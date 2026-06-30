10 highest paid nrl players for 2026

While it’s in a constant battle with the AFL to claim the title of Australia’s national sport, the NRL runs through the blood of the nation, pulling massive cumulative TV audiences and raking in serious cash. As the salary cap continues to grow, so do the bank accounts of the league’s biggest stars. Forget scores, commentary, and replays for a second. We want to know who the highest-paid NRL players are in 2026. Here’s what the numbers reveal.

Highest Paid NRL Players 2026 Overview

Player Team 2026 Salary Contract Until Dylan Brown Newcastle Knights $1.3M 2035 Nathan Cleary Penrith Panthers $1.3M 2027 Mitchell Moses Parramatta Eels $1.3M 2029 Tom Trbojevic Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles $1.3M 2027 Kalyn Ponga Newcastle Knights $1.2M 2030 Jarome Luai Wests Tigers $1.2M 2027 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui Gold Coast Titans $1.2M 2030 James Tedesco Sydney Roosters $1.1M 2027 Cameron Munster Melbourne Storm $1.1M 2027 Latrell Mitchell South Sydney Rabbitohs $1.1M 2027 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Who are the Highest Paid NRL Players in 2026?

Dylan Brown | Image: Knights

1. Dylan Brown (Newcastle Knights) – $1.3M

When Dylan Brown signed a staggering 10-year, $13 million contract to join the Newcastle Knights from 2026, it became the richest deal in NRL history. The former Parramatta Eels five-eighth has proven he can guide a team as the lead orchestrator, and the Knights are betting big on him. Earning $1.3 million a season, Brown sits at the top of the rich list alongside Nathan Cleary and Mitchell Moses. Let’s hope he stays fit, because there’s no return policy on a decade-long deal.

Team Newcastle Knights Contract Duration 2026–2035 Position Five-Eighth Date of Birth 21 June 2000 NRL Debut 2019 Representative Honours New Zealand Nationality New Zealander Scroll horizontally to view full table

Nathan Cleary | Image: Penrith Panthers

2. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers) – $1.2M

Crimson chin, Nathan Cleary, has already established himself as one of the NRL greats after leading the Penrith Panthers to four consecutive NRL Premiership victories from 2021 to 2024. The halfback surely has his sights on another title and remains the first-choice halfback for New South Wales in State of Origin. He’s won the Clive Churchill Medal twice and is widely considered the best game-controlling halfback in the NRL. Earning $1.3 million a season, you could almost argue he’s underpaid for the success he brings. With a massive net worth growing by the minute, the Nathan Cleary salary figure is well justified.

Team Penrith Panthers Contract Duration 2025–2027 Position Halfback Date of Birth 14 November 1997 NRL Debut 2016 Representative Honours New South Wales State of Origin, Australia Kangaroos Awards 2x Clive Churchill Medal (2021, 2023), 2x Dally M Halfback of the Year Nationality Australian Scroll horizontally to view full table

Mitchell Moses | Image: Parramatta Eels

3. Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels) – $1.3M

Parramatta Eels star Halfback Mitchell Moses shares the top spot, earning $1.3 million per season. He’s one of the best playmakers in the league and signed a massive contract extension that will see him stay with the team until 2029. Moses has represented Lebanon in international rugby league and is a key figure for New South Wales in State of Origin.

Team Parramatta Eels Contract Duration 2025–2029 Position Halfback (Captain) Date of Birth 16 July 1994 NRL Debut 2014 Representative Honours New South Wales State of Origin, Australia Kangaroos, Lebanon Awards Dally M Halfback of the Year (2022) Nationality Australian Scroll horizontally to view full table

Tom Trbojevic | Image: Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles

4. Tom Trbojevic (Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles) – $1.3M

When uninjured, Tom Trbojevic is arguably the best fullback in the NRL. The 2021 Dally M Medal winner is a constant threat with his speed, balance, and attacking instincts. Despite struggling with injuries in recent seasons, “Tommy Turbo” is earning a cool $1.3 million for the 2026 season. The Sea Eagles pay him for what he can do on the field, and when he’s on, he’s unstoppable.

