekend.

Scarlett Jewellery Label: Cushion Signet Rings

A signet ring used to mean a family crest or generations of inheritance. These days, you can skip all that. Buy your own, start your own tradition, hand it down later if you want to. Either way, a signet ring belongs on every man’s hand.

Melbourne-based Scarlett Jewellery Label makes signet rings that feel modern without losing the weight of the original. Their Cushion Signet Ring with Flush Set Diamond in yellow gold features a cushion-shaped face, a flush-set diamond and two hand-engraved lines. Simple, sophisticated and stylish.

Price: $2,330 AUD.

$2,330 AUD. Why it works: Solid 9ct yellow gold with a flush-set diamond means it’s built to last decades, not seasons, and the clean profile works just as well with a t-shirt as it does with a tailored suit.

Best for: Anyone who wants a meaningful everyday ring or a non-traditional wedding band that holds up over time.

Waist

Image: R.M. Williams

R.M. Williams: Drover Belt

A quality leather belt deserves a place in every man’s life, and the R.M. Williams Drover Belt is the perfect all-rounder. Full-grain leather, brass hardware and a weight that tells you this thing will outlast most of what’s in your wardrobe. If you already own a pair of R.M. boots (and if you’ve read our guide to the best Australian shoe brands, you probably should), this is the natural companion.

Price: $169 AUD.

$169 AUD. Why it works: Quality craftsmanship and RMW debossed branding makes this a considered style choice.

Quality craftsmanship and RMW debossed branding makes this a considered style choice. Best for: Durability, practicality and style, works with both formal and casual wear.

Image: Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta: Intrecciato Woven Belt

Bottega Veneta’s Intrecciato woven leather belt is the perfect piece to dress a formal suit down. The woven texture adds a softness that rigid leather can’t, which makes it ideal for modern, less structured tailoring. If your 9-5 is more relaxed than corporate, this is the belt that matches that energy.

Price: $1,140 AUD.

$1,140 AUD. Why it works: A signature woven leather construction that’s stayed relevant since the 60s, with a tactile softness that pairs perfectly with relaxed, modern tailoring.

A signature woven leather construction that’s stayed relevant since the 60s, with a tactile softness that pairs perfectly with relaxed, modern tailoring. Best for: Smart casual through to soft-shouldered suits. Anywhere a dress belt feels too corporate.

Feet

Image: Comme Si

Comme Si: The Agnelli Sock

If you’re a style-conscious man still wearing novelty or cartoon socks, consider this your intervention. Named after Gianni Agnelli, the Italian industrialist who famously wore his watch over his shirt cuff, Comme Si’s Agnelli Sock is all about one well-placed flash of colour. In ochre, forest green or burgundy, a strip of quality cotton between your trouser hem and shoe turns a dead zone into a detail people actually notice.

Price: $149 AUD for the Agnelli Trio (set of three socks).

$149 AUD for the Agnelli Trio (set of three socks). Why it works: A light, fine-ribbed sock made from Egyptian Cotton brings a touch of style and luxury to your every day ensemble.

A light, fine-ribbed sock made from Egyptian Cotton brings a touch of style and luxury to your every day ensemble. Best for: Those who want to level up their every day sock game, or as the perfect gift.

Image: Wilderness Wear

Wilderness Wear: Merino Half Beast Lifestyle Socks

You don’t have to spend a fortune on socks to feel the benefits. Wilderness Wear’s Merino Half Beast Lifestyle Socks are made from Tasmanian merino wool, keeping your feet warm when it’s cold and cool when it’s not. They’re breathable, moisture-wicking and, most importantly, they won’t get smelly like cheap cotton blends.

Price: $29.95 AUD

$29.95 AUD Why it works: Merino wool naturally adapts to your body temperature. Add in reinforced stress zones and a comfortable mid-weight feel, and they outperform anything in your standard sock drawer.

Merino wool naturally adapts to your body temperature. Add in reinforced stress zones and a comfortable mid-weight feel, and they outperform anything in your standard sock drawer. Best for: Everyday wear, from office days to weekends to adventurous holidays.

James B. Young: Kangaroo Leather Boot Laces

Here’s a small upgrade that pays off more than you’d expect: swap the standard laces on your favourite pair of boots for a bespoke laces from Alice Springs-based shoemaker and outfitter, James B. Young. The Kangaroo Leather Boot laces are cut from vegetable tanned kangaroo leather, formed around natural hemp thread and set with brass anglets.

Price: $58 AUD.

Why it works: It takes two minutes, costs almost nothing and it refreshes shoes you already own without buying new ones.

Best for: A worn-in pair of boots that need a minor upgrade that makes all the difference.

The 2026 Shift: Sustainability & Smart Integration

Two things are reshaping men’s accessories right now. The first is sustainable men’s fashion. Lab-grown stones, recycled ocean plastics in eyewear and vegan leathers made from cactus or mushroom are all moving past the gimmick stage.

The second is smartwatches. We love watches and we love tech, but the two don’t always play nice. A bulky smartwatch with a tailored suit at a wedding throws the whole look off. The fix is simple though, swap out the strap for a decent leather or metal band.

Both shifts point in the same direction, and Carucci sees it playing out with her clients every day.

“Accessories have shifted from just functional to a daily definition. Looking ahead to 2026, it’s less about following trends and more about curation of elements that reflect personal identity. The modern man isn’t adding more, he’s choosing better.”

The Final Polish

Coco Chanel had a piece of advice that still holds: before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off. Restraint, not accumulation, is what separates a well-accessorised man from an overdone one. The hard part is knowing what to keep on.

That comes down to personal experience, and Lavon’s advice is to try things on and pay attention to how you feel. Practically, does the piece annoy you? Is it getting caught on things? And stylistically, do you feel confident wearing it? Does it give your outfit the vibe you were going for? If the answer is yes across the board, you’ve found a keeper.

Invest in accessories you’ll still want to wear in five years, not just this season.