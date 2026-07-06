15 highest paid afl players for the 2026 season

Curious just how much the highest-paid AFL players make a year? With a $4.5 billion television rights deal running from 2025 to 2031, the Australian Football League has transformed into a multi-million-dollar industry. Nowhere is this more evident than in player pay packets. The highest-paid AFL players in 2026 now command salaries that were once unthinkable, with the game’s best athletes nabbing $2 million per season.

According to the most recent data provided by the AFL and major media outlets, the AFL salary cap (Total Player Payments) has jumped to $17.8 million per club, up from the AFL salary cap 2025 figure of $15.8 million. The average AFL salary has eclipsed the half-million-dollar mark for the first time in history, sitting at an impressive $505,961 – a 10.2 per cent increase from the previous year. In 2026, the AFL’s million-dollar club has exploded, with a record 58 players now earning in excess of $1 million, up from just 25 the previous year.

So, who is the highest-paid AFL player? This season marks a historic milestone: the arrival of the $2 million man. St Kilda’s Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera broke the barrier, followed by fellow teammate Tom De Koning at 1.7 million, setting a new benchmark for elite talent in the league.

Below is our updated list of the top 15 highest-paid AFL players for 2026, from established household names to the league’s brightest young stars.

Richest AFL Players 2026

Player Club Salary Contract Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera St Kilda $2 million 2 Years (Ends 2027) Tom De Koning St Kilda $1.7 million 8 Years (Ends 2033) Josh Kelly GWS Giants $1.6 million 8 Years (Ends 2029) Tom Lynch Richmond $1.6 million 7+1 Years (Ends 2026) Christian Petracca Gold Coast $1.4 million 7 Years (Ends 2029) Clayton Oliver GWS Giants $1.4 million 7 Years (Ends 2030) Marcus Bontempelli Western Bulldogs $1.4 million 4 Years (Ends 2029) Chad Warner Sydney $1.3 million 2 Years (Ends 2027) Errol Gulden Sydney $1.3 million 4 Years (Ends 2028) Patrick Cripps Carlton $1.3 million 6 Years (Ends 2027) Connor Rozee Port Adelaide $1.2 million 8 Years (Ends 2031) Nick Daicos Collingwood $1.2 million 6 Years (Ends 2029) Sam Walsh Carlton FC $1.2 million 8 Year (Ends 2034) Kysaiah Pickett Melbourne Demons $1.15 million 7 years (Ends 2034) Lachie Neale Brisbane Lions $1.1 million 3 Years (Ends 2026) Scroll horizontally to view full table

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera | Image: AFL.com.au

1. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

Salary: $2 million per year

$2 million per year Team: St Kilda Saints

St Kilda Saints Position: Defender/Midfielder

Defender/Midfielder Contract Length: 2 years (Ends 2027)

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera officially broke the AFL salary ceiling in 2026, becoming the league’s first $2 million man. ‘Nasiah the Messiah’ signed a massive two-year extension worth a reported $4 million to remain at Moorabbin, knocking back gigantic offers from rival clubs. Silky by foot and unflappable under pressure, the Saints paid for a generational talent entering his prime.

Tom De Koning | Image: AFL.com.au

2. Tom De Koning

Salary: $1.7 million per year

$1.7 million per year Team: St Kilda Saints

St Kilda Saints Position: Ruckman

Ruckman Contract Length: 8 years (Ends 2033)

St Kilda’s aggressive spending spree didn’t stop with Wanganeen-Milera. The Saints lured star ruckman Tom De Koning away from Carlton with a massive eight-year deal reportedly worth $1.7 million a season. Big men who can impact both in the ruck and forward of centre are rare, and St Kilda opened the chequebook to secure De Koning’s best years.

Josh Kelly | Image: AFL.com.au

3. Josh Kelly

Salary: $1.6 million per year

$1.6 million per year Team: GWS Giants

GWS Giants Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Contract Length: 8 years (Ends 2029)

GWS stalwart Josh Kelly is hitting the big-money point of the eight-year extension he signed back in 2021. Known for his elite endurance, silky ball use, and precise foot skills, Kelly remains a vital cog in the ‘Orange Tsunami’. Even with the next generation rising, he remains a premium performer anchoring their midfield mix.

Tom Lynch | Image: AFL.com.au

4. Tom Lynch (Richmond Tigers)

Salary : $1.45 million per year​

: $1.45 million per year​ Team: Richmond Tigers

Richmond Tigers Position : Forward

: Forward Contract Length: 7-year deal plus 1-year extension (ends 2026)

If you’re wondering about Tom Lynch’s salary, the dual premiership star is in the final year of his monster, heavily back-ended contract. The towering forward was crucial to Richmond’s recent premiership success, but with the Tigers now firmly in rebuild mode, his massive $1.45 million salary is a significant portion of their cap. It’s currently unclear what will happen with the now 34-year-old’s contract at the end of the year.