Team Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles Contract Duration 2025-2027 Position Fullback Date of Birth 2 October 1996 NRL Debut 2015 Representative Honours New South Wales State of Origin, Australia Kangaroos Awards Dally M Medal (2021), Wally Lewis Medal (2021) Nationality Australian Scroll horizontally to view full table

Kalyn Ponga | Image: Newcastle Knights

5. Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights) – $1.3M

The 2023 Dally M Medal winner, Kalyn Ponga, is reportedly earning between $1.2 million to $1.4 million per season on his current contract, which commits him to the Knights until at least the end of 2030. With Dylan Brown joining the Knights, the duo takes up a massive chunk of Newcastle’s salary cap. Ponga remains a key piece of the Queensland State of Origin Maroons and is almost always the best player on the field for the Knights. The fullback remains a key piece of the Queensland State of Origin Maroons and has helped them secure multiple Origin titles. Interestingly, Ponga is also a talented golfer and was once crowned New Zealand’s under-13 golf champion.

Team Newcastle Knights Contract Duration 2025-2030 Position Fullback (Captain) Date of Birth 30 March 1998 NRL Debut 2016 Representative Honours Queensland State of Origin, Australia Kangaroos Awards Dally M Medal (2023) Nationality Australian Scroll horizontally to view full table

Jarome Luai | Image: Wests Tigers

6. Jarome Luai (Wests Tigers) – $1.2M

Former Penrith Panthers premiership winner Jarome Luai took his talents to the Wests Tigers, earning $1.2 million per season. The five-eighth is known for his explosive running game and competitive edge. He’s tasked with helping dig the Tigers out of their finals drought, and they are paying him handsomely to be their marquee man. Luai has also already signed a lucrative deal to join the PNG Chiefs in 2028 as their inaugural player.

Team Wests Tigers Contract Duration 2025-2027 (Joining PNG Chiefs in 2028) Position Halfback (Captain) Date of Birth 16 January 1997 NRL Debut 2018 Representative Honours New South Wales State of Origin, Samoa Awards 4x NRL Premiership Winner (2021–2024) Nationality Samoan/Australian Scroll horizontally to view full table

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui | Image: Gold Coast Titans

7. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans) – $1.2M

Gold Coast Titans captain Tino Fa’asuamaleaui is earning his keep with a massive $1.2 million per season on a long-term deal that runs until 2030. Fa’asuamaleaui originally had a clause in his contract that let him source other offers for the 2027 NRL season, but in February 2026 signed a deal to commit to the Titans until the end of 2030. He’s a powerhouse forward who brings aggression, toughness, and leadership to the Gold Coast. At just 26, his long-term deal shows how vital he is to the club’s future.

Team Gold Coast Titans Contract Duration 2026 – 2030 Position Prop (Captain) Date of Birth 16 February 2000 NRL Debut 2019 Representative Honours Queensland State of Origin, Australia Kangaroos Nationality Australian Scroll horizontally to view full table

James Tedesco | Image: Sydney Roosters

8. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters) – $1.1M

Sydney Roosters captain and fullback James Tedesco remains one of the game’s elite earners, pulling in $1.1 million per season. The veteran fullback recently signed a contract extension, keeping him at the tri-colours through 2027. Tedesco’s salary reflects his immense value as a premiership-winning captain and former Australian Kangaroos skipper.

