AFL ‘Final Siren’ Docuseries Created by the ‘Drive to Survive’ Team is Coming Next Month

Final Siren debuts February 27, 2026, on Prime Video worldwide.

debuts February 27, 2026, on Prime Video worldwide. The series follows six AFL clubs during the 2025 season.

It focuses on human emotion and pressure rather than on complex game rules.

Features “unprecedented access” to stars like Max Gawn and Toby Greene.

Produced by Box To Box Films, creators of Drive to Survive.

Prime Video is trying its hand at the global sports documentary formula again, this time with the AFL. Final Siren: Inside the AFL lands on 27 February 2026, and the angle will feel familiar to anyone who got swept up in Formula 1: Drive to Survive. Same idea. Follow the people, not the rulebook, and let the pressure do the talking.

The difference here is the sport. F1 is built for spectacle, but to many, the AFL, at least from the outside, can look like organised chaos. Players spread across a huge oval, bodies flying into tackles, midair contests for the ball, and rules that honestly take a few games to properly sink in. But don’t worry if you’re not caught up. Final Siren appears less interested in explaining any of that and more focused on why people continue to put themselves through it year after year. Oh, and the fans, who have been turning up for more than 100 years, packing out stadiums and belting out their team songs.

It’s a deliberate choice, too. The series isn’t just aimed at fans who already spend their weekends glued to the footy. It’s clearly pitched at the curious middle ground. People who tune in for a final, watch a game with mates, and vaguely understand how intense the whole thing is without following every club religiously.

Max Gawn addressing teammates on game day. | Image: AFL / Prime Video

Prime Video Australia and New Zealand’s Head of Originals, Sarah Christie, has framed the series as a way to get closer to the people inside the game, describing it as “an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the 2025 AFL season, through the eyes of absolute legends of the game”.

It’s less about selling the sport and more about showing what the job actually demands when the cameras are usually turned off.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios, alongside Box To Box Films, the four-part series follows the season across six clubs: Melbourne Football Club, Western Bulldogs, GWS Giants, Fremantle Dockers, Gold Coast Suns, and reigning premiers the Brisbane Lions.

The hook is the access that the cameras had to the teams, players, lockers and more. Not just on game day, but the in-between stuff. Training weeks that drag, decisions that don’t please everyone, and the mental toll that builds as the season wears on. That naturally brings the camera closer to the players. Names like Max Gawn, Marcus Bontempelli, Toby Greene, Touk Miller, and Nathan Fyfe feature heavily. You don’t need to know their career stats to follow what’s going on. The focus is on how they handle expectations, leadership, injuries, and the constant feeling that someone else is lining up for your spot.

Toby Greene during a match break. | Image: AFL / Prime Video

Box To Box loves a human angle, and executive producer Hillary Olsen has pointed to emotion as the connective tissue, saying the series uses “unprecedented access and a character-first lens” to pull viewers into the intensity of the game, capturing high-stakes moments on and off the field that are designed to resonate well beyond Australia.

Even if you’ve never sat through a full AFL match, the emotional stakes will draw you in.

This isn’t Prime Video’s first run at AFL access either, as the platform has worked closely with the league on a string of local Prime Original documentaries, including Making Their Mark, which tracked the disrupted 2020 season, Kick Like Tayla, centred on AFLW star Tayla Harris, and Warriors On The Field, which explored the experiences of Indigenous players across the league.

Final Siren: Inside the AFL is another entry in the Australian Prime Video doc lineup, alongside other hits such as The Test.

The good news is you won’t have to pace yourself. All four episodes drop at once on Prime Video, launching in 240 countries. Whether you’re a finals-only watcher or just footy-adjacent by association, this series feels like the easiest way yet to understand why this sport means so much to the people inside it. More information can be found at Prime Video below.

Fremantle Dockers players off the field. | Image: AFL / Prime Video

Cam Rayner at home during the season. | Image: AFL / Prime Video

Nathan Fyfe during an off-field moment. | Image: AFL / Prime Video