Christian Petracca | Image: AFL.com.au

5. Christian Petracca

Salary : $1.4 million per year​

: $1.4 million per year​ Team : Gold Coast Suns

: Gold Coast Suns Position : Midfielder

: Midfielder Contract Length: 7 years (ends 2029)

In one of the biggest moves of the 2025 off-season, four-time All-Australian Christian Petracca requested a trade and landed at the Gold Coast Suns. The Suns absorbed his massive contract and bumped up his salary from 1.2 million to 1.4 million, adding the Norm Smith Medallist to an already formidable midfield. Explosive out of stoppage and built for finals footy, Christian Petracca’s net worth and salary remain elite.

Clayton Oliver | Image: GSW Giants

6. Clayton Oliver

Salary : $1.4 million per year​

: $1.4 million per year​ Team: GWS Giants

GWS Giants Position : Midfielder

: Midfielder Contract Length: 7 years (ends 2030)

Another seismic shift saw Clayton Oliver swap Melbourne’s navy and red for the GWS Giants. The three-time All-Australian clearance machine adds incredible grunt to the Giants’ engine room. Remarkably, Melbourne is reportedly still paying a portion of his lucrative contract through to 2030, making this a shrewd acquisition for GWS.

Marcus Bontempelli | Image: AFL.com.au

7. Marcus Bontempelli

Salary : $1.4 million per year​

: $1.4 million per year​ Team: Western Bulldogs

Western Bulldogs Position : Midfielder

: Midfielder Contract Length: 4 years (ends 2025)

Considered by many as the best player in the game, Marcus Bontempelli signed a new four-year extension to remain at the Kennel. “The Bont” has been worth his weight in gold for years. Captain, match-winner, and consistent performer, his $1.4 million salary reflects sustained excellence, not just potential.

Chad Warner | Image: AFL.com.au

8. Chad Warner

Salary: $1.3 million per year

$1.3 million per year Team: Sydney Swans

Sydney Swans Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Contract Length: 2 years (Ends 2027)

Warner’s burst speed and ability to break lines make him one of the most exciting midfielders in the competition. Sydney paid up to $2.8 million over two years to secure his prime, knowing his upside is still climbing. When he gets space, damage follows.

Errol Gulden | Image: AFL.com.au

9. Errol Gulden

Salary: $1.3 million per year

$1.3 million per year Team: Sydney Swans

Sydney Swans Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Contract Length: 4 years (Ends 2028)

Elite endurance, pinpoint foot skills and a motor that doesn’t stop – Errol Gulden embodies the modern wingman. The elite left-footer famously turned down a mammoth 10-year offer from the Adelaide Crows to remain in Sydney.

Patrick Cripps | Image: AFL.com.au

10. Patrick Cripps

Salary: $1.3 million per year

$1.3 million per year Team: Carlton Football Club

Carlton Football Club Position: Midfielder (Captain)

Midfielder (Captain) Contract Length: 6 years (Ends 2027)

Carlton’s captain is paid like one. The dual Brownlow Medallist is the prototype modern midfielder: big, strong, and elite at the clearances. Cripps’ contested dominance and leadership were central to the Blues’ resurgence, and locking him in long-term was non-negotiable.

Connor Rozee | Image: AFL.com.au

11. Connor Rozee

Salary: $1.2 million per year

$1.2 million per year Team: Port Adelaide

Port Adelaide Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Contract Length: 8 years (Ends 2031)

Port Adelaide captain Connor Rozee blends class with composure. Rozee can win a game in a quarter, whether pushing forward or driving through the midfield. The Connor Rozee salary of $1.2 million reflects the Power’s investment in leadership and flair rolled into one, boosting the Connor Rozee net worth significantly. Sadly, a hamstring injury in Round 2 has ended his 2026 season prematurely.

Nick Daicos | Image: AFL.com.au

12. Nick Daicos

Salary: $1.2 million per year

$1.2 million per year Team: Collingwood Magpies

Collingwood Magpies Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Contract Length: 6 years (Ends 2029)

Still early in his career and already commanding superstar money. Daicos’ footy IQ and ball use separate him from most of his peers. Collingwood knew rival offers would be enormous (including a rumoured $25 million pitch from Tasmania), so they moved early to secure his signature.

Sam Walsh | Image: AFL.com.au

13. Sam Walsh

Salary: $1.25 million per year

$1.25 million per year Team: Carlton FC

Carlton FC Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Contract Length: 8 years (Ends 2034)

An endurance machine who racks up possessions like clockwork, Sam Walsh is one of the competition’s most reliable midfield accumulators. The former No.1 draft pick was set to become a free agent at the end of 2026, with Geelong among a queue of clubs keen to lure him away from Ikon Park. Instead, Walsh knocked back all interest and signed an eight-year extension worth over $10 million, which is the biggest deal in Carlton history.