Team Sydney Roosters Contract Duration 2025-2027 Position Fullback (Captain) Date of Birth 8 January 1993 NRL Debut 2012 Representative Honours New South Wales State of Origin, Australia Kangaroos, Italy Awards Dally M Medal (2018), 2x NRL Premiership Winner (2018, 2019) Nationality Australian Scroll horizontally to view full table

Cameron Munster | Image: Melbourne Storm

9. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm) – $1.1M

Everyone remembers when Cameron Munster won the Wally Lewis Medal in 2020 for his man-of-the-series performance in the Maroons’ upset victory. However, it’s his play with the Melbourne Storm that’s cemented him as one of the best five-eighths in the game. Instinctive, unpredictable, and fearless, he’s been a key figure in the Melbourne Storm’s success, winning NRL Premierships in 2017 and 2020, and most importantly, stepping up after legend Cameron Smith retired. His contract is almost considered a bargain at $1.1M per season, and he’s staying until 2027, Storm fans!

Team Melbourne Storm Contract Duration 2025-2027 Position Five-Eighth Date of Birth 13 September 1994 NRL Debut 2014 Representative Honours Queensland State of Origin, Australia Kangaroos Awards 2x NRL Premiership Winner (2017, 2020) Nationality Australian Scroll horizontally to view full table

Latrell Mitchell | Image: South Sydney Rabbitohs

10. Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs) – $1.1M

Latrell Mitchell is a star for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, taking home $1.1 million per season (with speculation his next contract could reach as high as 1.4 million). A player who thrives under pressure, his strength and finesse make him a nightmare for defences. He’s a Sydney local and has won back-to-back NRL Premierships with the Roosters before moving to Souths. With a massive Latrell Mitchell net worth built from both his playing contract and off-field endorsements, he remains one of the game’s biggest drawcards.

Team South Sydney Rabbitohs Contract Duration 2025-2027 Position Fullback Date of Birth 16 June 1997 NRL Debut 2016 Representative Honours New South Wales State of Origin, Australia Kangaroos Awards 2x NRL Premiership Winner (2018, 2019) Nationality Australian Scroll horizontally to view full table

What is the Average NRL Salary in 2026?

If you’re wondering how much the average NRL player makes, the figure is steadily rising as the game’s revenue increases. While the top stars make over a million dollars, the minimum wage for players in the top 30 roster has also increased.

Here’s what the NRL salary cap looks like for 2026:

Base Salary Cap : $11,550,000

: $11,550,000 Motor Vehicle Allowance : $100,000

: $100,000 Veteran and Developed Player Allowance : $300,000

: $300,000 Total Top 30 Salary Cap: $11,950,000

With a base salary cap of $11.55 million divided among a top 30 squad, the average NRL player salary sits at roughly $385,000 per season. However, this figure is skewed by the million-dollar earners at the top end of the roster.

The salary cap prevents top talent from earning absurd amounts from a single club, keeping the playing field even. However, players can earn unlimited amounts from corporate sponsors outside the salary cap, provided they are not associated with the club and do not use the game’s intellectual property.

If you’re curious, here’s what the past (and next year’s) salary cap looks like:

Season Base Salary Cap Motor Vehicle

Allowance Veteran & Developed

Player Allowance Total Top 30

Salary Cap 2023 $11,050,000 $100,000 $300,000 $11,450,000 2024 $11,250,000 $100,000 $300,000 $11,650,000 2025 $11,400,000 $100,000 $300,000 $11,800,000 2026 $11,550,000 $100,000 $300,000 $11,950,000 2027 $11,700,000 $100,000 $300,000 $12,100,000 Scroll horizontally to view full table

How We Calculated These Numbers

The NRL and its clubs rarely publish exact individual salaries, so any highest-paid list inevitably involves a bit of detective work. This ranking is based on:

Official NRL total player payment data and salary cap figures

Reporting from major outlets including The Daily Telegraph, The Sydney Morning Herald, and Fox Sports, which regularly publish estimated contract figures

Contract length and structure (front-loaded or back-ended) as reported in transfer and signing coverage

Cross-referencing across multiple credible media sources and ZeroTackle, which tracks NRL contracts in real time

Figures are all before tax and should be viewed as informed estimates rather than exact dollar amounts.

Highest Paid NRL Players for 2026 FAQs