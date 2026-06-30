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10 highest paid nrl players for 2026
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10 Highest Paid NRL Players for 2026

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Updated:

Readtime: 10 min

The Lowdown:

Driven by expanding club salary caps, rugby league’s elite stars are securing record-shattering paydays for the 2026 NRL season. Led by Dylan Brown’s historic $13 million move, this list looks at the ten biggest marquee contracts that redefined NRL this year.

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While it’s in a constant battle with the AFL to claim the title of Australia’s national sport, the NRL runs through the blood of the nation, pulling massive cumulative TV audiences and raking in serious cash. As the salary cap continues to grow, so do the bank accounts of the league’s biggest stars. Forget scores, commentary, and replays for a second. We want to know who the highest-paid NRL players are in 2026. Here’s what the numbers reveal.

Highest Paid NRL Players 2026 Overview

PlayerTeam2026 SalaryContract Until
Dylan BrownNewcastle Knights$1.3M2035
Nathan ClearyPenrith Panthers$1.3M2027
Mitchell MosesParramatta Eels$1.3M2029
Tom TrbojevicManly-Warringah Sea Eagles$1.3M2027
Kalyn PongaNewcastle Knights$1.2M2030
Jarome LuaiWests Tigers$1.2M2027
Tino Fa’asuamaleauiGold Coast Titans$1.2M2030
James TedescoSydney Roosters$1.1M2027
Cameron MunsterMelbourne Storm$1.1M2027
Latrell MitchellSouth Sydney Rabbitohs$1.1M2027
Scroll horizontally to view full table

Who are the Highest Paid NRL Players in 2026?

Dylan brown knights
Dylan Brown | Image: Knights

1. Dylan Brown (Newcastle Knights) – $1.3M

When Dylan Brown signed a staggering 10-year, $13 million contract to join the Newcastle Knights from 2026, it became the richest deal in NRL history. The former Parramatta Eels five-eighth has proven he can guide a team as the lead orchestrator, and the Knights are betting big on him. Earning $1.3 million a season, Brown sits at the top of the rich list alongside Nathan Cleary and Mitchell Moses. Let’s hope he stays fit, because there’s no return policy on a decade-long deal.

Shop the Dylan Brown profile at Knights
Follow Dylan Brown
TeamNewcastle Knights
Contract Duration2026–2035
PositionFive-Eighth
Date of Birth21 June 2000
NRL Debut2019
Representative HonoursNew Zealand
NationalityNew Zealander
Scroll horizontally to view full table
Nathan cleary panthers
Nathan Cleary | Image: Penrith Panthers

2. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers) – $1.2M

Crimson chin, Nathan Cleary, has already established himself as one of the NRL greats after leading the Penrith Panthers to four consecutive NRL Premiership victories from 2021 to 2024. The halfback surely has his sights on another title and remains the first-choice halfback for New South Wales in State of Origin. He’s won the Clive Churchill Medal twice and is widely considered the best game-controlling halfback in the NRL. Earning $1.3 million a season, you could almost argue he’s underpaid for the success he brings. With a massive net worth growing by the minute, the Nathan Cleary salary figure is well justified.

TeamPenrith Panthers
Contract Duration2025–2027
PositionHalfback
Date of Birth14 November 1997
NRL Debut2016
Representative HonoursNew South Wales State of Origin, Australia Kangaroos
Awards2x Clive Churchill Medal (2021, 2023), 2x Dally M Halfback of the Year
NationalityAustralian
Scroll horizontally to view full table
Learn about Nathan Cleary’s profile
Follow Nathan Cleary
Mitchell moses eels
Mitchell Moses | Image: Parramatta Eels

3. Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels) – $1.3M

Parramatta Eels star Halfback Mitchell Moses shares the top spot, earning $1.3 million per season. He’s one of the best playmakers in the league and signed a massive contract extension that will see him stay with the team until 2029. Moses has represented Lebanon in international rugby league and is a key figure for New South Wales in State of Origin.

TeamParramatta Eels
Contract Duration2025–2029
PositionHalfback (Captain)
Date of Birth16 July 1994
NRL Debut2014
Representative HonoursNew South Wales State of Origin, Australia Kangaroos, Lebanon
AwardsDally M Halfback of the Year (2022)
NationalityAustralian
Scroll horizontally to view full table
Shop the Mitchell Moses profile at Parramatta Eels
Follow Mitchell Moses
Tom trbojevic manly
Tom Trbojevic | Image: Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles

4. Tom Trbojevic (Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles) – $1.3M

When uninjured, Tom Trbojevic is arguably the best fullback in the NRL. The 2021 Dally M Medal winner is a constant threat with his speed, balance, and attacking instincts. Despite struggling with injuries in recent seasons, “Tommy Turbo” is earning a cool $1.3 million for the 2026 season. The Sea Eagles pay him for what he can do on the field, and when he’s on, he’s unstoppable.