Kysaiah Pickett | Image: AFL.com.au

14. Kysaiah Pickett

Salary: $1.15 million per year

$1.15 million per year Team: Melbourne Demons

Position: Midfielder/Forward

Midfielder/Forward Contract Length: 7 years (Ends 2034)

“Kozzy” brings the best sort of chaos. Speed, pressure, and scoreboard impact make Kysaiah Pickett a genuine match-turner, and Melbourne paid handsomely to ensure he stays at the MCG. The Demons locked him in on a seven-year, $12 million deal in mid-2025, heading off strong interest from Fremantle, who had been heavily linked with the small forward. While the deal averages out at a significant figure across its full term, the 2026 annual salary sits at approximately $1.15 million as the contract ramps up.

Lachie Neal | Image: AFL.com.au

15. Lachie Neale

Salary: $1.1 million per year

$1.1 million per year Team: Brisbane Lions

Brisbane Lions Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Contract Length: Ends 2026

Brownlow medallist. Clearance king. Still finding the footy as if it’s magnetised. Lachie Neale has been the engine of Brisbane’s midfield for years, and his consistent output has kept him firmly in the seven-figure bracket. The dual Brownlow contender is in the final year of his current deal, however, with his future beyond 2026 the subject of intense speculation. Multiple reports suggest rival clubs are circling, and Brisbane faces a genuine fight to retain one of the competition’s most decorated midfielders. Whatever happens next, Neale’s production this season shows no signs of slowing down.

What’s the Average AFL Salary in 2026?

The AFL’s salary pool has never looked healthier. In 2026, the average salary for a listed AFL player surpassed the half-million-dollar mark for the first time in the competition’s history, rising to $505,961 – a 10.2 per cent jump from $459,173 in 2025. For players who have made at least one senior appearance, that figure climbs even higher, reflecting the premium placed on proven on-field contributors.

Meanwhile, total player payments per club have surged to $17.8 million in 2025, up from $15.8 million the previous year, with the 2026 cap rising further to approximately $18.3 million per club under the current 2023–2027 CBA. The AFL’s Million-Dollar Club has more than doubled in the space of a single year, from 25 players earning over $1 million in 2024 to a record 58 players in 2025. With the historic $2 million contracts for Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Harley Reid now setting a new ceiling, industry experts expect the number of seven-figure earners to keep climbing as broadcast revenues continue to flow through to player payments.

Top Paid AFL Players 2025

Player Club Salary Tom Lynch Richmond Tigers $1.45M Ben McKay Essendon Bombers $1.3M Christian Petracca Melbourne Demons $1.2M Aaron Naughton Western Bulldogs $1.2M Shai Bolton Fremantle Dockers $1.1M Tim Kelly West Coast Eagles $1.1M Marcus Bontempelli Western Bulldogs $1.1M Clayton Oliver Melbourne Demons $1.05M Darcy Moore Collingwood Magpies $1.025M Patrick Cripps Carlton $1M Isaac Heeney Sydney Swans $1M Zak Butters Port Adelaide $1M Connor Rozee Port Adelaide $1M Ben King Gold Coast Suns $1M Brodie Grundy Sydney Swans $1M Scroll horizontally to view full table

How We Calculated These Numbers

AFL clubs and the league rarely publish exact individual salaries, so any “rich list” inevitably involves a bit of detective work. This ranking is based on:

Official AFL total player payment data and salary cap figures

Reporting from major outlets that regularly publish estimated “Rich 100”–style lists

Contract length and structure (front-loaded or back-ended) as reported in trade and free agency coverage

Cross-checking across multiple credible media sources and industry whispers

Figures are all before tax and should be viewed as informed estimates rather than exact dollar amounts.

How the AFL Salary Cap Shapes Big Deals

Finally, it is worth remembering that these monster contracts don’t exist in a vacuum. The AFL’s soft cap, list sizes, and minimum-spend rules all shape how and when clubs splash the cash. Front-loaded deals can help rebuilding clubs burn excess cap space early, while back-ended contracts can free up room in the short term and bite harder later. As the broadcast deal and league revenues grow, expect the top-end numbers to keep creeping up – and this list to keep changing as new superstars cash in on their peak years.

What is the AFL Umpire Salary?

It’s not just the AFL players who rake in a nice salary. AFL umpire salaries can be pretty lucrative as well. As of 2026, field umpires (the three on-field officials who adjudicate play) are the highest-paid, earning a base salary plus match fees that can combine to $150,000 or more per season. A single AFL home-and-away game can pay a field umpire over $1,000 in match fees, with additional bonuses for finals appointments, meaning top-ranked field umpires who umpire deep into September can earn considerably more.

Boundary umpires and goal umpires earn less, typically in the range of $60,000 to $80,000 per season, with top performers earning more. Emerging umpires who split time between AFL and state league can earn around $100,000 if they secure the base rate and umpire a handful of AFL games alongside lower-level appointments.

In case you were wondering, AFL umpires are not full-time employees in the traditional sense. Many hold second jobs or careers alongside their umpiring commitments, though the most senior field umpires are effectively full-time given training loads and match preparation.

AFL’s Highest-Paid Players FAQs