TeamManly-Warringah Sea Eagles
Contract Duration2025-2027
PositionFullback
Date of Birth2 October 1996
NRL Debut2015
Representative HonoursNew South Wales State of Origin, Australia Kangaroos
AwardsDally M Medal (2021), Wally Lewis Medal (2021)
NationalityAustralian
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Discover Tom Trbojevic’s profile
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Kalyn ponga knights
Kalyn Ponga | Image: Newcastle Knights

5. Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights) – $1.3M

The 2023 Dally M Medal winner, Kalyn Ponga, is reportedly earning between $1.2 million to $1.4 million per season on his current contract, which commits him to the Knights until at least the end of 2030. With Dylan Brown joining the Knights, the duo takes up a massive chunk of Newcastle’s salary cap. Ponga remains a key piece of the Queensland State of Origin Maroons and is almost always the best player on the field for the Knights. The fullback remains a key piece of the Queensland State of Origin Maroons and has helped them secure multiple Origin titles. Interestingly, Ponga is also a talented golfer and was once crowned New Zealand’s under-13 golf champion.

TeamNewcastle Knights
Contract Duration 2025-2030
PositionFullback (Captain)
Date of Birth30 March 1998
NRL Debut2016
Representative HonoursQueensland State of Origin, Australia Kangaroos
AwardsDally M Medal (2023)
NationalityAustralian
Scroll horizontally to view full table
View Kalyn Ponga’s profile at Newcastle Knights
Follow Kalyn Ponga
Jarome luai tigers
Jarome Luai | Image: Wests Tigers

6. Jarome Luai (Wests Tigers) – $1.2M

Former Penrith Panthers premiership winner Jarome Luai took his talents to the Wests Tigers, earning $1.2 million per season. The five-eighth is known for his explosive running game and competitive edge. He’s tasked with helping dig the Tigers out of their finals drought, and they are paying him handsomely to be their marquee man. Luai has also already signed a lucrative deal to join the PNG Chiefs in 2028 as their inaugural player.

TeamWests Tigers
Contract Duration 2025-2027 (Joining PNG Chiefs in 2028)
PositionHalfback (Captain)
Date of Birth16 January 1997
NRL Debut2018
Representative HonoursNew South Wales State of Origin, Samoa
Awards4x NRL Premiership Winner (2021–2024)
NationalitySamoan/Australian
Scroll horizontally to view full table
View Jarome Luai’s profile at Wests Tigers
Follow Jarome Luai
Tino fa'asuamaleaui titans
Tino Fa’asuamaleaui | Image: Gold Coast Titans

7. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans) – $1.2M

Gold Coast Titans captain Tino Fa’asuamaleaui is earning his keep with a massive $1.2 million per season on a long-term deal that runs until 2030. Fa’asuamaleaui originally had a clause in his contract that let him source other offers for the 2027 NRL season, but in February 2026 signed a deal to commit to the Titans until the end of 2030. He’s a powerhouse forward who brings aggression, toughness, and leadership to the Gold Coast. At just 26, his long-term deal shows how vital he is to the club’s future.

TeamGold Coast Titans
Contract Duration 2026 – 2030
PositionProp (Captain)
Date of Birth16 February 2000
NRL Debut2019
Representative HonoursQueensland State of Origin, Australia Kangaroos
NationalityAustralian
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Shop Tino Fa’asuamaleaui merchandise at Titans
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James tedesco roosters
James Tedesco | Image: Sydney Roosters

8. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters) – $1.1M

Sydney Roosters captain and fullback James Tedesco remains one of the game’s elite earners, pulling in $1.1 million per season. The veteran fullback recently signed a contract extension, keeping him at the tri-colours through 2027. Tedesco’s salary reflects his immense value as a premiership-winning captain and former Australian Kangaroos skipper.

TeamSydney Roosters
Contract Duration 2025-2027
PositionFullback (Captain)
Date of Birth8 January 1993
NRL Debut2012
Representative HonoursNew South Wales State of Origin, Australia Kangaroos, Italy
AwardsDally M Medal (2018), 2x NRL Premiership Winner (2018, 2019)
NationalityAustralian
Scroll horizontally to view full table
View James Tedesco’s profile at Roosters
Follow James Tedesco
Cameron muster storm
Cameron Munster | Image: Melbourne Storm

9. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm) – $1.1M

Everyone remembers when Cameron Munster won the Wally Lewis Medal in 2020 for his man-of-the-series performance in the Maroons’ upset victory. However, it’s his play with the Melbourne Storm that’s cemented him as one of the best five-eighths in the game. Instinctive, unpredictable, and fearless, he’s been a key figure in the Melbourne Storm’s success, winning NRL Premierships in 2017 and 2020, and most importantly, stepping up after legend Cameron Smith retired. His contract is almost considered a bargain at $1.1M per season, and he’s staying until 2027, Storm fans!

TeamMelbourne Storm
Contract Duration 2025-2027
PositionFive-Eighth
Date of Birth13 September 1994
NRL Debut2014
Representative HonoursQueensland State of Origin, Australia Kangaroos
Awards2x NRL Premiership Winner (2017, 2020)
NationalityAustralian
Scroll horizontally to view full table
Latrell mitchell rabbitohs
Latrell Mitchell | Image: South Sydney Rabbitohs

10. Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs) – $1.1M

Latrell Mitchell is a star for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, taking home $1.1 million per season (with speculation his next contract could reach as high as 1.4 million). A player who thrives under pressure, his strength and finesse make him a nightmare for defences. He’s a Sydney local and has won back-to-back NRL Premierships with the Roosters before moving to Souths. With a massive Latrell Mitchell net worth built from both his playing contract and off-field endorsements, he remains one of the game’s biggest drawcards.

TeamSouth Sydney Rabbitohs
Contract Duration2025-2027
PositionFullback
Date of Birth16 June 1997
NRL Debut2016
Representative HonoursNew South Wales State of Origin, Australia Kangaroos
Awards2x NRL Premiership Winner (2018, 2019)
NationalityAustralian
Scroll horizontally to view full table
Read about Latrell Mitchell stats
Follow Latrell Mitchell

What is the Average NRL Salary in 2026?

If you’re wondering how much the average NRL player makes, the figure is steadily rising as the game’s revenue increases. While the top stars make over a million dollars, the minimum wage for players in the top 30 roster has also increased.

Here’s what the NRL salary cap looks like for 2026:

  • Base Salary Cap: $11,550,000
  • Motor Vehicle Allowance: $100,000
  • Veteran and Developed Player Allowance: $300,000
  • Total Top 30 Salary Cap: $11,950,000

With a base salary cap of $11.55 million divided among a top 30 squad, the average NRL player salary sits at roughly $385,000 per season. However, this figure is skewed by the million-dollar earners at the top end of the roster.

The salary cap prevents top talent from earning absurd amounts from a single club, keeping the playing field even. However, players can earn unlimited amounts from corporate sponsors outside the salary cap, provided they are not associated with the club and do not use the game’s intellectual property.

If you’re curious, here’s what the past (and next year’s) salary cap looks like:

SeasonBase Salary CapMotor Vehicle
Allowance		Veteran & Developed
Player Allowance		Total Top 30
Salary Cap
2023$11,050,000$100,000$300,000$11,450,000
2024$11,250,000$100,000$300,000$11,650,000
2025$11,400,000$100,000$300,000$11,800,000
2026$11,550,000$100,000$300,000$11,950,000
2027$11,700,000$100,000$300,000$12,100,000
Scroll horizontally to view full table

How We Calculated These Numbers

The NRL and its clubs rarely publish exact individual salaries, so any highest-paid list inevitably involves a bit of detective work. This ranking is based on:

  • Official NRL total player payment data and salary cap figures
  • Reporting from major outlets including The Daily TelegraphThe Sydney Morning Herald, and Fox Sports, which regularly publish estimated contract figures
  • Contract length and structure (front-loaded or back-ended) as reported in transfer and signing coverage
  • Cross-referencing across multiple credible media sources and ZeroTackle, which tracks NRL contracts in real time

Figures are all before tax and should be viewed as informed estimates rather than exact dollar amounts.

Highest Paid NRL Players for 2026 FAQs

Who is the highest-paid NRL player in 2026?

Dylan Brown, Nathan Cleary, and Mitchell Moses are currently the highest-paid NRL players, each earning approximately $1.3 million per season.

How much is Nathan Cleary paid?

Nathan Cleary earns $1.3 million per season with the Penrith Panthers, making him the equal highest-paid player in the NRL.

How much does James Tedesco get paid?

James Tedesco earns $1.1 million per season as the captain and fullback for the Sydney Roosters.

What is the NRL salary cap for 2026?

The base salary cap for 2026 is $11,550,000, with a total top 30 salary cap of $11,950,000 when including allowances.

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Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

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